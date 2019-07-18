The Media Protecting Ilhan Omar’s Obviously False Presentation of Family is a Gift To President Trump…

The 2019 U.S. media are akin to the Monty Python “killer rabbit” skit, as every broadcast and print publication runs away from anything that might be adverse to their political interests. Oh noes, run away… run away… Yes, at this point it really is comical.

An armed Antifa terrorist can attempt to use home-made bombs to attack an ICE detention center, get killed in the process, and leave behind a manifesto that actually quotes Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as his motive to stop the “concentration camps”, and the media flee from coverage…. “run away“. Meanwhile the world comes to an end over a Trump tweet with apoplectic wall-to-wall coverage.

The entire landscape of 2019 media is a skit beyond mocking; thus the transparently false story behind the life of Hamasketeer #2, lhan Omar, is yet another visible part of this ridiculous pantomime. It is obvious the story of Omar’s husbro marriage was intended to manipulate the refugee visa program to the benefit of her brother. However, now it surfaces that Omar isn’t even a member of the refugee family she used to escape Somalia:

Steinberg Research Article Here

…’I am legally married to one and culturally to another’… (link)

Representative Ilhan Omar’s visa manipulation by faux-marriage is a process similar to the visa-fraud process used in the San Bernadino terror case involving Syed/Tashfeen Malik, and faux-marriage Tatiana Farook. [Same with Orlando Pulse nightclub terror case involving Omar Mateen and Noor Salman.]

The longer the mainstream media tries to run away from the obvious truth behind the Ilhan Omar refugee/visa scam, the more ridiculous they look doing so.

The UK Daily Mail has already outlined the fraud [SEE HERE], the Star Tribune has already outlined the fraud [SEE HERE], and a host of other research, including documents to evidence the fraud has been brought to light; just like the Powerline Article.

At this point, the media’s refusal to admit Ilhan Omar lied to escape Somalia; and then lied again -via marriage- to get an entry visa for her brother, while being married to another man, just makes the media look even more political and more manipulative.

The end result, this helps frame the truthfulness behind the term “Fake News”.

~ The Hamasketeers ~

