President Trump Highlights Democrat Activist Hypocrisy – Flee to America, and Demand We Change it…

Earlier today President Trump drew attention to another uncomfortable truth. Some of the most virulent anti-American progressive lawmakers entered the United States for the opportunity and freedom within our system. However, those same politicians then decry the U.S. and demand changes to the system providing the benefit.

In essence, do not flee to the land of liberty, indulge in the benefits and then have the audacity to criticize the foundation of the nation providing the opportunity.

The media immediately went into apoplectic fits of outrage accusing President Trump of being a racist because he calls-out the anti-American messengers directly.

After a media cycle of outrage du jour, President Trump responds:

