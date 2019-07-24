Robert Mueller Testimony to Congress – 8:30am EST Livestream…

Today at 8:30am EST former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will begin his testimony before congress. For the first time the former investigator will answer questions about his findings from the 22-month-long investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. All eyes are on DC as Democrats and Republicans are expected to grill Mueller on connections between Trump, Russia and the DOJ officials who initiated the probe.

The event is being broadcast live via satellite around the world and there are hundreds of options to watch on network, cable TV and Livestream broadcast:

Fox Business Livestream – Fox News Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link – CBC Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link – CBSN Livestream

