Armed Activist Hurling Molotov Cocktails at ICE Facility Shot Killed by Police…

This is an example of what happens when politicians and far-left activists push a false narrative that ICE facilities are comparable to concentration camps.

An obviously unstable man armed with a rifle attempts to blow up an ICE detention facility in Tacoma Washington following protests hours earlier.

WASHINGTON – An armed man was fatally shot early Saturday during a confrontation with police after he hurled incendiary devices at a Washington state immigration detention center, Tacoma police said. The shooting occurred about 4 a.m. local time outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Northwest Detention Center, where the gunman attempted to set the building and parked cars on fire, according to police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

Authorities did not immediately identify the gunman, saying in the statement the “medical examiner will release the identity of the victim when it is appropriate.” The assault on the privately-run immigrant detention facility came amid protests over ICE plans to begin the previously postponed raids across the country on Sunday. The goal is the arrest of thousands of migrant families who already have court orders to be removed, according to US officials. A peaceful rally against the raids at the Tacoma detention center had ended about six hours before the shooting, Cool said. […] Police said the man set a vehicle ablaze in the center’s parking lot and attempted to ignite a propane tank with a flare to set the building on fire. Officers called out to the man and shots were fired, according to a police statement. It’s not known whether the man fired on the officers, Cool said. The gunman died at the scene; four officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave per department policy. The incident is under investigation. (more)

This death is directly attributable to the dangerous incitement by politicians and immigration activists. However, watch the media run cover for those who advocated for exactly this type of Antifa resistance violence.

