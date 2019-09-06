AMLO Drops the Hammer on African Migrants in Mexico…

I am thankful every day that we have a businessman in the White House who brilliantly understands how to leverage U.S. economic power to achieve national security objectives.
While remaining under the threat of punishing U.S. tariffs, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador (aka AMLO) is strictly enforcing migrant blockades to stop the unlawful travel of Central American migrants to the U.S. border.
(Via AP) […] Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said he believes Mexico’s strategy of cracking down on illegal migration with a National Guard deployment, investment in Central America and allowing the U.S. to make more asylum seekers wait in Mexico is enough to avert President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports.
Ebrard is scheduled to meet with U.S. officials Tuesday at the White House to review the progress.
Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, a leftist who took office Dec. 1 promising better treatment of migrants, instead has embraced the fight against migrant smuggling.
In recent weeks, he has seldom mentioned the U.S. pressure and depicts the crackdown on migrants as a struggle to defend Mexican laws. His administration has taken a tough line against hundreds of African migrants waiting in the southern city of Tapachula for transit visas that Mexico no longer hands out.
“We will not budge,” he said after the Africans protested, “because the recent events in Tapachula aim to make Mexico yield and oblige us to give out certificates so migrants can get into the United States. We cannot do that. It isn’t our job.”
He said migrant caravans once tolerated by Mexico were the work of human traffickers, and effectively ended them.
“All of these people who traffic with migrants’ needs for jobs, safety and welfare, they are committing a crime and they will be punished,” López Obrador said last week. “We are already doing this in Mexico, without violating human rights. We are ensuring there isn’t anarchy, disorder.”
Migrant-rights activists say López Obrador is simply dressing up the fact that he yielded to Trump’s pressure tactics.
[…] Mexico has raided freight trains that migrants ride north, and pulled thousands off buses and out of the freight compartments of trucks. The government has warned bus and taxi drivers they could lose their permits if they transport migrants. (read more)
Hopefully, with continued strategic policy success, we will soon reach a point where American voters will only accept business leaders as presidential candidates.
…”Complicated business folks… Complicated business”….
As said many times here…”WINNING!”
Also said many times…”And not getting tired of winning”.
Have to have a hole in your head to advocate illegal immigration.
It’s taxpayiers & citizens that need Sanctuary from the DNC
👍 x 1,000
But they’re 0zero approved!
Yes, and it is because B.O. is a Fake American. He’s with them.
No more fake Americans for President. From now on, only American, accomplished Businessmen.
Making progress in spite of the Democrats and RINOs!
Thank You, President Trump, for all that you do to protect WeThePeople and our country.
Businessmen with experience do make the best presidents.
“Hopefully, with continued strategic policy success, we will soon reach a point where American voters will only accept business leaders as presidential candidates.”
Sundance, we need to only accept conservative business leaders as presidential candidates.
You are correct about everything else, that was an accidental oversight, I believe.
Otherwise………….you get Bloomberg……..
Or Schultz.
Hopefully, with continued strategic policy success, we will soon reach a point where American voters will only accept business leaders as presidential candidates.
And Congressional candidates.
This makes me smile BIGLY!!!!
“Hopefully, with continued strategic policy success, we will soon reach a point where American voters will only accept business leaders as presidential candidates.”
Job Opening: President of the USA
Criteria: Self-made business leaders only; Politicians need not apply
Don’t you just love the MSM. The AP picks out an 8 1/2 month pregnant woman experiencing contractions who crossed the border and was sent back to MEHICO. So her only goal was to have the baby here and thus become a US citizen. What the hell is she doing travelling at 8 1/2 months pregnant?
Probably Fake news
The photograph of the hand holding the tiny violin is priceless!
We used to rub two fingers together at someone complaining and taunted:
“Here’s the smallest violin in the World playing
‘My Heart Bleeds For You!’”
So happy that AMLO locked himself in to the statement that this is human trafficking. If they start facilitating these migrants again, I’m sure POTUS will remind them of that.
Saw someone today with a Guatemala shirt on. Let’s get on with deportations.
And I have zero sympathy for that woman in the AP propaganda. I’m nine months pregnant. It’s because of her that care for myself and my child is harder to acquire. Send her back to El Salvador.
“All of these people who traffic with migrants’ needs for jobs, safety and welfare, they are committing a crime…”
Whatever his reasons, what he says here regarding the traffickers is the absolute truth.
“Migrant-rights activists say López Obrador is simply dressing up the fact that he yielded to Trump’s pressure tactics.”
If the Migrants-rights activists are complaining about AMLO, that is enough verification for me that he is living up to his promises to the U.S. We have PDJT to thank for that!
I’ve always found most Mexicans to be very practical people.
Yeah, and how many other eight-and-a-half month pregnant women crossed the The Big River, just in time to ‘drop anchor’ in the sea of plentyfree?
I tire of getting stuck with the tab on this and wish it would end soon.
PDJT has done what the last 4 Presidents, and yes even Reagan refused to do. Put the screws to Mexico. Funny how money talks.
We’ve reached the point, that we can no longer pretend that Ronald Reagan, who I am named after, was a better President, objectively, than President Donald Trump.
There’s just simply nothing that Reagan deserves accolades for, that President Trump doesn’t deserve those same accolades.
The Good doesn’t prevent the Great. President Reagan was a good president, God bless him and what he did for us, we should never forget it. President Trump is a great President and it’s only been 3 years.
….take the red pill AMLO…
…you know you want it…..
Mexico is a REPUBLIC…not a democracy….
make it so.
Yes, but our PDJT isn’t your every day businessman, because he always puts people first. Up to now, business leaders have put profits above everything else, killing the goose that lays the golden eggs in the process.
President Trump understands that supporting our workers and making handsome profits are not mutually exclusive endeavors. He strikes that balance, and he also allows for fair trade deals instead of hogging *all* the marbles.
PDJT has broken the mold in so many respects, including foreign policy. He will definitely be a tough act to follow.
I’m happy we finally have a guy running Mexico who isn’t afraid to crack heads.
The 850? African migrants that reached southern most Mexico give AMLO almost perfect political cover. They sure as H did not swim from Africa to Central America. They were paying to be trafficked by air/ship, and bus. Mexico caught them. And HAS to do something on PDJT behalf.
A chess gambit well played by both PDJT and AMLO.
AMLO’s a very smart guy and like every Mexican President he’s crooked as hell. Like you said, he now has cover to do whatever he wants.
The reason he wants to do this is not only the tarrifs, but we’re spending some money down there too for whatever, blah blah blah. Basically we’re paying off Mexico to do this stuff and it’s working beautifully and saving us a fortune at the border. Mexico’s cracking some heads and we’re paying them to do it. What they do with the money isn’t really our concern.
I hope it gets much tighter though, it’ll be interesting to see where we’re sitting a few months from now.
It has nothing to do with immigration. It’s an invasion
It has nothing to do with compassion or helping anyone. It has everything to do with replacing American citizens to retain power
America gives massive amounts of taxpayer money to every country out there. It’s simple, stop sending them or no more money
Yet of course it’s “complicated” and “difficult” when those in power want and enable the invasion
Seems to.me the Red leader of Mexico.is a.better friend to us than the Pinko.in Canada OR the NATO allies.in Europe.
Just gotta put the wallet away, gets everybody’s attention, especially a Marxist who has promised everything to the peasant hordes from cradle-to-grave.
