First Quarter GDP Growth 3.2% Beats All Expectations….

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the first quarter GDP numbers today and far exceeded all forecasts. The rate of growth in the first quarter was measured at 3.2% far above the anticipated 2.5% range; and the annual rate of inflation remains low at 1.7%.

MSNBC calls 1st quarter 3.2% GDP growth “beautiful” “strong” “extraordinary" and “incredible." This is an unmistakable win for the Trump administration. His policies win! pic.twitter.com/kVXLrGHN6v — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 26, 2019

