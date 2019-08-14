Wilbur Ross Discusses U.S. Economy, China Trade, Tariffs and Hong Kong….

Posted on August 14, 2019 by

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears (in studio) on CNBC to discuss the current state of the U.S. economy, the ongoing issues with communist China, the ‘next step’ trade tariffs and the situation in Hong Kong.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Big Government, China, Communist, Donald Trump, Economy, Hong Kong, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Wilbur Ross Discusses U.S. Economy, China Trade, Tariffs and Hong Kong….

  1. Jason Ross says:
    August 14, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Gun control and the economy are deemed effective wedge issues by the left so expect non-stop coverage, and desperate attempts to pin ‘catastrophe’ on President Trump.

    As a corollary, expect virtually no coverage of the border situation or Epstein.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. emet says:
    August 14, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    As soon as HK is no longer seperate from China for purposes of importation into the US, this will stop China from transshipping goods thru Hong Kong as as if they were of Hong Kong origin.
    Years ago textiles from China were restricted thru the use of textile quotas (quota visa), but China was able to circumvent this by transshipping thru Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, etc.
    US Customs used to have “jump teams” that would visit various countries to determine if itheir textile exports were actually being made there. It was not unusual to find that the exporting country did not have the manufacturing capacity.
    Of course, nobody in Congress was much interested in protecting American manufacturers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s