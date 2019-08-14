Trade and Manufacturing Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses “Next Step” Chinese Trade Tariffs…

White House trade and manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro appears on Fox News to discuss the status of the U.S-China trade negotiations and the reason for a USTR delay on some product tariffs.
Peter Navarro confirms what we noted from the office of USTR Robert Lighthizer yesterday. On December 15th “the tariffs will go on.” While the statement flies over the head of Stuart Varney, Navarro confirms the “next step” process that Lighthizer implied.
.
More below
The U.S. stock market continues reacting to an unusual dynamic. 50% of all companies manufacturing in China are U.S. owned multinational corporations. Those companies don’t want tariffs to succeed in disrupting their supply chain. As a consequence those Wall St. Corps also don’t want lower U.S. Fed interest rates designed to combat China’s currency devaluation.
Normally Wall St. would like lower rates (cheap money), but in this dynamic the U.S. multinationals are against it. Wall Street is schizophrenic. Domestic U.S. companies benefit from the lower rates; however, now, lower rates are adverse to the interests of the multinational companies.
It was Albert Einstein who aptly stated:
“The significant problems we have cannot be solved at the same level of thinking with which we created them.”
The same basic principle applies to those who are trying to understand and evaluate current economic activity yet failing to disengage themselves from their historic economic frames of reference.
Minds who are framed around thirty years of financial/monetary political policy; intended to influence the U.S. economy and created by vested interests who were building out the legislative priorities based on Wall Streets’ best interests; will struggle to understand the new landscape which is entirely formulated to benefit Main Street.
There are two economic engines: Wall Street and Main Street.
The two economic engines are divergent and detached. Time (30+ years), along with monetary focus only on Wall Street interests (multinationals), pushed those two economic engines further apart. The same monetary policies which worked in the immediate past will not work in the immediate future.
We are now in the economic space between both engines. The traditional cause and effect (Fed) is now uncoupled. The administrators of the economy are perplexed; this is unfamiliar terrain.
The exact same areas of the country which have gone through three decades of economic contraction are now seeing economic expansion and revitalization. The Fed policy which influences Wall Street was not, and is not, domestic centric. The fed policy was corporate driven monetary policy and globalist in influence.
Until the two economies gain parity in value – any fed activity, taken as a consequence to their familiar traditional measurements (interest rates etc.), will have minimal to negligible impact on Main Street.
And for any tumbles in the market President Trump can blame the anti-American FED.
This will be a win-win situation.
Sundance,
How does this play into the Bond markets?
Stop reading CNN business,that is their excuse.
You are so right. CNBC and Yahoo are just as mentally challenged. This is getting too predictable IMHO.
Out shopping for good dividend stocks. Already scored some Dominion Energy and AT&T. It’s not like either has exposure to China for heaven’s sake.
DL,
I was not reading CNN, thanks ristvan for answering my question!
1- Exports only make up 12% of GDP of the US economy. China is over 20%. Most of the EU is 30%.
2- US tends to export essential products or products not easily replicated by other nations- Food, Energy, Civilian/Military aircraft, industrial machines
3- We are essentially a self sustained economy where we can produce and manufacture everything we need. We are not dependent on trade. The world is dependent on our markets.
4- We have the strongest currency in the world and essentially control the world banking currency, and commodity system. We control and wield sanctions. No one can sanction or penalize us. We own the board game
Who wins a trade war? Who could avoid a recession?
Saw somewhere today, China exports 47% of GDP.
I went with the World Bank numbers.
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/ne.exp.gnfs.zs
To put some figures with your statements, which I have consistently seen to support your points. The US Consumer drives 70% of our domestic economy and over 40% of the global economy. That 40% figure is huge given the size the US population and buying power per capita. Our consumers are the worlds piggy bank and only this President recognizes the leverage provide as well as the need to put real jobs with growth potential back into the US economic engine to preserve that leverage.
Obama had the US on the glide path to hamburger flipper as top end of the middle class. In essensence the US economic leverage would settle back into a “population proportional” level.
Just like in ’07/08 the MSM,Demos,and “economic experts” are attempting to talk the U.S. into a recession. Like just before an election huh? I dont think it will work this time. First,back in ’07 we had a knucklehead for President. Second, the country was being scammed into electing an even bigger knucklehead as President. Third, and most importantly we now have PDJT who is way ahead of these turds that are trying,praying, hoping,dreaming a recession is nigh.
British newspapers too. They are also taking up a “Trump recession “ evil folks these MSM slime.
God bless PDJT
The media always like to spin everything as a negative, so
Trump’s recession is a NEGATIVE recession.
So it really is a recovery.
We have a true leader in the White House.
Winnamins to Winfinity
MAGA
Gasbagerino was all over Fox Business basically calling President Trump and his economic team morons. I could on take about 30 seconds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Charlie knows something about Morons for sure. Maybe The Donald can start bringing in some of those Obama 1% GDP numbers that the cast at CNBC though so highly of back in the day.
To hell with Fox and the two useless Murdoch snowflakes.
The same in 1991/92 when the msm and WS made their utmost to elect Clinton by talking down the economy.
My first red pill. Was in my early 20s, not politically formed, and asking myself “Why are all these newspapers I was taught were objective so obviously for Clinton?” I say taught because I had studied journalism, but thankfully I found another profession.
DSM: this will reveal your generation:
Sure, they taught you that journalism was “objective;” but did they also teach you that your job is to work to overturn oppression? To be the guardian for the oppressed of the world?
Or, just to judge what is newsworthy, and just tell the story.
True Mike.
But Deep State will keep trying until defeated.
The Deep State and the Demwits are like the Black Knight from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
They will never admit defeat until all their limbs are removed.
Bloomberg: RECESSION RECESSION RECESSION pushes all day. They are praying for a RECESSION so as to make @POTUS look bad. Pharisees and Chinese Talking heads. SCUMBAGS all.
And that is why the stock market is down 700 so far today,not because some publication is flashing recession because of the bond market.
What the bond market is telling the FED is that 0.25% was not enough. Trump called for 0.5%, which have reestablished a non inverted curve. But by FED ignoring that, we may need 0.75%
If you don’t want to hear people complain about you, all you need to do is:
Say nothing, do nothing, be nothing.
President Trump knows exactly how to deal with China for the benefit of Main Street. Second-guessing accomplishes only one thing: Makes the Left believe his base is cracking. It isn’t and it IS a win-win.
It gets old… Some people, regardless of a change in variables, try to use the same old equations. Reminiscent of Hoosiers; we always played a zone in the past, and…
In the past, an inverted yield curve was thought a sign of impending domestic recession. Not this time, since the ‘cause’ is negative yields and weakening Euro in Europe. 10 year bonds become a monetary safe haven, and European demand drives bond price up so yield down. Is external to US domestic economic dynamics.
Record employment, record low unemployment, rising wages, and ~3% GDP growth are NOT harbingers of recession.
There we go! NIcely put.
I expect the inversion will not last long.
Two-years are the better hedge for a foreigner.
That will get them right past the next Inauguration.
And they have less risk of loss once bonds sell off.
It’s almost as if this whole inversion thing is a contrivance.
Yeah, the sky is not falling…
Don’t know if this chart will actually show but:
From the article at: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/after-the-yield-curve-inverts-heres-how-the-stock-market-tends-to-perform-since-1978-2019-08-14?mod=mw_theo_homepage
I posted numerous time about the FED’s inability to understand a point and click international world market. The quickness with which even the little guys can buy anywhere in the world online. I also pointed out negative bond yields elsewhere and the safe haven of the U.S. $$$$.
Today’s yield curve inversion can only be understood through this economic lens and they aren’t looking.
The Powell Fed:
• Eyes closed
• Ears covered
• Mouth mumbling na-na-na-na-na
This pinhead Varney is almost as bad as Chrissy Wallace! Hard to listen to!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, Varney is an IDIOT. In negotiations, ONE approach is to use small measures, to build ‘trust’, so PDJT gave China the opportunity.
Xi gave him his personal guarantee that he,would stop the flow of Fentanyl.
He didn’t, and given China is a tryranical dictatorship, so he COULD have stopped it, he undermined any trust.
Xi and his negotiators have promised to buy big ag purchases. They haven’t. They have repeatedly lied.
So WHY in the,world does Varney keep suggesting “If China did THIS, could PDJT hold off?” He, like so many just don’t GET it. In order to negotiate, you need a ‘partner’; its like trying to negotiate with the Palestinians for ‘peace’; they don’t WANT ‘peace’.
“Will we BE in a trade war?” You idiot, we have BEEN in one, for many years!
I’ve noticed P45 isn’t referencing his ‘good friend XI’ much lately.
Well, hard to maintain a friendship with someone, who consisitently LIES to you. A freindship can withstand a lot, but not lack of trust.
All the bozos on FNC and FBN are pretending they’re intellectual simians all of a sudden, and becoming just damn rude – especially to Navarro. They are way out of their league now, and resort to flinging their poop around the studio in tizzy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^ perfectly said ^^
Can we get a meme of that?
The one with Leland the Hair the other day, was their blueprint going forward.
IMO, PROGRAM TRADING drove market down today, through PRE-PROGRAMMED SELLING
• Triggered at the moment the Bond Yield Curve “Inverted”.
• Sustained by Selling Momentum as more and more small investors are SPOOKED into unloading their investments at the worst possible time.
• Disguised by M$M Pundits’ endless rants that the Markets are “Forcing the Fed” to cut rates.
But that is true
Correct: “Disguised by M$M”
Yeah, even going by the old adage “buy when everyone else is selling”, giving the climb in markets since DJT, a 400 or even 700 point drop isn’t much, and will be made up in a short period of time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would. Long time ago. Back when I was delivering newspapers, as a kid, I expect.
Prior to the U.S. Market open today Germany released a negative GDP number for the second quarter. I posted about it on the Presidential thread at 08:40. A down day was pretty certain today along with a fall of the Euro.
Ok, if it wasn’t clear before, it is now. Stuart Varney is a tool. He was so rude to Navarro and kept trying to spin everything he said! This market reaction has virtually nothing to do with China tariffs and everything to do with the Fed (and the absolutely abysmal idea of quantitative easing- massive failure!). I absolutely loved it when Navarro called him out on using the word “radical” changes! Absolutely excellent catch and lightning reaction to point out that that was a prime example of Varney trying to make things more volatile where it isn’t necessary!
Actually, if the F’ing Fed would cut, I really don’t care who gets the credit, DJT or the ‘markets’, just cut, then cut again.
Nice, simple overview on how China is cutting its own throat:
Varney seems to speak for both China and Wall Street; NOT just Fox Business News. Navarro, speaks for Trump, and once again reiterates the Seven Problems caused by China.
NAVARRO>> LET’S DO THE SEVEN THEN. =
1. CYBERINTRUSION INTO OUR BUSINESS NETWORKS.
2. FORCED TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER IN EXCHANGE FOR MARKET ACCESS
3. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY THEFT.
4. DUMPING INTO OUR MARKETS.
5. STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES WHICH ARE HEAVILY SUBSIDIZED.
6. CURRENCY MANIPULATION.
7. KILLING AMERICANS WITH FENTANYL.
THESE ARE THE SEVEN STRUCTURAL ISSUES THAT WE NEED TO GET SETTLED IN THIS NEGOTIATION. [From Transcript]
The Trump Team wants to Make America Great. … Varney seems to speak for Wall Street and the Multi-National Corporations, that want to make more money. = Even if, that hurts Americans and >helps China. For Varney it’s about Wall Street, and the ‘bottom line’ for the people exploiting the economic slave-laborers in China.
I preferred Navarro’s “Seven Chinese AGGRESSIONS against America”
I lurk another private board with some very smart people. Between CTH and this other board I have been educated more than I thought possible at my age. Anyway, I saw this comment and wanted to post here because I thought it was interesting. Even more interesting if true. The posters are vetted and most are known to each other. I did clean the language up a bit:
“On yet a fourth hand, POTUS’s trade war is giving Chinese businessmen kittens. Some Chinese manufacturers are now looking to establish fabrication facilities CONUS (I am personally aware of two, and I’m told that–modified quote here–“China businessmen were excited” when the offer to provide a CONUS facility was made). I think a secondary effect of the trade war–and I don’t know if this was brilliant strategy, or just luck–is that Chinese businesses are getting the wake up call that the ChiCom party gives zero &^%$* whether the businessmen get to keep their lavish lifestyles, and they’re feathering nests outside of China. Setting up facilities in the US is one of the few things they can do to get hard currency out of the country. So we may be getting some of the manufacturing base back.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent post. Very interesting.
Meanwhile USA-registered Global Corporations stay Stuck-on-Stupid producing in China.
Not sure it makes sense that Wall Street want one thing (cheap money) but U.S. multinationals don’t. The fundamental mistake was interest rates were too low for too long…there is a significant amount of mis-allocated capital, and way too much debt out there (including government debt, budget deficits and US multinational corporate bonds). It’s higher interest rates that will break this cycle….Powell headed in that direction late last year and then caved.
Agree, interest rates were and are too low, for too long. Wall St loves cheap money, and so do governments, so they can spend more, and have less interest to pay. This and RFL’s are my biggest differences with PDJT. Sorry, but he’s just wrong on these two issues.
How about not “break a cycle” until after an election so as to not create the economic situation they want to get the president they want? Globalist bankers never have nor will have the best interests of working Americans.
The USA is AWASH in CAPITAL.
• Foreign Investors are flocking to our Bonds.
• Companies are Repatriating Foreign Profits that decline in value if held in Foreign Currency
• Any Fed Rate Reduction will be matched overseas, accelerating Foreign Inflows.
• Main Street Workers are earning MUCH more, saving more and spending more.
• Opportunity Zones are multiplying private investments & workers in depressed Communities.
• Entrepreneurs are multiplying again and hiring more.
• Domestic Businesses are growing more and earning more.
Companies that DEFER investing in USA Operations will LOSE BIG-TIME.
• ROI at low-and-declining USA Interest Rates will surge.
• ROI from Offshore Production will be consumed by Tariffs.
• Offshore Producers shifting from China to Vietnam will be jumping from the frying pan to the fire, when POTUS Tariffs spread to other Currency Manipulators and Transnational Shippers evading China Tariffs, … not to mention WASTING their Reinvestment and FUNDING new Competing Capacity.
• POTUS will be expanding our Government commitment to Buy Made-in-USA to a Private-Sector commitment at both Corporate and Personal levels, to MATCH China’s directives to Buy Made-in-China.
• Offshore Producers will sacrifice both Brand Image and Market Share.
Well… Varney was horrifically insufferable, blindingly illogically, and willfully obtuse. He SO wanted Navarro to say buying Ag products would get China off the hook, despite the fact Navarro outlined TWICE, the key issues which totally transcend a one off purchase of soybeans. Geez.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I notice the retailers were big losers today. There has been a push to hold them harmless on the tariffs, and I’m guessing Trump told them negative o
LikeLike