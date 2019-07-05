NEC Director Kudlow: Blue Collar Booming, China Trade Looming…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News to discuss the June jobs report, current Federal Reserve policy, the Trump administration’s trade negotiations with China and former Reagan Economist Art Laffer receiving the Medal of Freedom.

On the China front there’s a weird, seemingly disconnected, dynamic appearing at the surface level within China. The position of Chairman Xi Jinping and Vice-Premier Liu He seems unusually separated from Beijing messaging (more on that later). Here’s Kudlow:

Advertisements