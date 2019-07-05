NEC Director Kudlow: Blue Collar Booming, China Trade Looming…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News to discuss the June jobs report, current Federal Reserve policy, the Trump administration’s trade negotiations with China and former Reagan Economist Art Laffer receiving the Medal of Freedom.
On the China front there’s a weird, seemingly disconnected, dynamic appearing at the surface level within China. The position of Chairman Xi Jinping and Vice-Premier Liu He seems unusually separated from Beijing messaging (more on that later). Here’s Kudlow:
Oooooooooh, fractured Chinese leadership…..
I bet Hong Kong is making them VERY nervous…..
POTUS does not want to do a China deal……Yet. Their economy and currency is taking a huuuuuge hit. But POTUS does not want to say that and scare the stock market. So he has his panda mask on in public to keep our economy and market steaming along. “everything is great and we will getr a deal”. Behind the scenes he is stalling and using the tariiffs and exits of US companies from China to full effect. BRILLIANT!!!! He has his foot on their throat and will not let up. Punish them!!!
Tampering?
There is a possibility that the Hong Kong uprising was “assisted” by CIA.
If true, this would be one of the rare times they got it right.
Iran…..Iraaaaaaaaaan…… Are you watching????
Come back to the negotiating taaaaaaaable…..
I’m interested in the later!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Looming”….very interesting word that means:
“a mirage in which objects below the horizon seem to be raised above their true positions.”
Yeah that sounds like the FAKE UNI-PARTY’S FAKE CHINA ECONOMY!
Regarding the messaging disconnect between Xi and Beijing, I’m beginning to wonder if Trump has placed Xi within a face-saving opportunity to exit the economic crisis that they’re facing due to the forced trade reset. Xi may be tempted to take the opportunity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe a life saving opportunity also, so Dictator for Life Xi doesn’t find out how short that “for life” can be for a Dictator……….
I think that Trump’s long term goal is to completely move away from China and, what foreign manufacturing we do, will be done is countries more closely allied with US values and interests.
China, under the CCP, is a horrid country full of spying, censorship, injustice, political prisoners, etc. Trump knows this. But he also has to make it seem to the multinational corporations, who prop up the CCP, that it is their idea to divest in China (and in their best interest).
It takes time to peel back the Panda Mask – and time to divest and move elsewhere.
Trump is the only President (or Leader in the World) who has the steel nerves to confront China and expose them for what they are.
The Marxist left (D’s) in this country … HATE … blue collar workers. They would prefer ALL these blue collar workers be government dependents. Those are the 2-classes the Marxist left approve of: Ruling governmental elites and dependent commoners. A successful middle class is POISON to the Marxists plan for America’s future.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kenji, perfectly stated. We all know there are no longer any real Dems, the champions of blue-collar workers in old-fashioned, patriotic competition with the Repubs, the representatives of the entrepreneurial classes.
We red-booded Americans, workers and entrepreneurs, alike have been saddled with these monstrous criminals, who call themselves marxists or socialists or anarchists (or “libertarians,” or “climate alarmists” to hide their elitists’ purposes), for way too many years.
Thank God, President Trump and his agents and supporters are making the whole disgusting boodle of criminals “out” themselves. Their only purpose is to destroy the United States of America and all other representative governments. The solution: prison, self-deportation, or forced deportation. Sooner rather than later.
The Dem Party needs to be labeled (legally declared) “terrorists.” There is not one ounce of representative process left in that filthy den of iniquity.
J
ust love cuddles !
Sorry to cut in on the Kudlow piece but this is just in…
It wasn’t the Russians after, the Obama Administration was responsible for the whole 2016 election shenanigans and the Sedition against PDJT.
Biden: Russia Election Interference Wouldn’t Have Happened ‘on My Watch and Barack’s Watch’ https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/07/05/biden-russia-election-interference-wouldnt-have-happened-on-my-watch-and-baracks-watch/
I am confused by nearly every element of that Biden quote….
–it WAS on your watch, so…?
–what is he talking about in Hungary and Poland? That they have elected pro-western, anti-Russian governments? That’s what he didn’t want to happen? I doubt that’s what he means.
Remember…..this is from the same mouth that stated his first priority as president would be to defeat Donald Trump.
Joe, the gift that keeps on giving. Plus, he said he was blindsided by Harris in the debate? Huh?
I think those men, Kudlow, Ross, Mnuchin, Navarro, and Lighthizer must be living the dream. Can you imagine studying economics and trade all your life and then being invited to serve with this brilliant President who, not only has lightning quick understanding but also seem to have an unfailing intuition about building prosperity and, most importantly, The Courage To Act.
Betty, you express similar sentiments to mine in my post below. I was typing and didn’t see yours until after I had posted.
If I had seen yours I probably wouldn’t have posted mine. 😉
I wonder if the Trump Admins ever looks at the Cute pictures that are put out by SD about them
These pictures reflects each one of them as they really are especially sweet Kudlow
We haven’t seen much of him lately and hope that he is not allowing the little fight he had with the President to affect what he does .
China recently said all tariffs have to be dropped.
Democrats officially blocking USMCA; saying summer passage impossible; want to reopen the agreement for environmental and labor concerns. Looks like a block Trump strategy.
Key blue collar states pushing for passage.
Trudeau likely following Pelosi’s lead.
Here we go again with Xi. He’s seriously deluded if he thinks for one second that China holds the upper hand in this situation. He has been outmaneuvered to the point that it’s hilarious. The only thing that he thinks he has as a bargaining chip is not really a bargaining position to begin with. He thinks all he has to do is wait until 2021. Because he is either confident or hopeful that PDT will have been replaced by then. Even if that were to happen, the supply chains will already have been disrupted permanently away from China.
I think we also need to start letting deep state actors know that there are going to be consequences to undermining the current administration. Make them as severe as legally possible. And fire anyone working against the administration that cannot be prosecuted. If they can’t be fired, demote them. Hand them a mop and a bucket. If they can’t be demoted, transfer them to a remote location. If they can’t be relocated, stick them in a basement office with no access to a computer or phone. Have them count paperclips. In other words, get them out of the way.
Trump to Laffer, Kudlow and the rest of economic theorists on ‘our side’:
Thanks guys, for all your good economic theories you’ve studied and written about.
Now, I’m showing you and the world how I know a thing or two about economics too using ‘Trump’s Common Sense Economics’ – get government and bureaucrats the hell outta the way and WE, the American People will continue to show you!
Stand back and watch the show!
The Highenders are going to be pretty low when they find out the Lowenders are advancing at a greater rate than them.
