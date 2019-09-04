British Globalists Pass Bill to Block ‘No-Deal’ Brexit – Ongoing Elitist Efforts to Ignore British Referendum…

The jaw-dropping elitism expressed by British members of parliament continued today as globalists in the Conservative Party joined with globalists in the Labour Party and passed a bill in the UK House of Commons to block no-deal Brexit. Their goal is to handcuff Prime Minister Boris Johnson from leaving the EU on October 31st. [Backstory Here]
The multinational banks and financial elite have poured money toward the anti-Brexit politicians (both parties) and deployed all media efforts in an attempt to stop the U.K from leaving the European Union despite the majority of British who voted to leave in 2016.
The latest move by the elitist group, led by far-left Jeremy Corbyn, forces the U.K. to say in the EU until an agreement to exit the EU is affirmed. However, the actual purpose of the bill is to empower the EU never to agree to *any* terms of Brexit, thereby keeping the U.K. in the EU forever.
Boris Johnson has requested a mid-October general election so the British people can remove the elitist politicians. However, two-thirds of those same politicians would have to agree to allow a vote that would eliminate their position. Therefore, the pontificating elite are also blocking any effort at a snap election. It’s a mess.
Right now the upper chamber (House of Lords) has threatened to filibuster the lower chamber (House of Commons) bill in an effort to help their Prime Minister. However, there is also a possibility Prime Minister Johnson could intentionally just ignore the law (if passed), proceed toward a no-deal Brexit and force Parliament to vote him out of office; which would trigger the general election vote the Prime Minister is seeking.
It’s a classic case of elitist politicians trying all parliamentary rules to override the majority vote of the people in the country.
Two centuries ago the masses would have already taken arms against their overseers, stormed the gates and hung the politicians from Tower Bridge. Unfortunately, in 2019 it’s less likely to happen… Although if the elitist politicians keep this up, well, you never know.
(Via AP) – In a second straight day of parliamentary turmoil, the House of Commons voted by 327-299 in favor of an opposition bill to block a no-deal Brexit, sending it to Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords.
Even so, the bill’s fate is unsure. With Johnson set to suspend Parliament for several weeks starting next week, pro-Brexit peers in the Lords are threatening to try to stop it by filibustering until time runs out.
“There is very little time left,” said Labour Party lawmaker Hilary Benn as he introduced the opposition bill. “The purpose of the bill is very simple: to ensure that the United Kingdom does not leave the European Union on the 31st of October without an agreement.”
The bill would require the government to ask the EU to delay Brexit until Jan. 31, 2020, if it can’t secure a deal with the bloc by late October.
The lawmakers hope to pass the bill into law — a process that can take months — by the end of the week, because Johnson plans to suspend Parliament at some point next week until Oct. 14.
Johnson became prime minister in July by promising to lead Britain out of the EU, breaking the impasse that has paralyzed the country’s politics since voters decided in June 2016 to leave the bloc. But he is caught between the EU, which refuses to renegotiate the deal it stuck with May, and a majority of British lawmakers opposed to leaving without an agreement. Most economists say a no-deal Brexit would cause severe economic disruption and plunge the U.K. into recession. (read more)
Perhaps nothing personifies the elitist outlook more than this letter from Phillip Lee a member of Boris Johnson’s own party who is resigning because the Prime Minister continues to listen to the unwashed people, disregard the elites and pursue Brexit.
Read this:
…”the twin diseases of populism and English nationalism”?
Dr Lee is apoplectic that any politician might listen to the British people.
MP Phillip Lee openly states any British person who wants to leave the EU is suffering from a disease of wrongful thought; and accuses them of British patriotism. How dare they be so bold….
The open elitist worldview is really quite remarkable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Referendum results
Referendum on the United Kingdom’s Membership of the European Union
This referendum took place on 23 June 2016. The national declaration can be found on the Electoral Commission website.
Bracknell Forest results
Leave: 35,002 (53.9%)
Remain: 29,888 (46.1%)
Rejected ballots: 32
Total electorate: 85,298
Total turnout: 76.2%
Source Electoral cCommission:
https://www.bracknell-forest.gov.uk/elections-and-voting/election-and-referendum-results
What I heard from a British commentator is that even if the law passes the upper chamber this week, Boris could decline to submit the law to the Queen for signature — which is a necessary step for the law to take effect — which would mean when Parliamentary sessions ends on Monday, the bill dies with it. Nothing is stopping him.
In some ways, Boris is in a position analogous to Barr; each has the power to act on behalf of democracy and the will of the people, and each knows we know they have the power, and each also knows there’s a powerful, emboldened elite ready to destroy them (if given a chance) or provide pretexts and cover for a retreat. The only question is: do they have the mettle. The world is watching.
Civil society precedes the state, both morally and historically. Society creates order and grants the state legitimacy If a ruler seeks absolute power, if he acts both as judge and participant in disputes, he puts himself in a state of war with his subjects and we have the right and the duty to kill such rulers and their servants. (John Locke)
https://inews.co.uk/news/brexit/filibustering-brexit-bill-benn-no-deal-block-house-of-lords-delay-explained/
Over 100 amendments to be debated on….
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Bad men cannot make good citizens. It is when a people forget God that tyrants forge their chains. A vitiated state of morals, a corrupted public conscience, is incompatible with freedom. No free government, or the blessings of liberty, can be preserved to any people but by a firm adherence to justice, moderation, temperance, frugality, and virtue; and by a frequent recurrence to fundamental principles.”
Patrick Henry
Boris still has a major card to play. In order for a bill to become law in the UK, it must be passed by the House of Commons and Lords, and then signed by the queen. It will be through the Commons and Lords on Friday. He can then not take it to the Queen for signature and when Monday comes, the Parliament is disbanded and it does not become law.
In a weird way, this had to happen so that Johnson could expose all Uniparty members in the Tory party. Because 21 turned against him he would never have have been successful in passing a No Deal anyway because this “majority by one” was actually inaccurate. He has now outed the traitors. And even if they vote to delay Brexit (hope not), the next General Election will wipe out all of the guilty parties and the Brexit Party will get massive gains. However, when I saw Jacob Rees-Mogg lying calmly on one of the benches, I began to realize that they must have a backup plan.. perhaps this plan SD mentioned about forcing the general election by Boris stepping down after pushing through Brexit .
LikeLike
Not quite the only option. Just as the President signs bills into law, so the Queen must give bills Royal Assent for the to become law.
Even if the traitors overcome the filibuster in the Lords and the bill is passed there, the only person who can present a bill to the Queen for assent is … Boris!
He declines to present it, parliament is prorogued on Monday and the bill lapses.
