First Quarter GDP Growth 3.2% Beats All Expectations….

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the first quarter GDP numbers today and far exceeded all forecasts. The rate of growth in the first quarter was measured at 3.2% far above the anticipated 2.5% range; and the annual rate of inflation remains low at 1.7%.
The economy grew at a surprising rate of 3.2% in the first quarter, well above the consensus forecast of 2.5%. Also reported Friday was the latest PCE inflation data for the first quarter, showing core inflation at 1.7% year over year, down from 1.9% in the fourth quarter. (more)
In other words, 0bama was doing for America what Chavez was doing for Venezuela…
Ozero was doing TO America what Chavez was doing TO Venezuela.
FIFY.
…for his corrupt and commie cronies — good point…
I thought 2% was “the new normal?”
It was…..for Ozero, the DemocRATs and the Globalists.
Funny thing happened though, on November 8, 2016…..
Actually 1.1 to 2% was new normal
Every time one of these good results comes out, and it is frequent due to the hard work of President Trump, I hate the SOS media-rats more. I am sick of the hate incitement they spout every single day; it has to end now.
President Trump has done amazing things for We the People, while up to this point, having both hands tied behind his back, making our lives better. The media-rats continue to spout lies, incite violence and attempt to make everyone miserable. We should be happy but those POS media-rats continue to crap on our parade.
Agreed FL-Guy, it is truly incredible what he has accomplished. I too get sick at the constant aggression and disrespect they show for your President.
The good news is that all those that voted for him will again vote for him, and with a vengeance.
There will be millions of more that join them.
God bless PDJT
Worth noting that the media and the Dems are undergoing a seismic shift…even if sometimes subtle. Evidence: NYT now dissing the Dossier. Tom Friedman visiting the border and saying that we need borders and a very tall wall. Bob Woodward dissing the Dossier. Dem candidates dissing Trump a little less and coming out with wacko proposals (Warren and college loans; Bernie and prison voting; etc.) as attention grabbers. A little less rhetoric from Schiffhead, Cummings, et al. My thoughts: it has dawned on all those creeps that the jig is up. They are out of ammunition…the ammo dump went up in a big explosion called the Mueller Report. The media are trying, hoping (to no avail) to salvage their reputations and credibility. They went too far out on the limb, though, and it will be a long, long crawl back…if they ever get back. For the others, from Obama and Clinton on down through the entire corrupt bunch, they will be fully occupied ratting each other out as they try desperately to save their skins and to stay out of orange jumpsuits.
The IG Report, and then Barr’s investigation, will put the final nails in all their coffins, and Donald J. Trump will still be President of the United States of America. God Bless America.
As the media quit colluding with the Dems to “get Trump”, and begin to worry about saving themselves, the Dems will feel the chill…and as the American voters turn against them…and the Dems will not have the media to defend them. Lots of dynamics at work here, if you think about it.
Trump was wise to stand back and to let the entire Mueller thing play out. Now, there is really nothing that the Dems can do to stand in the way of Barr…Barr can run the ball the length of the field and right into the end zone. They can just watch their swamp dreams go down the drain…
I work in a sea of leftist’s. This morning, while discussing social work topics in a unit meeting, one of the gents starts this soliloquy about how blue he feels all of the time lately. He states “it feels like we are all living atop this ever moving bed of lies and distortions” about out world and our lives. I nearly busted out laughing. I know from eavesdropping and other dramatic presentations this guy has made, that he is a died in the wool never trumper or never conservative (Pres Trump is just this years model to him). Therefore, I know what he would define as the source of his “blueness.” Leftist’s don’t want to be happy or enjoy any aspect of a Country doing well. It really is tough to get your brain around that, for me anyways.
Please CTH Tweepers, remind my how to directly contribute to President Trump safely
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
Those in the swamp who promote ‘stimulus’ spending have suffered quite a set back. How are they going to counter the 1st Quarter economic growth given that the government was shutdown for a third of the quarter?
That’s a great point.
👍
More really bad news. (For the anti-Trump crowd). Gotta keep this short, I need to spend an inordinate amount of time belly laughing.
This is what happens when you have a President who believes in supporting the American worker versus subsidizing the rest of the world for imagined grievances of imagined wrongs.
Trump is the man for the American worker of every color and age. This is no racist-and any democrat will have a tough time taking this president out. It is the economy stupid!! Trump has always known that.
And now we have a new sheriff in town to keep order in this once lawless land- our good friend AG Barr. Let the good Godly times roll!! Praise God!!
I’m no expert, but this could be quite a year for GDP.
Look at this graph:
https://ei.marketwatch.com/Multimedia/2019/04/26/Photos/MG/MW-HI345_GDPC1_20190426094149_MG.png?uuid=0af57f54-6829-11e9-98ad-9c8e992d421e
from this link: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/economy-grows-32-in-first-quarter-gdp-shows-much-stronger-than-anticipated-2019-04-26
For the past 4 years, the First Quarter has always been the lowest GDP. In fact, 1Q has basically almost always been below 2%.
As Sundance has mentioned many times, you don’t have to actually generate new economic activity in order to increase GDP. You simply have to narrow the trade deficit.
Last year, the difference between Q1 & Q2 was a full TWO points. For the past couple of years, Q2 has usually been the highest, followed by Q3, then Q4, then Q1. In other words, if this follows trends, you could see a Q2 of 5%!!! Be still, my beating heart.
All that to say that if this follows past patterns where Q1 has always been the lowest Quarter, we could be in for one heck of a year, GDP-wise. Very awesome if true.
