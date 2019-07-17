Giddy Up – IMF Outlines “Global” Danger From Trade War With President Trump…

An article from Reuters discussing the position of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is interesting. Essentially the IMF is warning that “global economies” will contract by $455 billion next year due to the ongoing trade conflict between the U.S., China, the EU and to a lesser extent, Japan. Yes Alice, there are hundreds of billions at stake.
There’s really no reason to doubt the amount estimated, though I think it’s on the short side, but the yearly value seems in line. I have no doubt President Trump will cost the “Global Economy” $455 billion…. because that money will be transferring back to the America First economy. That’s what happens as MAGAnomics reverses the IMF trade (wealth distribution) model.
The IMF is correct in part (the effect), incorrect in part (the cause), and mostly hypocritical. The Euro-minded IMF rails against the high value of the U.S. dollar, but simultaneously ignores the motives behind the intentional devaluation of currencies that are pegged against the dollar.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals, while the euro, the Japanese yen and China’s yuan were seen as broadly in line with fundamentals.
The IMF has been at odds with U.S. President Donald Trump over his use of tariffs to resolve trade imbalances, but its assessment that the dollar is overvalued is likely to give Trump more fodder for his frequent complaints that dollar strength is hampering U.S. exports.
Trump has railed against European and Chinese policies that lead to what he calls a devaluation of the euro and other currencies against the dollar.
[…] The Fund – which has warned that the U.S.-China trade war could cost the global economy about $455 billion next year – said recent trade policy actions were weighing on global trade flows, eroding confidence, and disrupting investment. But they had done nothing to reverse external imbalances thus far. (read more)
China and the EU have devalued their currency in an effort to block the impacts from President Trump and the ‘America First’ trade policy. Because those currencies are pegged against the dollar, the resulting effect is a rising dollar value. In essence, the globalist IMF is now blaming President Trump for having a strong economy that forces international competition to devalue their currency.
That’s the stupid hypocrisy of global banking outlooks. They make a decision to devalue their currency, which causes the dollar value to rise, and then turn around and blame the U.S. dollar for being overvalued.
The root cause of the devaluation is unaddressed in their argument. The EU and China are trying to retain their global manufacturing position and offset the impact of President Trump’s tariffs by lowering the end value of their exports.
In the bigger picture this is why President Trump is the most transformative economic President in the last 75 years. The post-WWII Marshall Plan was set up to allow Europe and Asia to place tariffs on exported American industrial products. Those tariffs were used by the EU and Japan to rebuild their infrastructure after a devastating war. However, there was never a built in mechanism to end the tariffs…. until President Trump came along and said: “it’s over”!
After about 20 years (+/-), say 1970 to be fair, the EU and Japan received enough money to rebuild. But instead of ending the one-way payment system, Asia and the EU sought to keep going and build their economies larger than the U.S. Additionally, the U.S. was carrying the cost of protecting the EU (via NATO) and Japan with our military. The EU and Japan didn’t need to spend a dime on defense because the U.S. essentially took over that role. But that military role, just like the tariffs, never ended. Again, until Trump.
The U.S. economy was the host for around 50 years of parasitic wealth exfiltration, or as most would say “distribution”. [Note I use the term *exfiltration* because it better highlights that American citizens paid higher prices for stuff, and paid higher taxes within the overall economic scheme, than was needed.]
President Trump is the first and only president who said: “enough”, and prior politicians who didn’t stop the process were “stupid” etc. etc. Obviously, he is 100% correct.
For the past 30 years the U.S. was a sucker to keep letting the process remain in place while we lost our manufacturing base to overseas incentives. The investment process from Wall Street (removal of Glass-Stegal) only made the process much more severe and faster. Wall Street was now investing in companies whose best bet (higher profit return) was to pour money overseas. This process created the “Rust Belt”, and damn near destroyed the aggregate manufacturing industry.
Fast forward to 2017 through today, and President Trump is now engaged in a massive and multidimensional effort to re-balance the entire global wealth dynamic. By putting tariffs on foreign imports he has counterbalanced the never-ending Marshal Plan trade program and demanded renegotiation(s). Trump’s goal is reciprocity; however, the EU and Asia, specifically China, don’t want to give up a decades-long multi-generational advantage. This is part of the fight.
One could argue that China’s rise happened inside this period, and as a consequence they have no comprehension of an economic history without the institutional advantages. They’ve never competed with the U.S. under any terms of equivelence or fairness; they’ve only ever known the advantages. Combine that with the Chinese communist mindset and you get the extreme severity of their position.
So yeah, there’s going to be pain – for them; massive economic pain – as the process of reestablishing a fair trading system is rebuilt. This dynamic is the essence of reciprocity that benefits Main Street USA. Unfortunately, putting ‘America First’ is now also against the interests of the multinationals on Wall Street; so President Trump has to fight adverse economic opponents on multiple fronts…. and their purchased mercenary army we know as DC politicians.
No-one, ever, could take on all these interests. Think about it… The EU, Asia, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, China, Russia, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Iran, U.S. Congress, Democrats, U.S. Senate, Wall Street, the Big Club, Lobbyists, Hollywood, Corporate Media (foreign and domestic), and the ankle-biters in Never Trump…. All of these financial interests are aligned against Main Street USA and against President Trump.
Name one individual who could take them on simultaneously and still be winning, bigly.
They say he’s one man. They say they have him outnumbered. Yet somehow, as unreal as it seems, he’s the one who appears to have them surrounded.
Incredible.
Lord knows we can’t spare this man.
He fights!
PDJT is just doing the right thing. I don’t understand why it is so controversial in so many different places? You’d think this world was born yesterday: Living in the ‘Now’ can really wreck your day.
If you’ll notice the places it’s controversial, it’s those who have been more than willing to suck America dry to benefit themselves. THOSE are the sour, wrathful, vengeful people who will NEVER be for America. And President Trump is beating every last one of them.
I thank God every day that He chose this man. I truly do. President Trump has more honor, wisdom, insight and strength of righteous will in his little fingernail than all the combined people and entities Sundance mentioned above fighting against him.
The Entire Post War Bretton Woods System was set up to enrich Our friends and Allies. In return, they had to pick our side in the Cold War. And, then we WON.
Now for 25+ years the USA has continued to subsidize everyone else by being the market of first and last resort and by using the US Navy to enforce freedom of the seas. Anyone, could sail anywhere and pick up raw materials, bring the home, manufacture them into something and sell it in the USA. And, all it cost us was jobs and treasure.
That shit should have stopped when the Elder Bush was in office. But, no one did anything. Not Bush. Not Clinton. Not Bush2. Not Obama.
No one did anything until Donald Trump!
It’s “controversial” because the global elite, along with their handmaiden politicians and media operatives, have been writing the narrative. It’s nothing but another scam that we Americans used to pay for
This picture says it all.
I. Love. That. Face. !!!!!!!!!!
So right on the money! He is all that and more. We owe a debt of gratitude to his parents as well as him. They did a great job raising him. He thanked them for making him so strong. I wish I could thank them too.
Patriots gotta love our President.
JEEZ people! Who are these lunatics? If they are worried about losing money, how about actually producing something that’s worth all of the money they think they want? Oh no, that’s too much work. They just want to siphon off profit from working people.
Once the TRUE communists out there come to realize whose they are fighting for, they’d stop fighting us and turn against the likes of Soros and all of the false economy people.
I’m sure the true Communists already realize who they are fighting. That is why Deep State had to create their insurance policy, pitting President Trump against Russia right out the gate.
The “true” communists think they are fighting for equality for all. That’s not the motivation of the deep state. The deep state is about power and control and using government power for their own personal purposes.
I like to make an appearance whenever Sundance invokes my name………..carry on!
World thieves complain when their stolen loot is returned to the rightful owner, the USA and We the People!
IMF starting to sound like U.N., no?
So, US policy and trade imbalances are now IMF issues?
US will begin to replace their China trade shortfall with other countries.
One would think this new growth initiative in more countries would be a positive for IMF and better for the leading capitalist nation in the world.
But that’s probably the problem IMF has, no?
The problem is over the last 30 years or more, it is has not been about nations but about multinationals – so yeah, nations might have been in favor of this shift, but they had no control as nations, because their leaders were not representing their nations.
Very well summarized, terry! 🙂
The strong “overvalued” dollar as judged by our IMF ‘friends’ seems to be the impetus behind the Fed considering dropping rates – which is really what Trump has wanted all along.
He’s just waiting for all of them to begrudgingly prove him right with that MAGA smile on his face (which is misinterpreted as smug by jealous globalists).
Exactly chojun. Thanks.
Brilliantly written, SD. I love reading the enthusiastic MAGAnomics posts. 😇
Awesome. More proof that God blessed us with such a leader. Hopefully he will see fit to do the same in 2020.
BOOYAH!!!
None of the prognostications of doom from Globalist bankers can be trusted: they are not necessarily dishonest (in general), but are blinded by their own biases, and misinterpret the results of the 2 1/2 years of America-First Economics.
Recall that – literally! – trillions are at stake, and the globalists want the status quo ante 2016 restored, where America goes back into a long-term decline of flat to 1% growth, where massive unemployment is the “new normal,” and where those without the right kind of university education will never rise in society economically or politically.
What has not been truly appreciated by historians or analysts is that a Top-Down Class War has been waged by the elitists for 40+ years against the average and below-average American. Automation, computerization, and the employment of near-slave labor in Third World countries have been the chief weapons in this war, which Leftists – who contradictorily are always preaching a Bottom-Up Class War – continue to support.
Alexander Solzhenitsyn, in his description of 1940’s wartime Stalinist Russia, the ultimate Communist paradise, mentioned that hundreds of thousands of Russians attempted to leave the Soviet Union with the retreating Nazi armies, and that the sight of a population wanting to leave their own country with a hostile invader was unprecedented in human history. But this event happened because the Soviet Government had already been waging war on the Russian population for over a decade, with millions of bodies scattered from the Ukraine to Siberia, which itself was also “unprecedented.”
And so we have seen something similar in America for the past 40+ years: the body count is different, because here it involves killing of part of the future population of America through the gleeful legalization of abortions. Yet otherwise the ruination of our cities, major and minor and even small towns by an Elitist Leftist Minority at the top of society was almost complete…
until 2016!!! We are counter-attacking, and there is no guarantee of victory, but things are looking brighter than ever before!
” . . . through the gleeful legalization of abortions.”
Don’t forget rampant contracepting of future generations. Which gives rise to a greater need for immigration to keep our economy going. (Democrats prefer the illegal version, since they’re easier to corrupt with taxpayer-funded giveaways.)
Excellent post!
Thank you! And yes: by divorcing sexuality from Life (“free Love,” “sex without guilt,” and the pushing of homosexuality, etc. have been Socialist hallmarks for over a century), the Leftists attack Life itself. Leftists hate Life in general, which is why so many have died under Communism/Socialism in the last century, and why a rampant pessimism, an innate negativism haunts Leftists constantly.
Great article.
Love Our President……….
Sundance, Please re-title the article to “Donald Trump Owns the World.”
Thank you.
The first words “giddy up” inform us to get ready. Let’s realize this is no small matter. The globalists are feeling the pain of Trump reversing decades of bad policy designed to enable them to control the world. The idea they are “communists” is just a lie created to motivate useful idiots to help the globalists. The globalists simply want to own and control the world. Communism and other leftist forms are just the way of delivering their aims. People who lived under communist governments know all too well what it really means — a less than 1% gets everything and the 99.99% get scraps of varying degrees.
These college educated babies have no idea what they are helping to happen.
Killer post with killer photographs of the killers, SD!
“Instead of tit-for-tat tariffs, surplus and deficit countries should work to revive liberalization efforts and strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system that has been in effect for the past 75 years, the IMF said.”
So, our OPPONENT is telling us what we are doing wrong?
Good point………….of course, our opponents had no problem taking all the money and jobs when it was to THEIR benefit, huh?
Nary a peep from them while they got rich off of us and tried to drive us into the ground.
Funny how that works.
Sundance…………..your explanation of the Marshall plan and our use of OUR military on OUR dime to the benefit of others simplifies this so much better than anything else I have ever heard or read. I somewhat vaguely recall part of the Marshall plan argument from college in the 80’s, but it was nowhere near as brief and to the point as you worded it.
Thank you.
And yes, I will be using the argument you have presented in conversations with others………as I encourage them to make this website a daily visit.
Keep the trade war going as long as we need to, IMO. Just make sure we use enough of our tariff receipts to help out farmers so that IA stays red. Even with only 6 EV’s, we can’t afford to take any chances.
Will IA vote Dem-Communist in 2020? Not being sarcastic, just honestly curious. I want farmers to thrive all over this beautiful country. Communism historically hasn’t been a friend to farmers.
Oh, we can do more than that, with Tariffs, Sentient.
In a day when we’re laughing at Pelosi, should give credit where credits due.
No ‘special knowledge’of coarse, but I suspect she dodged a major trap PDJT set for her.
She met with him in W.H., to talk about “Infrastructure”, remember?
She was giddy when she came out, cause she thought she had outmanuevered him.
She said should raise amount from $1billion, to $2billion (over 10 years), and PDJT agreed.
THEN she said PDJT should come up with a plan for how to pay for it (thinking ‘offsets’or higher taxes), and again, shockingly he agreed without a fight. They agreed they would meet in 2 weeks, and he would present his plan for financing it.
BUT THEY DIDN’T MEET.
IMHO, thats cause Nancy saw the trap; PDJT was going to say “we don’t need ‘offsets’ or higher taxes, we can EASILY finance it through TARIFFS.
PDJT said 16 Billion for farmers (taken out of china tariffs) is hardly a dent.
So, tariffs against China, EU, and other countries ripping us off could EASILY pay for 2 trillion over 10 years, for infrastructure.
And, Dems, Repubs and their donors REALLY want infrastructure (as does PDJT).
BUT, if Pelosi signs off on using tariffs, as a long term source of funding, she accepts PDJT’s premise on trade.
So, she (wisely, from her point of view) never scheduled second meeting, where PDJT was supposed to presrnt how he was going to come up with 2 trillion $, over ten years.
Elementary, my dear Sentient.
$2 Trillion for infrastructure.
Sorry charlie
Great. MAGA. Like Secretary Mr. AZAR said yesterday: Mr. Trump made it very clear that America is tired of subsidizing the socialist healthcare systems in the rest of the world. America’s seniors have been overpaying for their drugs, propping up socialist systems abroad, and that’s going to end. And he’s working on that with us right now.
European cradle-to-grave socialism on the American middle-class dime may be one of the things that ticks me off the most. Maybe if they showed an ounce of appreciation, but, no. Ha.
President Trump’s attitude towards Europe fills my heart with gladness.
President Trump is a force of nature sent by divine providence to save the last great hope of mankind, the USA. He’s going against evil unpopular hacks who would not last a day without being propped up by the MSM or the cabal as a whole. In my mind he has them surrounded, and he does in truth, he has his Deplorable Army waiting for their orders.
LikeLiked by 5 people
IMHO (my 2 cents worth) Many people seem to think the Trump presidency is a small offensive blip in the longer view of world events. I believe that what he is doing (as described here by Sundance) is undoing so many long term events which have been holding us back, that it will not be possible for anyone to reinstate them any time soon.
Long have I described what was happening to us (pre Trump) was like a cork being held further & further under water. Along comes our VSGPDJT and the cork shoots out – faster & faster (booming economy) and shooting high into the air before coming back to float on the surface
Can the cork be put back on the bottle – or pushed back under the water? Maybe. But by then a whole new set of players will be on stage. New congress, new businesses, new banks (?) new voters – and on and on.
As someone wisely said, “God does not send a perfect man to do a job, he (she?) sends a man perfect for the job.”
Yes, there will be attempts to stop him (trillions are at stake), but I also like Rush’s description of himself, “one half my brain tied behind my back’. Not a bad description of POTUS, either. His actions always seem to be at least 3 steps ahead of the nay-sayers and never-Trumpers.
PS thanks bunches sundance
msm,
GREAT post, spot on. Worth far more than 2 cents, IMHO.
There is no such thing as a “global economy.” It simply does not exist. The Earth is not one nation with a uniform distribution of resources. Each nation has its own economy, completely unique from other nations. Hell, even at the national level, one nation does not have one uniform economy. The idea is very similar to “global warming.” There is no such thing and it is not possible to even define such a thing as the world is composed of countless regional, local, and micro-climates! You cannot “globalize” something that is localized!
The bully’s are wringing their hands because we not going to just keep giving them our lunch money (while they tell us how terrible we are).
The one country that has stood in the way of Global rule by a small group of self-entitled, EVIL elites is the United States of America. The founders analyzed everything that was wrong with other countries governments and fixed the problems in the Constitution. That’s why the Constitution is constantly under attack.
These EVIL globullists, for generations have coveted destroying the USA, the ONE block to their enslaving the world. They couldn’t do it with force so for the last few generations they have been chipping away on the inside, like parasites. The USA was almost gone by the time the 2016 election came around. Only the Grace of God and Donald Trump stood in the way of this EVIL and prevailed over a rigged system.
President Trump knows their game plan and he is working to counter it. e.g his 4th of July celebration and economic policies. I just hope soon they start taking out the fifth columnists that have been embedded in every branch of government from the city, county, state and all the way to the Federal level. There are many mayors, county commissions, state Ags, supervisors of election, congress, senate and thousands of nameless bureaucratic tyrants that need to go. JMO
Fl-guy
“I just hope soon THEY (emphasis mine) will start taking out the 5th columnists that are embedded in every branch of government from the city, county State and all the way to the Federal level.
There are many mayors, county commissioners, state Ags, supervisors of elections, Congress, senate and thousands of nameless buerocratic tyrants that need to go.”
I FULLY agree, but one question; just WHO is “they”? WE need to do this. We can’t sit on our duffs, and fantasize that some crack military team is,going to purge our society of these ideologic and intellectual pygmies infecting our society.
WE need to attend school board meetings, get involved in RepubliCAN party, at the local level.
WE are ALL suffering the effects of battered conservative syndrome: we need to get up off the mat, and get in the match. This ones for “all the marbles”, with no do-overs. Its going to take a sustained, concerted multi-generational effort to drive these conmunists out of our government, our ‘democratic institutions’, our churches, etc.
Never give up, never give in,…etc. JMO,..
President Trump is doing what Mitt Romney and John McCain never would have been allowed to do by their string pullers.
The string pullers are irrelevant when it comes to these two losers. Romney made a fortune screwing American workers. While he tries to stoke his image as a pious, tithing patriot, we all know that he would rape our economy if ever given the chance. No presidency for you, Mitt!
The dead loser was a hater and a fraud, who got away with shady Keating 5 dealings. He would have happily gone for a bigger score. Happily, he’s gone.
Romney and McCain wouldn’t want to help Americans. These traitors were paid handsomely to carry out the dirty work of the Globalists.
Like Hellary stated in her Wikileaks email, they wanted Americans to remain “unaware and compliant” while they sold us into modern day slavery for their New World Order.
If our last election was a Miracle, we need one more. China and the world is waiting out 2020.
USMCA is enormous; I now think of it as a Phase 2 in our evolution. Phase 1 was cutting the regulations, taxes, getting the economy moving and setting the table.
Maybe President Trump is hanging back on USMCA to allow it to be bipartisan. The click is ticking.
The Mexican President is coming here to push it, and I suspect Trudeau is following Pelosi’s lead. China probably helping.
Few new ag purchases from China? Do we anticipate a 5% or 10% tariff on China’s remaining $300 Billion in exports?
Phase 3 – Vietnam, India, Japan, the UK?
PC,
I know we disagree on USMCA. I won’t be disappointed if it passes, I hope you won’t be dissappointed if it doesn’t.
PDJT recently alluded to having a plan “B”, should Pelosi not pass it. And, I think everytime he makes statements in support of USMCA, he makes it harder for Pelosi, cause the,squad and followers don’t want to give the bad orange man ANY victories.
He MAY keep tariffs on the last $300 billion, like a bullet in his pocket; a threat to keep them from messing with Kim or the mullahs.
And EU is next on the chopping block, and deserve and are gonna get a major *ss whooping, and I can’t WAIT!
They have been ripping us off LONGER than China!
Kiss the ring
Not sure who else noticed the Lincoln paraphrase; “..can’t spare this man; he fights!”
Trump as Gen. Grant; opponents as treasonous rebels?
Well played Sundance, well played.
Sundance has written several articles on MAGAnomics over the past several years.
This one, while shorter than some of the others, may be the best summary of the trade imbalance issue and the size of the opposition that President Trump faces. Copy the link to this article and post wherever you see people discussing but using incorrect facts and outdated arguments. Keep the link handy for emailing when needed.
So this strengthens Trump’s move to lower interest rates.
Gee golly Miss Molly don’t throw me in that briar patch.
Lower rates means more and faster capital expassion and expenditures. It reduces the cost of our exports and increases the cost of imports. On the domestic side more large ticket items and homes purchased……Am I missing something because I feel like giving the IMF a big old kiss.
tbt;
You need an emergency intervention, to overcome your understandable exuberance. Do this, immediately.
Search using the search engine of your choice, for pictures of marie la grande, or la guarde, or whatever her name is, current head of IMF.
One look at her, and your exuberant desire to “give the IMF a big old kiss”, should quickly disapate! /h
I understand and agree with the sentiment, but YUUUUCH! LOL
From political classes to Wall Street, the inverse-selection process manifest from c. 1964 has ensured that only self-dealing, perpetual incumbent crony-kleptarchs have any influence on public policy– emphatically excluding Joe the Plumber or any citizen without hoicked-up Establishment credentials.
This is the real discrimination, “non-diversity”… where Worth is inversely proportional to Value, Worst Cases govern to the exclusion of all else. For whatever reason, over fifty years DC’s Uniparty apparat in cahoots with K Street bagmen, Wall Street puppet-masters, global banking’s Enarque dirigistes, has milked the American economy for all it’s worth (cf: Detroit in combo with decades of racial demagoguery).
Comes now, as if from nowhere, a septuagenarian patriot comparable to Jefferson and Jackson, resolved to set postwar Globalists’ listing garbage-scow a-right as would Dan’l Boone, Davey Crocket, Sgt. York– not a one acceptable in polite society. As for Coco Loco and her stridulating kaffeeklatsch of deadhead trogbrains, some days ago a pseudonymous blogger said it best:: “A pea-size brain will do more damage than anything between your legs.”
Looks like Christine Lagarde of the IMF is resigning.
Maybe she realizes that it’s going to be more difficult to abuse the US now.
The whole world is changing now that we have an “America First” president.
https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2019/07/16/pr19280-statement-by-managing-director-christine-lagarde
