The Media Protecting Ilhan Omar’s Obviously False Presentation of Family is a Gift To President Trump…

The 2019 U.S. media are akin to the Monty Python “killer rabbit” skit, as every broadcast and print publication runs away from anything that might be adverse to their political interests. Oh noes, run away… run away… Yes, at this point it really is comical.
An armed Antifa terrorist can attempt to use home-made bombs to attack an ICE detention center, get killed in the process, and leave behind a manifesto that actually quotes Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as his motive to stop the “concentration camps”, and the media flee from coverage…. “run away“. Meanwhile the world comes to an end over a Trump tweet with apoplectic wall-to-wall coverage.
The entire landscape of 2019 media is a skit beyond mocking; thus the transparently false story behind the life of Hamasketeer #2, lhan Omar, is yet another visible part of this ridiculous pantomime. It is obvious the story of Omar’s husbro marriage was intended to manipulate the refugee visa program to the benefit of her brother. However, now it surfaces that Omar isn’t even a member of the refugee family she used to escape Somalia:
Steinberg Research Article Here
…’I am legally married to one and culturally to another’… (link)
Representative Ilhan Omar’s visa manipulation by faux-marriage is a process similar to the visa-fraud process used in the San Bernadino terror case involving Syed/Tashfeen Malik, and faux-marriage Tatiana Farook. [Same with Orlando Pulse nightclub terror case involving Omar Mateen and Noor Salman.]
The longer the mainstream media tries to run away from the obvious truth behind the Ilhan Omar refugee/visa scam, the more ridiculous they look doing so.
The UK Daily Mail has already outlined the fraud [SEE HERE], the Star Tribune has already outlined the fraud [SEE HERE], and a host of other research, including documents to evidence the fraud has been brought to light; just like the Powerline Article.
At this point, the media’s refusal to admit Ilhan Omar lied to escape Somalia; and then lied again -via marriage- to get an entry visa for her brother, while being married to another man, just makes the media look even more political and more manipulative.
The end result, this helps frame the truthfulness behind the term “Fake News”.
“Hamasketeer”
Glad to see this getting picked up!
😀
LikeLiked by 19 people
Gosh. I promised Puddy I would not post this gif again, but it is so fitting for the infiltrators/spies/criminals who are trying to keep us all hostage.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The MSM just doesn’t get it.
1 by protecting these nuts they help Trump by giving him a villain to exploit.
2 by protecting these nuts the MSM exposes their own bias to the public. It’s not the 1970s with 3 networks. People get their news from the internet. and when stories do not appear in the mainstream media like this one, people realize the mainstream media is trying to deceive them. They end up destroying their own narrative. Trump figured this out a long time ago. he wants 6 more years of aoc + 3. They are a gift that keeps on giving.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Here it is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well worth a look: YT VIDEO “Episode 1: The Secrets of Ilhan Omar”. Excellent summary of Omar’s likely marriage, tax and immigration fraud, by indie journalists ALPHA NEWS MN.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They tried to hide it way down the list:
LikeLiked by 1 person
susan, it appears she, a sister and her father literally came to our country illegally by shall we say sneaking in with the Omar Family. So she can be deported not only for being an illegal, but a marriage or not, but also for illegally using money from her campaign fund, and so ignorant to think she can get away with any of this. She is full of hate and definitely an islamist and after getting so much free education and elected in her state makes her think she cannot be touched. WRONG! She is now more of a criminal than before. She can leave on her own or we send her back to Somalia on a cheap ticket. She has no culture and no manners and deserve us all say what Trump said and the Rally took it over.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was thinking about this – does anyone know how this would work out if she actually gets arrested and prosecuted, how would our immigration law work: would she actually not be sent back to her home country but instead would she have to go to prison here for a while?
It is too bad that we have to use resources to jail people that ought to just be sent back to their home country but then they would just come back anyway?
Does anyone remember that song from the 1970’s (I used to hear it on my clock radio while getting ready for work in the morning): “Get back, Bugaloo – get BACK to where you once belonged” (it was a catchy tune and I used it for lots of things, like cleaning out the junk drawer)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I rememmber it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Get Back” – refreshed my memory, that it was a Beatles song. If anyone should refer to that song when discussing Rep. Ilhan Omar, I am guessing Paul McCartney would object.
Can we ask him if this entry in Wikipedia is true:
In an interview in Playboy magazine in 1980, Lennon described “Get Back” as “… a better version of ‘Lady Madonna’. You know, a potboiler rewrite.” Lennon also said that “there’s some underlying thing about Yoko in there”, saying that McCartney looked at Yoko Ono in the studio every time he sang “Get back to where you once belonged.”
LikeLike
Will they “catch and release” her???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stupid Omar attacked POTUS
with non stop vicious rhetoric….
PT’s one sentence response at the presser –
“Yes, I heard she married her brother.”/BOOM.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What ignorant libs!! The squat has 💩 for brains.
LikeLiked by 4 people
freepetta, another person named than “MS 4” which I think is the perfect name for them. Meanwhile, the are destroying the democrats in the House and helping to get more votes for Trump in 2020. Nevertheless she should be put on a slow boat to Somalia along with sister and father as all lied to come her with the real Omars.
LikeLike
The real Omars had to have participated in the fraud, so they go too.
LikeLike
The Omar’s who assisted the fraud need to be sent home too!
LikeLike
Will Barr & the DOJ anything about this??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good question, however I do believe he may be a little busy:
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLiked by 1 person
Link is busted, just a pageful of hexadecimals.
LikeLike
“…husbro…”
My SIDES!!!!
LikeLiked by 23 people
Trump needs to use this term and explode some heads. Love it
LikeLike
It will be interesting to see if anyone who counts will do anything about this. The evidence is very strong that fraud has been committed and laws broken, but is it verifiable enough to go after her. Who will step up knowing it will trigger the howling mob of accusers of racism and their collaborating media cohorts to rise to new decibels if Omar is forced to step down? In an election year?
What is the play here from both sides of the political coin? If justice and America are served truly and honestly, this woman should be forced to resign and sent packing ASAP. How will it really play out?
LikeLiked by 9 people
The left said that allegations against Kavananaugh from 40 years ago with no evidence and no possible way of being verified had to be investigated by the FBI. Why shouldn’t they investigate this case when there is actual evidence of fraud? What’s good for the goose.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Because RACISM! ISLAMAPHOBIA! IT’S A WITCH HUNT!
Sorry for the all caps but I thought they were appropriate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
this is exactly right!
LikeLike
Treat it like any other immigration fraud case. Submit it to the court for deportation
LikeLiked by 3 people
If it were anyone besides Trump, I’d say there’s no way anything significant would happen; but Trump is another matter. Pressing this investigation into criminal charges would force Ds’ hands to support a fellow D throughout the campaign season. One can hope at least.
LikeLiked by 5 people
be a great way for PDJT to exercise the DOJ
LikeLiked by 3 people
BubbaCow,
Darn, I thought you said “exorcise” the DOJ.
Oh well, potAto, potAHto, both would be great for America.
LikeLike
No one. I don’t think anyone that can do something about this has the guts to do so. Even if they did I think the stumbling block is going to be the school protecting the records. That leaves the DNA and I don’t see a court order allowing it. I guess someone could get the DNA off of garbage or something but I don’t know how that reaches the hands of someone with the authority to do something about what was done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember Howie Carr plotting to get Granny Warren’s DNA off a glass or a straw or a plastic fork or something to prove she wasn’t an Indian…. Hilarious… But hard to do and hard to legally get into the system even if you can get it. But, in Warren’s case, she did it to herself… 1/1024th Indian… Same as my dog. But, in fairness, Lizzy has higher cheekbones than my dog does.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good one, livefree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol post
LikeLike
Warren is unqualified to be President because she was STUPID ENOUGH to publicly announce the results of her failed genetic test thinking that 1/64 to 1/1024 of mixed-raced Indian was ‘proof’ she was American Indian.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They should put the heat on the Omar family, the sword of deportation may be enough to uncover the truth. I bet they already have DNA evidence, just can’t copt to it.
LikeLike
They should put the heat on the Omar family, the sword of deportation may be enough to uncover the truth. I bet they already have DNA evidence, just can’t copt to it.
LikeLike
The rats have been telling us for years that no one is above the law. Let’s investigate Omar and see if that is true. Make them live by their own rules.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Considering this king-sized fraudulent pain in the arse is a black female muslim, coupled with the current atmosphere of PC madness…I doubt anything of any real consequence will happen to Omar.
However, I do sense a SLIGHT turning of the worm, setting the odds at 6:1
LikeLike
NO republican will lift a finger, they are across the board week. If they had strength, they would make a criminal referral to the DOJ to investigate her fraud.
LikeLike
Keep her around and make her an issue. This is pure gold for Trump. Aoc + 3 is scaring away alot of Dem voters. good for pdjt. The Dems may lose the house in 2020. POTUS wins. More Senate seats. That is far more important than booting her back to Somalia. Nancy and the uniparty may want Trump to take down Omar for her. Omar is a cancer for the Dems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump can give her a pardon…. Media goes nuts! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another lol.
I can tell we are winning by how often I am actually laughing at our posts.
It’s happening A LOT right now.
Feels good, man.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump should hint at it. She will soundly reject the idea. Then bring down the hammer. When the media cries racist, Trump can say he offered her a pardon!.
LikeLike
The whole refugee program is a fraud. Money for life for people claiming to be refugees and still owning Real Estate in the former countries. And they travel back to their prior countries to visit family. What kind of Bull$hit is that? Thank the Lutherans for the Somailia program in Minnesota.
Ilhan Omar is just one case and by comparison is the sharp needle point on the very tip of the iceberg.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not only the cries of racism, but the rallies in support, the violent demonstrations, the Islamic Republic of Minnesota Uprising. I’m not sure turning her into a martyr is in our best interests. She may only have 9% support now, but the media and Muslims will come out of the woodwork, making her appear more supported than she is. I think getting her thrown out of Congress because she’s not a citizen would be good. No more platform and she can go fight deportation quietly and without support like others in her situation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She could get really mad at AOC and blame HER for things not panning out – then they could have a big catfight like Joan Collins and Linda Evans in the reflecting pool in “Dynasty”
– as a woman, I do not like to watch catfights in any movie or tv show, they seem like something men dream up to demean and degrade women but in this case, I will make an exception. 🙂
LikeLike
Enemy of the people
LikeLiked by 1 person
No truer words
LikeLike
Restaing: She came here under assylum as an ‘Omar’. She was not born to the Omar name or family. That’s the fact that gets lost here.
FRAUDULENT arrival…
Meanwhile:
It’s alleged 3 birth family siblings went to UK and obtained Citizenship/or Visa under their birth name while she came here with her father who also took the name Omar to claim assylum. She married under her assumed assylum name. Omar, a guy alleged to be her birth brother named Almi from this 3 sibling clan from her birth family.
She has claimed both as ‘marriages’ one cultural one religious so she does not deny the marriage alliance with her biological brother.
She filed taxes with a man believed to be a state/govt recognized “husband.” after marrying Almi.
It’s unclear when the marriage to the husband on her taxes took place, if it took place, or if it was dissolved prior to her uniting with Almi in some form of marriage.
All of this clear as mud!
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s nothing but a fraud that was inserted into our government by the cult of islam.
She was probably inspired by the ultimate fraudster Buraq.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the problem with chain migrant, which btw no one even mentions anymore.
But this is not even extended family members!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read about 80% of Somali chain migration is fraudulent. It was a Powerline article, I think.
LikeLike
I probably read same article that said US canceled the resettlement programme due to discovering 80% of claims were fraudulent.
If this was stopped around the time Omar emigrated it may explain why they used false names from a family already granted asylum.
The other reason is possibly due to Omar’s father being suspected of potential war crimes in Somalia, then fleeing to Kenya after a Coup.
Both reasons explain why the family split in two ( US and UK ), to evade suspicion or identification.
LikeLike
87% …
LikeLike
It is a culture that is trying to overtake our societal norms by claiming ‘marriage discrimination’.
Next up: children betrothals.
Who to thank? A worthless Congress who was warned by Justice Scalia that favoring anything other than the legal (DOMA), OUR cultural, the traditional, the religious, the etymology meaning of the word, ‘marriage’, as between one man and one woman, will wreak havoc on Western society, and that it was within the legislative branch purview to rein in the activist judges who were overRULING the will of the electorate in a vast majority of the myriad of state ‘gay’ marriage votes.
Congress MAKES laws, not the Supreme Court. They could preserve the definition of ‘Marriage’ as between one man and one woman, and subsume, at the federal level, the legal designation of ‘Marriage’ into the whole set of ‘Civil Union’ such that a legal relationship may exist only between two unrelated adults who are not partners in any other ‘Civil Union’.
IMHO, the resultant perversion of OUR culture, is pre-anticipated mayhem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her family could be war criminals, who knows? They certainly are quick at finding the loopholes and taking advantage of the system. She is obviously high and mighty . Caught lying, she just ..keeps lying. Very wicked girl.
LikeLike
Lock her up, kick her out. She needs to get Somalia straight with her miracle political system …
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well she does have that program “(Somalian) Pirates in Pussy Hats”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why cannot she be deported? as in “send her back” at the NC rally?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who’s the leader of the gang that’s made for you and me?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The MickeymouSe-13 gang?
LikeLike
Herr Meuller is pleased with the latest distraction, which, ironically, may actually be true.
LikeLike
“The longer the mainstream media tries to run away from the obvious truth behind the Ilhan Omar refugee/visa scam, the more ridiculous they look doing so.”
So true, Sundance… But are there enough non-CTH Americans who know or care how ridiculous the media looks (is) on this and so many other stories to make a difference? If I use my fairly large circle of Moonbat family and friends here in Greater Boston/Northeast as a focus group, the answer is no. To the extent their precious NPR will go anywhere near this, the story will be that the Republicans “pounce” on baseless attacks on Ilhan Omar. Facts be damned.
Oh, and a big hat tip to you on the term “Husbro”… I used “Bruhsband” with my neighbor earlier today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Ms. Omar’s citizenship in the United States was obtained by fraud, then maybe PDJT can “send her back.” Just like the Nazi war criminals who obtained citizenship by fraud and were sent back to Germany.
We shall have to patiently wait and see. To every thing, there is a season and a time…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Public Service Announcement: If you are Jewish, Ilhan Omar and her Democrat colleagues want you dead every bit as much as Adolf Eichmann did. If you are Christian, you will be next.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly.
LikeLike
PDJT spent a little extra time talking Omar at the rally. He knew this was all coming out. Bet the small group at the rally beginning the chant knew too.
I also heard she fled to Kenya first so by PDJT’s declaration she should request asylum in Kenya. Send her to Kenya!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you really want to do that to Kenya? 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure. Look what they did to us for 8 years.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Last time I looked there was a Trump appointed United States Attorney in Minneapolis who should be drooling to nail a Member of Congress on felony immigration fraud….but what the hell do I know after working there for 30 years!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree Joe, and I’m sure that Erica MacDonald is paying attention.
She was nominated by president Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The picture of the two up above: Gums and Bucky
The four : Not the “Squad” but the “Squawk.”
LikeLike
Ti Howard,
Lots of great suggestions for a name for the 4 despicables but it leaves out the Pelosi connection. I’m going with:SQUID;
Eight arms + 2 extra (Nancy), they suck, if threatened cloud the water (issue) with bile, slimy, disgusting, fugly inside & out, more eyes combined than IQ.
LikeLike
The Idiocracy.
LikeLike
According to Jim Acosta, then, all someone needs to do to make a story about them go away is to deny it. How convenient. But why does that never work for Republicans? There are still millions of Democrats, probably including Acosta, who believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted Ballsy Ford.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ballsy Ford is a joke, a clown, and a silly woman laden with sin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ballsy Fraud needs to be prosecuted too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also a bad actress and ugly as hell.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT should make an example out of her. Fraud, first country for asylum, she checks all the boxes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sleeper cell. Time for DNA tests, accusations of racism or bigotry be damned.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The media protects these miscreants, and the Democrats embedded in the bureaucracy and the Deep State look the other way. We are no longer a nation of laws, because some of these offenses have been public for years. It isn’t just Omar. Look at Hillary Clinton.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Omar is just a fraud.
Get her out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama landed tens of thousands of Somalis in Minnesota for a reason. We are finding out that reason.
LikeLike
So, since she obtained asylum fraudulently using an assumed name and fake family ties, never corrected the fraud when she was naturalized and therefore obtained her citizenship fraudulently using a fake identity, why is the US Attorney for Minnesota not arresting her and filing a case to have her citizenship and asylum both revoked and have her deported to Somalia?
And if Erica MacDonald, the US Attorney for Minnesota, does not file the cases against Omar (or whatever her real name is) PDJT should consider firing and replacing her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We live in Bizzaro World. It’s staggering that enough Americans are willing to go along with this lunacy that it goes on and on…
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the bottom line, as far as I’m concerned, is that we have a person in Congress, on the Intelligence Committee no less…
AND WE HAVE NO DAMN IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN REALLY IS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha!
LikeLike
start pat searching her entering her workplace
LikeLike
The bomb is under the hat.
LikeLike
The blending of families doesn’t bother me as much as her marrying her brother with bigamy to boot. How can she continue to be a congresswoman with these revelations? Shouldn’t there be charges or an investigation at least?
LikeLike
The story came to light in a left wing newspaper in Minneapolis so there goes the right wing conspiracy. The fact she refuses to address the issue is telling and with the worldwide publicity, where is the ex-bro?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In a London gay bar.
LikeLike
I, to the core of my soul, hope this is true. And I hope and pray that the DOJ and Cuccinelli go after her. More importantly, I hope that she gets in some real trouble over it and “her people” in Minnesota react as only they know how. By setting the city on fire. Absolutely destroy it. Make Mogadishu, October 3, 1993 look like a walk in the park.
Why? Because maybe then and only then will the people of this country wake the F up. We all read articles about polls showing a “plurality” of Republicans & Independents supporting or against, this or that(we all know that the polls are manipulated, but that shouldn’t matter).
However, there is no possible way that anyone that identifies themselves as being on “the Right” should agree with anything other than a complete moratorium on any and all things related to: Immigration, Refugee programs, student visa’s, any work visa’s, and massive, nationwide sweeps to deport everyone and to cut off any and all spending/programs related to immigrants/refugees(Section 8, SNAP, TANF, etc). And to implement the most intensive and severe visa Entry/Exit system in the universe.
LikeLike
Hussein set the table for this shlt, she’s just pigging out.
LikeLike
She should have Obama’s forger make up a Hawaiian birth certificate.
LikeLike
This made me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Can’t make it up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also, just in case. This is a Parody acct.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is somewhat reminiscent of Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s fraudulent asylum claim in the Netherlands. I doubt that anyone can become a politician and a public figure without intelligence agencies knowing these facts. Who’s pulling the strings, one should ask.
LikeLike
What all must remember in this is that she is ‘typical’. This is a typical racket being done all over the western world by illegal immigrants. Nice to see it out in the open.
LikeLike
Democrats are resolved to project – project – project and hide this at all costs as it will be their death knell to do otherwise
LikeLike