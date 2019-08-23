White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses Enhanced China Tariffs….

As President Trump departs the White House en route to the G7 meeting in France, White House Manufacturing and Trade Policy Advisor Peter Navarro appears on Fox Business for an interview to discuss the latest round of enhanced tariffs on China.

( White House ) For many years China (and many other countries) has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade, Intellectual Property Theft, and much more. Our Country has been losing HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year to China, with no end in sight.

Sadly, past Administrations have allowed China to get so far ahead of Fair and Balanced Trade that it has become a great burden to the American Taxpayer. As President, I can no longer allow this to happen! In the spirit of achieving Fair Trade, we must Balance this very unfair Trading Relationship. China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!).

Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%. Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

~ President Donald J Trump