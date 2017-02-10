San Bernardino Terrorist Family Pleads Guilty To Marriage/Immigration Green Card Fraud…

The Full Back Story is HERE
(Via Fox News) […] Tatiana Farook pleaded guilty in Riverside, Calif., to one felony count of conspiracy that included lying to federal agents and in legal documents. She faces a maximum of five years in prison during sentencing scheduled for later this year.
Her husband, Syed Raheel Farook, is the brother of Syed Rizwan Farook, who launched the December 2015 terror attack with his wife, Tashfeen Malik. The couple killed 14 people and wounded 22 others, sparking a manhunt before a police shootout that killed them. (read more)
Drain all the swamps.
And Hollywood waterfalls.
9th Circuit has just decided that she’s not guilty… Immigration to America is a fundamental, universal human right… Everybody is invited…
Oops! No wait! The 9th circuit has just released a statement saying: “We don’t know if she’s guilty and we are not certain immigration to America is a fundamentally universal human right. We seek the assistance of a panel to cast votes on whether we should have a larger court review of the case. Only those who are members of the 9th circuit are invited to vote”
Some loons say 14th Amendment gives everyone that right…
The 14th Amendment must be suspended.
So…do we jail them at our expense for five years then deport or can we just kick them out now?
Trump: “Get ’em out!”
Take their coats!
People convicted of felonies serve their sentence and then they’re deported.
What if they have an anchor baby?
I’m eager for that issue to be decided, but all in due time. First control the flow of immigration, then pursue the idea that if you aren’t here legally, any child born to you here is NOT a citizen and is also here illegally. It needs sorted.
Exactly….”fruits of the tainted tree” or the “dirty hands” argument.
If you are here illegally then so are any children born of you. Two wrongs don’t make a right.
Anchor babies are subjects of the country that their illegal parents came from.
They are deported.
Take that puppy with you when you are deported. There is no need to break up families just take them with you. Anchor babies need to stop. If you come here and have a kid it shouldn’t automatically become an American citizen that we have to take care of for 18 years. I don’t want to see these grown anchor babies crying on the news because their parent is getting deported when their parent has committed crimes. Away with all of them. We have homeless American children that need cared for.
this is the best approach imo. American courts have always KILLED themselves to keep even the worst parents together with their children in “the best interests of the child.” It would be entirely consistent with American jurisprudence to have them leave the country with their deported parents rather than become wards of the state in the US. Indeed, that would be the only acceptable outcome in most cases, if existing law were to be followed. Children are to stay with their parents in every situation possible.
There, we fixed it!
We need to apply to the Administration. All this untapped talent right here 😀
Non-citizen felons HAVE to be deported.
Hi guys. This is the local paper story. More detail for you.
http://m.pe.com/articles/conspiracy-825130-carries-topper.html
From this article, she has an anchor baby. She isn’t going anywhere after she serves her time.
She can take her anchor baby home with her. S(he) will have dual citizenship. Same as happens with any other woman who gives birth in a foreign country and then leaves.
If you were on a trip to Greece, and gave birth there, would you expect to stay in Greece forever because of it? Or would you and your child go home?
I would have to ask the 9th circuit. I’m thinking they get to go wherever they want to go. But I would be surprised to see Russia or Israel take her.
That’s funny. 🙂 i can see the potential for a long running joke now, about consulting the 9th Circuit for their SJW advice. 🙂
You are right on that one Shadrach.
She has been convicted of a felony and is in deep, deep trouble.
When she has served her time and is deported she can take the child, an American citizen, with her or leave it here with family or friends.
If she takes it with her when the child is old enough to legally live on its own, it can return to American and live as a citizen.
If she leaves it here with family or friends after she is deported it will grow up in America.
The chances of her staying here after the crimes she committed against the USA are very small.
Ours is a different now that Donald Trump is President.
Thank You!
It’s all related.
Dreamers, anchor babies, spouses of American Citizens, Illegals all.
Close the Door.
Build the Walls.
North and South.
Savings to Taxpayers will pay for Both, in Savings from Social Programs, Education, and Law Enforcement/Court costs.
Get ’em Out!
OUT!!
You are so right Southern Son.
These crimes being committed against the USA by these people are really very serious.
They ave been downplayed over the years by the progressives trying to make it look like some poor starving refugee just looking for a meal.
Lying to federal agents and procuring false identity documents are very serious now days.
We need to know who is coming into our country, why they are coming and where they are.
BREAKING NOW: SAN BERNARDINO EXTREMISTS ACTUALLY KREMLIN SPIES – PUTIN/TRUMP COLLUSION REVEALED
Just watch, that’s where the alphabets will go with this. Assuming they cover it at all.
Other than the SJW’s, there aren’t too many people that have any compassion for these people.
SJW’s don’t know true compassion, only how they feel. They are foolish political pawns who are usually white graduates of IndoctrinateU.
Big big surprise. NOT! This is exactly why we need the wall with full on enforcement at the border.
Prosecute them and lock them up, then throw away the key …
Not on my dime!!! OUT
Wait…
I thought the 9th Circuit Court said there was no evidence of Muslim immigrants committing terror crimes?
Hmm….
I think that was the crackpot judge in Washington who said that.
But the 9th Circuit Court says so many unbelievable things it is hard to keep them straight.
You might be right.
They need to get Oscar Romero too. He’s Mariya Chernykh’s boyfriend and they have a baby. Romero claims that he and Chernykh broke up when she married Enrique Marquez. Well BS to that. As I recall, it’s possible that Romero is an illegal too, just like Chernykh. I’m glad Chernykh is in custody. Her sentencing is in November. Now if only they could pin something on that horrid terror mother, Rafia.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I bet Enrique doesn’t have that gOoFy gRiN anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enrique is gay…just an opinion based on photo
LikeLike
Perhaps her plea of guilty is a sign that she has seen and now understands the error of her ways. I think the pull quote from the article is this, “Her motive was for the family to remain together.”
It’s hard to remember some times that many otherwise good Americans are on the wrong side of this issue because they honestly do believe they’re doing the right thing. They are not all evil, anti-American globalists and anarchist thugs that want to tear us down. some of them are more like children that don’t understand that the rules are there for their own protection. We need to convert these people by demonstrating to them, clearly and firmly, that this is what happens when you don’t obey laws just because you don’t think they’re fair. Stories like this one are clear and undeniable proof that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, and our enemies can and do use our compassion against us when we do not temper it with cautious wisdom.
We must do all we can to get this tragic story into as many ears as possible in hopes that maybe the next time someone is told “trust us, he’s family, you don’t want to break up our family, do you?” they’ll remember this and call the proper authorities.
BS…………………………..fraud and legality are criminal offenses……they know right from wrong and are not entitled to any compassion, empathy, or sympathy…………..if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime……………………..
Ditto..
You misunderstand me. I never suggested that the young lady in question receive an ounce of sympathy or leniency. What I suggested was that her story be a warning to any others who would do what she has done.
Bear in mind, though, that the serpent is subtle and beguiling. This woman is an American who was used by the enemy for convenience and thrown away. It is right and just that her life be destroyed, but it’s also important to recognize who played a role in its destruction. Others should recognize from her story, this is what happens to you when you “help” the wrong person.
Nice try but what about the families of the victims? She’s an adult and should’ve made the hard choice for her…..now she can go back to wherever and see how good she had it here……then when she blogs about it on the internet it might convince others to NOT follow her path.
What about the families of the victims?
Everything we’ve seen/discovered and obviously what the FBI has found points to these sisters not having anything to do with the shootings. I still question the older sisters marriage to Raheel, but they seem to be a ‘real’ couple.
I agree, they seem to be a real couple. They’re married and they actually live together and they have a kid and their photos indicate a stable relationship. And yet they committed felonies.
She’s going to prison after pleading guilty to her role. She signed as a witness on a phony marriage certificate, and kept her sister’s crime a secret. I’m not saying she deserves any leniency. Quite the opposite, really. I’m saying that there are a lot of Americans who, like her, would be easily suckered into doing exactly what she did. Those people need to be taught that this is what happens to you when you think you’re helping someone by breaking the law.
The usual suspects in the media are going to try to bury her story because it flies in the face of the narrative that they are carefully crafting. They would actually prefer if she were a raving lunatic who wanted Americans dead at the hands of terrorists, because that story wouldn’t resonate with the millions of useful idiots who are still going around believing that something like this could never happen to them and it’s ok to help people get around “the unfair immigration system”.
People need to learn that Islamic terrorists don’t look like the pictures in political cartoons. They can be suave, and charming. They can be pleasant or even pitiable. They are highly effective con artists that can, and probably already have committed this same type of fraud utilizing useful idiots all over the country. I’m not saying don’t send punish Tatian for her crimes. I’m saying tell all the other morons that they could end up in prison with the blood of innocent victims splashed on their hands just like she did. Maybe if they get that through their thick heads they’ll start to make some important phone calls about the “really nice, poor foreign guy” they helped out that one time.
What about Syed’s mother? You know the one who was the babysitter for the terrorist couple’s child. The one who never noticed all of the bomb making supplies she had to be careful not to trip over and break a hip.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Terror mother Rafia. She makes me so angry. Even worse than what you mentioned, remember the day of the attack the terror couple told Rafia (according to her) that they were going to an appointment with a doctor so they left the baby with Rafia. And then even though her car was in front of the house, she had terror sister Eba pick her up. How convenient that Rafia left the house before the terror couple returned to it after their attack. And then later on, after the story of the attack was all over the news, cops pulled Rafia over driving terror brother Raheel’s truck. Why the h*ll was she driving around when her son and daughter in law had just committed a terror attack AND she was taking care of their baby???!!! I’m sorry, this is so harsh, but this woman need so to be put to death for conspiring with the terror couple.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I want to add that it’s so convenient that Rafia didn’t drive her own car but had Eba pick her up. I believe that Rafia deliberately left the apartment and left her car there because she knew the terror couple were coming back and Terrorist Syed told Rafia he wanted to use her car. He and terrorist Tashfeen were probably planning to escape in Rafia’s car, they would ditch the rental somewhere. Rafia knew. She knew. Ohhh I feel so strongly about this.
If she’s not a US citizen get her out or look to revoke her citizenship on conspiracy
Resident Aliens who commit felonies are DEPORTABLE. Barry’s criminal cabal intentionally RENAMED “green card” holders as “Legal Permanent Residents” in order to cause CONFUSION. Its like the “undocumented immigrants” narrative all over again.
Green card holders’ rights of PERMANENT residence is subject to restrictions; the most basic of which is to abide by U.S. law. Resident aliens are GRANTED PRIVILEGES, broad rights (except voting) not available to other visa holders; however in the final analysis, they ARE NOT CITIZENS.
Similarly, the right of departure and return to the U.S. can be instantly revoked, for cause. Their re-entry can be permanently revoked in instances where their residence is determined to be a risk to National Security or if their application was fraudulent. Wake up America.
^^^This!!^^
A walk down memory lane.
December 2015
March 2016
Dude sees around corners before anyone even knows that corners are there.
Now THAT’s forward thinking.
Wait what happened to her sister? The one that got the sham marriage to fall boy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
FTA:
Well that was an easy investigation for CTH. Didn’t take much searching to find out that they were both just looking for Green Cards!
I posted link below to the article for everyone.
Here is the local article on the other sister. http://m.pe.com/articles/mariya-824125-conspiracy-marquez.html
I live about fifteen minutes away from where this terror attack took place. I cannot describe to you how scary it was to learn that the killers were deeply embedded in my home town including attending the public schools.
But the worst horror of all was when the very next day after the attack, AG Lynch went on television to warn Americans that the DOJ was prepared to prosecute any Americans who engage in hate speech against Muslims!
That’s when I knew Obama was evil.
Big slap in the face, wasn’t it?
When I think about how lucky everyone was that one of the coworkers figured out it was Syed Farook … Syed and Tashfeen probably would have escaped and possibly even gotten away with the attack if that person had failed to recognize Syed. Syed and Tashfeen went back to their apartment. I feel so strongly they went back there to pick up Rafia’s car. Rafia had been in the apartment taking care of their baby but for some reason (duh) decided to leave, but didn’t drive her own car, she had her daughter Eba pick her up. So the apartment was conveniently empty and Rafia’s car was outside waiting for Syed and Tashfeen when they came back. But the cops were already onto them at that point and Syed and Tashfeen figured out they were being followed and took off before they could get back into the apartment or pick up Rafia’s car. Lucky break there. It’s as lucky as that young guy who was hijacked by the Tsarnaev’s, that courageous guy who escaped the car at the gas station and called the police. He probably saved lives, the Tsarnaevs were planning to go to NYC but the police caught them before they could leave Boston. Very scary.
I remember when at the white house they put sheets over the sidewalk outside the oval office during ramadan. That was extremely suspicious. I knew he was evil before the election.
I don’t have an ounce of sympathy for this woman. I think there are a lot more of these sham bogus marriages taking place than we can imagine in our country.
I have a liberal niece, near Seattle, who has two children, 10 and 8 from different fathers. She’s a has a good job and works with a lot of people from Gambia. She marries a guy from Gambia, named Mohammed, who was living near Chicago. She said she talked on the phone with him for 6 months first. The story is he was a banker with car and driver in Gambia, now reduced to factory work here. Well I guess they fulfilled their time together to make him legal and he’s going his own way, after maybe 3 years of marriage. She thinks she has done a good deed. She has released him on the public. I suspect there are many more like her in this country.
