British Globalists Pass Bill to Block ‘No-Deal’ Brexit – Ongoing Elitist Efforts to Ignore British Referendum…

The jaw-dropping elitism expressed by British members of parliament continued today as globalists in the Conservative Party joined with globalists in the Labour Party and passed a bill in the UK House of Commons to block no-deal Brexit.  Their goal is to handcuff Prime Minister Boris Johnson from leaving the EU on October 31st.  [Backstory Here]

The multinational banks and financial elite have poured money toward the anti-Brexit politicians (both parties) and deployed all media efforts in an attempt to stop the U.K from leaving the European Union despite the majority of British who voted to leave in 2016.

The latest move by the elitist group, led by far-left Jeremy Corbyn, forces the U.K. to say in the EU until an agreement to exit the EU is affirmed.  However, the actual purpose of the bill is to empower the EU never to agree to *any* terms of Brexit, thereby keeping the U.K. in the EU forever.

Boris Johnson has requested a mid-October general election so the British people can remove the elitist politicians.  However, two-thirds of those same politicians would have to agree to allow a vote that would eliminate their position.  Therefore, the pontificating elite are also blocking any effort at a snap election.  It’s a mess.

Right now the upper chamber (House of Lords) has threatened to filibuster the lower chamber (House of Commons) bill in an effort to help their Prime Minister.  However, there is also a possibility Prime Minister Johnson could intentionally just ignore the law (if passed), proceed toward a no-deal Brexit and force Parliament to vote him out of office; which would trigger the general election vote the Prime Minister is seeking.

It’s a classic case of elitist politicians trying all parliamentary rules to override the majority vote of the people in the country.

Two centuries ago the masses would have already taken arms against their overseers, stormed the gates and hung the politicians from Tower Bridge.  Unfortunately, in 2019 it’s less likely to happen… Although if the elitist politicians keep this up, well, you never know.

(Via AP) – In a second straight day of parliamentary turmoil, the House of Commons voted by 327-299 in favor of an opposition bill to block a no-deal Brexit, sending it to Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords.

Even so, the bill’s fate is unsure. With Johnson set to suspend Parliament for several weeks starting next week, pro-Brexit peers in the Lords are threatening to try to stop it by filibustering until time runs out.

“There is very little time left,” said Labour Party lawmaker Hilary Benn as he introduced the opposition bill. “The purpose of the bill is very simple: to ensure that the United Kingdom does not leave the European Union on the 31st of October without an agreement.”

The bill would require the government to ask the EU to delay Brexit until Jan. 31, 2020, if it can’t secure a deal with the bloc by late October.

The lawmakers hope to pass the bill into law — a process that can take months — by the end of the week, because Johnson plans to suspend Parliament at some point next week until Oct. 14.

Johnson became prime minister in July by promising to lead Britain out of the EU, breaking the impasse that has paralyzed the country’s politics since voters decided in June 2016 to leave the bloc. But he is caught between the EU, which refuses to renegotiate the deal it stuck with May, and a majority of British lawmakers opposed to leaving without an agreement. Most economists say a no-deal Brexit would cause severe economic disruption and plunge the U.K. into recession. (read more)

Perhaps nothing personifies the elitist outlook more than this letter from Phillip Lee a member of Boris Johnson’s own party who is resigning because the Prime Minister continues to listen to the unwashed people, disregard the elites and pursue Brexit.

Read this:

(Source)

…”the twin diseases of populism and English nationalism”?

Dr Lee is apoplectic that any politician might listen to the British people.

MP Phillip Lee openly states any British person who wants to leave the EU is suffering from a disease of wrongful thought; and accuses them of British patriotism.  How dare they be so bold….

The open elitist worldview is really quite remarkable.

96 Responses to British Globalists Pass Bill to Block ‘No-Deal’ Brexit – Ongoing Elitist Efforts to Ignore British Referendum…

  1. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Is that a west wind blowing the red head’s hair? She must be on the east coast looking out to sea….or looking out to see!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. CNN_sucks says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Our own usurpers has not yet openly declare war on us. It might come to this.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. JoeMeek says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Voting by the people doesn’t seem to mean anything more in today’s Britain than it did in the old USSR or Nazi Germany.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Maquis says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Kick ’em out!!

    GOD BLESS BREXIT!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. DJ says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Hard to know who’s mess is worse – theirs or ours…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. chojun says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    I think you’re right Sundance – Farage needs to whip up some good ol’ fashioned demonstrations large enough that the media cannot ignore.

    The UK politicians are ignoring the will of the people. Pretty pathetic.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. KingBroly says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    If Boris just ignores these jackasses and take the UK out, it’d be the biggest F U to Globalism since 2016.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • digitaldoofus says:
      September 4, 2019 at 10:04 pm

      If it’s within his power. (it may not be)

      Like

      Reply
      • Newhere says:
        September 4, 2019 at 11:20 pm

        What I heard from a British commentator is that even if the law passes the upper chamber this week, Boris could decline to submit the law to the Queen for signature — which is a necessary step for the law to take effect — which would mean when Parliamentary sessions ends on Monday, the bill dies with it. Nothing is stopping him.

        In some ways, Boris is in a position analogous to Barr; each has the power to act on behalf of democracy and the will of the people, and each knows we know they have the power, and each also knows there’s a powerful, emboldened elite ready to destroy them (if given a chance) or provide pretexts and cover for a retreat. The only question is: do they have the mettle. The world is watching.

        Like

        Reply
  8. bruzedorange says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    I don’t say this emotionally, or without forethought:

    If your representatives do not respect you, then you must give them cause to fear you.

    If your representatives have no honor, no inner moral compass, then you must give them something to fear more than they fear losing however much they stand to gain personally from protecting globalist policies.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. Sentient says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Any so-called conservatives who voted against Boris should be flayed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Maga Jim says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    God Bless BoJo. I hope he has cojones to see Blexit through, regardless of the Political and Personal costs. The British people, just as the American people, need a no-nonsense Visionary and Leader that will get their country back on the right path and away from the parasites that have infested and control their country.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      September 4, 2019 at 10:58 pm

      Now you know who invented the Muslim invasion, the EU Elites. Just another dagger stuck in the belly of Nationalism. I think there is a growing majority that are beginning to realize that we are in a war. Just no bullets have been fired yet.

      Like

      Reply
  11. L4grasshopper says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Does anyone have a decent idea on what the chances are that the House of Lords might stall the bill to block BREXIT past Oct 31?

    Like

    Reply
  12. Elric VIII says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    The Great Unmasking, as at the conclusion of a masquerade ball. Apparently the European Union is like the Mafia. The only way to get out is death. The Globalists are doubling down on their bets.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. digitaldoofus says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Obviously they are being PAID WELL by globalist money to block the true implementation of BREXIT.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. 56packardman says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Sad to say that Winston Churchill’s grandson is among the jackasses committing this treachery. Broom them all! As “chojun” wrote, Farage needs to stir the pot.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • rashomon says:
      September 4, 2019 at 10:49 pm

      Hello SERCO! Perhaps this will open up the entanglements the Brits have over our airports and air waves, prisons, patent office, etc. Let’s bring the Soames family into the open. Does Nick still thin the Brits won the American Revolution? Just askimg.

      Like

      Reply
  15. The Boss says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    How about a tarring and feathering of Dr. Philip Lee?
    Just for old times sake….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. JCM800 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    “Bad men cannot make good citizens. It is when a people forget God that tyrants forge their chains. A vitiated state of morals, a corrupted public conscience, is incompatible with freedom. No free government, or the blessings of liberty, can be preserved to any people but by a firm adherence to justice, moderation, temperance, frugality, and virtue; and by a frequent recurrence to fundamental principles.”
    Patrick Henry

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. YvonneMarie says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    They need a revolution.
    Badly.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. ezgoer says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    PM Johnson should declare approval of Parliament is unnecessary. The people already voted in the referendum to leave. Just announce the leave on 31 October as official. If Parliament doesn’t like it they can vote No Confidence and force the election Johnson wants. The Conservatives who voted against the wishes of their constituencies will be tossed out as Farage’s Brexit Party wins a majority. Labour will not win a majority. Corbyn is a communist nut job and most Brits know it.

    Like

    Reply
  19. jjs says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    This won’t end well for the globalists around the world. We are watching and learning.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. 335blues says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Being the fighter I am, my unasked-for two cents is that Boris should take whatever path leads to
    the removal of the most labor party scum, and to an immediate exit from the dictatorial EU.
    President Trump will help England get over the rough spot in the economy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Bill says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    There is a simple yet difficult way to keep things honest and identify the corrupt. Laws need to be in place in every western government which simply state EVERY public servant, top to bottom, must have ALL their financials accessible at all times for the public and DOJ to be able to review. I’m not even talking about audits. I’m taking real time full on visibility of all financial activities. Anything from a line of credit for a tv at Best Buy, to a home purchase. And for good measure, use the FBI’s “two hop” rule
    To extend it to anyone in their financial orbit.

    This move would eliminate corruption from top to bottom by no less than 90%. Alas, this is but a pipe dream.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Garavaglia says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Eh..grab em by the scruff of their necks and hurl em out into the streets. Done.

    Like

    Reply
  24. sarasotosfan says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    This stalemate will not last forever and in the end there will be irreparable damage done to at least one political party.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Pale rider says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Do you think Trump will make a move with Boris and Farage? There is pressure that can be applied and if all is well with the three this may be the start of something grand and the end to something very evil. Just like Merkel has something to say Trump could too.

    Like

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      September 4, 2019 at 11:04 pm

      I had posted yesterday that it would not surprise me if Trump would be talking to Farage and Boris today to help them get through this mess. I believe Boris has now seen the enemy.

      Like

      Reply
  26. TreeClimber says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    The Brits are getting angry. Had one on YouTube the other day pick a fight with me over how “stupid” and “useless” and “self-interested” America was, but then he brought up Brexit and just went to town… I told him that Trump was the one who made nationalism cool again, that he could just get his own country’s affairs in order and then I’d think about letting him diss mine and in the meantime he needed to show some respect.

    I don’t think it was really me/US he was mad at. Pretty sure it was his own government but it was easier to take a swing at the Yanks. And to the person upthread who mentioned tarring and feathering… if Boris Johnson doesn’t succeed in getting out of the EU, that may be exactly what happens to him.

    Like

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      September 4, 2019 at 10:37 pm

      “And to the person upthread who mentioned tarring and feathering… if Boris Johnson doesn’t succeed in getting out of the EU, that may be exactly what happens to him.”

      Which would, as usual, leave the real “bad guys” in the clear, watching with “joy” scot-free from the sidelines while laughing their @$$3$ off at just how little the “little people” think.

      Like

      Reply
  27. schizoid says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    There’s always the Chinese option: accept whatever deal the EU offers, then immediately reneg.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Tiffthis says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    I posted this elsewhere but didn’t get a reply yet, but I thought the queen shut down parliament at Boris’ request- why is all this happening? I must be missing something, please excuse my ignorance 😇

    Like

    Reply
  29. Southern Trumpette says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    “…the twin diseases of populism and nationalism” ?

    Populism and nationalism aren’t diseases to my way of thinking.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. SoCal Patriot says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    Boris still has a major card to play. In order for a bill to become law in the UK, it must be passed by the House of Commons and Lords, and then signed by the queen. It will be through the Commons and Lords on Friday. He can then not take it to the Queen for signature and when Monday comes, the Parliament is disbanded and it does not become law.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Magabear says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Maybe the Brits were better off under a monarchy. 😉

    This would never happen at the Renaissance Faire………..Queen Elizabeth I wouldn’t suffer such fools. 😁

    Like

    Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      September 4, 2019 at 11:16 pm

      Cromwell marched his troops into the Long Parliament and proclaimed it to be no Parliament, at the start of his Lord Protectorate.
      Boris however does not have a New Model Army at his beck and call.

      Like

      Reply
  32. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    The British, most of which were our ancestors, founded this country by not wanting to be under the thumb of such tyranny all those years ago.

    The lessons they learned and endured led them to understand they could only attain their Freedom by fighting…….and yes….some dying for it.

    Now all these years later, those same British people are facing the exact same challenges we did all those years ago.

    There are Trillions at stake.

    The Globalists understand that if the UK leaves the EU and makes a deal with the USA, it will be over for them.
    Actually, it seems it is over for them already.

    People are rising up. Deplorable’s throughout the world will not stop .
    The UK may even lose this battle……but losing the battle, is not losing the war.

    We all should Pray for our British brothers and sisters…..pray they gain their freedom, as we did….all those years ago.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Carrie says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    In a weird way, this had to happen so that Johnson could expose all Uniparty members in the Tory party. Because 21 turned against him he would never have have been successful in passing a No Deal anyway because this “majority by one” was actually inaccurate. He has now outed the traitors. And even if they vote to delay Brexit (hope not), the next General Election will wipe out all of the guilty parties and the Brexit Party will get massive gains. However, when I saw Jacob Rees-Mogg lying calmly on one of the benches, I began to realize that they must have a backup plan.. perhaps this plan SD mentioned about forcing the general election by Boris stepping down after pushing through Brexit .

    Like

    Reply
  34. dallasdan says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    The globalists have clearly taken control, and the EU can indefinitely keep the UK in the corral by not accepting whatever “deal” is offered by BJ or anyone else.

    The law that passed today effectively strips BJ and the true Conservatives of all options other than a filibuster in the House of Lords.

    The British people be damned; Parliament globalists are steering this boat.

    Like

    Reply
    • Jase says:
      September 4, 2019 at 11:24 pm

      Not quite the only option. Just as the President signs bills into law, so the Queen must give bills Royal Assent for the to become law.
      Even if the traitors overcome the filibuster in the Lords and the bill is passed there, the only person who can present a bill to the Queen for assent is … Boris!
      He declines to present it, parliament is prorogued on Monday and the bill lapses.

      Like

      Reply
  35. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    POTUS mentioned the Bahamas devastation during his Oval Office Q&A with the M$M.

    • Said the UK sent a SINGLE SHIP.
    … noting the ship was having a tough time getting through
    … [much less making a difference]

    • Will Parliament be funding a massive recovery & restoration operation in its remaining days
    … or will they instead be CANCELLING their Parliament-authorized will of the people,
    … effectively DESTROYING their constitutional authority,
    … while SCREWING the Bahamas out of any reason to REMAIN in the U.K.
    … INVITING them to become a USA Territory instead
    … and TRIGGERING the rest of the U.K. to KEXIT?

    [Setting a precedent that Greenland might follow next 😉]

    Like

    Reply
  36. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    What’s also appalling is how they frame their greed, their treason and their grotesque treachery against their own people within the framework of conservative principles

    They’re truly the lowest, most disgusting scum at the bottom of the barrel

    Like

    Reply
  37. bessie2003 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    The masks sure are falling off these politicians faces on a world-wide scale!

    These are times that history will speak of. Hopefully in looking back on these days will be when freedom was renewed on a scale the world has never seen before. Surely PM Johnson and Nigel Farage, and the Queen (because I suspect she also wants her country back from the EU disaster) have some means of seeing that the will of the people gets done.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Hollywood Bungalow says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Can this dream come true?: If the EU doesn’t allow for Brexit on 10/31, a 30% tariff on EU wine and cars coming into the U.S. goes into effect 11/1.

    Like a boss!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Judith says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    The Brits voted to exit the EU before the 2016 Presidential election. I’ve no doubt that President Trump is an invaluable ally, but Brexit came first.

    Like

    Reply
  40. ATheoK says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    “Two centuries ago the masses would have already taken arms against their overseers, stormed the gates and hung the politicians from Tower Bridge.”

    There wouldn’t be any of those barrels of blackpowder left under that Parliament, would there?
    Invite the Brexiteer MP to an English beer and chips party; then seek out someone to build a better parliament building.

    Either that or round up every farmer with their big tractors, big rig lorry drivers with their lorries, and every able bodied citizen willing to support Brexit.
    Skip hanging; waste of good rope.
    Just put the uniparty elites into a row boat and point the boats towards the good English Channel.

    Like

    Reply
  41. mazziflol says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    This is our future after they take our 2nd…

    Like

    Reply
  42. Rynn69 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:28 pm

    PDJT should expose their espionage with the Obama administration and the coup.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Fools Gold says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    To my knowledge London has fell, sorta like our FBI, DOJ, Congress and Surpreme Cout. The question to both peoples is how bad do you want your freedom, liberty and justice?

    Like

    Reply

