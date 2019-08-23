White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses Enhanced China Tariffs….

As President Trump departs the White House en route to the G7 meeting in France, White House Manufacturing and Trade Policy Advisor Peter Navarro appears on Fox Business for an interview to discuss the latest round of enhanced tariffs on China.

(White House) For many years China (and many other countries) has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade, Intellectual Property Theft, and much more. Our Country has been losing HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year to China, with no end in sight.

Sadly, past Administrations have allowed China to get so far ahead of Fair and Balanced Trade that it has become a great burden to the American Taxpayer. As President, I can no longer allow this to happen! In the spirit of achieving Fair Trade, we must Balance this very unfair Trading Relationship. China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!).

Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%. Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

~ President Donald J Trump

24 Responses to White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses Enhanced China Tariffs….

  1. mo says:
    August 23, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Giddy up. : ))

  2. vikingmom says:
    August 23, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Boom!!! Hope that FLOTUS is accompanying President Trump to the G7 – I think she is a wonderful source of strength and encouragement to him AND she is such a wonderful representative of our country to foreign leaders!

  3. Tom Idlewood says:
    August 23, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    Peter suggests to expect good news from the G7. Would that be a deal with Japan? Too soon for UK, I think.

  4. All Too Much says:
    August 23, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Navarro, like the rest of Trump’s people, is dynamic. clear spoken, full grasp of facts, and straight forward when explaining thingsI, for one, need to understand. Good for a second listen.

    Staying home rather than boondoggle it at the G7.
    That sounds like a business, budget, efficiency, decision.
    I (don’t) wonder where that mentality came from or when it hit DC.

    • snarkybeach says:
      August 23, 2019 at 8:49 pm

      Navarro said he’s the China specialist so he’s not needed for G7.

      • All Too Much says:
        August 23, 2019 at 8:54 pm

        Understood when I made the comment.

      • tonyE says:
        August 23, 2019 at 8:55 pm

        Funny…. Navarro is (was?) a Professor at UCI (University of California at Irvine).

        Which we now call University of Chinese Immigrants.

        Yep, Professor Navarro is an expert on Chinese in many ways… 🙂

        • Jedinovice says:
          August 23, 2019 at 10:22 pm

          I run a private tuition business in SE. Al of my clients are ethnic Chinese. I do not get to see the local population, only the Chinese.

          They all want to go to California and UCI is their number 1 destination.
          The Chinese culturally associate only with other Chinese (They have no dealings with the local population here! They fly out to Singapore for medical care rather than risk being seen by a non-Chinese here!) They all want to go to California and UCI where other Chinese are.
          I tell the mothers; “I will help your child get to California” and they are sooo happy! Once upon a time I said, “I wil help your child get to Univeristy” but I discovered recently that the Chinese in SE Asia want their kids to go to California to set up “New Singapore.” So it’s actually more about location than nae of the University. It HAS To be California!! Because California is where their friends, family and just other Chinese live.
          Oh, and the kids want to be near Silicon Valley where “…there is good work, I can get good experience and then set up my own business.” I try and tel them that Google don;t want to hire them but they don’t believe me.

          So, yeah. UCI = Chinese. But often not mainland Chinese. Usually ethnic Chinese form SE Asia who are actually totally pro-business. They believe the meaning of life is “To Make The Money.” Yes, you can hear the capitals.

          [Most of my students are nominally Christian and I work on them to try and get them to register that there maybe more to life than just making money. Most of my students are quite receptive. The older kids, especially those brought up by Singaporean parents, though… ***impossible!*** They just want their A’s and their ticket out to California to attend UCI and thereby get a job with Google before they set up their own tech business. The younger kids though… are quite different and there is a lot of hope there.]

          • margarite1 says:
            August 23, 2019 at 10:44 pm

            Interesting. I work with a girl whose parents are from China – mother never learned English, dad works at Intel. But she is an American – just out of college and studying for her CPA…and she’s a very good employee. She catches on fast, works hard, and has a good attitude. She’s the baby on our team – only 21.

            She talks about her Chinese heritage and seems to want to break away and be free of her smothering family ties….it’s like she’s on the cusp of being more American than Chinese.

          • California Joe says:
            August 23, 2019 at 11:36 pm

            UC IRVINE? Massive amount of Chinese in Irvine and Rancho Mission Viejo area (South Orange County)

  5. Mike in a Truck says:
    August 23, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    “Thank you for your attention to this matter.” Like he’s sending a memo to his hotel manager! Bwahahhaha

  6. grlangworth says:
    August 23, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    This is a good first step to create a context for the G-7, soon becoming the G-8.

  7. JustScott says:
    August 23, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Lights are dimming as the main act is about to begin…

    By Peter Navarro July 21, 2016: “Op-Ed: Trump’s 45% tariff on Chinese goods is perfectly calculated”

    https://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-navarro-trump-trade-china-tariffs-20160721-snap-story.html

    • JustScott says:
      August 23, 2019 at 9:17 pm

      Jan. 7, 2016: New York Times First Draft

      ““The only power that we have with China,” Mr. Trump said, “is massive trade.”

      “I would tax China on products coming in,” Mr. Trump said. “I would do a tariff, yes — and they do it to us.”

      Mr. Trump added that he’s “a free trader,” but that “it’s got to be reasonably fair.”

      “I would do a tax. and the tax, let me tell you what the tax should be … the tax should be 45 percent,” Mr. Trump said.

      (Hint: if you click the browser’s reload X to stop loading as soon as article appears, the irritating subscribe pop-up won’t load.)

  8. NoTwoSystemsOnlyOneChiCom says:
    August 23, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Keep him front and center. Take Winnie’s honeypot and welcome Taiwan.
    Navarro’s “seven deadly sins” of China reveal malicious intentions
    http://en.people.cn/n3/2019/0821/c90000-9607972.html

  9. Brant says:
    August 23, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Blue staters always say how blue states send money to red states. Here is a retort to those folks. For decades, blue state multinationals have been stealing good paying jobs from red states and sending then overseas to China, etc.

  10. linda4298 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    For years, and through multiple presidential administrations — Clinton, Bush and Obama — the United States has naively looked the other way while China cheated its way to an unfair advantage in the international trade market. It took a long time to get to this point, and it’s not going to turn around overnight. But with President Donald Trump’s long-term approach to trade policy, the United States is in a good position to make up for the misguided policies of the past, which resulted in millions of lost jobs and thousands of shuttered factories. https://www.cnn.com/2019/08/15/perspectives/trade-war-trump-triumph/index.html

  11. GSparrow says:
    August 23, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    P Trump and Trade Adviser Navarro have nerves of steel or at least they maintain the appearance of still being calm in every way. A necessity for a peacetime Commander and his public sector Generals in gov’t during an unprecedented trade war. The tension and the risks are ratcheting up to a breaking point for one side or the other and China should be feeling the heat far worse due to their alleged job losses, the foreign companies moving out of their country and the determined President that is fighting them on the other side.

    I suspect my voice might have had a slightly noticeable rise in pitch or frequency if I was in Navarro’s interview situation. If it was just myself that was under pressure, it might be different but when a significant part of a nation’s economic stability, its jobs, its wealth etc was relying on my bold and risky decisions in a trade war, it would be harder to stay cool. If this trade war ends while Trump is still POTUS, it will be a monumental achievement and China’s economy would still benefit but without the abuses of the past.

    Is it possible Fed Chair Powell is a member of the Resistance?

  12. nimrodman says:
    August 23, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    PresTrump answers questions at chopper press conference before departing for G7

    He’s back and he’s large and in charge – we can tell the coup and impeachment overhang is off his shoulders

    Takes no prisoners
    Shuts down inane questions
    Deals with all comers

    Then, turns and walks away from the press gaggle
    All we can see is his back

    Melania strolls into the frame from the left

    Unsaid: “Sorry guys – my date’s here”

    Sheer poetry. You’ll see it when Sundance posts the clip later.

