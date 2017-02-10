San Bernardino Terrorist Family Pleads Guilty To Marriage/Immigration Green Card Fraud…

(Via Fox News) […] Tatiana Farook pleaded guilty in Riverside, Calif., to one felony count of conspiracy that included lying to federal agents and in legal documents. She faces a maximum of five years in prison during sentencing scheduled for later this year.

Her husband, Syed Raheel Farook, is the brother of Syed Rizwan Farook, who launched the December 2015 terror attack with his wife, Tashfeen Malik. The couple killed 14 people and wounded 22 others, sparking a manhunt before a police shootout that killed them. (read more)