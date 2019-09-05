German Industrial Orders Plunge – The Surface Reason is China – The Underneath Reason is Trump…

Boy howdy if ever there was an article that showed the layers and ramifications of President Trump’s global trade reset, this is a good one. The multinational media do not want American voters to understand the dynamic, because if we did people would catch-on to how the global economy was structured upon removal of U.S. wealth…
Reuters is reporting on a significant drop in German industrial orders, and they specifically point to diminished orders from the U.K (small part) and China (big part) as the cause. However, the analysis stops at the part where China’s lack of industrial orders is the leading contribution to retraction in the German export sector.
What the financial analysis does not approach (ie. the third rail of multinational corporate admission that must never be outlined), is the reason why Chinese orders for German industrial goods have dropped.
The problem for China, and ultimately for Germany, is that Trump’s trade reset has stopped a big amount of U.S. wealth from arriving in Beijing. Simultaneously, Beijing is countering Trump’s tariffs by devaluing their currency. The rebound economic impact is doubled. China has: (1) less income; and (2) less value within their own currency.
Where does this dynamic show up?…. Anytime China is going to buy something.
China’s currency devaluation makes their exports cheaper; however, at the same time it makes any of their imports more expensive. As a consequence China buys less… and that now exhibits in lower purchases of German stuff. See how that happens?
So yeah, the ramifications for Merkel’s German economy -twice as bad as originally forecast- are based on China fighting Trump. The fact that China is bleeding cash, and has simultaneously dropped the value of their currency, means China can’t buy stuff.
All of those nations who were counting on Chinese purchases are now going bananas. This is why the multinationals blame Donald Trump… and to make matters even worse – the U.S. economy is thriving, while they watch from the sidelines. It’s a delicious dynamic.
For more than three decades global economies have grown by removing wealth from the United States. The U.S. multinationals have countered the economic arguments by claiming those global economies have purchased U.S. treasuries; but that means we trade our current wealth for future debt.
President Trump has reversed this dynamic. We are repatriating our national wealth through new trade policies, and will pay for any incurred foreign debt by expanding our own economy and controlling our own destiny.
Here’s Reuters article (emphasis mine):
BERLIN (Reuters) – Weaker demand from abroad drove a bigger-than-expected drop in German industrial orders in July, suggesting that struggling manufacturers could tip Europe’s biggest economy into a recession in the third quarter.
Germany’s export-reliant economy is suffering from slower global growth and business uncertainty caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ trade policies and Britain’s planned, but delayed, exit from the European Union.
Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods fell 2.7% from the previous month in July, data showed on Thursday, driven by a big drop in bookings from non-euro zone countries, the economy ministry said. That undershot a Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.5% drop.
“The misery in manufacturing continues. The decline in new orders significantly increases the risk of a recession for the German economy,” VP Bank analyst Thomas Gitzel said.
Germany’s gross domestic product contracted by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter on weaker exports, with the decrease in foreign sales mainly driven by Britain and below average demand from China.
“The danger is great that negative growth will also be recorded in the third quarter,” Gitzel added. (read more)
Yay – plus, our re-channeling .75B towards the Wall in the defense budget will really make them smile…
Trinh nails it again. Why the “trade war is not a trade war’ just gave a push and a shove to slowing global trade, something the ‘blame DJT for everything crowd refuses to acknowledge.
Trinh Nguyen
@Trinhnomics
Did u know that while China GDP was 13.1trn & the US is 20.4trn, China imported almost as much as the US & more than the Euro zone in 2018? This is why the decline of Chinese demand is consequential. Imports in 2018:
🇺🇸 2.6
🇨🇳 2.1
🇪🇺 2
Look at China’s 2015 dip. 2019’ll dip too!
Read the thread here:
Delicious dessert there Sundance! I guess Beamer and Benz demand has fallen off the cliff.
A2 says:
September 5, 2019 at 7:18 pm
I think you all need a laugh
Germany
Hong and Kong? Berlin’s panda cubs at centre of Chinese human rights row
Competition to name Meng Meng’s twins intensifies pressure on German government
“They may have captured the public’s imagination, but the tiny, pink panda cubs born at Berlin zoo a few days ago have also spurred a national debate about whether panda diplomacy is blinding Germany to the Chinese government’s human rights record.
As visitors and journalists queue around the block to catch a glimpse of Meng Meng’s cubs, a competition to name them has increased pressure on the government of Angela Merkel, who kicked off a trip to Beijing with a large economic delegation on Thursday………
https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/05/berlins-panda-cubs-cause-debate-about-chinese-human-rights?CMP=twt_a-world_b-gdnworld&__twitter_impression=true
This is the “Switcheroo” we have been waiting for…
Xi…Angela…your serve
Absolutely love it…Especially the violin!! Thanks Sundance for this information and analysis that we will not see in the MSM.
Don’t ya just love it that President Trump’s plan is coming together? Pain being administered on behalf the the American People who have been screwed over by the Globalists for over 50 years.
China has there hands in everybody’s pockets or maybe everybody’s hands in China’s. I’m waiting to see who passes out in our government for lack of China money.
Now we know the cause of Merkel’s tremors! Just a symptom of TDS!
Trump no doubt saw these economic ramifications back while drawing up initial plans to confront China economically, head on. He already knew who was doing business with whom and how it would all play out. Pretty Stable Minded Genius.
“The fact that China is bleeding cash, and has simultaneously dropped the value of their currency, means China can’t buy stuff.”
Because PT said enough and quit feeding the beast off the backs of the American people.
Basically under the Globalists, the American people were forced to fund China so they in turn could buy product from Germany and keep their economy going.
So in essence under the Globalists, Americans have been funding the world, all at the expense of the American worker and American factories.
It’s a shame that there are so very few honest writers who fully get this and could put it into print.
What goes around comes around, parasites.
Sundance, my admiration for POTUS and his brilliant recruits knows no bounds.
The unreason of profiteering from closing our manufacture, mines, industry for , “ the global economies purchase of US treasury bonds…” made no sense.
Yet, in some mysterious way , this was of benefi to the American people? .
even to an economic dullard, like me, could smell the rats.
Plus, the globalist ‘free trade was peddled by rodents in suits .
Frau Merkel has allowed German corporations to sell high tech to the PLA and placing Europe and by extension the US security in jeopardy. No grace and favour from me.
China Daily had the their risibility score go off the charts by this bit of sophistry about Merkel’s begging tour and tribute mission to Emperor Xi.
“Pragmatic and almost ideal trade partners: China Daily editorial”
Many may consider it a mere coincidence. But the fact that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting China, her 12th visit in 14 years, at a time when the US administration has upped the ante in the trade conflict with China calls for some serious reflection, especially on the part of China detractors….
http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201909/05/WS5d711529a310cf3e35569faf.html
On the otherhand👇
Zhuge Liang
@3CKSTR
There should be no doubt at this point where Europe will fall on the forming new international order. The amount of Europe’s infrastructure from ports to energy generation that has been ceded to China boggles the mind.
I wonder in a typical family of 4 making say a 100k a year, how much of that in essence goes out as “their obligation and donation” to the world under a Globalist regime?
So, serious question:
Does the America First (MAGAnomics) model have longevity?
I’d really appreciate a Sundance analysis of the post-Trump MAGAnomics model. The challenge in the next 4-yr term will be to set us up for success after he has left office in 2024.
I’ve had moderately intelligent discussion s with voters who are grateful for today but wonder about tomorrow. My encouragement to them has been that by being self-sustainable (gas, food, power, defense, etc) we ARE addressing the long-term economy, but I don’t want to speak on sound bites. I want to understand.
The days of America Last are over. No tears for Germany. By allowing their country to be invaded they spit on the graves of all those WWII veterans that sacraficed everything so that they could have everything. A pox on the E.U.
