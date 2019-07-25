President Trump Sends Message of Support for American Musician Now Formally Charged in Sweden…

President Trump has tweeted support for an American artist A$AP Rocky after Swedish authorities file formal charges which may result in a two-year prison term.

It seems remarkable that a street fight, which did appear to be validly self defense, could result in such a serious situation for this young American musician. President Trump has attempted to help the artist who remains in detention, and expresses disappointment in the status.

ABC News – Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with assault in Sweden on Thursday over a brawl in the streets of Stockholm on June 30, according to prosecutors.

“I have today commenced criminal proceedings against the three individuals suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defence and provocation,” said public prosecutor Daniel Suneson, of the City Public Prosecution Office in Stockholm.

“In reaching this conclusion, I have studied the videos made available to the inquiry,” he added. “It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the internet. In addition to video material, the injured party’s statements have been supported by witness statements.”

The rapper’s Swedish attorney Slobodan Jovicic reiterated his argument that his client was acting in self defense and told ABC News on Thursday that while the decision to charge him was “expected,” A$AP Rocky is in “disbelief” and feeling “very disappointed because now it is black and white.”

[…] The trial will take place July 30 and Aug. 1 and 2, the prosecutor’s office said. Suneson added that those who were injured in the fight will testify and that new footage of the assault will be played in court as well. Cameras are not allowed in court. A$AP Rocky faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison if found guilty. (more)

79 Responses to President Trump Sends Message of Support for American Musician Now Formally Charged in Sweden…

  1. bofh says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    “But….but…but Orange Man Bad Racist!”
    /s

    • bertdilbert says:
      July 25, 2019 at 8:15 pm

      The thing is that Trump does not take losing positions. He has already figured out how to win this before opening his mouth. Sweden should know this. If Trump gets them free, he wins with the AA community. If Sweden does not free them, Trump will take strong action and wins with the AA community. It will be more high profile than anything Obama ever did..

      Either way, Trump wins. Sweden should be concerned that there is a Presidential election coming up and should not interfere…. LOL

  2. DJT2020 says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Shot across the bow

    “Sweden should focus on it’s real crime problem”

  3. Sweet Old Bob says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Sweden will find a way to “save face ”
    or they will lose their ass .

  4. TrustyHaste says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Can someone tell me if this person did commit the crime? If he did, then he ought to take the punishment. (I know he claims self defense)

    • dd_sc says:
      July 25, 2019 at 8:30 pm

      There was a fight. TMZ may still have the videos up.

      Some people were following him and his bodyguards and actually took a swing at one. A$AP and his bodyguards showed restraint and walked away, but the guys kept following them. Then the brawl started.

      I think what gets him in trouble is that it was a 4-on-1 beat down of the guy. A$AP actually joins the fight a bit late. If he had let his 3 bodyguards handle it, maybe no arrests.

      • Perot Conservative says:
        July 25, 2019 at 8:46 pm

        Really? That sounds like beyond “self defense”.

        • dd_sc says:
          July 25, 2019 at 9:06 pm

          TMZ still has all the videos up. When you see the “Click to Play Full Video” message go ahead and click. The video is about 4 minutes and you’ll see the guy punch the body guard and break his headphones. Then he keeps following them.

          https://www.tmz.com/2019/07/01/asap-rocky-crew-jumps-guy-beatdown-stockholm-sweden/

        • mandy says:
          July 25, 2019 at 9:41 pm

          JMO – It WAS beyond self defense – I watched the video and it was typical behavior we see here, where 3 or 4 black guys slam someone to the ground and proceed to STOMP THEM REPEATEDLY. While the guy was on the ground, the ASAP character was on video kicking him in the head REPEATEDLY.

          I don’t agree with POTUS on this one. It does not MATTER if ‘the guy DESERVED to get his arse beat.’ Fact remains – it WAS an assault. And from the video – it was a BRUTAL assault.

          • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
            July 25, 2019 at 9:53 pm

            No need to turn hysteric mandy twisting the facts overlaying it with your fantasy.
            Trump is again right here.
            THE Muslim-Iranian-Swedish ATTACKER is harrasing woman along the way. He attacks and is aggressive towards the AMERICANS.
            The Americans finally FIGHT BACK and destroy the attacker.
            If I get attacked like that in America I will shoot the attacker.

            The attacker is a criminal who kicked an INNOCENT man in the head! Look what the swedes did:

            • mandy says:
              July 25, 2019 at 10:02 pm

              What ASAP did would be considered assault in every jurisdiction in the US. I do not find defending that behavior appropriate. EVER.

              • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
                July 25, 2019 at 10:18 pm

                Nonsense! Convicted criminal harasses and attacks American citizen. The case is clear.
                If you attack me in America I will fight back UNTIL YOU CANT ATTACK ME NO MORE.

                mandy, you would allow these “swedes” to grab you and your female femaly members private parts violently like they did on video before they attacked A$AP ROCKY?

                Your weak stance on this is unamerican.

          • Rami says:
            July 25, 2019 at 9:57 pm

            Agree, Mandy, way beyond self defense IMO, from what I saw. Although it seems there are mitigating circumstances, the fact remains assault is assault. They should have just kept walking. I think I understand why PDJT would attempt to “help”, but I also think he knows that the law will prevail in Sweden.

            • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
              July 25, 2019 at 10:21 pm

              The “swede” attacked first. They fought him until he couldn’t fight back anymore.
              Did you even watch all the videos or only the swedish propaganda version?
              Trump is right here and he surely has all the ressources to have the best take on this.

              He carefully considered making this statement after seeing the facts. Did you and your unamerican crew?

    • wlbeattie says:
      July 25, 2019 at 8:40 pm

      Try living in a country with rampant P.C.

      I do.
      I live in Australia where if someone comes up to your elderly mum, wife etc and spits on them you’re only allowed to spit back – if you punch them you’ll be arrested.
      If they punch you and you don’t punch back, they’ll be arrested but then they’ll be let off lightly because of their disadvantaged background (local or “refugee”).

      You work it out!
      I’ll lay you “dimes to dollars” the Swede Prosecutor would be a bleeding heart left wing #liberal!

  5. Mike Dennis says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Nothing to see here. Sweden’s our model socialist country!

  6. labrat says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Islamophobiaphobia will be the death of Europe.

  7. Mary Ann says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    Many have faced this issue.. Never travel out of the U.S. without knowing the laws..
    In Dubai you can be arrested for kissing your mate in public.. Who knew??

  8. JoeMeek says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Did the “African American Community” stand up for Darren Wilson when he was being falsely acquiesced or were they more among those falsely acquiescing him? Asking for a stranger.

  9. Arrest Soros says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    If only A$AP had diddled a few dozen young Swedish girls instead of smacking a couple of “refugees” he’d be home by now.
    It seems to me the cucked Swedish police have plenty of time and resources to waste on basic street altercations rather than car burnings, assaults on authorities and rapes of women in front of their restrained husbands/boy friends.

    Sweden deserves everything it’s going to get over the next couple of decades (and get it good and hard).

  10. Redhotrugmama says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    FYI go over to TMZ. The guy that started all of this has 2 prior arrests for assault and drug convictions among other issues with this punk.

  11. Magabear says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    I would say we could retaliate by detaining a Swedish musical act, but have they had one since ABBA? 😄

  12. jus wundrin says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    Tell the Swedish gubment that they are islamophobes, and the Stockholm syndrome kicks in. The result? islam runs the country.

    The end.

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    If the courts in Sweden don’t recognize self defense then maybe the State Department should issue travel warnings to Sweden.

    • mr.piddles says:
      July 25, 2019 at 9:11 pm

      ‘Zactly. Was just thinking that. And Trump should get that ball rolling, even if it’s just a very public threat.

      “If American citizens can subject to such violent conditions in Sweden, I might have to have my State Department, and it’s wonderful and fearless leader, Mike Pompeo, look into issuing a travel warning for Sweden! Sad!”

  14. Perot Conservative says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    The tape I viewed showed him being followed, and his administering a whooping.

    Did we actually see who started the physical confrontation?

    I believe a second element is that defense can only be enough to stem the attack, what is needed to defend oneself.

    • TreeClimber says:
      July 25, 2019 at 8:58 pm

      One of the first rules of martial arts: DO NOT START THE FIGHT.

      One of the next immediate rules of martial arts: If they start the fight, YOU FINISH IT.

    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      July 25, 2019 at 9:00 pm

      Quit being logical. This is political. Sweden is held captive to the feelings of their Muslim invaders. So now an American musician faces 2 years in jail in a foreign country.

    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      July 25, 2019 at 10:27 pm

      The case is obvious.
      TMZ has all the vids: https://www.tmz.com/2019/07/25/asap-rocky-alleged-victim-criminal-assault-record/

      The “swedes” harrassed the American guests aggresivly for a long time and followed them through the streets of Stockholm, Sweden. They harrassed swedish woman, touched them inappropriately on the way.

      Then swedish authorities have to see that the “swede” is already a convicted violent criminal who attacked woman and foreigners with them trying to avoid the trouble.

      The criminal is free and apparently on vacation in Iran.(his home)
      The American is in JAIL while the AMERICAN PRESIDENT VOUCHED for him to be no flight risk.
      This is Sweden acting politically for Trump attacking them years ago on their ways.

      Like

    July 25, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    POTUS trying to keep the Swedes frombecoming the Eloi

    Like

    July 25, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Arrest a swedish hockey player in the NHL, and hold him on TRUMPED up charges.
    Then cut a deal for a prisoner swap. Just pick a hockey playing Henrik. Sedin or Lundqvist come to mind.

  17. CNN_sucks says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Not surprise. Sweden has shady business with Nazi and now known as the rape capital of the west.

  18. avi says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    considering Sweden supplied the Wehrmacht with iron ore in exchange of Death Camp dental gold, ITrump has strong moral arguments for Sweden to not screw with us

  19. De Oppresso Liber says:
    July 25, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Time to place a 25% tariff on Volvos, sardines, and reindeer cheese until they release the kid.

  20. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    July 25, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    Sweden really has gone to hell since they disbanded their bikini team.

  21. Vince says:
    July 25, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    For a rapper, does spending time in a Swedish prison help your street cred, or not?

  22. XO says:
    July 25, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    I $upport A$AP.

    Like

    July 25, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Watch for the “warm-up” next step in yet another POTUS Winning Scenario:

    State Department TRAVEL ALERT
    “ Americans are no longer safe traveling to Sweden!”

  24. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    July 25, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    The guy who attacked the American is an afghan “refugee” who was already sentenced years ago to “community service” for assault.
    He right now is on vacation at home in Iran and not available to Swedish authorities. Yes true..
    The guy is on video attacking woman on the street prior.

    And they decide to IMPRISON the American with the word of the American President assuring that he’s not a flight risk?

    This is an international incident that has a big political background. Is the swedish justice system truly “independent”?

  25. curator55 says:
    July 25, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Euro PC justice. Immigrants are a special protected class and self defense is not a valid defense even if you are hounded and followed by troublemakers.The available clips reminded me of the wacko that kept following astronaut Buzz Aldrin and calling him a fake. Aldrin’s punch was not considered indictable due to the persistent harassment. That’s sane justice.

    The so called victims in Sweden are definitely not innocent lambs in this dispute but the prosecutor seems to be promoting it. Liberal Canada also has Euro style prosecutors against self defense. It’s often considered “excessive force” even if masked invaders throw Molotov cocktails at your home.

    https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/man-faces-jail-after-protecting-home-from-masked-attackers

    • Joemama says:
      July 25, 2019 at 9:50 pm

      I’m sorry, but in case you haven’t noticed, we have exactly the same globalist system implemented here in the USA. Illegal aliens are not held accountable under our laws, only citizens are. Illegal aliens can rape, kill, steal, rob and be released back into our country with a hand slap.

      This is a worldwide phenomenon, which is being implemented by the banking families. It is not an accident. This is how they hope to achieve one world government. They well into their plan to destroy all 1st world countries through forced immigration of people that are incompatible with each society. They empower the newcomers to flaunt the host country’s laws and destroy civil society.

      • curator55 says:
        July 25, 2019 at 10:04 pm

        Yes, I’ve noticed Joemama but the article was about A$AP’S run in with justice in Sweden or the EU.

        This articulate and angry California woman has also noticed this in the USA.

  26. Goedhart says:
    July 25, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Too bad I didn’t hear of this sooner.
    Only 2 hours ago, I was holding several Swedish Meatballs at knife point. We probably could have used them for leverage.
    Unfortunately, my attention lapsed, they disappeared and I’m not sure where they went.
    Urp!

  27. Scott says:
    July 25, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    My bet: Sweden will quickly convict him, then release him to the US and ban him from Sweden forever.

  28. Carrie says:
    July 25, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Contrast this case to this one:
    6 refugees gang rape a wheelchair bound woman. They were briefly detained and then RELEASED.
    Rocky was detained for self-defense and now charged.

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3831991/Wheelchair-bound-woman-gang-raped-six-migrants-Swedish-asylum-centre-asking-use-toilet.html

    • Lulu says:
      July 25, 2019 at 10:09 pm

      The Swedes think it’s great that their women and children are raped daily by muslims. They never put them in jail for it and Malmo is the rape capital of the world.

      And our government is no better. Remember when the 6 year old American girl was gang raped by Somalis in Idaho a few years ago the DOJ came in and threatened her parents with jail and taking their daughter if they publicly spoke about the crime. I don’t think the Somalis were even punished.

  29. boomerbeth says:
    July 25, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    As Assange languishes in jail. …if not for him, hil-LIAR -eee would be stealing the White House place settings.

    Misplaced priorities , Mr.President.

    Assange is a victim, just like Trump.

  30. Rgt says:
    July 25, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Sweden doesn’t believe in the concept of self defense. The Left here is of the same mind.

  31. Donelson local says:
    July 25, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Musician? Lol.

  32. Margaret Berger says:
    July 25, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    I remember one of the first international controversies that President Trump got into was the one where he said Sweden had no go zones and a terrible crime problem. Our press hammered him as did the international press. Sweden has canceled musical festivals that were long held traditions because the women were raped. They hide their crime statistics and prosecute pensioners who criticize Muslims.

    It is way past time to issue a travel advisory. It is a crime infested no go zone country by choice inform our citizens again.

  33. Lulu says:
    July 25, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Americans should keep themselves and their money out of muslim countries – so basically the Middle East, large swaths of Africa, Central Asia, and Western Europe.

    The Swedes have happily handed over their women and children to be raped and murdered by muslims no decent person should have anything to do with them. Same goes for Germany and the UK.

