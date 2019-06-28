Epic Strategery – The “Excellent Content” Plan – President Trump Meeting With Kim Jong-Un….

As President Trump begins day-two at the G20 he happens to tweet a public message to Chairman Kim Jong-Un about a quick meet-and-greet at the DMZ. You know, if you’ve got a few minutes… LOL.
Too darned funny….. Obviously this possibility was the subject of the letter which President Trump recently sent to Chairman Kim which the North Korean leader described as “excellent content“. Trump had this tweet timed for this moment. As we noted at the time, this was predictable.
By President Trump announcing the possibility of a visit with Kim Jong-un before Xi has a chance to sell his DPRK influence for a better trade outcome, President Trump has essentially removed any value. Chairman Xi, the hostage taker, has been tricked by the hostage rescuer.
On the hostage dynamic – last week the hostage taker (Chairman Xi), finally positioned the public optics of Chairman Kim as the hostage; and indicated a likelihood Beijing would negotiate terms for release (better trade deal) with President Trump. Therefore the rescuer (Trump) countered with communication with the hostage (Kim), and set up an entirely different geopolitical background.
President Trump has totally out-witted Chairman Xi.
BACKGROUND – President Trump no longer has to worry about missiles from the military within North Korea that is controlled by Beijing. Kim no longer needs to worry about missiles being fired from his regime. Chairman Xi has taken ownership of all hostile military action from inside the DPRK.
Remember, generally speaking President trump held two connected objectives: (1) removing the threat posed by North Korea by severing the ability of Beijing to use the proxy province as a weapon (Kim hostage); and (2) deconstructing the growing economic influence of China.
President Trump now moves to phase two of the plan.
Chairman Xi Jinping (China) and President Moon Jae-in meet at the G20. This is the magnanimous panda meeting that was set up first by Beijing. Xi plays the role of magnanimous panda in denuclearizing the DPRK and using Moon Jae-in as the panda optic of peace with Chairman Kim Jong-un.
Chairman Xi then meets with President Trump for ‘expanded’ talks at the G20. This meeting was set up after the magnanimous panda play was scheduled. Here, Chairman Xi will offer President Trump peace and a denuclearized DPRK (essentially Beijing taking their missile technology back) in exchange for trade concessions.
President Trump is scheduled to travel to South Korea for a meeting with Moon Jae-in after the G20.
From Xi’s position, Moon Jae-in will fill in the details of the denuclearized DPRK to President Trump. However, what Chairman Xi is about to discover is that Trump doesn’t care about cunning magnanimous panda, and there will be no concessions (except possibly a return to the original commitment by Vice-Chairman Liu He).
The Trump letter to Kim is saying congratulations on the threat removal; and now we both know you are less captive… with some new possibilities outlined therein… I have a plan to remove your captor.
By President Trump announcing the possibility of a visit with Kim Jong-un before Xi has a chance to sell his DPRK influence for a better trade outcome, President Trump has essentially removed any value. Chairman Xi, the hostage taker, has been tricked, outwitted, out-strategized, by the hostage rescuer, Presideent Trump.
Brilliant.
Every media outlet in the world will be watching President Trump and Moon Jae-in meet with Chairman Kim Jong-Un at the DMZ. You think anyone will remember that magnanimous panda visit by Chairman Xi Jinping?
Think about how the hostage situation now? Game over for Beijing and their DPRK influence. President Trump visibly unites the two Koreas. Holy SNAP, genius.
I Just Can’t Stop Laughing.
Beyond brilliant.
Epic.
And his detractors say he doesn’t diplomat.
Can’t wait for CNN’s hot take.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t worry Xi, we are just going to shake hands! (as he flashes a mysterious envelope and hands it off to Kim at the DMZ.) 🙂 🙂 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has demonstrated that America’s economic might is much more effective than America’s military might. And that the entire world is a pack of socialist leaches feeding upon and manipulating the American host. And that it has been set up to be this way since the end of WW II.
If President Trump peels off any of these Socialist economic leaches they will instantly die, up to and including China. President Trump can destroy China, North Korea, Iran, the European Union, etc. Simply by peeling these parasites off of the United States of America host.
What President Trump has shown me is that we can destroy any or all enemies simply by denying them access to our economy. The whole world needs us. We don’t need them. President Trump can bring the entire enemy world of socialism to it’s knees through economics. Not one American fighting man need die. As an American fighting man…I like it!
LikeLike
😂😂😂 (gasp) 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Time for a new Panda. How about Screwed Panda?
LikeLiked by 4 people
…and a humiliated Panda, slurping up his Chinese noodles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump runs the best reality show ever!
LikeLiked by 6 people
bertdilbert/ You got that RIGHT.
EVERYTHING PALES IN COMPARISON.
LikeLike
Xi’s lips will be curling up as if he bit into a kumquat.
Lol
Thank You, Sundance, for all the G-20 articles, keeping us all posted in what’s is going on in Japan and soon in So. Korea
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meiwa Kumquats>/a> are sweet, like flavorful candy.
I’ve never understood why the sour kumquats are the usually sold in stores.
LikeLike
You won’t be able to see the quivering; his head is spinning too fast.
re: Sundance and CTH = We are receiving a post-grad education, here, in several subject matters. I am exceptionally grateful
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welp, this tweet by President Trump just proved everything Sundance has been saying about China/N. Korea and Trump’s strategy towards both as TRUE. No other explanation. He’s clearly sending a message to Xi.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the most spectacular feats in world geo-political history, all through a medium of 280 characters or less. Trump’s communicative abilities are absolutely stunning.
May you live in interesting times!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was an early Trump supporter but he could come across as the jackass type. As the type with more cockiness than intelligence, who was rash and brash and never contemplative or strategic.. I knew he was street smart but never believed him to be particularly intelligent
Increasingly, I am impressed and fascinated by this man’s intellectual brilliance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s quite literally a genius. People of genius intellect often have quirky and misunderstood ways because the people observing them have minds that don’t work the same way the genius mind works.
What some people consider cocky, rash and brash others would consider blunt honesty.
LikeLiked by 8 people
THR – So right – my son is just like that. Smarter than smart, but thinks on a completely different plane than the rest of us. It is interesting to watch. I had a girlfriend like that in high school as well.
LikeLike
POTUS is mocked for his meandering and hyper conversational style, but I think we’re seeing what a older, brilliant person with ADHD looks like. (As a child, I bet Trump really struggled with this condition.) If you read President Trump’s interview transcripts, the zigs and zags are actually connected subjects and related thoughts; he is just a very high-functioning and fast thinker and processor and we’re not used to seeing that. Combine that with his natural honesty and his interviews seem jarring….until you listen to him a few times and get synched into his brain rhythm. Now I love his interviews. I lol every time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He only seems rash if we don’t consider what he is saying in the same context and timeframe he is saying it. He is really only having one long conversation with China. Anything he says or tweets is just the next sentence in the conversation.
LikeLike
Beyond brilliant, indeed! The sad thing is that we’ll never have another President like President Trump. His probable re-election notwithstanding, The Swamp will never let it happen again. He is a National Treasure and a true Patriot.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Imagine the F&****** symbolism, too… President Trump attends the G20 with every major leader of the world, and of course Lil’ Kim isn’t invited.
This is one of his most amazing tweets. Not that I have any love for dicatators, but look at the respect being paid this guy… and the brilliant way in which President Trump is attempting to lay bare the TRUTH.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Out of curiosity, Sundance you are so spot on, it almost worries me that the Chinese could monitor this site and learn Trumps game plan, do you worry about that at all? Because man, you are spot on with everything!
LikeLiked by 2 people
By the time Sundance reports it China has already been screwed by it, LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hear ya ha ha. But us treepers kind of knew something was coming based on Sundance’s post about Xi visiting Kim last week. If the chicoms monitored this couldn’t they set up plans to overturn the Apple cart. That is if they are willing to deal with some fall out. Because it’s clear Trump checkmated their butts when he slapped the tariffs on them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Kim will bring a treaty to end the Korean War to the DMZ
to be signed with all the world watching?
I can dream can’t I.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes!
Or will Donald invite him to DC and Mar-a Lago?
LikeLike
It would be a perfect opportunity, wouldn’t it? If you dreamed it, Trump probably dreamed it too. Let’s watch and see.
LikeLike
No, Trump is going to pull off a big magananimous event with a huge fireworks display for the final event. You are going to have to wait!
LikeLike
SD:
“The Trump letter to Kim is saying congratulations on the threat removal; and now we both know you are less captive…”
I understand that SD is well connected to highly informed sources, and I greatly appreciate his clarity and candor in describing likely negotiating scenarios and the associated back-stories. I don’t understand why Xi is not in a position to force Kim to create problems for America if the China-USA trade agreement is upsetting to him (Xi). I perceive, perhaps erroneously, that Xi can make Kim’s regime disappear literally overnight if Kim is not compliant with Xi’s wishes/orders.
Hence, how is Kim rescued by the President from the man, Xi, who owns him?
All enlightenment is appreciated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait have I got this correct, all in 1 day, President Trump has told Xi he’s in the proverbial S***house, and at the same time cozied up to all the locals like Japan, India, even Russia and now BOTH Koreas?
LOL Xi always looks so sad when you see the pictures of him….
LikeLike
Xi flipping out.
Hiw ling til the ChiComs try to figure out hiw to bug to bug the DMZ building?!
Epic.
LikeLike
Holy Cwap! Even my head explodes thinking how remarkable our President is. I doubt P45 has ever liked ‘middle men’ anyway.
Question. Will Kim show?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is a political rock star! Plus he loves the international attention like only Trump can produce!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My head is literally spinning…
This President is just operating on another level.
I have never seen anything like this.
This is simply remarkable.
There will never be another Leader like this. This is a one off, an exceptional man, whose instincts are just amazing.
To think the leftists and their cohorts in the media, are trying everything they possibly can to destroy this man and his Presidency is just insane. Talk about being on the wrong side of history in the making.
and congrats to Sundance for calling this right from the outset, because as far as I am aware, no one else did!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Watching PDJT play these guys is like watching Spock play three dimensional chess and the other guy thinks it’s a game of checkers…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I loved that picture of P45 turned around and Mnuchin and Lighthizer were both smiling at him with their ear translation pieces in. Would love to know what that was all about.
LikeLike
“I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon).”
*****
That seems to imply that Moon will fly back to South Korea with PDJT on AF1. That would cause a few heads to explode!!
LikeLike
John Roberts will issue an emergency stay on any peace plan or denuclearization, due to Trump’s motives.
LikeLike
He just cracks me up!!! He is right….the TV fake news’ ratings are going to tank (big league!) after he is out of office. He occupies space in heads the WORLD over!!!! 😄😄👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLike