President Trump Highlights Democrat Activist Hypocrisy – Flee to America, and Demand We Change it…

Earlier today President Trump drew attention to another uncomfortable truth.  Some of the most virulent anti-American progressive lawmakers entered the United States for the opportunity and freedom within our system.  However, those same politicians then decry the U.S. and demand changes to the system providing the benefit.

In essence, do not flee to the land of liberty, indulge in the benefits and then have the audacity to criticize the foundation of the nation providing the opportunity.

The media immediately went into apoplectic fits of outrage accusing President Trump of being a racist because he calls-out the anti-American messengers directly.

After a media cycle of outrage du jour, President Trump responds:

116 Responses to President Trump Highlights Democrat Activist Hypocrisy – Flee to America, and Demand We Change it…

  1. Guyver1 says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:02 am

    Those communist ‘lawmakers’ are doing the same thing ‘liberals’ do everywhere they go. They destroy the places they live in, and when they can no longer put up with the stench of their own mess, they move on to the next place to destroy, where they immediately start voting for communist, globalist dirtbags. They come to Florida trying to escape their own mess, then vote for communists. I constantly point out this, and their stupidity, to them 😡😡😡. But their brainwashing goes too deep, they cannot stop even after you point out their lack of common sense 😡😡😡.

  2. Southern Trumpette says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:06 am

    Best. tweets. ever. 🙂

  3. snailmailtrucker says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:11 am

    AOC is now claiming that POTUS Trump is afraid of her…..

    As far as I am concerned….Insane people like AOC and her crew of America HATERS should always be Considered a Threat !

  4. pvl sgl says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:20 am

    We MUST do everything to elect DJTrump for another four years.

  5. jmjnaf@aol.com says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:21 am

    THANK YOU Mr. President. This is EXACTLY what MILLIONS of Americans, WHO LOVE THIS COUNTRY, have been saying for a very long time. Love it or get the F out! No one is keeping you here.

