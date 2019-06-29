President Trump G20 Press Conference – 2:30am EST Livesteam…

Posted on June 29, 2019 by

President Trump will be holding a press conference this morning as the G20 summit has concluded. The presser is scheduled for 2:30am EST in Osaka Japan. There are multiple media reports that President Trump and Chairman Xi Jinping have agreed to restart trade discussions.  This will likely be a primary focus of questions as the world is watching.

White House LivestreamFox News Livestream LinkCGTN Livestream Link

.

With the pre-G20 magnanimous panda activity by China, there’s little doubt Chairman Xi will have offered a modification in DPRK influence in exchange for a some form of trade negotiations; likely now limited to the restart.  That would present a position where Vice-Chairman Liu He can reengage with the U.S. team (Lighthizer and Mnuchin).

It would make sense for President Trump to pause any further tariff action as an act of good faith if that move can get Kim Jong-Un released. It costs the U.S. position nothing.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in ASEAN, Big Government, China, Communist, Donald Trump, Economy, G20, G20 - 2019 Osaka, Hong Kong, Japan, Live Streaming, media bias, N Korea, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to President Trump G20 Press Conference – 2:30am EST Livesteam…

  1. sundance says:
    June 29, 2019 at 2:01 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    June 29, 2019 at 2:04 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Mark1971 says:
    June 29, 2019 at 2:07 am

    Will the Tucker Carlson interview be live?

    Like

    Reply
  4. myrightpenguin says:
    June 29, 2019 at 2:07 am

    To be realistic, time is ticking onwards to the 2020 general election, and Xi has one eye on that. A formal ‘deal’ is unlikely to happen before the 2020 election now, at least not any big comprehensive one. If Trump can strike a balance of seeing money continue to flood out of China while maintaining markets/economy to win next year, that will be sufficient. Pretty feasible, in my view.

    Like

    Reply
  5. bessie2003 says:
    June 29, 2019 at 2:10 am

    Reporting in, happily waiting to hear this press conference live.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s