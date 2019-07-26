NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses GDP Release and Economic Data…

CNBC pundits use the drop in exports to attack the GDP result as Larry Kudlow appears to discuss the overall picture. The knuckleheaded pundits point to tariffs as the reason for the drop in exports without even contemplating (Mamet Principle) the devaluation and subsidies from foreign countries that have driven up the value of the dollar.
While currency manipulation/devaluing (EU and China) drops the prices of their export goods, their devaluation drives up the value of the dollar. The first impact from a high valued dollar is that it causes our export products to increase in price. This drops our exports, and can be a drag on the GDP growth rate. Pundits are intentionally obtuse.
My advice to President Trump: “Tariff the bastards; all of them” !!
Sundance: “Tariff ’em all and let God sort ’em out!”
Thank you for explaining Sundance.
that one particular female pundit seems to have a real bad attitude. quite negative towards President Trump’s policies. What is her name, if anyone knows?
Sara Eisen
I say increase the tariffs and bring our manufacturing sector back home. Dissolve any incentives for offshoring production! Make America self-sufficient again!
Before the FedGov became a Modern Leviathan, the national tariff paid for government expenditures: no income tax, no national sales tax, no national property tax, etc.
Imagine that scenario for the 21st Century! Today debt of c. $22, 000,000,000,000 (and that is the low estimate) is the “new normal.” Even with a majority in both parts of Congress and a Republican in the White House, Republicans have done nothing about this.
Hence the Uniparty!
To clarify my last point, e.g. when Republicans had the White House and Congress during most of the W. Bush presidency, and the first two of President Trump’s administration.
A rate drop by the Federal Reserve was a tool that helped to lower the dollar value. In our current environment with the US having the strongest economy in the world that more than likely won’t work anymore. For the dollar to weaken that would mean other currencies need to gain strength, I just don’t see that happening in the near future.
As Sundance says tariffs are the only thing left to help level the playing field and get our products exported and get more businesses back to America!
! MAGANOMICS!
Economic policy and industrial policy are no different from environmental policy: You set a goal and then adopt policies to achieve it.
For most of United States history, the goal was to promote domestic industry, for economic prosperity and national security. It wasn’t until the end of the 20th century that we adopted a global free trade model as the goal.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with creating conditions to promote domestic manufacturing and heavy industry. And anyone who worries about the cost should pause for a moment and consider how much environmental regulations cost us, and ask “are they worth it?”
Yes.
Let’s not forget, every quarter point drop in our Fed rate ALSO cuts the interest we are paying on the National debt. Lastly, Neil Cavuto is a putz. He might as well be on CNBC
