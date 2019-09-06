Merkel Takes Her Tin Cup to China…

As if, on cue:
.
CTH – […] The problem for China, and ultimately for Germany, is that Trump’s trade reset has stopped a big amount of U.S. wealth from arriving in Beijing. Simultaneously, Beijing is countering Trump’s tariffs by devaluing their currency. The rebound economic impact is doubled. China has: (1) less income; and (2) less value within their own currency.
Where does this dynamic show up?
…. Anytime China is going to buy something.
China’s currency devaluation makes their exports cheaper; however, at the same time it makes any of their imports more expensive. As a consequence China buys less… and that now exhibits in lower purchases of German stuff. See how that happens?
So yeah, the ramifications for Merkel’s German economy -twice as bad as originally forecast- are based on China fighting Trump. The fact that China is bleeding cash, and has simultaneously dropped the value of their currency, means China can’t buy stuff.
All of those nations who were counting on Chinese purchases are now going bananas. This is why the multinationals blame Donald Trump… and to make matters even worse – the U.S. economy is thriving, while they watch from the sidelines. It’s a delicious dynamic. (read more)
The President is going to become more entertaining when he holds his next “road show”.
Take good look to her face…this bolshevic go*t is even more sick than-BITE ME….
WOW! She has really aged in a short space of time.
Losing does that to ya. And the corollary is true too as even the msm says PDJT looks young.
I thought the same exact thing. She’s really aged.
Yes, terribly. Chalk it up to stress, I guess!
She definitely is not looking so good
The toxic socialist hate, poison, and lies are emerging through her gigantic beach pores…
Wouldn’t you think that the leader of a country would put on SOME make-up when out in public, with cameras present?
Has she no respect for her countrymen, much less herself?
And she has those Hitler TREMORS.
If you want to be entertained, I encourage everyone to watch the video. These foreign business commentators are beyond clueless. No wonder the EU is sucking hind teat.
If you want entertainment. Trump should impose a NATO tax on German goods at the border.
Great idea! Make up for the ~0.8% shortfall in required NATO funding.
I did.
You mess with the bull you get the horns.
Right on President Trump making the Globalist squirm.
…and even more shaky tremors…..StanH.
An odious woman and backstabber extraordinarie .
Why do Germans keep giving power to people like this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
So many are hooked on the government teat. Who is willing to be the best Santa Clause wins.
The same way we wound up with a feckless twit like Barry.
Same here in Canada.
Truedope is featured in t.v. Ads offering increased family allowance packages. ( give always) that is how his dad was first elected.
The dopey females may just assist in squeezing out a narrow victory for him.
God bless PDJT
It’s rough when so many depend on your welfare state and the money runs thin. You’ll even make a deal with the devil or the dragon in this case.
You’re playing for the wrong team, Angela.
Hate Trump allllllllllll you want, Angela, you’re cutting the noses off of your own people to spite President Trump.
It doesn’t matter how much you and your ilk hate Trump, you still want the money of the American people. It’s not working, and you are doubling down on it by dancing with communists.
You’re playing for the wrong team, Angela.
Sooner or later, you run out of other people’s money. How sweet it is!
So Angela was playing that role of “let’s you and him fight…………” and POTUS chose not to play.
It is so very nice to have a man in the oval office who knows how stuff works and who has the courage to use that knowledge for the benefit of the US.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agreed, Sharon. I would add that it’s so very nice to have a MAN in the oval. Non-toxic masculinity. Love it. 🇺🇸
Who else but President Trump could be doing all these great things for our country?
Answer: Nobody.
Still in shock at all the successes so far and it’s going to get even better. Unreal.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Is Panda looking for an investment loan from the EU to keep their current account from going more negative and buy Panda more time? I’m sure Merkel will be looking to cause some mischief or should I say, Pandemonium? Panda ready to cry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of the most interesting books I’ve read is “Chronicle of the 20th Century”. It had newspaper stories day by day for the 20th century and you can see how the globalists were trying to advance their agenda. From the late 1800’s on it has been the European elite (and American elites) working towards a one world government. You get the impression that the true goal of WWI was to birth the League of Nations, and when the US wisely did not join, then we were sent into a global depression and then WWII. Guess what – the United Nations was born. NATO, the EU and all the other pseudo-government organizations have as their goal the unification of our nations and the destruction of our sovereignty. Thank God President Trump was elected and perhaps we have a little time to reassert our national identity.
Both Merkel and Xi are pleading “Alms for the poor!” with one another – Haha. This reminds me of an old joke: “Critics say that Chinese-German cuisine is great. The only problem is a half-hour later you are hungry for power.”
But seriously, Sundance, thank you for your great analysis. It is a great pleasure and privilege (and also a kind of wistful sadness) to consistently feel more informed than the general populace due to you.
“Deal cried the losers, while the winners sat back and cracked jokes!”
And every ounce of their pain is self inflicted. All either has to do is enter into a bilat trade deal with the US on Trump’s terms, which essentially means fair to both sides. But they won’t, so they suffer and their people suffer. Zero sympathy for any of them.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Bankers are going nuts with trump. The money made on fees is drying up.
well, Merkel doesn’t strike me as ca4ing much about liberty, so it makes sense she’d be cool with further economic enmeshment with another top down command state.
I think it is rather clear the Merkel ran out of other people’s money.
Angela Merkel is leading Germany to permanent weakness by seeking multi-lateral discussions with China. All of that Chinese investment in Germany is clearly to steal trade secrets and German know how will be then completely obsolete. All of those joint partnerships do exactly the same thing, they allow the Chinese access to all trade secrets to even enter the Chinese market. So foolish. Exactly how the Cambria CEO so eloquently explained, these idiots are only focused on short term gains and are not looking into the future.
And don’t get me started on the flagrant hypocrisy of Angela crying for the illegal immigrants pouring into Europe but staying mum on the Hong Kong protestors! Pathetic and it’s blindingly obvious it’s all about the cash.
To top things off, ol’ Angie’s still eager to jump into a deal with Russia to supply Germany with fossil fuels, last I heard. Germany’s going to end up like a rag doll soaked in bacon grease in a tug of war between two Rottweilers.
Amazing how willing the Europeans are to get in bed with a bunch of Globecommies in order to provide a prop up to their failing economies. Trump should pound these losers by pulling out our military support if they don’t pay their share to NATO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly. We subsidize their welfare State by providing their defense, and they stab us in the back every chance they get. It’s past time to cut them off. Let the ingrates rattle their tin cups elsewhere.
Since some fraction of what Germany sends to China probably ends up here, (Germany -> China -> US) President Trump can offer to cut out the middleman and just trade (Germany -> US) and we’ll relocate the factories in the US.
China pays tariffs to USA. More dollars go to USA.
China devalues currency so Chinese products are cheaper in USA. Less USA dollars go to China for same amount of Chinese stuff.
Companies move production out of China to avoid tariffs. Less USA dollars go to China.
China doesn’t have as many USA dollars to buy German stuff. German economy slips into recession. Germany isn’t paying its fair share of NATO. Germany has trade barriers that keep USA products out of Germany. Germany is fighting Brexit. Am I wrong, or is this going to be a very bad year for Angela?
Not sure the average Chinese person is in the market for a 70 thousand dollar beamer..China may have problems keeping 1.4 billion fed in the near future..Hunger can cause people to behave very irrational…As usual our President has made the right moves and others are left scrambling
“Not sure the average Chinese person is in the market for a 70 thousand dollar beamer..”
*****
China is #1 BMW Group market, at 26% nearly double #2 USA at 14%. China also #1 for Porsche and Mercedes. IIRC, 46% OF German GDP is exports and auto/auto parts #1 at >$220 Billion. I read that German auto exports to China down 35%, likely due to tariffs decreasing free flow of $$ to China. I don’t think Porsche sells new 911s to China for Yuan. (just quickie research, so numbers my vary)
President Trump hasn’t gone to Germany yet….smart move. He’ll wait until Angela’s gone, if he even goes then. Might have to raise the car tariff after all. Germany still doesn’t pay the 2% to NATO. Reduce our troops in Germany and send them to Poland. Angela ruined Germany and many other EU countries with her refugee policy. Hope she lived long enough to see the Euro plummet.
What is the risk to the dollar as reserve currency. The US is afforded the exorbitant privilege of being the holder of reserve currency. Triffen’s dilemma says the holder of the reserve must export the reserve currency in order to maintain enough currency to maintain the global economy. The reserve currency must be inflated and exported to keep the ball rolling so to speak. Triffen’s dilemma says this works until it doesn’t and the holder of the reserve currency suffers. If the US begins to choke off the global supply of dollars the global economy contracts. Is that not what we are seeing now? The ROW will only allow the US to print the dollar to its own benefit for so long.
Sundance,
I would like you to spend some time discussing Europe’s financial investments into China’s Belt and Road initiative – where China is investing heavily in infrastructure to essentially recreate the old silk road and provide a logistical network throughout Europe.
This investment is made via the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Europe is heavily invested in this bank. If the Chinese economy collapses and especially if the Chinese financial system collapses then it could cause a cascade effect throughout Europe.
So Europe has already caved to the “social credit 24/7” surveillance. They talk about it as an accepted reality…..good grief.
Sheep. Arrogant, ignorant sheep.
They stupidly trying to deal with the dragon, thinking the dragon is a vegetarian.
LOL…I like Macaroon’s outfit…I’ll bet Princess Sparkle Socks has one that matches..
It’s like Dad got tired of gettin’ worked, and told all the kids he’s cutting their allowances by half, and to even get that, they’ll have to do their chores right from now on… And NO TV until all your homework is done!
Are those pencils in Merkel’s tin cup made in China?
Sooner or later, you run out of other people’s money. How sweet it is!
This makes me even MORE committed to supporting President Trump as well as any and all senators and representatives who actively support him and vote for ALL of his MAGA agenda policies. The arrogant elitism on display in this video is nauseating.
I try to expend my clics like $, with some prudence, hence I don’t go to breitbart every day, by any means.
However, highly reccomend a delingpole article, on Boris Johnson.
His description of whats been going on with the,Conservative party in England, post,Thatcher perfectly mirrors whats happened with the,Republican party post Reagan.
Quite entertaing, highly reccomended.
Echos what,I posted recently, regardless how Boris Brexit ends up, already a winner by exposing and expelling squishy traitorous members within the party.
How,I envy THAT aspect for treepers/deplorables in GB. I so wish that PDJT could call out the traitors in the GOP, and expell from the party; McConnell, Graham. Romney, etc.
Several are up in 2020, would be great to see McConnell and Graham given the boot.
Frau Merkel has other worries, like grid collapse and blackouts, industry leaving, unemployment, factory closings, energy poverty, non competitive business environment, etc. Its grim.
Forbes has the skinny on this issue. A few excerpts:
“For three days in June 2019, the electricity grid came close to black-outs…… As a result of Germany’s energy supply shortage, the highest observed cost of short-term “balancing energy” skyrocketed from €64 in 2017 to €37,856 in 2019…… German electricity prices are 45% above the European average, McKinsey reports. Green taxes account for 54% of household electricity prices.”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2019/09/05/renewables-threaten-german-economy-energy-supply-mckinsey-warns-in-new-report/#84667ba8e482
Germany’s money problems could lead to their inability to buy Russian oil or NG.
The long arm of the US economy!
You can not eat an elephant in one sitting. It one bite at a time. That is what has happened here and globally.
When Clinton changed Medicare. The seniors surrounded Sen Rostenkowski beating on his car they backed down. Just until they could take control of the AARP. Then when Obamacare went after Medicare the seniors were quiet.
Look at all the instutions that have been corrupted and played waste. Boy Scott’s, Marrage, Churchs …
Same way with German now controlled by former East German Communist hiding under Socialist clothing.
Is it me or does Merkel look like George Soros more and more each passing year.
We need to elect a senator who will vote to recess the senate, so President Trump can make his appointments.
