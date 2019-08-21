Incredible – FBI Blocking Release of Unredacted Text Messages Between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok…

…Every minute spent outraged at what Muller did yesterday, is one minute less that Bill Barr is being held accountable for what he is not doing today…
Judicial Watch is fighting for one of the more critical buckets of “declassified documents” from within Spygate that has never made sense. This goes to the heart of a two-year-long contention: Why were the Page/Strzok text messages redacted in the first place? Why are their unredacted text messages being protected? Who benefits from this roadblock?
The FBI wants to wait until AFTER the 2020 election to release the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages? Whiskey – Tango – Foxtrot ! Enough. This alone should be like a million warning flares shooting skyward simultaneously for those who demand justice.
These are critical questions. Actually, long-standing and unresolved questions that we have carried for two years. On December 1st, 2017, the day after Michael Flynn signed a coerced guilty plea, the first batch of text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok became public. Who the hell released them? Why? …and ultimately what national security issue exists that would require them to be redacted?
These are open, non-encrypted, messages – using government phones – between a DOJ lawyer assigned to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok. The content did not travel through protected and/or classified systems. So why were the text messages redacted when they were made public?
No-one has ever answered these questions. I have more, but those basic questions are the starting point -that creates the foundation of suspicion- of a thoroughly corrupt CURRENT DOJ and FBI set of officials. FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch and FBI legal counsel Dana Boente {Go Deep} are at the epicenter of this specific issue.
Do not forget that HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes has already stated publicly that FBI Director Wray and FBI Legal Counsel Dana Boente should face criminal referrals.
Why would those current FBI officials be fighting the public release of those messages?
What functional value was there to give AG Bill Barr declassification authority, if he is going to participate in allowing FBI officials to hide material that shouldn’t even be classified in the first place?
If this in-our-face position doesn’t scream of a cover-up, then nothing does.
We were already forced to accept the bitter pill of DOJ manipulation when DOJ officials, before Bill Barr, intentionally covered-up the openly corrupt behavior of the Senate Intelligence Committee and James Wolfe. [Details Here]
A branch of the United States government (Legislative) was attempting a coup against the leader of another branch of government (Executive); by using planted and designated corrupt agents within the cabinet… (more)
Now we are supposed to just accept that there is some justifiable reason to hide the Page/Strzok text messages until after the 2020 presidential election?
Oh, hell to the NO !
On May 23rd, 2019, President Donald Trump gave U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr full authority to review and release all of the classified material hidden by the DOJ, FBI, State Department, CIA, FISA Court, and aggregate intelligence apparatus. It’s been over 90 days…
I’m thinking strategic releases closer to the election selectively timed to suck all the air out Democrat balloons they’ll attempt to float.
I’m thinking that shouts of politicizing close to the election by the Demosocialists and their propagandists preclude that.
That was my thought as well but I’ve been hoaxed before.
Wray,new boss same as the old boss.
And if a Demosocialist is elected president then we won’t be fooled again?
We won’t have a president or a country if a dem socialist election because their first order of business is to open all borders and remove all freedoms and order the country done.. Whatever the uniparty and deep state expect, they cannot suppress tens of millions on the course to reject socialism and illegal invasion.
WE stomached the left stealing election after election. Trump was a miracle.
if we let it go…we deserve complete, hellish annihilation.
Possibly the big boss, Barry O’s name is found throughout these emails. In that case if you are going after the Progressives’ king, you better nail the king.
I’m thoroughly disgusted. ONLY if AG Barr needs the text messages classified because they WILL BE or ARE evidence against these perps will I be satisfied with the hold-up. But, I am having my doubts.
There is no reason Wray, Boente and Bowditch can not be reassigned to the Fargo field office at the least or fired at the most.
I’m beginning to lose faith in AG Barr – possibly because of my ignorance, old age and lack of foresight. MAGA anyhow.
Quick, who is the worst AG, Jeff Sessions or Bill Barr?
Heads I win; tails you lose?
Eric Holder. Ref. Fast and Furious.
I’d say fire Wray immediately, but then I remember an “acting” FBI Director can only serve for a short time and the Senate would have to confirm a replacement, so we’re at the mercy of the Turtle and rats like NC Senator Burr.
Some where I recall that an acting is given 210 days? !
My faith waning a bit too; only possibility is that the damage to the Govt’s case would be worse than the benefit of releasing them. After all, most voters are already aware there was corruption to some degree.
Barr just said he cannot refute the autopsy report that Epstein committed suicide. We are so screwed by him. I am waiting to hear Joe D explain that one about his hero Barr.
Horowitz sorting the keys,,,. counting doors…. and tapping walls to locate hidden rooms,
The FBI is ok with hiLIARy using a personal, unsecured server and jeopardizing national security, but the texts can’t be released because THEY might be a national security issue? Thanks for the laugh of the day you treasonous FBI!!!!! Do you think we’re that stupid? It just looks better every day for Pres Trump to win reelection.
LikeLiked by 9 people
For seven months we have been waiting to see if we have a sweeper or a person who will uphold the rule of law for all.
Today I got my answer.
President Trump got SNOOKERED again!
EVERYTHING is looking suspicious even Trumps handing off of the declassification to Barr. We are being SNOOKERED!
Once again, they’re going to run out the clock. They won’t want to “influence the 2020 election” so all of this stuff – the release of docs, the completion of investigations, indictments – will be be delayed into 2021 … 22 … 23 … 24 (unless President Trump loses next go round then it all goes away).
One if by land and two if by sea….READY???
THEY are OUR servants!!
Reagan fired the traffic controllers an masse. I wish that there was some way, some how, to gut the corrupt FBI/DOJ institutions and rethink/reform their very existence, such as it is.
9/11 accelerated so much intrusive and unchecked abuse of power by those institutions almost instantly. And they were already well along that path already. And once power is gained, it is never voluntarily surrendered.
To the hyper cynical, it’s almost like the masters behind the curtain were waiting for such a massive crisis just to implement their plans. And that’s just a superficial view.
I don”t see how ‘business as usual’ and implicit trust can ever be assumed again. That naieve position may be what the MSM are working so hard to encourage, but too much factual information has already been revealed.
Barr must do the right thing. Allowing him some leeway to finesse the situation. But at the least, the obvious ring leaders need to be prosecuted.
Maybe it’s rope, and Barr gave Wray too much of it.
@ History Teaches… Re “I don’t see how ‘business as usual’ and implicit trust can ever be assumed again.”
We The People should have never assumed anyone associated with government could be trusted to begin with! That we (collectively over many decades) did so was both negligent and more than a little revealing of our self-indulgent ignorance as to what the Constitution’s Framers tried to reach us about the requirements of a lasting and successful Republic.
Didn’t strzok say he reviewed 750k emails from weiner’s laptop in three days? Yet the FBI needs 2 years to review text messages from two lovebirds?
LikeLiked by 7 people
They’re all corrupt. Fire one, an exact duplicate slides into place. I want to see someone looking at the communications from the Obama Valjar honeycomb hideout.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance is exactly right, it is a cover-up.
A cover-up, assuming more than a one participant, is a conspiracy by definition, in this case to violate a very large number of federal laws. Obstruction of justice being the first to cross my thoughts.
There must be some very powerful information being redacted.
Why else operate, in the wide open an obvious, illegal, cover-up?
Four decades practicing law in federal courts, and following Judicial Watch’s a long time, tell me the FBI will lose the request for more time. The court is not stupid, and has a long history with JD, one the one hand, and the current bunch of federal lawyers.
If this does not get dealt with there will be blood. I don’t want it, none of us do, but there will be.
There should be.
Yep. I think you mean their blood and there I cannot disagree…unfortunately ‘freedom isn’t free’ and there are three generations who will have to learn that the hard way I’m afraid
I understand the frustration repeatedly evidenced here, based on appearances. But IMO it is misguided. The wheels of justice grind slow but fine. To reiterate yet again a high level view:
PDJT has said many times in re Spygate, ‘Never Again’. That requires the perps get prison.
PDJT’s chosen instrument is AG Barr. Two reasons. First, has to be ‘clean hands’, not ‘political retribution’. Second, PDJT gave AG Barr declass—not for us, for grand jury indictments then criminal jury trials. Any declass PR leaks will be argued by perps to prejudice juries. NO LEAKS!
Barr has said is following two tracks:
1. IG Horowitz on FISA abuse. That takes down FBI, DOJ, and Comey, Yates, and more.
2. US DA Jordan on EC predicate. That takes down IC, and Brennan, Clapper, and more.
Both will reach directly into the Obama WH.
But successful criminal prosecutions of such politically charged and well connected targets takes more care than the Epstein stuff. That takes time. Patience. Lets do it right, not fast.
Then Barr should state they are needed to remain classified for the grand jury. All of what you said is speculation, we don’t even know if there’s a grand jury being presented the evidence.
The date given after the election is obnoxiously obvious the withholding is political, and is meant to demoralize us who know what really happened.
GJ’s are supposed to be secret.
Papadoupolous said he already appeared before a GJ on Fox News.
Kaco, it is obvious you are not a lawyer.
The correct response is not to say anything at all.
Or, to paraphrase my senior Fortune 50:media training (I managed the PR department):
Our policy is not to comment on speculations.
Now, do I know grand juries are sitting? No.
But others who have testified before them say they are. Are they telling truth? Dunno.
Want to believe, but just today, Barr went public with his opinion on the Epstein fiasco. Said it was suicide. I would say Manslaughter. This was all all staged to allow for the suicide (murder).
I was disappointed in Barr when I heard him say suicide….I’m losing faith in him.
Not murder nor suicide iMO, he is offshore recovering from his first round of plastic surgery
So Sundance doesn’y believe this argument yet?
I say win the War, not the Battle.
Ristivan Edit: I presume you meant John Durham.
Question: how much longer do you think this will take. 6 months?
Yup Durham. Damn spellcheck or whatever other excuse suffices for my incompetence.
I’m hoping you are right. It’s either than OR we are getting smoked up by everyone including (some would suggest) VSGPOTUS. I’m willing to keep my powder dry for now as your explanation makes perfect sense. The CrazyCrats and their LE villains are EXPERT at turning tables. We must remember, they have the media on their side so ANYTHING Barr brings forward has to be airtight.
Thank you ristvan.
Thanks for the reality check……………………again. MAGA!
The wheels of justice are NEVER intended to treat US citizens as subjects, instead of our rightful role as the government of this nation.
MONEY is not automatic coronation.
Agree ristvan 100%/NO LOOSE ENDS.
I agree, ristvan.
“Though the mills of God grind slowly, yet they grind exceeding small; Though with patience He stands waiting, with exactness grinds He all.”
– Henry Wadsworth Longellow
My guess is that the redacted material explicitly involves Obama, and beltway insiders, perhaps even Barr, can’t bring themselves to take down The One.
The assassination squad of bureaus and special interests and intelligence and common thugs and cartels, traffickers and identity activists were allowed to develop and gain strength during the last 4 administrations and so now all of these doing the investigation are unsafe.
NONE of them deserve to be in office or have any authority. Cowards, traitors and accomplices to murder and theft.
My guess is that the redacted material explicitly involves Obama, and beltway insiders, perhaps even Barr, can’t bring themselves to take down The One.
There certainly are a lot of brand new names in this comments section.
An ShareBlue by any other name is still ShareBlue.
This is one CTH evokes from me and many other conservatives a collective “ho-hum” and eye roll. Really? Is this a game Sundance. Trump had nobody else to blame but himself now. He can declassify. If he does not, then there is something there he doesn’t want his supporters to see it he is waiting for the right time. Which is it? I hope the latter; but the argument that Trump us being manipulated and taken advantage of by saavy members of the deep State no longer holds water well over two years into his presidency. Again, why nominate so many insiders if he’s trying to clean up the swamp.
So 1 + 2 = Z?
YOu have one answer or the other and no other huh?
I am disgusted by this latest development and frustrated, but to jump to your conclusion leads me to consider that this is what you decided long before any new events…you had a theory and any obstacle proves your theory, right?
Ho hum…could also be applied to the smug
These days of lack of knowledge are disgusting!
When Peter Strzok made the mention of a secret society, I believe the SES is who he was referencing. Wray, Barr, etc. etc. would all come from there. This is the non outsider group. This is where the deepest of deepest Never Trumpers reside.
OBSTRUCTION Of JUSTICE!
FIre FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch and FBI legal counsel Dana Boente.
We The People have had enough of the FBIs corruption!
LikeLiked by 3 people
After PDJT reelection in 2020, their resignation will be on his desk tomorrow morning.
Just like they waited until after the midterms. This is unbelievable. Doesn’t sound like there is anything going on then, they, as well as China and the EU, are waiting to see if POTUS will be re-elected. We might as well count accountability and justice out. There is no wait for justice.
I might as well say Barr is another useless puppet. Lindsay Graham is a blowhard, too.
Any march or protest in DC at the DOJ planned for this?
What more can POTUS do to get them released?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just a hypothetical…..what would happen if this was happening in HK? Would they be pounding the keyboard or taking to the streets?
WHAt would be happening if this was 1775?
We have the answer. MANY held back and let our founders and the brave fight.
But fight they did.
And 200 years later the descendants of the cowards, who have benefited from 200 years of freedom, are eager for gentrification once again.
Close the Barr.
The FBI,,,and China, are waiting for the results of the election.
LikeLike
If Jeff Sessions had a son, he would look like Bill Barr ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
David. Bowdich. The man deserves some attention.
He was Andy McCabe’s wingman. Now he has Andy McCabe’s old job as Deputy Director.
McCabe moved to FBI HQ in Feb 2016. Bowdich was tapped for the office next door in March and arrived in April. Mifsud was activated against PapaD in March 2016.
Roscoe B. Davis picked up on something John Solomon said to Lou Dobbs on Monday.
“…senior FBI officials including one who now oversees the counterintelligence division”
keyword: NOW”
Start video at 2:20.
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6074553764001/#sp=show-clips
As far as I can tell, the only person at the FBI who is upstream in the chain of command over the counterintel division who was at FBI HQ in 2016 is David Bowdich.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, a press release went out that said Comey named Bowdich as Assoc. Dep Director on February 11, 2016. Michael Steinbach was named EAD of the National Security Branch in the same press release. Steinbach was being promoted from Asst Dir of the Counterterrorism Division.
https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-announces-executive-appointments-2
Where are these questions for Bill Barr?
Coats and his assistant are gone.
Are we today electronically monitoring the small group? You know they’re communicating and scheming behind the scenes. Destroying evidence? Spying on the Spies?
No public photos of Page… Strzok… Baker… Yates… all in their protected bubble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any chance that the President instructs AG Barr to have the DOJ release the unredacted documents to Judicial Watch while the President is overseas dealing with the G7 events?
Is that even a possibility? And, would Barr do it?
LikeLike
LikeLike
So seriously, what can we even do about it? I have been saying for over a year for Pres Trump just to blow it up but noooo we must be patient. Ah honey my patience ran out over a year ago. All we are getting is drip drops that no one knows about except for those of us (on here and elsewhere) who actually give a damn.
We all know the reason they want to wait until after the election because they are planning on stealing it from Pres Trump and then burying everything more then they already have. It is beyond time for our President to release it all. I believe the only reasons he doesn’t is they are threatening his family some how. What else could it be?
If it’s stolen, they will never see their administration form…and likely America will be at war for years.
Until he hears from his base at an upcoming rally, nothing will change IMO.
PT serves US. We are the People!
He has never been pushed back on his heels and IMO it is time to let him hear us loud and clear.
Imagine if at his next rally 20k supporters chant…… DECLASS WAS A LIE!
I actually think that would throw him a bit. Maybe enough to say these people are really pissed off and maybe I should listen to them vs my DOJ and FBI.
Law fare rules the day, again. Enough already. There is no justice in the DOJ. Why not Disband and reorganize the FBI and the DOJ? They are lawyers and they are the problem, here.
Obviously, this is to protect Democrats otherwise why would 2020 matter? Hoping that the Democrats win and the FBI can bury the texts forever!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right. FBI raids Stone, and Manafort at the crack of dawn, but the real criminals are protected. Why have there been no raids on the dems?
Why does the FBI & DOJ continue to fan the flames of anger by not releasing these documents? You would think Barr has enough problems already. Could it be, that new information is pouring in and all information/data is being held until the total impact is understood?
So if they are classified why have the two love crossed lovers not been charged for transmitting classified data over un secure lines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was typing what you wrote when I saw it. Yeah, why the h*ll have unsecured classified transmissions not been prosecuted?
Please read my post above. Let’s look at it from Barr’s possible point of view. I have so much information pouring in, that I need time to figure out what is and is not important – so I am just going to freeze all information releases until I get a handle on it.
I understand the IG report is not do out until mid September, at the earliest. And, allot of information is coming in.
“It’s been over 90 days…”
Being angry and frustrated over Director Wray’s continued obfuscations is a reasonable reaction. The Deep State and their corrupt partners leaked like a sieve against P Trump and his associates (often with lies) but now Wary obstinately conceals the truth from “the People” he’s supposed to be representing.
Rosenstein and Weissmann appointed SC figurehead Mueller on May 17, 2017. There is little doubt they were eager to indict anyone associated with P Trump as soon as possible. But “Mueller” didn’t file his 1st indictment against Papadopolous until 5 months later on Oct 12, 2017 for “lying to the FBI.” Manafort’s and Gates’s indictments followed almost a month later on Oct 30, 2017. (Flynn plead guilty Dec 1, 2017.) The delay in these indictments might have dragged it out until the pressure was applied enough for them to plead guilty or yap like Gates. Weissmann wanted political trophies for the MSM.
Hopefully A/G Barr and Durham have full access to all classified info including what Hoarder Wray is hiding and they are carefully building an unprecedented case of political conspiracy against some top Deep State players in the top agencies in the nation and not preparing a phony excuse about Trump’s rhetoric was a justification for it all. It would be a bonus if they charged Wray with obstructing justice if he’s holding out on them.
Dear President Trump,
Make no mistake, people under you are obstructing your orders and IMO if there is no full declassification to bring transparency to all Americans as you promised prior to the election, YOU WILL LOSE come November.
Don’t misjudge your supporters who have waited patiently for 3 years, for the truth to be revealed and justice for all upheld. This was a planned, conspiracy by many in government to frame and take down a sitting President and your supporters don’t take this lightly.
You promised declassification last fall. It has been almost a year. THIS IS A RED LINE that can not be quietly swept under the rug.
There is no Republic without Justice and there is no Justice without declassification.
LikeLike
Actually if he loses, we all lose because millions will never accept socialism.
It is his choice IMO, Declass or Lose and yes we all lose and the Republic is gone.
We need to just forget all of that and make sure that Israel is safe. That’s the most important thing that every American should care about, Israelis First
Your frustration (the cobbler’s kids go barefoot), is understandable, but it’s not Isreal’s fault. DJT needs to crack the whip on Barr before it’s too late.
The FBI answers to the executive branch…Why can’t the President order the release of these documents immediately… but also, doesn’t Barr have that authority as well, given to him by President Trump?
LikeLike
Well, I think the answer is that they can do those things, but they first have to be blocked, which looks like may be happening now. So expect some action soon.
Can someone tell me how both Clinton and Obama stacked their agencies with their people? How’s come when the Democrats are in power they can “transform” but POTUS can’t? The Mueller investigation is over. It’s time to clean house.
If Barr is in the tank you really have to think the aligned powers will never allow Trump to win re-election. The vote tabulation will be fixed. Time to start seriously believing this.
Barr and Wray seem to be telling us we can just eat cake. Even the French didn’t put up with talk like that.
The conspiracy being investigated by Durham and Barr is still in full force, right in everyone’s face.
Why is POTUS not screaming or even whispering about this??????????????????????????????
Why are his sons saying nothing about it too???????????????????????????????????????????
That is the only bright spot. Trump got 90% of his achievement done OUTSIDE of tweeting. TWitter is just to get the left to rise to the bait and expose themselves….so this is a ray of light, actually. He does not believe in withholding from us and so this must be something pivotal.
Isn’t it exactly that if the content is released, unredacted, then prosecution of these corrupt doj individuals could be compromised?
That’s what we keep hearing, put it’s very thread bear by now.
Yes, my post above is similar
After 90 days, Barr is showing no signs than he is any different than his predessesors… which is greatly dispiriting. Everytime someone new gets appointed to a top justice or intelligence position, we all rejoice in the fact that FINALLY, justice will prevail, key documents and evidence will finally be made public, charges will be laid, and prosecutions of some of the most serious and treacherous crimes in American political history will commence.
But once again, we wait… and wait… and wait…. Hoping and praying something will change, and then…. nothing.
I see Barr came out today and said that although there were “irregularities” at the jail holding Epstein when his “suicide” took place, he has seen nothing that would make him question the medical examiners finding of death by suicide.
W. T. F. ?
Las Vegas all over again.
Looks like President Trump is STILL fighting the swamp all on his own. SMH.
So I thought I had said my piece. Guess not.
What is happening with Wray sticking his finger in our face is not Barr’s fault, nor President Trump’s fault. It is our fault. We have become complacent and unwilling to put any skin in the game. Until we rise up and say “ no more” they will laugh at us.
Mark my word…..there will come a day when they come to take our weapons. We all say things like “ over my dead body”. Excuse me…..but that is just plain BS. If we are willing to allow the FBI director to cover up a coup against the President, then we are already the frogs that would not jump while they had the chance. If this doesn’t outrage us enough to fight, neither will we fight when they take our guns. If this isn’t a red line then there isn’t one.
I suspect that the text messages between Page and Strzok contain suggestions and thoughts on the “A” word and that would destroy whatever trust the public has in the FBI.
If he was overwhelmed, he would have brought in many loyal outsiders and staffed up his team and this kind of expansion would not have been able to keep under raps so keep hoping but IMO it is time to take our message directly to PT.
WHERE IS OUR DECLASS or WAS IT ANOTHER TALL TALE?
Agree with Tom. I may be in the minority, but I think politically it is too early to release. Like a dripping faucet let facts out slowly but continually out into 2020 and up to the election. It may be frustrating, but I think that is the plan.
What difference, besides we WANT to know, does it make if this information is released now, or if there is a “manufactured drama” surrounding the release of these documents, thereby increasing curiosity, ESPECIALLY BY those who don’t know what the hell has been going on, and are only now starting to all, “wait, why would the Trump FBI not release documents from the Obama Era? THEY can’t be blamed for what happened, so the motive can’t be to protect individuals, so…they must be trying to protect the Institution from something bad. I wonder what they did?!”
And then a judge lambasts the FBI again, and orders their release in the days/weeks leading up to the election.
So what difference does it make if it takes longer, but more people know and are interested to find out WHY the FBI is protecting itself?
Trump and AG Barr need to identify a trustworthy FBI lead prospect from the military side of the intelligence apparatus and FIRE Wray immediately. I suspect there are at least a few on that side of the apparatus that are not completely corrupt like Wray.
