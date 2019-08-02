DOJ Files Motion to Block Court Order Forcing Release of “Archey Declarations” (Comey Memos)…

The DOJ has filed a response motion requesting a reversal of a prior court order that would have forced unredacted release of the “David Archey Delcarations“; detailed descriptions of the James Comey memos.  [Detailed Backstory]

In their latest filing (full pdf below) the DOJ and FBI are falling back on the familiar “sources and methods” justification to block DC Circuit Court Judge Boasberg’s earlier ruling.

[Backstory for those unfamilar] In the background of what was The Mueller Investigation, there was a FOIA case where the FBI was fighting to stop the release of the Comey memos.  Within that courtroom fight Mueller’s lead FBI agent David Archey wrote a series of declarations to the court describing the content of the memos and arguing why they should be kept classified.

The FOIA fight shifted; and the plaintiff, CNN, argued for public release of the content of the FBI agent’s descriptions, now known as the “Archey Declarations”.

After a lengthy back-and-forth legal contest, on June 7th Judge James E Boasberg agreed to allow the FBI to keep the Comey memo content hidden, but instructed the DOJ/FBI to release the content of the Archey Declarations.  The DOJ is seeking to reverse that order.

Additionally, with new information CTH must correct an earlier report.

The United States Department of Justice Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch, is fighting this court ordered release.  The DOJ Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division is Jody Hunt. That name might be familiar to you because Jody Hunt was Jeff Sessions former chief-of-staff.

We previously anticipated Jody Hunt being involved with this current case; the DOJ and FBI attempt to block release of the memos and declarations.   However, we have recently been informed that Jody Hunt was recused from the case by DOJ lawyers during the time when the Mueller investigation was ongoing.

According to the latest information we can gather, DOJ Asst. Attorney James Burnham has replaced Jody Hunt for all oversight issues in this current court battle.

The issue at hand is tangentially related to the current Inspector General carve-out report, through the aspect of the Comey Memos.  We are currently anticipating a report from the OIG related to former FBI Director James Comey, his writing of the memos, and the leaking of some of those memos to the media via his friend Daniel Richman.  {LINK}

No-one knows the number of memos that James Comey has written.  [We may get that answer in the IG report.]  There are nine memos written by James Comey surrounding contact and conversations with President-elect and then President Trump (2016/2017).

However, based on the court declarations by Mueller’s former lead FBI investigator David Archey, it sounds like there are many more memos than anyone currently understands; including memos about the investigation of candidate Trump, that were written during the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation 2016 and 2017, that describe investigative details, sources, operations and code-names of intelligence assets used in the investigation.

The Comey memos are not just about his contact with Donald Trump as a candidate, president-elect or president.   The media keeps downplaying the memos as a few notes taken by the former FBI director, but all of the background information suggest assembled writing is something more akin to a personal diary.

My strongly researched suspicion is that James Comey kept detailed private notes of what was happening during the operation(s) against Donald Trump and his campaign team, both during the campaign and after the election when President Trump took office.  Just take a look at how David Archey described the content and you can see those notes, now called memos, were in addition to FD 302 reports being filed by FBI officials.

Why James Comey would keep detailed notes beyond what was being officially recorded in the FBI 302 reports is likely a question to be answered within the pending inspector general report.   There’s a lot of sketchy non-transparent stuff going on amid all of this….

This is what the DOJ and FBI are working to stop from being released to the public:

 

88 Responses to DOJ Files Motion to Block Court Order Forcing Release of “Archey Declarations” (Comey Memos)…

  1. Seneca the Elder says:
    August 2, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    This sleazy, arrogant, despicable SOB Comey deserves everything he gets- now and in the after life. The only person he has true allegiance to is Satan himself.

  2. SKYJACKER says:
    August 2, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    “Does that mean that Ann-Margret isn’t coming?”

  3. Derangement Syndrome says:
    August 2, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    One would suspect they are only trying to stop the FOIA demand because the release will somehow benefit Trump. I could only see Comey writing his memos to benefit St. James the Sanctimonious himself, in EVERY situation. For instance, in relation to information Comey received from John Brennan, I’m sure Comey wrote a memo about that.

    Jimmy is playing the part that… “I had no idea this info was bogus, these other people told him it was true, and look, I even wrote a memo to prove my willful ignorance.”

  4. Carrie says:
    August 2, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    Comey was smug in his tweet because he probably already knew they would try to block the release. Ugh.

    • chojun says:
      August 2, 2019 at 7:23 pm

      Part of me wonders if the Archey declarations exist because the Comey memos were destroyed.

    • Bad Bill Barr says:
      August 2, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    • Derangement Syndrome says:
      August 2, 2019 at 7:43 pm

      Comey wants the memos released because those memos are, “history, as told from the perspective of St. James”. The entire angle Comey is playing, is that he trusted people who lied to him. Everything he says and tweets is from the angle of ignorance. Can you prosecute willful ignorance?

      • Dutchman says:
        August 2, 2019 at 9:06 pm

        He has been establishing his defence lawyer’s arguments, from the outset;

        “I was stupid, yes. Incompetent, yes. But CRIMINAL, no. I BELIEVED whatcothers told me!”

        “Its political retribution!”

        “I had people working under me who were LIEING, and I trusted them (McCabe). And, I had people OVER me (Lynch, Obama) who were putting enormous pressure on me! But I held firm, and did the right thing, cause I’m Comey!”

        He only needs to create reasonable doubt in ONE juror.

  5. Carrie says:
    August 2, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    If they can’t get the Archey declarations released- Techno fog is still delving deep on Tashina Guahar and her 302’s. Maybe that’s another workable angle?

  6. snarkybeach says:
    August 2, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    FBI Sources & Methods=Wikipedia & Snopes

  7. elizabethraynorshort says:
    August 2, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    Usually doesn’t work to ask court to overrule its own decision in a case. Plus, the “sources and methods” justification has no doubt already been used and failed. If the judge would look into it he would find that the reason DOJ is so vehement is to cover its and fbi’s seditious conspiracy and lesser crimes that are overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy. hussein’s EO about reasons information may not be classified or kept classified clearly covers this BS – which is most likely the reason most info is classified (to cover incompetence and criminal acts.

    • trialbytruth says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:04 pm

      unless of course the Fbi has his wife tied up in the DOJ dungeon

    • Jederman says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:19 pm

      Was thinking the same. Unless the FBI/doj came in with new and compelling reason to keep the info classified/redacted why would the court say “…oh yeah you have a good point, I’ll reverse my previous decision… .”

      But then, this is the DS we’re talking about here.

      The other angle to this is we all now assume, as a mater of course, that there are no reasoned, ethical, principled arguments anymore.

    • Leaving says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:25 pm

      “Your Honor, I STRENUOUSLY object.”

      —A Few Good Men

    • JustaVerb says:
      August 2, 2019 at 9:21 pm

      Yes, motions for reconsideration are rarely favored – only under exceptional circumstances or if the law recently changed since the last ruling or new evidence was justifiably discovered late.

  8. Doc says:
    August 2, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    Nicely explained.

    Are Comey’s grandkids running his twitter account? What person over 20 years old writes: “And @ me next time, Bruh.”

    • ChampagneReady says:
      August 2, 2019 at 9:19 pm

      The person who sends out a tweet of himself standing in the middle of a deserted road in Iowa.

      There are serious things wrong with his neurons.

  9. Deplore Able says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    A careful attorney will habitually write a memo to the file, particularly where his client takes a course of action against the attorney’s recommendation. In the legal profession, this is commonly referred to as a CYA memo; i.e. cover your as# memo.

    I can see Comey crafting some CYA memos just on the chance that Hillary might lose. Those memos might be designed to give Comey some cover regarding taking shortcuts with FISA warrants. “Had telephone conference with WH Chief of Staff, National Security Director, etc. regarding desire for FISA warrant. I warned that the verification of dossier was in its infancy, but decision was made by WH to seek the warrant because possibility that DJT was compromised by Russia required action……”

    • SKYJACKER says:
      August 2, 2019 at 7:17 pm

      CYA = Comey Your Ass

    • Dutchman says:
      August 2, 2019 at 9:19 pm

      I wonder if it goes farther than that. I’m wondering if a careful swamp rat, has been writing CYA memos his whole career, or at least since that bedside of ill AG matter, that he used tovestablish his reputation?

      If our assumption is correct, and he,was “in on” the accessing the NSA database without FISA’s since 2012, KNOWING its illegal, he might have written similar memos.

      “Advised POTUS this was of highly questionable legality, but was over ruled by Holder and Brennan”

      Whats to say he ONLY started this during crossfire hurricane?

  10. Tl Howard says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    It’s almost time for POTUS to address the nation with, “No democracy survives a runaway intel state that can do whatever it wants and then protect itself with “sources and methods” and rules that allow only certain people to be in charge.

  11. chojun says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    “Sources and methods” has recently been revealed as a euphemism for “things that may embarrass or incriminate us”.

    I really think the issue needs to be escalated to the SCOTUS and a stricter standard applied to the redaction of information.

  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    Isn’t our side in power?

    Is the DOJ and FBI being run by a bunch of rogue players with no boss to run things by?

    So Asst Attorneys simply say no and that’s the end of it? Who’s their boss?

    Why are these scumbags being allowed to stonewall anything they don’t want released?

    Am I missing something here?

    • JoeMeek says:
      August 2, 2019 at 7:40 pm

      “Isn’t our side in power?”

      Not so as one would notice. Maybe a warren (1 / 1,024th) in power.

      “Am I missing something here?”

      No, I think you pretty much see it all.

    • Julia Adams says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      I tend to agree with you. The DOJ is still protecting Comey and it looks alot like Comey is still running the FBI.

  13. snellvillebob says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Since Bill Barr is AG, he must have agreed to file this lawsuit. So this is more proof he is more interested in protecting the Deep State than protecting us from it.

  14. Bogeyfree says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    First, it is important for everyone to re-read comments from Barr back in May when he was interviewed by a CBS reporter.

    Attorney General William Barr said in an interview airing Friday that he doesn’t think Obama-era Department of Justice officials overseeing the Russia investigation committed treason “as a legal matter,” but he does have concerns about how they conducted the probe.

    “Sometimes people can convince themselves that what they’re doing is in the higher interest and better good, They don’t realize that what they’re doing is really antithetical to the democratic system that we have.”

    This sounds to me like we are going to get a whole bunch of, they didn’t do anything illegal but their methods and actions were not in line with department policy. Just look at the evidence so far – McCabe, Wolfe and now Comey. Decline to prosecute! NADA!

    So wrist slaps, retirements, new departmental policies and more training WITHOUT ANY indictments is how this will NEVER HAPPEN again and end IMO.

    The IG report on FISA should be coming out in a couple of weeks and IMO if indictments don’t follow shortly thereafter then it’s clear to me at that point, Barr is a black hat.

    • Ad rem says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:26 pm

      Found your comment in the bin…. 😦

    • lolli says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:51 pm

      👍bogeyfree

    • doofusdawg says:
      August 2, 2019 at 9:00 pm

      They did not intend to commit treason.

    • James Carpenter says:
      August 2, 2019 at 9:21 pm

      A lot of hope and faith was wasted on Jeff Sessions, his perfidy only becoming clear after many, many months.
      How many months before judgements of Barr begin to mirror Session’s?

    • gda53 says:
      August 2, 2019 at 9:35 pm

      The IG Report on Comey leaking etc is small beer, and those who are fretting need to realize that Comey is a cunning SOB.

      “Please throw me in that briar patch B’rer Barr”. Uh huh, no thanks.

      The IG report on FISA reportedly designates at least 3 of 4 FISA’s as illegal. The Kovalec memo likely makes that 4 for 4.

      There will be (many?) people who were convinced by the principals that “what they were doing was in the higher interest and better good”. That may be an excuse for those on the periphery of the plot. They will skate.

      Not the principals. For those who LIED on the FISA when they knew better that’s not going to fly. And the evidence that they knew better is surely crystal clear.

      My understanding is that Durham is not waiting on the IG Report.

      Talk about “Black Hat” Barr, are a tad premature IMO.

  15. JoeMeek says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    The infestation of rats in the FBI/DOJ/CIA is even worse than the infestation of rats in Baltimore, and that is hands down.

  16. M. B. Lamar says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Swamp gonna swamp. Abandon hope, all ye who enter here.

  17. Dallavise says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    I’m slightly worried about the release of these memos. I dont trust Comey with anything, and this could be based on fantasy to create a narrative to protect himself and implicate anyone he wishes. All he needs is an imagination and sense of superiority which would lead to exhaustive justification. He has both in spades.

    • Carrie says:
      August 2, 2019 at 7:56 pm

      I’m concerned about this too. His prism of reality is really warped, a bit like a narcissists’ take on the Twilight Zone. He could just be taking notes on his alternate reality in order to try and make it true.

      • mr.piddles says:
        August 2, 2019 at 9:01 pm

        “His prism of reality is really warped, a bit like a narcissists’ take on the Twilight Zone. He could just be taking notes on his alternate reality in order to try and make it true.”

        Ahhh! Great minds and all that jazz. I had a similar thought below. He lives in James B. Comey World… a very special place… inhabited only by “Those With A Higher Loyalty”.

    • frances says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      True, and maybe they want to protest along the same lines, as “Oh, please don’t throw me in that briar patch.” Then when they are released just prior to the election season they are used ad nauseam to attack the President. They are evil, and they are not stupid.

    • felipe says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:43 pm

      Dalla – That is my primary thinking as well, taken in conjunction with CNN originally being tasked to seek the memos. Skeptical cat. I think perhap the “good guys/gals” are likely keeping these ‘memos-to-self’ under wraps until they can be understood in context of other as yet hidden info. Admittedly a big IF, but I’m pretty much an optimist. Happy Friday!

    • Bird Watcher says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:51 pm

      I agree 100%. Those memos are not going to help President Trump, and will just unleash another hair-on-fire-impeach-Trump-media/Democrat-attack. They are CYA’s for Saint Comey.

  18. jx says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    What source or method would be exposed by FBI agent Archy’s description of Comey’s memos? These are not the memos themselves, but a description.

    DOJ’s excuse is bunk.

    As for Barr, the stench is becoming quite strong.

  19. franuche says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Speaking of declassifying/releasing documents, didn’t Joe diGenova day Trump was gonna start releasing docs this past Wednesday?

    • bulwarker says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      Next time… It’s always next time.

    • Rhoda R says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:26 pm

      Looks like Joe diGenova “Lucied” us again.

    • starfcker says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:30 pm

      That was diGenova before he went full Napolitano. I understand he doesn’t control things, but to make excuses for people who do? Complicated business, folks.

    • desperatelyseekingmelania says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:46 pm

      We did get, on Wednesday, that news story about text messages between McCabe and MI5. Which everybody already knew anyway. Also the news about FBI agents picking up the memos from Comey’s house, which was the result of a FOIA request. That was on Wednesday as well. So something did come out Wednesday. Just nothing especially earth shattering.

    • warspite2 says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:54 pm

      How many times will we fall for the same trick? After 2 ½ yrs in the WH we still can’t win. Either declassify the docs or stop talking about misdeeds against Trump in 2016/17. If the only thing of note the WH can do is to get federal judges approved focus all efforts on that task. Like many I’m sick and tired of the ‘be patient”, “wait until _____”, garbage. No IG Report will be of any value and I’m not falling for any Huber 2.0 US Atty.

  20. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 2, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Like the grandfather at the dinner table in Moonstruck: “Ima so confused…..”

  21. Baby El says:
    August 2, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Sources and Methods?

    The source was comey and the method was self preservation.

    Unless they’re trying to protect the source of the coup and their underlying methods. Yea – that makes much more sense.

  22. Fools Gold says:
    August 2, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Seems to me all these sources & methods are the insurance policy. It appears they are the insurance that seems to be preventing these bastards from ever seeing a grand jury before 2020 elections and Barr did what? I hope I’m wrong but are we and Trump being ambushed and railroaded again?

  23. William says:
    August 2, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    Could the information released concerning the DOJ’s decision not to prosecute Comey be a trial balloon sent out ahead of the report to test how people react? If there is a riotous response on the part of the public, then there would be time to alter the report and add a charge. And if there is no great conflagration, the DOJ can feel it’s ok to release the report without charging Comey.

  24. Zy says:
    August 2, 2019 at 8:36 pm

    Sources and methods = embarrassments and criminal actions

  25. JL says:
    August 2, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    We need the David Hardy Declarations in the case just as much as the Archey Declarations.

  26. Mac says:
    August 2, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    The Comey Diary, aka Comey Memos, is, without a doubt a CYA document. The only way Comey can cover himself is to 1) invoke the “incompetent boob” defense and claim that he knew nothing or 2) throw other members of the Obama Administration under the bus. Having seen the public Jim Comey, which is most likely?

    It would be nice if Hororwitz revealed what is in the Comey Diary, but that is extremely unlikely. Unless they are “leaked” the Comey Memos will never be released. The government, the bureaucracy and the Obama Administration HAS to be protected. And, it will be.

    • desperatelyseekingmelania says:
      August 2, 2019 at 8:49 pm

      Bingo. The more I think about it, the more convinced I am that the Comey memos name names of who told him to do what. He wouldn’t be keeping memos that made himself look bad.

      • Dutchman says:
        August 2, 2019 at 9:34 pm

        I vote #2, his memos put ALL the blame on everyone else in Obummer admin., while St. Comey was,…well a,Saint.

        He already threw Lynch under the bus, he already leaked classified memos to self.

        Those were little demonstrations to the other coupists; Ive got loaded memos, the safety is off, and I’m prepared to fire! If I go down, I’m taking you all WITH me.

        And don’t even THINK about arkanticide, cause I have copies stashed EVERYWHERE.

  27. J. R. Ledbetter says:
    August 2, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Both Comey and CNN want these memos released so I think they’re more than just CYA notes. Probably a bunch of lies and innuendo that MSM can report as facts to damage our president.

  28. warspite2 says:
    August 2, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Judge boldly orders production of docs. Judge cuts back by redacting some info. Judge permits several motions filed on last possible day in order to delay. Judge will set new dates for hearings/dispositions. If DOJ loses it will do an immediate appeal, asking Circuit Court to block release pending appeal. Motion granted pending appeal. Six months later DOJ loses. DOJ asks for reconsideration. Denied. DOJ asks for hearing en banc, also eventually denied. DOJ appeals to SuCt, asks for stay of any release…

    That’s easily into Fall of 2020. Stop being suckers. We cannot rely on any assistance from the courts. Either the WH finally declassifies all the relevant docs- long promised, or just concede the win to the deep state.

  29. FairTaxGuy60 says:
    August 2, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    The DOJ will win this battle, too. The good guys take 1 step forward and 3 steps back. The Deep State is too big to defeat. The bad guys squelch every bit of good news we get. Unless Trump himself physically grabs the files and hands them to non-biased media (if there are any), nothing will ever come out, no bad guys will be prosecuted, and Trump will lose PA, OH, WI, and MI next year. We’ve waited for DECLAS and perp walks far too long.

  30. mr.piddles says:
    August 2, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    In his Tweet, James B. Comey implies that he’s a “honest public servant”. According to recent reporting, the upcoming IG report will assert that James B. Comey lied to Federal Investigators.

    I really, honestly believe James B. Comey lives in a different Reality Space than the rest of us. Maybe it’s James B. Comey World.

    On a somewhat related note… did we fire Chris Wray yet?

  31. dwpender says:
    August 2, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    The Archey Declarations insist that “nonpublic interactions” between specific “foreign governments and officials” and the “United States Government” MUST remain secret. I shall be interested in learning the details of ALL such interactions, but my greatest interest is in those that occurred after Trump became first President-elect and then President of the United States.

    Exactly who were the foreign governments and officials who thought it appropriate to collude with an outgoing Administration against the President-elect and/or the President of the United States? And, particularly after January 20, 2017, who were the individuals who thought they constituted the “Government of the United States” for purposes of “interacting” with foreign governments and officials to undermine the President?

    • mr.piddles says:
      August 2, 2019 at 9:04 pm

      There were more than a couple Foreign Governments who would have had an interest in seeing President Trump removed from office, or not elected at all. They all had their reasons… and all of those reasons were mostly the same.

  32. Kent says:
    August 2, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    “There’s a lot of sketchy non-transparent stuff going on amid all of this….”

    And that is the the part most in need of being brought to light….

  33. meadowlarkspring says:
    August 2, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    Comey’s first memo (the January 6, 2017 briefing of President Trump) was the first of many CYA memos.

    Brennan, the Russian Dossier and Obama’s Grand Political Strategy
    Lee Smith
    January 19, 2017

    https://www.hudson.org/research/13250-brennan-the-russian-dossier-and-obama-s-grand-political-strategy

  34. meadowlarkspring says:
    August 2, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Comey’s memos get us a 40 million dollar special counsel, but they can’t be seen cuz “sources and methods”.

