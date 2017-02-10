San Bernardino Terrorist Family Pleads Guilty To Marriage/Immigration Green Card Fraud…

Posted on February 10, 2017 by

San Bern tat 1san bern tat 2

The Full Back Story is HERE

(Via Fox News) […]  Tatiana Farook pleaded guilty in Riverside, Calif., to one felony count of conspiracy that included lying to federal agents and in legal documents. She faces a maximum of five years in prison during sentencing scheduled for later this year.

Her husband, Syed Raheel Farook, is the brother of Syed Rizwan Farook, who launched the December 2015 terror attack with his wife, Tashfeen Malik. The couple killed 14 people and wounded 22 others, sparking a manhunt before a police shootout that killed them. (read more)

This entry was posted in Dept Of Justice, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, media bias, Muslim Grievance Industry - MGI, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Police action, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

68 Responses to San Bernardino Terrorist Family Pleads Guilty To Marriage/Immigration Green Card Fraud…

  1. HBD says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Drain all the swamps.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Sa_Bi says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    9th Circuit has just decided that she’s not guilty… Immigration to America is a fundamental, universal human right… Everybody is invited…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. jackphatz says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    So…do we jail them at our expense for five years then deport or can we just kick them out now?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Gil says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Hi guys. This is the local paper story. More detail for you.
    http://m.pe.com/articles/conspiracy-825130-carries-topper.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • EggsX says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      From this article, she has an anchor baby. She isn’t going anywhere after she serves her time.

      Like

      Reply
      • Shadrach says:
        February 10, 2017 at 10:06 pm

        She can take her anchor baby home with her. S(he) will have dual citizenship. Same as happens with any other woman who gives birth in a foreign country and then leaves.

        If you were on a trip to Greece, and gave birth there, would you expect to stay in Greece forever because of it? Or would you and your child go home?

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • EggsX says:
          February 10, 2017 at 10:13 pm

          I would have to ask the 9th circuit. I’m thinking they get to go wherever they want to go. But I would be surprised to see Russia or Israel take her.

          Like

          Reply
        • coloradochloe says:
          February 10, 2017 at 10:52 pm

          You are right on that one Shadrach.

          She has been convicted of a felony and is in deep, deep trouble.

          When she has served her time and is deported she can take the child, an American citizen, with her or leave it here with family or friends.

          If she takes it with her when the child is old enough to legally live on its own, it can return to American and live as a citizen.

          If she leaves it here with family or friends after she is deported it will grow up in America.

          The chances of her staying here after the crimes she committed against the USA are very small.

          Ours is a different now that Donald Trump is President.

          Like

          Reply
    • Ziiggii says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:41 pm

      Thank You!

      Like

      Reply
  5. Southern Son says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    It’s all related.
    Dreamers, anchor babies, spouses of American Citizens, Illegals all.
    Close the Door.
    Build the Walls.
    North and South.
    Savings to Taxpayers will pay for Both, in Savings from Social Programs, Education, and Law Enforcement/Court costs.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      Get ’em Out!
      OUT!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:58 pm

      You are so right Southern Son.

      These crimes being committed against the USA by these people are really very serious.

      They ave been downplayed over the years by the progressives trying to make it look like some poor starving refugee just looking for a meal.

      Lying to federal agents and procuring false identity documents are very serious now days.

      We need to know who is coming into our country, why they are coming and where they are.

      Like

      Reply
  6. MrE says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    BREAKING NOW: SAN BERNARDINO EXTREMISTS ACTUALLY KREMLIN SPIES – PUTIN/TRUMP COLLUSION REVEALED

    Just watch, that’s where the alphabets will go with this. Assuming they cover it at all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. SoCal Patriot says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Other than the SJW’s, there aren’t too many people that have any compassion for these people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Big big surprise. NOT! This is exactly why we need the wall with full on enforcement at the border.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. aprilyn43 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Prosecute them and lock them up, then throw away the key …

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. M33 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Wait…

    I thought the 9th Circuit Court said there was no evidence of Muslim immigrants committing terror crimes?

    Hmm….

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Sandra says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    They need to get Oscar Romero too. He’s Mariya Chernykh’s boyfriend and they have a baby. Romero claims that he and Chernykh broke up when she married Enrique Marquez. Well BS to that. As I recall, it’s possible that Romero is an illegal too, just like Chernykh. I’m glad Chernykh is in custody. Her sentencing is in November. Now if only they could pin something on that horrid terror mother, Rafia.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Aparition42 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Perhaps her plea of guilty is a sign that she has seen and now understands the error of her ways. I think the pull quote from the article is this, “Her motive was for the family to remain together.”

    It’s hard to remember some times that many otherwise good Americans are on the wrong side of this issue because they honestly do believe they’re doing the right thing. They are not all evil, anti-American globalists and anarchist thugs that want to tear us down. some of them are more like children that don’t understand that the rules are there for their own protection. We need to convert these people by demonstrating to them, clearly and firmly, that this is what happens when you don’t obey laws just because you don’t think they’re fair. Stories like this one are clear and undeniable proof that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, and our enemies can and do use our compassion against us when we do not temper it with cautious wisdom.

    We must do all we can to get this tragic story into as many ears as possible in hopes that maybe the next time someone is told “trust us, he’s family, you don’t want to break up our family, do you?” they’ll remember this and call the proper authorities.

    Like

    Reply
    • susiepuma says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:18 pm

      BS…………………………..fraud and legality are criminal offenses……they know right from wrong and are not entitled to any compassion, empathy, or sympathy…………..if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime……………………..

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Aparition42 says:
        February 10, 2017 at 10:48 pm

        You misunderstand me. I never suggested that the young lady in question receive an ounce of sympathy or leniency. What I suggested was that her story be a warning to any others who would do what she has done.

        Bear in mind, though, that the serpent is subtle and beguiling. This woman is an American who was used by the enemy for convenience and thrown away. It is right and just that her life be destroyed, but it’s also important to recognize who played a role in its destruction. Others should recognize from her story, this is what happens to you when you “help” the wrong person.

        Like

        Reply
    • darnhardworker says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      Nice try but what about the families of the victims? She’s an adult and should’ve made the hard choice for her…..now she can go back to wherever and see how good she had it here……then when she blogs about it on the internet it might convince others to NOT follow her path.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Ziiggii says:
        February 10, 2017 at 10:45 pm

        What about the families of the victims?

        Everything we’ve seen/discovered and obviously what the FBI has found points to these sisters not having anything to do with the shootings. I still question the older sisters marriage to Raheel, but they seem to be a ‘real’ couple.

        Like

        Reply
        • Sandra says:
          February 10, 2017 at 10:49 pm

          I agree, they seem to be a real couple. They’re married and they actually live together and they have a kid and their photos indicate a stable relationship. And yet they committed felonies.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Aparition42 says:
        February 10, 2017 at 11:10 pm

        She’s going to prison after pleading guilty to her role. She signed as a witness on a phony marriage certificate, and kept her sister’s crime a secret. I’m not saying she deserves any leniency. Quite the opposite, really. I’m saying that there are a lot of Americans who, like her, would be easily suckered into doing exactly what she did. Those people need to be taught that this is what happens to you when you think you’re helping someone by breaking the law.

        The usual suspects in the media are going to try to bury her story because it flies in the face of the narrative that they are carefully crafting. They would actually prefer if she were a raving lunatic who wanted Americans dead at the hands of terrorists, because that story wouldn’t resonate with the millions of useful idiots who are still going around believing that something like this could never happen to them and it’s ok to help people get around “the unfair immigration system”.

        People need to learn that Islamic terrorists don’t look like the pictures in political cartoons. They can be suave, and charming. They can be pleasant or even pitiable. They are highly effective con artists that can, and probably already have committed this same type of fraud utilizing useful idiots all over the country. I’m not saying don’t send punish Tatian for her crimes. I’m saying tell all the other morons that they could end up in prison with the blood of innocent victims splashed on their hands just like she did. Maybe if they get that through their thick heads they’ll start to make some important phone calls about the “really nice, poor foreign guy” they helped out that one time.

        Like

        Reply
  13. bambamtakethat says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    What about Syed’s mother? You know the one who was the babysitter for the terrorist couple’s child. The one who never noticed all of the bomb making supplies she had to be careful not to trip over and break a hip.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:17 pm

      Terror mother Rafia. She makes me so angry. Even worse than what you mentioned, remember the day of the attack the terror couple told Rafia (according to her) that they were going to an appointment with a doctor so they left the baby with Rafia. And then even though her car was in front of the house, she had terror sister Eba pick her up. How convenient that Rafia left the house before the terror couple returned to it after their attack. And then later on, after the story of the attack was all over the news, cops pulled Rafia over driving terror brother Raheel’s truck. Why the h*ll was she driving around when her son and daughter in law had just committed a terror attack AND she was taking care of their baby???!!! I’m sorry, this is so harsh, but this woman need so to be put to death for conspiring with the terror couple.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Sandra says:
        February 10, 2017 at 10:53 pm

        I want to add that it’s so convenient that Rafia didn’t drive her own car but had Eba pick her up. I believe that Rafia deliberately left the apartment and left her car there because she knew the terror couple were coming back and Terrorist Syed told Rafia he wanted to use her car. He and terrorist Tashfeen were probably planning to escape in Rafia’s car, they would ditch the rental somewhere. Rafia knew. She knew. Ohhh I feel so strongly about this.

        Like

        Reply
    • SpanglishKC says:
      February 10, 2017 at 11:16 pm

      If she’s not a US citizen get her out or look to revoke her citizenship on conspiracy

      Like

      Reply
  14. filia.aurea says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Resident Aliens who commit felonies are DEPORTABLE. Barry’s criminal cabal intentionally RENAMED “green card” holders as “Legal Permanent Residents” in order to cause CONFUSION. Its like the “undocumented immigrants” narrative all over again.

    Green card holders’ rights of PERMANENT residence is subject to restrictions; the most basic of which is to abide by U.S. law. Resident aliens are GRANTED PRIVILEGES, broad rights (except voting) not available to other visa holders; however in the final analysis, they ARE NOT CITIZENS.

    Similarly, the right of departure and return to the U.S. can be instantly revoked, for cause. Their re-entry can be permanently revoked in instances where their residence is determined to be a risk to National Security or if their application was fraudulent. Wake up America.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. sDee says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    A walk down memory lane.

    December 2015

    March 2016

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Ziiggii says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Wait what happened to her sister? The one that got the sham marriage to fall boy?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. HolyLoly says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    I live about fifteen minutes away from where this terror attack took place. I cannot describe to you how scary it was to learn that the killers were deeply embedded in my home town including attending the public schools.

    But the worst horror of all was when the very next day after the attack, AG Lynch went on television to warn Americans that the DOJ was prepared to prosecute any Americans who engage in hate speech against Muslims!

    That’s when I knew Obama was evil.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:59 pm

      Big slap in the face, wasn’t it?

      When I think about how lucky everyone was that one of the coworkers figured out it was Syed Farook … Syed and Tashfeen probably would have escaped and possibly even gotten away with the attack if that person had failed to recognize Syed. Syed and Tashfeen went back to their apartment. I feel so strongly they went back there to pick up Rafia’s car. Rafia had been in the apartment taking care of their baby but for some reason (duh) decided to leave, but didn’t drive her own car, she had her daughter Eba pick her up. So the apartment was conveniently empty and Rafia’s car was outside waiting for Syed and Tashfeen when they came back. But the cops were already onto them at that point and Syed and Tashfeen figured out they were being followed and took off before they could get back into the apartment or pick up Rafia’s car. Lucky break there. It’s as lucky as that young guy who was hijacked by the Tsarnaev’s, that courageous guy who escaped the car at the gas station and called the police. He probably saved lives, the Tsarnaevs were planning to go to NYC but the police caught them before they could leave Boston. Very scary.

      Like

      Reply
    • Gil says:
      February 10, 2017 at 11:00 pm

      I remember when at the white house they put sheets over the sidewalk outside the oval office during ramadan. That was extremely suspicious. I knew he was evil before the election.

      Like

      Reply
  19. justfactsplz says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    I don’t have an ounce of sympathy for this woman. I think there are a lot more of these sham bogus marriages taking place than we can imagine in our country.

    Like

    Reply
  20. tinamina49blog says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    I have a liberal niece, near Seattle, who has two children, 10 and 8 from different fathers. She’s a has a good job and works with a lot of people from Gambia. She marries a guy from Gambia, named Mohammed, who was living near Chicago. She said she talked on the phone with him for 6 months first. The story is he was a banker with car and driver in Gambia, now reduced to factory work here. Well I guess they fulfilled their time together to make him legal and he’s going his own way, after maybe 3 years of marriage. She thinks she has done a good deed. She has released him on the public. I suspect there are many more like her in this country.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s