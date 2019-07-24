Robert Mueller Testimony to Congress – 8:30am EST Livestream…

Today at 8:30am EST former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will begin his testimony before congress. For the first time the former investigator will answer questions about his findings from the 22-month-long investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. All eyes are on DC as Democrats and Republicans are expected to grill Mueller on connections between Trump, Russia and the DOJ officials who initiated the probe.
The event is being broadcast live via satellite around the world and there are hundreds of options to watch on network, cable TV and Livestream broadcast:
Fox Business Livestream – Fox News Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link – CBC Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link – CBSN Livestream
Mr. Mueller, can you tell us more about your interview with Ms. Ratner (who was told by Julian Assange directly in a 3-hour interview that the Russians were not responsible for the DNC leak — it was an insider)? Thank you in advance
https://truepundit.com/fbi-rocked-by-public-suicide-of-top-fbi-agent-who-investigated-clinton-foundation/
Another one why I bet they spiked his drink made him crazy
Criminal cover-up artist SOB extraordinaire; Anthrax HSBC Lockheed 9/11 Whitey Bulgar Uranium One Epstein Russia Gate….Grandfather Father Uranium whores. Sellout of America and the political elite. Mr. Mueller has been on the Clinton payroll for over 20 years along with Comey and McCabe and many more.
Is the Zebly-move the coup-factions last ditch effort to extract Mulehead from the proceedings today? Bobby has a chance to torpedo their entire premise for investigation of Trump with his inevitably ill informed (potentially alchohol inspired) answers. Sundance has speculated Bob was just a “figurehead” for the entire coup-faction, that should be made clear today.
I have better things t’d with my time, thank you.
#NoRatingsNoClicks
#WitchHunt
Come on Two, this is must see tv. This thing could get so out of control. I have a 11:30 tee time so I’ll record a lot of this, so I’ll be able to buzz though the boring parts. To me this is like watching the Detroit Lions, you’ll see something you have never seen before and it will be if nothing else, stupidly entertaining. I just hope we aren’t the Detroit Lions today.
I don’t need to see it when I can predict exactly what will happen. It will be the usual DIM circus. Like Blasy-Ford, Cohen and that other old dude they dug up from Watergate or wherever. This is just another old dude, past his prime, who can’t even talk without a handler. Sad and pathetic.
I heard they disbanded a Committee on Terrorism just so they could harass President TRUMP’s family and team. That is a hearing we should be having. Esp[ecially DOMESTIC terrorism, which is what THIS is. Terrorism against the U.S. from within the highest levels of gubts, including our own.
I wouldn’t give the DIMs the ratings if they paid me, no thanks.
I’ll review the plays in tiny sound bytes later, and expand on whatever I want to in my own time.
#NoRatingsNoClicks
#WitchHunt
How about reruns of the Yule Log?
It’s still Christmas in July over on Hallmark… 🙂
Mr. Zebley, At what point in the Mueller investigation did you determine Mr. Mueller was not going to find evidence of collusion?
Praying the Holy Spirit will descend upon the house floor and cause the demon rats to speak in tongues, in a language we have never heard them speak: the truth.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I believe Zebley is there for one purpose in particular. Legally, Mueller is the one who’ll be under oath, with DOJ guidance requiring him to stay within the 4 corners of the report.
Nadler and the dems control the hrg (melee ensues). The dems will ask leading questions having nothing to do with the report, which Zebley will then blurt out the required answer.
If this were a real court with a real judge and attys, this would be sustained. It matters not, the bell cannot be unrung and the media have their chyrons cued up.
Mr. Mueller, can you explain why you neglected to interview Mifsud?
Oh, Mr. Zebley forbids you to answer? No worries, John Durham located him and and we’ll learn soon enough how/why he became involved in the attempt to entrap the President.
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/454409-robert-mueller-soon-may-be-exposed-as-the-magician-of-omission-on-russia
Im betting the republicans get rolled. As a whole they suc and cannot control the narrative. Never have and never will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet Mueller sounds really weak again like he did with that statement he gave a while back. He is not in good health.
8:30? Hoot Mon! mueller hasn’t been awake at 8:30 for years. He prob never showed up in the SC “office” until 11:45, just in time for a 2 hr lunch.
Did any of you see John Solomon on Hannity last night? He dropped a bombshell, he says Misfud is prepared to testify that he was directed by “intelligence” to hook up with Papadopoulos and introduce him to Russians. Supposedly that is what he is going to tell Durham. No specifics as to what country’s intelligence directed him.
Probably the UK was leading that with assistance from Italy. Brennan was in on that I am sure.
IMO a blind squirrel could see this has been a total frame job from day 1.
The Swamp needs to weaken Trump, so they will. The media is along for the ride. McCarthy is a bought and paid for hack like Ryan and Cantor, the two clowns he authored that “Young Guns” screed with (and those two are now driven out in shame. McCarthy is next), so I don’t expect the R’s to do anything but facilitate the Trump Derangement. I won’t be watching the scripted show.
So we have…….
1) Mr. Mueller who led the SC to investigate Russian Collusion for 2.5 years, concluding in a key part of his final report, that the DNC server that they never confiscated and examined personally but totally accepted from a paper written by a third party company, that the Russians hacked the server.
But now we have…….
1) a civil lawsuit filed by Butowsky where it is alleged that Assange told Ms. Ratner that the DNC emails came to Wikileaks via a “person inside the DNC” who possibly provided the email to Wikileaks via a Dropbox. We also have an old video where Ratner admits to interviewing Assange for 3 hrs back in Nov 2016.
We also have ex congressman Rohrabacher and even Assange himself suggesting that the emails did not come from the Russians. Not to mention one of our original NSA IT guru’s, William Binney has also said that the facts suggest it is more likely that the information was downloaded locally.
So with these two polar opposite views and beliefs, don’t you think common sense would suggest that AG Barr start a whole new investigation into what really happened to the DNC server?
Since virtually the entire SC report of Russian Collusion centers on this claim that is was the Russians who hacked the server when quite possibly many people knew ALL ALONG that was a lie.
So wouldn’t it make sense to convene a grand jury and bring the many people in from both sides to testify under oath on what they know?
It boggles my mind why the DOJ who is suppose to want justice and the truth why it appears, that they have not dug much, much deeper into which of these stories is true.
It’s like a bank robbery where the police say it was a male who committed the robbery when 10 witnesses within the bank say publicly, no it was a female but the police never interview any of the witnesses.
Does that make any sense???
Why have the key players from both sides not been subpoena and deposed before a grand jury on this specific issue???
I have the feeling there is going to be enough predicted questions from the Ds that the media will be frothing for impeachment even more after today. The media probably already has the questions by the Ds and Mueller’s responses. I’m sure it will also be an interruption parade when the Rs get their turn to ask questions.
I’m not worried one bit though, because I know POTUS is holding a Royal Flush and will drop the kraken at the right time.
Popcorn anyone?
