White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses Status of U.S-China Conflict…

White House trade and manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro, appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss the current status of the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Within the interview Navarro discusses the impact of China devaluing their currency as a strategy to avoid U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.  WATCH:

29 Responses to White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses Status of U.S-China Conflict…

  1. dufrst says:
    August 5, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    More good stuff

  3. TarsTarkas says:
    August 5, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    For all those buying product made in China . . .

    Merry Xmas!

    For all those not . . .

    Merry Xmas!

  4. sDee says:
    August 5, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Dobbs: “we don’t see the Chinese making a lot of sense here”

    The globalists will never let the Chinese make a deal that, in anyway, aids in reversing the extraction of American wealth and manufacturing.

    That would make China of no value to them – they would not care if it implodes .

  5. Brant says:
    August 5, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Visible tipping point of China might be when they start pulling back from these international agreements in ports and places that overextend their supply lines and funds.

    • Brant says:
      August 5, 2019 at 9:27 pm

      It also seems various people are starting to see the genius of the actions. Like every step was planned and it was known what China would do at each step. Trump is the puppeteer to them.

      • KingBroly says:
        August 5, 2019 at 10:16 pm

        Most definitely. But you’re also seeing those who are increasingly on China’s side. Time to bail on them I think. This includes Big Tech and Hollywood.

  6. Zippy says:
    August 5, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    See graph at link. Involves $5.9 billion, a pittance. Subsidize our agricultural sector losses until they find another market.

    China confirms it is suspending agricultural product purchases in response to Trump’s new tariffs
    PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO UPDATED 38 MIN AGO

    https://www.cnbc.com/2019/08/05/china-confirms-it-is-suspending-agricultural-product-purchases-in-response-to-trumps-new-tariffs.html

    “U.S. farming has been a hot-button issue in the ongoing trade war. The president said that he had secured large quantities of agricultural purchases when he met with President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in June. Trump later accused China of not following through, leading him to announce on Thursday 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports.”

    Meanwhile, the GARBAGE from globalists:

    China Is Cutting Tariffs—For Everyone Else
    As Trump focuses on disruption, Beijing is evidently operating on a higher level.
    JUN 18, 2019
    Chad P. Bown – Senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics

    https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2019/06/chinas-two-pronged-trade-war/591877/

    I looked them up:

    About the Peterson Institute for International Economics

    https://www.piie.com/about-piie

    “Current priorities include:

    – truth telling about the benefits of globalization and the costs of closed economies;”

  7. The Boss says:
    August 5, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    EXCELLENT bitch slap delivered to Chris Wallace for his pathetic hyping of the useless Goldman Sachs chart yesterday. I’m sure Lou could care less.

    • 335blues says:
      August 5, 2019 at 9:36 pm

      Wallace needs a regular bitch slapping.

    • A2 says:
      August 5, 2019 at 9:38 pm

      A2 says:
      August 4, 2019 at 8:00 pm
      I repeat, this is not a trade war.
      PRC is a fundamental threat to freedom everywhere.
      Potus and the wolverines know there are two choices: China reforms or decoupling.

      Wallace, amongst others is an appeaser and apologist for China. #GreatChinaPayroll

  8. 335blues says:
    August 5, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Can it be any more obvious?
    C of C and Goldman Sachs are playing on the communist chinese team.
    GIVE ‘EM HELL!
    Raise the tariffs again, now!

  9. A2 says:
    August 5, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    👇👇👇👇

    _xing_rubi
    @_xing_rubi

    This is the key piece and what most people miss.

    Devaluation is not about increasing the EXPORT of goods. It is about increasing the IMPORT of dollars.

    In our global economy, the capital and financial channel overwhelms the trade channel.”

  10. Lee Moore says:
    August 5, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    STFU Dobbs and let your interviewee speak.

  11. OhNoYouDont says:
    August 5, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    @ 10:15 of interview

    Navarro ” Goldman Sachs … is the the commander and chief of Wall Street of offshoring. Full stop.”

  12. Steven Edwards says:
    August 5, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    ‘Subsidize our agricultural sector losses until they find another market.’

    So we are going to pay our farmers to farm things that China doesn’t want to buy?

  13. A2 says:
    August 5, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    👇👇👇

    Keerthik Sasidharan
    @KS1729
    “A good thread. To complement, some observations
    [if you’ve been in China macro, none of this is unknown]

    1. Nearly (~$1.5 trillion?, per Daiwa) of external debt potentially missing. Borrowings in HK/NY/Sing etc. Not in official figures of “external” debt, $ converted to CNY.

    2. Capital control has made CNY —> USD difficult, which typically means rolling the dollar debt.

    3. There was a carry trade of sorts in play. For a while, local firms borrowed in dollar, invested locally. Remember, a while ago rate spreads b/w dollar and CNY was 3-5% and CNY was generally seen as likely to appreciate. That came to an end.

    4. Reverse carry trade, if it picks up, as it did in 2014-16s — the capital outflow likely to worsen the CNY.

    4. Belt & Road exacerbated $ debt. China borrowed in $, lent it to Asia/Africa/LAmericas — as a conduit to transfer from global $ to these weak macro countries earning a spread (~ geopolitical clout + returns). If these countries default/renege, China’s $ debt burden spikes.

    5. Then there is the question of how is China’s FX Reserves calculated, particularly as fake transactions due to CNY inflows are supposedly rife resulting in high % of “hot” money… Reserves backed by real flows + long term FDI is most likely smaller.

    6. 2020 is the Year of Repayment. This means buying dollars in foreign exchange markets or using PBOC’s FX reserves. Latter is unlikely, so buying dollar will result in CNY pressed further down…

    7. As the Chinese curse: “may you live in interesting times”. Well, interesting times are here…”

    • A2 says:
      August 5, 2019 at 9:55 pm

      Interesting to note that rumours are flying on Chinese social media that the PRC is using up Hong Kong’s FX reserves, contrary to law.

      • Scott says:
        August 5, 2019 at 10:15 pm

        Chinese govt can do whatever it wants. They make the laws, they can break them.

      • Daniel M. Camac says:
        August 5, 2019 at 10:19 pm

        A2, all I can say is a humble thank you. I’d be in the dark re: China/econ without your posts. As a retired scientist I am aware of China gobbling up many sectors of precious metals around the world vital to scientific research. However, I’ve read that we (USA) have many available in our own country but are inaccessible due to previous “environmental regulations”. Any thoughts on that subject?

  14. Brant says:
    August 5, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    I wonder how many times Trump told Xi from the very start how things were going to happen and Xi totally ignored him. Trump probably told him every step he would do and then told Xi what he knew Xi would do in response. It’s probably happened like clock work.

