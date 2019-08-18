About That “Dinner” With Tim Cook – Completed FoxConn China Factory May Sit Idle…

Last Friday President Trump had dinner with Tim Cook, aka “Tim Apple.”
The dinner came on the heels of USTR Lighthizer announcing a postponement of “next step” 10 percent tariffs against Chinese manufactured products… Interestingly, the one of the product groups within the delay is personal computers…. Interestingly, Tim Apple was going to launch production assembly of the Macintosh personal computer in China.
Now, consider this:
CHINA – When ground was broken in March 2017 for a new US$9 billion factory owned by a subsidiary of Foxconn Group, the event was witnessed by then Guangdong party secretary Hu Chunhua and Terry Gou Tai-ming, the Taiwanese billionaire who created Foxconn, the world’s largest assembler of Apple’s iPhones and tablets.
Now, after two years of construction in the Guangzhou suburb, the plant’s main structure is completed, and on a recent visit trucks were seen going in and out of a gated compound.
Workers at the site said production lines were being shipped in and installed so the factory could start producing liquefied crystal displays with 8K resolution, which makes screens clearer. This enthusiasm has given way to unease amid rumours that the factory is for sale.
The local authority in Zengcheng said it had not received any information about a potential sale and that the factory was still on schedule. The original plan called for it to begin operations next month.
One source with direct knowledge of the project’s progress said that everyone involved was now “a bit embarrassed” about the uncertain future. “It wouldn’t be an easy sale, everyone knows,” the source said.
[…] Peng Peng, vice-president of a Guangdong-based non-governmental think tank, said the Chinese factory would turn from a blessing into a curse if Gou were to sell and no buyer could be found.
“If the project is abandoned, the impact on the local economy will be enormous,” he said.
In addition to direct economic losses, the Guangdong government’s plan of creating “clusters of related supply chains” would vanish. (read more)
That Friday night dinner between President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook takes on a greater depth of context and makes a lot more sense:
…If you plant your tree in another man’s orchard, don’t be surprised when you have to pay for your own Apples….
It’s fun watching the Lion tamer amongst the kitty cats.
I just watched a video of an interview by Maria Bartiromo of Michael Pillsbury – a China expert – who said the Chinese are no longer in a panic because they see POTUS as weak because those who plotted against him are still not prosecuted and besides their economy is still growing faster than ours. China can always rely on their friends, the rats, to sell us out.
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6066165982001/#sp=show-clips
Each of us will place our personal bets via support for what we believe the outcome to be. My money is on support for Main Street USA.
I totally support our POTUS but the rats have made life difficult for a man who is trying to do great things for us and unfortunately China and others are watching very closely. We have the enemy within that is more dangerous than the enemy without.
DJT is the new Johnny Appleseed.
I was wondering about that dinner… My gosh Sundance when do you sleep?LOL
Perhaps Sundance only sleeps when our VSGPOTUS sleeps.
Oh my gosh! Are you saying that Sundance IS PDJT???
🙂
I think Sundance is Baron Trump, POTUS in 2032 🙂
@ CountryDoc… Re “I think Sundance is Baron Trump, POTUS in 2032”
While all of Trump’s children are US citizens, Tiffany is the only one who is a natural born citizen. Therefore, she’s the only one who is Constitutionally eligible to legally serve as president of the USA.
In order to be a natural born citizen, one must be born on US soil to two US citizen parents. Barron Trump was born in March of 2006. Melania did not become a naturalized US citizen until July 2006. Therefore, Baron cannot be a natural born citizen and is not Constitutionally eligible to become president.
As an aside, even if Baron was a natural born citizen, he would not meet the age requirement (35) until 2041. He would be only 26 in 2032…
That can’t be true, as Kamala Harris is running for president and I believe neither of her parents were US citizens when she was born.
@ jjohn143… Re “That can’t be true, as Kamala Harris is running for president and I believe neither of her parents were US citizens when she was born.”
You’re right about neither of Harris’ parents being US citizens when she was born; and, that DOES keep her from being a natural born citizen and ineligible to become president. However, there is neither a Constitutional prohibition nor any Congressionally enacted law against any ineligible person ‘merely’ RUNNING for president.
The Constitution’s Framers THOUGHT we would keep ourselves informed well enough to know who is or is not eligible and act intelligently by not voting for anyone running without meeting the requirements written into the Constitution. SADLY… that is obviously not the case.
The Constitution’s Framers even made provisions for stopping someone like Obama, who actually ran and obtained the most Electoral votes, from being sworn in illegally. However, Vice President Cheney failed HIS duty to put that provision into motion. Cheney, as President of the Senate, was SUPPOSED to have asked if any Senator or Representative knew of any reason Obama should not be accepted as President Elect. Only ONE Senator OR Representative was needed in order to stop the process; but, Cheney failed to ask and no one bothered to call him out on his error.
The process cannot work when people fail to work the process…
The constitution can’t apply to Kamala Harris’ eligibility to be POTUS – She’s a woman of color! She’s exempt! Omar for POTUS 2032. /s
But…this is what we have come to with Obama and Cruz and now others.
@ margarite1…Re “But…this is what we have come to with Obama and Cruz and now others.”
I can appreciate the sarcasm reflected in your other comments; however, I cannot let this one pass without replying.
It matters not how many attempt to violate a law, or even how many actually succeed in doing so. Committing a crime does not negate the law against that crime; even, if some get away with it.
If someone raped you or your child and got away with it, would you be fine with all future rapes simply being ignored and/or accepted? I think not…
If we ever come to believe otherwise, we’re surely doomed as a civilized nation.
Thank you. I am mostly jesting, and do not really know if Sundance is one person or many. But I’m sorry to hear that about Baron. I pray daily that our president is building a long term sustainable team and many potential presidential candidates with the skill and insight he has.
LikeLike
You’re welcome, CountryDoc. I assumed you were joking about Sundance being Baron; but, the natural born citizen issue is too important to our future to not take every opportunity to educate any who may not fully understand it. And, I was not trying to imply that you do not; but, rather, my comments were directed toward anyone who might be lurking and not fully informed on that topic.
By the way, we could always elect a son-in-law or daughter-in-law of Trump’s to get another Trump into the Oval Office! 🙂
LikeLike
They would have to prove themselves.
Lol.
That’s an amazing story. I can’t inagine making decisions that impact a 9billion dollar write off.
Hence why CEOs get paid millions a year – this bothers me not one bit. The world needs ditch diggers too….libs spend far too much time worrying about other people’s money.
That’s because libs are takers and not producers so they need to worry about who’s got what. We can survive without them but they can’t survive without us.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Amen!
Btw, shouldn’t we refer to him as Tim “Stewed” Apple now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Libs/collectivists are economic locusts, who alight in an oasis and devour everything in sight, leaving everyone to starve.
Then they swarm away to find another green oasis built by others.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Got it!
This is a brilliant observation. I for one am glad it triple posted ! ! !
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s definitely worth repeating!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“libs are takers and not producers so they need to worry about who’s got what. We can survive without them but they can’t survive without us.”
Cut that, Print that, multiply that
Dems are busy figuring out a way to get their “fair share” of the money involved so they can use it to buy votes. If they weren’t purchasing votes they wouldn’t have any.
Every time I hear any Democrat talking I am always reminded of some very prescient words from Candace Owens when she was describing the Dem strategy for every election: handouts and fear. It’s easily recognizable; just listen for it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Speaking of that lovely lady:
CEO’s are often not playing with their own money – hence they can handle billion dollar decisions. I have much more respect for a small businessman whose decisions directly affect his and his famliy’s livelihood.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. When you own your own company, you eat last.
One of my High School chums very nearly became apprenticed to a professional diamond cutter, which is a nearly extinct art. Small diamonds are merely ground to shape, but the largest and rarest diamonds require a diamond cutter to study the inner structure and discern the way it can be cleaved to bring out the finest quality and largest cut stones that lie within the raw diamond. [He ended up in petroleum geology, go figure….]
One of the things he told me when he was contemplating that path was very amusing. In every profession, you cannot become too reverential of your source material — or you’ll never be able to make it better. A diamond cutter has to get to the point where it’s, “OK, we’ve got the angle and the tool, my mallet is here, let’s knock that bad b**ch”, just like a surgeon has to go, “let’s open up this would-be corpse and see if we can scoop out the bad stuff”, and Neil Armstrong had to go, “well, I’ve seen a lot worse, and I’d hate to go home without stomping on that.” A great deal of human experience is not letting the ideal perfect become the enemy of the actual good.
But this inevitably means that people must have a cynical view of what they deal with every day. “Another day, another opportunity to stir the c**p….” Even at the very highest of levels, in the most intensely meaningful and valuable of products, held to the tightest quality…..everyone refers to their work place as “garbage”. Leonardo da Vinci probably said, “well, it’s good enough that the funds will clear” when he released the Mona Lisa. After all, “a great work of art is never finished, merely abandoned.”
I have no doubt that CEOs regularly go, “we can plaster that over with couple of extra shovels full of investor money.”
“I have often thought of becoming a golf club”
This was in response to Bigly up above. Not sure how it posted here.
The President is no doubt reminding Cook of the realities. And since the President is the author of those economic realities, who could be a better “fortune teller” than President Trump? Oh but to be a fly on the wall—I imagine PT is telling Cook what’s it’s going to be in China after December, so much better to bring that “final assembly” back here to the the USA…
LikeLiked by 5 people
“If the project is abandoned, the impact on the local economy will be enormous,” he said.
Karma is a bitch.
LikeLiked by 5 people
…. and then you disappear
But if the impact on “the local economy” is “enormous,” then why on Earth should that “local economy” not be here in the USA?!
Duh. “Globalism” is stupid.
I know… sucks don’it?
All that can be said is that POTUS Trump & Team gave China a lot of chances, they were fair, but firm. China took fair as a sign of weakness so they poured on the bully tactics only to get the Trinidy Kid slap-draw-slap treatment from POTUS Trump!
China’s leadership became accustomed to playing against America’s third string, and suddenly are faced with our World Championship caliber A Team.
Xi was trying to outwait the DJT Presidency, but seems it’s dawning on him that PDJT may outlast him and his entire regime if he flushes China’s economy further down the cr pper.
AND- Then XI has to figure out how to feed you!!! I’m so loving this.
So is reality.
Obvi0usly… Tim Cook thinks Trump will win in 2020.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I believe you’re right! Somebody should tell Nancy and sparkle socks. Oh Canada ..,
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trudeau should be history after the Canadian election this October.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t have anybody that is any different from Sparkles. I checked out who’s running, they’re pathetic.
I hope our Canadian friends here can educate me, but all I saw were “green” supporting, feminist, “refugee” importing crisis actors.
Just Like Sparkles.
A great pressure point with a great Return on Investment by PDJT. Can you imagine if Apple turns on a dime, and STOPs using its resources to fight PDJT, America, and support the Globalist Uniparty, and instead, starts SUPPORTING the Trump Train? And if Google were to do that, and Facebook. MSM would follow suit or finish dying. Elected leaders and policy making would follow. The slimy swamp creatures would dry up in the light of Truth, turn to dust, and blow away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My church regularly prays for the salvation of bill gates and mark zuckerberg. There is so much good that they could do if they were saved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uncertainty Hangs Over Foxconn’s Newest China Factory as Trade War And Economic Slowdown Take a Toll
__
According to original plan, the factory would generate an estimated value output in the next-generation display of 300 billion yuan (US$42.6 billion) by 2020, driving the output value of the electronic information manufacturing industry to more than 500 billion yuan.
A number of economic headwinds have arisen since the groundbreaking ceremony two years ago.
The US-China trade war has cast a shadow over China’s role as a manufacturing and assembling hub for electronics products.
Global electronics giants, or potential clients for LCD screens, are leaving China for other places – Korea’s Samsung, for instance, is expected to shut down its last handset factory in China this year.
China hasn’t dealt with a politician they couldn’t either buy or bullsh*t for at least the past 30 years…Papa Bush was an out of touch Globalist, the Clintons put up a For Sale sign as soon as they got into the White House (remember Johnnie Chung, and the Al Gore/monk story?)…George W was determined to make everyone like him but he was, in many ways, more out of touch than his father had been, and Obama and his angry wife just plain hate everything America stands for and were thrilled to get rich selling out the country, hoping to be part of the New World Order once all those pesky “racists” (i.e. people who actually believed in the Constitution) were finally out of the way!
So China saw no reason to think this time would be different. They already own the Senate Majority Leader and most of the leadership of both parties. But, now they are facing a foe who has watched how they have gamed the system for years and he isn’t interested in playing by their rigged rules…and he doesn’t want or need their money!
Tim Cook, like most successful businessmen, has gotten to where he is by paying attention to reality far more than ideology, and he sees the weakness of China’s position, and the strength of President Trump’s, so he is going to do the smart thing from a financial standpoint and back the winning horse. And that’s what the shareholders at Apple are paying him to do! All the ideologues who insist on sticking with the Chinese out of a desire to “hurt” Trump will lose, plain and simple. And, if we are VERY fortunate, we will actually get to see it happen in real time and that will be very sweet indeed!!
LikeLiked by 19 people
So very agree that Tim Cooks decision is made in the context of a stone cold business man with a desire to do a better deal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One to another…all the fancy “theories” of the intellectuals get shot to heck in a hand basket when applied in the “real” world. Both Donald Trump and Tim Cook understand that…while all the pseudo economists swoon over Socialism because they have never actually seen it put into practice and everyone has told them their whole lives how “special” and “smart” they are!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My mentor on Wall Street told me I had chosen my profession wisely because only weather forecasters and economists enjoy job security and steady paychecks when they are consistently wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And maybe add stock brokers, who M Forbes supposedly advised that it’s better they sell their advice than take it. 🙂
LikeLike
Yeah, I have a couple years of college but no degree, and worked in a bank for 15 years…and I have a WAY better track record than Paul Krugman at predicting economic outcomes!
And I was was also calling Alan Greenspan an idiot when all the talking heads and political savants referred to him as “The Maestro”. He was a pompous, arrogant jerk who made the wrong decision about almost everything that was put before him…almost like he was TRYING to crash the economy! (Hmmm – the Swamp wouldn’t do THAT, now would they? /sarc)
Funny how people who live and work in the “real” world always seem to have more common sense and street smarts than all the Ivy League trust fund babies put together! And that’s why they are so enraged by Donald Trump. He’s not the least bit impressed with them because he has spent a career actually building real things, rather than phony sand castles that collapse as soon as a wave hits them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spot on vm
Here’s something I wrote in another thread about China, which you posted in too
“As vikingmom touched on, it’s such a shame we’ve had phony “intellectuals” and globalist puppets as President for so long
Imagine what this country, and the world for that matter, would be like if we would have had real leaders with the pro-America attitude, the business sense and the steel conviction of President Trump these past decades
President Trump puts the pressure squarely on those who cause all the problems in the world, forcing them to get honest and do the right thing, or sink into the abyss
Imagine how much bulls*** the world could have avoided if honorable leaders had used the immense power of America for the good of mankind instead of personal profit for themselves and the global elite”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed. Imagine if R Perot had been elected to two terms.
PREACH IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A 9 Billion $ plant, brand new, sitting idle cause nobody wants it, makes a statement far beyond the direct ramifications.
Not only is Cook confident PDJT will win, but so does ALL the ‘smart $’.
And, the November election is NOT about whatever clown survives the Democrat circular firing squad.
There are 2 names on the ballot in November. PDJT, and Chairman Xi.
All else is fluff.
LikeLiked by 24 people
China has uninhabited cities. What’s an idle production plant? A zit on a gnat’s ass!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t see it that way, myself. This is a plant that was intended to be used by a foeiegn subcontractor (foxconn), to manufacture products for (largely) foriegn owned companies, like Apple.
Either for U.S. consumption, or for the promised but never materialised entre into the ‘vast chinese market’.
Big difference between this, and ghost cities, IMHO.
More like a large, painful festering boil, although you got the location right. Oh, and NOT a gnat. Kinda like Chinas version of the 50,000 or more manufacturing operations that were,sitting abandoned in the U.S.
Hey, Xi! Its gonna take a magic wand, cause those jobs AIN’T coming back!
Just my opinion,…
“the promised but never materialised entre into the ‘vast chinese market’”
Indeed. Cook should just make a deal to send all his official hardware design docs to Chinese companies for $.01 on the $1.00… cuz they’re just gonna get copied anyway. Will save the Chinese a few months reverse engineering.
Besides… I thought Cook and his brethren were all Human Rights types, anyway? What gives?
LikeLike
Make no mistake, Apple has aways been about exploiting the youth of America because they were the beginning and the end of cool in the USA.
This is a clear eyed deal to make moree Apple Money
Easy to be “for” something, when it doesn’t COST you anything, but a little $.
Harvey Weinstien was a “big supporter of womens causes”, IIRC, BEFORE all his ‘troubles’.
Clinton (Bill) too.
It will look a bit like Lordstown, OH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“There are 2 names on the ballot in November. PDJT, and Chairman Xi.
All else is fluff.” — Frame that, Dutch
What’s interesting is while we block China conduit in US through Mexico and Canada, isn’t Team Trump setting up UK as our conduit to the EU? If true, would that not be the ultimate backhand to China. Perhaps SD could comment on that.
LikeLike
$9 billion?! $9 billion?! And it’s just sitting there?
No wonder why these globalists hate Trump.
Pray for him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No tears from me. 70,000 U.S. factories were idled. Did the Red Chinese shed tears?
LikeLiked by 17 people
SPOT ON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
True true true.
Yes, of joy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen
Forget Red Chinese… does Tim Cook shed a tear?
No they didn’t.
But I do pray for the the poor Chinese peasants who have little choice but to obey their ruthless communist rulers, while those rulers have zero concern for their population and would willingly starve them to death before accepting fair & reciprocal terms for the trade deal with the U.S. as PDJT’s team has tried to negotiate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only of extreme laughter…
I do Eric, every day!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, the impact will be enormous. We've seen it for decades in our "fly-over country". Boarded up windows, crumbling infrastructure, factories closed followed by the businesses that supported the once thriving towns, hopelessness turned to addiction or flight to other places. Enormous.
LikeLiked by 8 people
There is a new documentary, which we had the opportunity to preview last month, called “Lost in America”. It covers the plight of three American cities that have been “left behind” and I really hope that it goes national and that the President is able to see it…these are real people, with real lives, who have been chewed up and spit out by the vast “Globalist” machine and we all need to see, and understand, their stories!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry – it’s actually called “America Lost”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes by the time I binged on The Office, the whole Scranton economy it depicts was already crumpling up and past … Then came 2016. And this lost thing came back.
https://www.businessinsider.com/these-chinese-cities-are-ghost-towns-2017-4
FTA..
Throughout China, there are hundreds of cities that have almost everything one needs for a modern, urban lifestyle: high-rise apartment complexes, developed waterfronts, skyscrapers, and even public art. Everything, that is, except one major factor: people.
These mysterious — and almost completely empty — cities are a part of China’s larger plan to move up to 300 million citizens currently living in rural areas into urban locations. Places like the Kangbashi District of Ordos are already prepped and ready to be occupied.
Ghost Towns… Ghost Factories… Ghost Futures…
‘Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats.’
– H.L Mencken
Oh, my!
People, and jobs.
“If the project is abandoned, the impact on the local economy will be enormous,” he said.
No one understands this more than the people living in small American towns where the factories that provided jobs for generations of middle class American factory workers were closed and their machine tools packed into shipping containers and shipped to China along with their jobs. The Midwest is littered with near ghost towns which 40 years ago were bustling with commerce and life. Now they look bombed out.

Screw China.
Screw China.
LikeLiked by 10 people
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
All of a sudden that “cheap labor” seen by companies/corps. doesn’t look like the investment they envisioned! Trump’s buying time to let these mistakes cost as little as possible, but the MSM wants to paint a whole different picture on this (negatively, of course!)
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t like the suggestion that Apple might be possibly excluded from tariffs per President Trumps remarks this weekend.
If they actually plan to manufacture here, why suggest they might be excluded?Tariffs give them an even bigger incentive to manufacture here. Giving Apple a pass just means they play the long game and hope DJT isn’t reelected.
These is plenty of markup on Apple products to absorb tariffs in the short term if they truly plan to move production back here….no special exclusions are necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We shouldn’t compromise principle on one hand, but we are in it for the long game. PDJT will make cold business decisions based on what’s in the best interest of Americans in the long run. Cook has a lot of leverage, but I believe U.S. under our Lion has more.
I think either way, MAGA is fixin’ to win bigly.
It is absolutely amazing to watch this President execute strategy after strategy whereby each win boosts the US economy higher than it was the previous month. Increasing numbers of people are finally getting meaningful jobs, and the “velocity of money” means that the financial ripple effect of every new decent paying job in turn boosts multiple local businesses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has paid his dues on the street. He knows how to fight in the street and in the board room, and in the public eye. He’s in his element, acting by gut, having the time of his life, giving back to the country he loves. He is operating by instinct, stopping to think only when he has to. Unleashing packs of warriors who have earned his trust as principle driven. Notice his best team members are seasoned old dogs.
“Workers at the site said production lines were being shipped in and installed so the factory could start producing liquefied crystal displays”
****
I’ve read similar comments about other Taiwanese and Asian corps. shipping in the high dollar production equipment. These production lines aren’t owned by PRC companies and can be moved to other countries. The only way to stop the relocation of high tech manufacturing out of PRC would be to nationalize the facilities; the kiss of death for the economy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It appears Foxconn is back to business in Wisconsin. Finally.
https://fortune.com/2019/08/15/foxconn-wisconsin-update/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…your own Apples…”
Love the revised capitalization Sundance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the plant, owned by Foxconn, is to be up and running next month, it is likely that Foxconn has some guarantee from Apple and that at any time this guarantee, if it exists, would require Apple to take a big writeoff for it.
Did Trump remove tariffs on products to allow Apple some breathing room as to when they take this financial hit? It seems to me that the last minute tariff move would be too late to salvage any guarantee.
This will be interesting. The next Apple earnings report in October 29.
So I’m confused (what else is new)?
I’d read a piece a few months ago that focused on the town in “Paul Ryan’s WI” that the much touted FOXCONN (which Ryan was all too joyous to have his punchable mug attached to), had gone idle and the townsfolk who’d sold their properties in anticipation, were (as the piece noted) essentially stuck in a no-man’s ghost town, as FOXCONN never progressed w/the deal.
Is this China location tied/affiliated with the WI plant? I seem to recall the plant had something to do with Apple screens? Anyone from WI care to weigh in?
I’m missing something…
Ok, I understand the restructuring of Apple’s supply chain re FoxConn and China. Makes perfect sense.
Don’t understand the President’s meeting w/ Tim Apple. To me, Tim s no different than Sundar Google – A deep state tool and liar. They may meet with our VSG, but as soon as they leave, they’re plotting against him.
How would the President’s meeting with Tim Apple change the picture?
Tim Cook will sit this out until 2020. He is a two face traitor.
Question for you erudite Treepers—What does the demise of FoxConn in China mean for their huge plant in Wisconsin, built with lots of tax breaks bc, you know, “jobs”, from our former Gov. Scott Walker??? Were we scammed?
LikeLike
Certainly worth watching, n’est-ce pas?
Only 1/2 of the last $350b will be delayed 10% tariffs. The other half will still have 10% tariff on september 1st
Tim Cook is a gross Sodomite. He and the like are markers of Satan and the power he wields in this Nation, and the World.
