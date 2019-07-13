Armed Activist Hurling Molotov Cocktails at ICE Facility Shot Killed by Police…

Posted on July 13, 2019

This is an example of what happens when politicians and far-left activists push a false narrative that ICE facilities are comparable to concentration camps.

An obviously unstable man armed with a rifle attempts to blow up an ICE detention facility in Tacoma Washington following protests hours earlier.

WASHINGTON – An armed man was fatally shot early Saturday during a confrontation with police after he hurled incendiary devices at a Washington state immigration detention center, Tacoma police said.

The shooting occurred about 4 a.m. local time outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Northwest Detention Center, where the gunman attempted to set the building and parked cars on fire, according to police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

Authorities did not immediately identify the gunman, saying in the statement the “medical examiner will release the identity of the victim when it is appropriate.”

The assault on the privately-run immigrant detention facility came amid protests over ICE plans to begin the previously postponed raids across the country on Sunday. The goal is the arrest of thousands of migrant families who already have court orders to be removed, according to US officials.

A peaceful rally against the raids at the Tacoma detention center had ended about six hours before the shooting, Cool said.  […]

Police said the man set a vehicle ablaze in the center’s parking lot and attempted to ignite a propane tank with a flare to set the building on fire. Officers called out to the man and shots were fired, according to a police statement. It’s not known whether the man fired on the officers, Cool said.

The gunman died at the scene; four officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave per department policy. The incident is under investigation. (more)

This death is directly attributable to the dangerous incitement by politicians and immigration activists.  However, watch the media run cover for those who advocated for exactly this type of Antifa resistance violence.

  1. John says:
    July 13, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    POLICE: 16 Arrested in Phoenix ICE Protest — Cops Assaulted

    Police in Phoenix arrested 16 people during a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The protesters are charged with unlawful assembly and obstructing a public thoroughfare. Two people also face charges of aggravated assault on a police officer.
    https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/07/13/police-16-arrested-in-phoenix-ice-protest-cops-assaulted/

  2. ganesh says:
    July 13, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    An accident occurred today in Tacoma, Washington. A person was allowed to throw molotov cocktails and light a flare while threatening an ICE Detention center before being shot dead.

  3. Merkin Muffley says:
    July 13, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    The man has been identified as Willem Van Spronsen, 69, of Vashon Island, Washington. He was arrested last year at the same facility for assaulting a police officer. In his possession he had a billy club and a knife.

  4. covfefe999 says:
    July 13, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Court records in King and Pierce counties in WA:

    Jan 2019 Petition for order of protection (against him I think, he’s the “respondent”)
    Jun 2018 3rd degree assault, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest
    Oct 2016 Petition for order of protection (again “respondent”)
    Jul 2014 Petition for order of protection (again “respondent”)
    Mar 2013 Petitition for dissolution of marriage
    Mar 2013 Petition for order of protection (again “respondent”)

    Go here: https://dw.courts.wa.gov/index.cfm?fa=home.namesearch&terms=accept&flashform=0

  5. labrat says:
    July 13, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    So a crazed terrorist tried to kill detainees? How was that supposed to help them?

    • Rhoda R says:
      July 13, 2019 at 9:00 pm

      The assumption that anyone on the left actually cares about the individual detainees – or any other the invading people – is not and never has been supported by any of their actions. Oh the left cries and wails about the poor people but their ACTIONS are proof of their real level of concern.

    • flova says:
      July 13, 2019 at 9:25 pm

      labrat

      Well if he got away with it and the detainees were killed or injured the leftists would have announced he was a racist who hates illegals and it’s all Trump’s fault. Then the media would push the same narrative.

  6. Zorro says:
    July 13, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    So riddle me this. If we declare open borders immediately and everyone runs into the country, will they be staying at 5 star hotels tonight? and tomorrow and the next day?

  7. roddrepub says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    This is definitely the fault of these leftist politicians! They go around criticizing law enforcement officials of made up crimes. This is what happens. One of there left wing followers believes their nonsense and tries to blow up an ICE facility.

  8. Davenh says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Play stupid games win stupid prizes

  9. Zorro says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Make no mistake Soros, et al, have a tingle running down their legs tonight The next step in their chaos and overwhelm the system operation until everyone relents on open borders has taken place. The only way tonight can become more fulfilling is if their is violence between a MAGA supporter and one of the open borders protesters.

  10. archie says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Everyone is quick to blame the democrats but the last time I checked the republicans want open borders also. And by republicans I mean about 90% of the GOP in Congress.

    • Garavaglia says:
      July 13, 2019 at 9:43 pm

      Yes. It’s stems from the simpleton view of “my clique is morally superior to your clique” when the truth is there is no difference between the two..only the illusion of difference.

    • Zorro says:
      July 13, 2019 at 9:45 pm

      Absolutely. If only they would all run away like Paulie Ryano.

