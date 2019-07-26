NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses GDP Release and Economic Data…

Posted on July 26, 2019 by

CNBC pundits use the drop in exports to attack the GDP result as Larry Kudlow appears to discuss the overall picture. The knuckleheaded pundits point to tariffs as the reason for the drop in exports without even contemplating (Mamet Principle) the devaluation and subsidies from foreign countries that have driven up the value of the dollar.

While currency manipulation/devaluing (EU and China) drops the prices of their export goods, their devaluation drives up the value of the dollar.  The first impact from a high valued dollar is that it causes our export products to increase in price.  This drops our exports, and can be a drag on the GDP growth rate.  Pundits are intentionally obtuse.

.

My advice to President Trump: “Tariff the bastards; all of them” !!

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, China, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, propaganda, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses GDP Release and Economic Data…

  1. Eric says:
    July 26, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Sundance: “Tariff ’em all and let God sort ’em out!”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. ann says:
    July 26, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    Thank you for explaining Sundance.

    Like

    Reply
  3. chickenhawk says:
    July 26, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    that one particular female pundit seems to have a real bad attitude. quite negative towards President Trump’s policies. What is her name, if anyone knows?

    Like

    Reply
  4. Frank says:
    July 26, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    I say increase the tariffs and bring our manufacturing sector back home. Dissolve any incentives for offshoring production! Make America self-sufficient again!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. sundance says:
    July 26, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Ausonius says:
    July 26, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    Before the FedGov became a Modern Leviathan, the national tariff paid for government expenditures: no income tax, no national sales tax, no national property tax, etc.

    Imagine that scenario for the 21st Century! Today debt of c. $22, 000,000,000,000 (and that is the low estimate) is the “new normal.” Even with a majority in both parts of Congress and a Republican in the White House, Republicans have done nothing about this.

    Hence the Uniparty!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ausonius says:
      July 26, 2019 at 4:30 pm

      To clarify my last point, e.g. when Republicans had the White House and Congress during most of the W. Bush presidency, and the first two of President Trump’s administration.

      Like

      Reply
  7. permiejack says:
    July 26, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    A rate drop by the Federal Reserve was a tool that helped to lower the dollar value. In our current environment with the US having the strongest economy in the world that more than likely won’t work anymore. For the dollar to weaken that would mean other currencies need to gain strength, I just don’t see that happening in the near future.
    As Sundance says tariffs are the only thing left to help level the playing field and get our products exported and get more businesses back to America!

    ! MAGANOMICS!

    Like

    Reply
  8. 6x47 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Economic policy and industrial policy are no different from environmental policy: You set a goal and then adopt policies to achieve it.

    For most of United States history, the goal was to promote domestic industry, for economic prosperity and national security. It wasn’t until the end of the 20th century that we adopted a global free trade model as the goal.

    There is absolutely nothing wrong with creating conditions to promote domestic manufacturing and heavy industry. And anyone who worries about the cost should pause for a moment and consider how much environmental regulations cost us, and ask “are they worth it?”

    Yes.

    Like

    Reply
  9. DAVID A CRAIN says:
    July 26, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Let’s not forget, every quarter point drop in our Fed rate ALSO cuts the interest we are paying on the National debt. Lastly, Neil Cavuto is a putz. He might as well be on CNBC

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s