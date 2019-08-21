Incredible – FBI Blocking Release of Unredacted Text Messages Between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok…

…Every minute spent outraged at what Muller did yesterday, is one minute less that Bill Barr is being held accountable for what he is not doing today…

Judicial Watch is fighting for one of the more critical buckets of “declassified documents” from within Spygate that has never made sense. This goes to the heart of a two-year-long contention: Why were the Page/Strzok text messages redacted in the first place? Why are their unredacted text messages being protected? Who benefits from this roadblock?

The FBI wants to wait until AFTER the 2020 election to release the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages? Whiskey – Tango – Foxtrot ! Enough. This alone should be like a million warning flares shooting skyward simultaneously for those who demand justice.

(Judicial Watch Link)

These are critical questions. Actually, long-standing and unresolved questions that we have carried for two years. On December 1st, 2017, the day after Michael Flynn signed a coerced guilty plea, the first batch of text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok became public. Who the hell released them? Why? …and ultimately what national security issue exists that would require them to be redacted?

These are open, non-encrypted, messages – using government phones – between a DOJ lawyer assigned to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok. The content did not travel through protected and/or classified systems. So why were the text messages redacted when they were made public?

No-one has ever answered these questions. I have more, but those basic questions are the starting point -that creates the foundation of suspicion- of a thoroughly corrupt CURRENT DOJ and FBI set of officials. FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch and FBI legal counsel Dana Boente {Go Deep} are at the epicenter of this specific issue.

Do not forget that HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes has already stated publicly that FBI Director Wray and FBI Legal Counsel Dana Boente should face criminal referrals.

Why would those current FBI officials be fighting the public release of those messages?

What functional value was there to give AG Bill Barr declassification authority, if he is going to participate in allowing FBI officials to hide material that shouldn’t even be classified in the first place?

If this in-our-face position doesn’t scream of a cover-up, then nothing does.

We were already forced to accept the bitter pill of DOJ manipulation when DOJ officials, before Bill Barr, intentionally covered-up the openly corrupt behavior of the Senate Intelligence Committee and James Wolfe. [Details Here]



A branch of the United States government (Legislative) was attempting a coup against the leader of another branch of government (Executive); by using planted and designated corrupt agents within the cabinet… ( more

Now we are supposed to just accept that there is some justifiable reason to hide the Page/Strzok text messages until after the 2020 presidential election?

Oh, hell to the NO !

On May 23rd, 2019, President Donald Trump gave U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr full authority to review and release all of the classified material hidden by the DOJ, FBI, State Department, CIA, FISA Court, and aggregate intelligence apparatus. It’s been over 90 days…

