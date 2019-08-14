Wilbur Ross Discusses U.S. Economy, China Trade, Tariffs and Hong Kong….

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears (in studio) on CNBC to discuss the current state of the U.S. economy, the ongoing issues with communist China, the ‘next step’ trade tariffs and the situation in Hong Kong.
Gun control and the economy are deemed effective wedge issues by the left so expect non-stop coverage, and desperate attempts to pin ‘catastrophe’ on President Trump.
As a corollary, expect virtually no coverage of the border situation or Epstein.
Wilburine!
As soon as HK is no longer seperate from China for purposes of importation into the US, this will stop China from transshipping goods thru Hong Kong as as if they were of Hong Kong origin.
Years ago textiles from China were restricted thru the use of textile quotas (quota visa), but China was able to circumvent this by transshipping thru Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, etc.
US Customs used to have “jump teams” that would visit various countries to determine if itheir textile exports were actually being made there. It was not unusual to find that the exporting country did not have the manufacturing capacity.
Of course, nobody in Congress was much interested in protecting American manufacturers.
