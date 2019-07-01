U.S. Manufacturing Growth Strong, U.S. Manufacturer Hiring Very Strong, Material Costs Lower (no tariff impact)…

Today, July 1st, is the first day of the third quarter 2019. As typical some of the earliest economic reporting from June is released. One of the first reports comes from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) as they compile the manufacturing sector.
As noted in the ISM review, manufacturing growth remains strong with an overall index of 51.7 (anything above 50 is growth), and the results are stronger than initially predicted by the financial media (Wall Street).
The manufacturing production index for June is 54.1 versus last month’s 51.3 (May); generally this means manufacturing outputs are growing, order backlogs are being reduced, orders are being fulfilled faster. This is an indication that new production investment is now coming on-line and delivering actual products from orders.
In the past CTH had noted the heavy Main Street investment which began in 2017 would start to come on-line in Q2 2019, it generally takes about two years for a new manufacturing facility to start producing, and then increases in production efficiency follow. The ISM result shows we were pretty close with that forecast.
Within the review there are particular notes for additional interest. First, the June manufacturing employment index is 54.5, very strong; (last month 53.7). In essence manufacturers are hiring at a fast rate. One cause is better weather (seasonal), and the majority cause is filling the jobs from new production facilities coming on-line.
Secondly, and very interestingly, the June price index is 47.9 (deflation) and reflects a very significant drop in manufacturing material prices from May’s 53.2 index. This is exactly the opposite result of what all financial media were claiming would happen based on tariff predictions. The prices of manufacturing materials are lower in June, significantly lower, which will ultimately mean no higher consumer prices.
A key point to note is how lower prices are not driven by excess inventory. The inventory index in June is 49.1 (lower than May’s 50.9). So it’s the actual material cost and production efficiencies driving lower manufacturing prices.
So the question is: “if tariffs are present -even enhanced higher- and not driving manufacturing material prices higher, then what’s lowering that price”?
The answer is likely a combination of two factors:
#1) Global material supply is consistent, but global demand is weak. It’s the U.S. material demand that leads the world. As the U.S. economy is the strongest economy, the in-bound manufacturing supply costs reflect prices lowered because we are the biggest customer (and strongest need).
#2) China has to retain manufacturing position. To retain position Beijing is subsidizing export costs. In essence China is offsetting the tariffs by lowering their prices. Yes, China paying the tariffs – not the U.S. consumer.
When reviewing President Trump’s economic policies in 2015 and 2016, CTH saw the potential for significant Main Street wage growth starting in Q2 2018. The wage result in the second quarter 2018 jumped to 3.4% and has remained in that range for over a year.
At the same time in 2015/2016 CTH saw the potential for significant ‘new’ Main Street manufacturing coming on-line in Q2 2019. We are happy to report all things are on track.
“Against the backdrop of a slower economy and heightened uncertainty on the trade front, the fact that manufacturers are not only hiring but doing so at a faster pace suggests a degree of confidence in the business outlook.”
~ Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.
.
What will the 20 obozobots debate about next?
The debate will revolve around how close to 100% of people’s incomes the democrats will seize, and why we should all be grateful to them for doing so.
Probably how Trump is building a 20th century economy.
Apparently the debate will be about illegal migrants being forced to drink out of toilet bowl– as reported AOC – another in a list of 99 hundred other lies she tell on the daily.
1. Thank God in heaven for his blessings.
2. Thank God in heaven for allowing Donald Trump to win the 2016 Presidential election.
3. Thank Donald Trump for having and using the business sense acquired over a lifetime of high performance to allow the shackles to be removed from businesses so they, and the hard working men and women of America can thrive.
4. Thank Sundance for his seemingly tireless efforts to educate us on this website.
5. Release the declassification information and may the democrats not only be thoroughly exposed for their efforts against President Trump, may they be held ACCOUNTABLE.
6. Re-elect Trump in 2020 and carry on with increasing greatness in America.
7. May the Blessings of God be so undeniable that even liberals must acknowledge them. Here. On earth. Before Judgement Day.
8. Again, thank God in heaven for his blessings.
Thank Greg for putting in writing so eloquently what I think.
President Trump produces REAL results.
D-Rat new slogan for the 2020 campaign, Make America Venezuela Again (Obozo tried really hard to do that and almost succeeded)
Clinton and OBozo: a la horca los dos!
By the way, Hey Beto and Booker, take serious lessons in Spanish.I find it very offensive the way you both destroyed a beautiful language. Many Spanish people did. So be careful, don’t grab what you can not handle. We all understand English, you don’t need to go there
He wasn’t talking to you – he was going after the illegal vote.
But…but…illegals don’t vote, at least in any civilized country.
The Democrat voting plan, other than trashing Trump enough to win the false narrative (never happen), is that all illegal aliens will, as soon as Dems can give it to them, get the right to vote, presumably nearly all voting to support the entity that “gave” it to them.
Good news! That you will never see in the media
No you won’t see it. For example Zero Hedge posted an article titled: US Manufacturing Surveys “Paint A Worrying Sign Of Marked Declines”. I scan ZH and find some interesting postings but many leave me puzzled. They have some shouting the market is crashing but when I look at my real time futures charts (ES, YM, NQ) I wonder what charts they are looking at. So they are trying to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
For what it is worth (not much IMHO)
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-01/us-manufacturing-surveys-paint-worrying-sign-marked-declines
Zero Hedge is a zero optimism website. Not much is there worth reading – it is wasted time that you cannot get back.
They publish mostly “Doom and Gloom Porn”, a very appropriate description coined by a Treeper in CTH a week ago or so.
I sure am glad I have all these “experts” on tv to explain to me how tariffs are a tax on me, and how ultimately I’m the one paying them. Because otherwise I would have no idea! I would be like some uneducated hick, believing that the prices I pay haven’t gone up! I would be so ignorant of the real economic knowledge, that I would add up my expenses and costs and think that because I’m paying the same or less, there’s no catastrophe! Man, I sure am glad that the people on tv, who are clearly smarter than me, are there to explain to me the real deal.
:-0
Demon Slick,
Here’s the easiest way to figure out who is paying the tariffs.
Ex: China sells us a phone for $50, then the Govt adds a $25 tariff, how much does the phone cost the person who buys it in a store ? Does it cost $50 or $75 ? That tells the truth of the tariff in question.
https://news.yahoo.com/us-manufacturing-hits-32-month-low-amid-weakening-154632729.html
Contrast to this…
Solomonpal- the comments on that article are as ridiculous as the txt 😄. Thanks for sharing.
What I’m talking about…lies through teeth. Yayhoo’s always getting ransacked by conservatives in the comments
Can someone check to see if Paul “We’re All Go na Die!” Krugman is available for comment?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
But the 4 am talking point is that we are on the verge of a recession.
LikeLike
Gotta’ love it!
What they didn’t say was that the American economy was suppressing capital investment IN CHINA.
LikeLike
Thank you for your reporting. Most USA financial press remains off color or just plain lies. Currently on the MarketWatch web site, fervently anti Trump, Howard Gold writes that Xi is the big winner in the trade war. AND the “war” is actually over.
Glad to hear the manufacturing sector and higher wages are part of the actual picture.
Marketwatch/Barron’s = click-bait headlines
ISM’s Manufacturing PMI beat expectations, printing 51.7 (better than the 51.0 expected) but still down from the 52.1 level in May – to the weakest since October 2016. A year ago we were above 56. Just trying to put things in context.
Picture yourself watching a house being built. Is the “peak activity” happening when the finish carpenters are working?
That’s the analogy for investment in manufacturing.
What are some Main Street companies to invest in?
The business network pundits, including many/most on the Fox business network all
conflate the WORLD economy with the American economy when they speak of whether
conditions are good or bad.
“the economy is slowing”
“we are headed to recession”
“the sky is falling”
“etc.”
The WORLD economy is slow, and slowing, because most countries in the world are
tied to the globalist dominated mode of action:
-“global warming fable” fueled destruction of energy sources
-excessive regulation of everything
-excessive taxes
-excessive centralized control
-average citizens suffering so filthy rich assholes can get richer
-agenda 21
-CCP wreaking havoc on the world with their ‘belt and road’ con job
-etc.
The AMERICAN economy is blowing the rest of the world out of the water because
-Trump has reversed all that stuff above.
I do not feel sorry for the economies of the world that suck
because they have chosen the marxist model
instead of the capitalist model.
Essentially, many have chosen to be poor slaves.
They would do well to learn from President Trump, and America.
So why did a headline elsewhere say mfg was down?
Because China is their preferred country and China manufacturing IS down.
I’ll bet you a Big Mac the same editor who published that headline also likely published that President Trump stole the 2016 election with help from the Russians and also published that President Trump tried to obstruct justice by firing Comey and tweeting his dislike of Mueller.
I so hate all of the “trade war with China” talk. We’ve been in a trade war with the rest of the world since shortly after the end of WWII. We gave away steel producing technology, for example, to the Germans, Japanese, Italians, French, Brits, and others after WWII to help them get their economies going by improving their respective manufacturing infrastructure.
I worked for a large steel producing company in the US for quite a few years. The company would send their engineers all over the world just giving away their steel producing technology. Why did they not use that knowledge and experience to improve their own steel producing capability? That question was asked by employees just about every single day. No one, to my knowledge, ever got an answer to that question. At least I did not. Steel production is not the only thing we’ve given away.
What did we reap for giving away our steel producing know how? We got screwed. As Sundance has noted in previous posts, over 51,000 factories have shut down in the USA. That is horrifying and criminal.
Trade War? The libs and the media are calling it that. It is not a trade war. We, as in our VSGPDJT, is fighting back. If they want to call it a trade war, then they can just go right ahead. We need to rebuild our manufacturing base. MAGA and America First is the ONLY way we will survive from now on.
From your lips to God’s ears.
A lot of people in the “big club” made a lot of money giving away our technology and know-how.
To their credit, Mexico has had steady steel production for a hundred years.
Thank you.
I had a long conversation with a retired tool and dye machinist. He would love to be working now! He claimed we previously had a knowledge base rooted in Detroit / cars / heavy manufacturing; and that we imported machinists / toolmakers from Switzerland for the minituare Silicon Valley needs (watch background).
He then detailed several California G&D companies moving to Tijuana.
Trump’s America first policy is more for us and less for them. We have been the target forever and our trade went from positive to negative in 1960. That was when we started stacking treasuries overseas.
Eventually they figured we were going to run out of gold and they started raiding the US Treasury, taking us off the gold standard. Then it was a game with floating rate currencies with everyone wanting to be competitive against the US Dollar.
Since then, correcting trade imbalance was a little here and a little there, but nothing substantial to actually address the problem. Trump is the only one to step forward and put his foot down and stand up for the American worker.
No longer does the world have free reign to raid our cookie jar. Trump has placed himself between the sharks and the cookie jar. Trump stands at the ready to slap any hand that wishes to continue to take advantage.
Democrat Presidential donors are starting to close their wallets. Democrat politician Willie Brown (kamala’s former boyfriend) wrote an article in The San Francisco Chronicle stating, “No Democrat candidate can defeat President Trump”.
The Democrats may as well cancel the election and save themselves time and money. It is over almost before it began.
They have to hold the election so they can blame the Russians for losing it.
This time it will be NK bots.
It isn’t fair! The democrat wannabes are like rowboats taking on a carrier battle group. They are pathetic with nothing to offer but trying to buy votes with taxpayer dollars.
Point #2 above is so critical. China is at the moment absolutely hemorrhaging cash.
My wife is starting to believe me.
If the media say we are on the verge of war with NK, we can relax, knowing that peace is about to break out.
If the financial page says the crystal ball says “recession, then economy is rip-roaring.
This is what I find so maddening to me.. no wonder people are confused…. AFP is reporting
“US manufacturing hits 32-month low amid weakening demand”
https://news.yahoo.com/us-manufacturing-hits-32-month-low-amid-weakening-154632729.html
Great news. I also believe consumer confidence and spending are up, hugely important.
It will be interesting to see if the professional estimators are off again. Atlanta FedNow rate reduced from 1.9% to 1.5% Q2 GDP growth estimate. Merrill Lynch 2.0%. The New York Fed ag 1.3%. The Capital Spectator 2.0% while CEOs predict 2.6%.
They all seem obsessed by the “China trade war” and world economic slowdown. Home softening may be a factor. Q1 was ripping!
Looking ahead, a Fed rate cut, USMCA signed, increased new manufacturing coming online *see above) and new energy exports bode well.
Terrific work on both timing and price impact, Sundance.
As President Trump continues to RE-SHORE Manufacturing to the USA …
• USA Capacity will DISPLACE China Capacity that isn’t DISPLACED by ASEAN countries.
• USA Capacity will later DISPLACE Capacity in ASEAN countries that trade UNFAIRLY
[POTUS fingered Vietnam during his trip.]
• The combination will create a LASTING Global CAPACITY GLUT that drives ALL manufacturers to cut prices and increase productivity to soften the impact.
• To the extent that Leaders of other Industrialized Countries follow President Trump’s Reindustrialization lead, the DEFLATIONARY effects will GROW!
