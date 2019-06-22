Conspicuous Messaging – Kim Jong Un Receives Letter of “excellent content” From President Trump…

North Korea state-run news agency is reporting on a letter from U.S. President Trump to North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-Un. In an interesting aspect to the media report, KCNA releases a picture of Chairman Kim reading the letter.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reads a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 22, 2019.
On the hostage dynamic…. last week the hostage taker (Chairman Xi), finally positioned the public optics of Chairman Kim as the hostage; and indicated a likelihood Beijing would negotiate terms for release (better trade deal) with President Trump. Therefore the rescuer (Trump) now communicates with the hostage (Kim) against an entirely different geopolitical background.
Additionally, both President Trump and Chairman Kim know the picture will be analyzed by high-tech software (Beijing, China and Russia) and the content is easily discoverable. The message itself, as well as the answer to the message (from Kim), is likely in the picture. [Note: the White Shirt, business office, is part of the reply].
(Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter from U.S. President Donald Trump and will put serious thought into its content, North Korea’s state-run news agency KCNA said.
In a report published early on Sunday in Asia, KCNA did not give details on the letter, but said Kim described it as “of excellent content.”
“Kim Jong Un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content,” the report said.
White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
[…] Trump is due to visit South Korea next week for meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in after taking part in the G20 meetings in Japan. (read more)
President Trump no longer has to worry about missiles from the military within North Korea that is controlled by Beijing. Kim no longer needs to worry about missiles being fired from his regime. Chairman Xi has taken ownership of all hostile military action from inside the DPRK.
Remember, generally speaking President trump held two connected objectives: (1) removing the threat posed by North Korea by severing the ability of Beijing to use the proxy province as a weapon (Kim hostage); and (2) deconstructing the growing economic influence of China.
President Trump now moves to phase two of the plan.
Chairman Xi Jinping (China) and President Moon Jae-in are scheduled for a G20 meeting. This is the magnanimous panda meeting that was set up first by Beijing. Xi will play the role of magnanimous panda in denuclearizing the DPRK and using Moon Jae-in as the panda optic of peace with Chairman Kim Jong-un.
Chairman Xi will then meet with President Trump for ‘expanded’ talks at the G20. This meeting was set up after the magnanimous panda play was scheduled. Here, Chairman Xi will offer President Trump peace and a denuclearized DPRK (essentially Beijing taking their missile technology back) in exchange for trade concessions.
President Trump is scheduled to travel to South Korea for a meeting with Moon Jae-in after the G20 (that’s new today).
From Xi’s position, Moon Jae-in will fill in the details of the denuclearized DPRK to President Trump. However, what Chairman Xi is about to discover is that Trump doesn’t care about cunning magnanimous panda, and there will be no concessions (except possibly a return to the original commitment by Vice-Chairman Liu He).
The Trump letter to Kim is likely saying congratulations on the threat removal; and now we both know you are less captive… with some new possibilities outlined therein.
May God free North Korea from the dragon.
Does anyone else think POTUS is trying this same thing with Iran? It seems like he is going softer & starting to talk up the economic possibilities if only they would do the right thing. The strategy seems similar. Hopefully the media department is working up a new video he can play for them when the mullahs give him a chance to work his magic. That, plus the DPRK & the Jared making a play for the Palestinians… If he gets re-elected, the whole world could MAGA! Fingers crossed 🙂
The Iranians are too dumb to get it at this point. I think they are started to get it a little when Trump refrained from retaliating but I feel they will need more time to comprehend what Trump intends.
In the meanwhile, if Trump pulls things off with North Korea, that should clue Iran to come to the table and work a deal with Trump. Trump is no ideologue. He’s transactional. The mullah unfortunately are still ideological but squeezing anyone like Trump is squeezing them economically will make them eventually transactional too. Ask President Xi about that!
The mullahs are NOT as ideological as they appear; they are actually no different than CCP.
All the WEALTH, all the major industries in Iran are run by the muellahs; much like with CCP.
The ideology is for the ‘useful idiot’ masses, and the lower level ‘true believers’ who do much of the actual work.
At the top level,…not so much. They KNOW its all a Con, and they live in incredible wealth and luxury;
NOT pious, at all.
Easiest to think of CCP and Mullahs as two different mafia families; they are aligned by a ‘common enemy’ (U.S.) but if they were ever able to ‘beat’ U.S., they would fight it out. IMHO
ChiComs are far superior to any Iranian strategy / tactics on the international. ChiComs use intricately structured in country manufacturing deals to foreign companies while stealing the companies’ IP and technology.
Iran employs a blatant military suppression of foreign countries while funding proxy militias to destabilize existing governments. IMO, Iran is similar to a thug in the dark.
@ The Deplorable Tina… Re “Does anyone else think POTUS is trying this same thing with Iran?”
I agree. Trump is a one man good cop/bad cop show…
With minor alterations depending on the country, Trump has established a pattern of using a similar combination of threats and carrots (bamboo shoots in the case of China) as negotiating tools.
Well, that’s one problem pretty much neutralized…
Excellent. Just an excellent maneuver by a savvy businessman, whom, by the way, is the President of the Unites States of America.
Don’t you like it when a plan comes together?
I wonder if the pen on the desk is a Donald Trump signature pen.
There are two pens, one on the left, the other on the left.
I saw those, remembered Sundance saying the response was in the picture, and decided the left and right pens were part of the message.
Sometimes my mind gets to wandering.
Rucky Day indeed!
Each day is a blessing with President Trump.
PRAISE GOD!
Business setting in a folding chair?
Bentwood, caning and a loose cushion back. Maybe Thonet? Kimmy needs one of these…
Sundance is feeling pretty confident about what is happening with the three parties, he still is just predicting so I guess we will see if the meeting materializes like we all hope.
This has been my prediction as well (that PDJT will say “Thank you, I’ll gladly take denuked korea, but this gets you NO concessions, Xi”.
Its the obvious play, and Xi is naive if he thinks 45 will give him anything for aknowledging the obvious.
Let the games,….continue.
So, Trump says no concessions, and NK is neutered by China owning NK military responsibility.
Meantime, sanctions continue.
Xi’s head must be spinning.
Mine’s just slowly nodding, thanking Sundance for the education.
The white jacket is a nice touch.
Love these write ups and the back story!
Very fat and cute.
Is it just me or does KJU seem to be changing his hair style to one (for some reason) familiar to me? 😉
There’s something very affirming and personal about Kim releasing the photo of him studying the Trump letter. This gives honor to Trump far more than a mere press acknowledgement would. And in that second pic, the Trump and Kim smiles are relaxed and genuine. Far different from the forced show Xi and Kim put on for public consumption. Trump was very wise to hold his peace when NK seemed to be backtracking on its peace commitments. Though the road forward won’t be easy, this thing ain’t over yet, and is well worthy of ongoing prayer.
“In an interesting aspect to the media report, KCNA releases a picture of Chairman Kim reading the letter”
A picture of the Chairman in a very “unbuttoned” condition: not quite intimate, certainly not overly familiar, & still firmly in control – but comfortable, at ease, thoughtful
IMO there’s 2 obstacles to any American trying to read Chairman Kim Jong Un: (a) the nonverbals & metamessaging characteristic of (a) Communist regimes; (b) the same of East Asian culture
What lept out at me in the last press conference POTUS Trump & Chairman Kim spoke at together, as how sensitive Trump’s become to those unwritten rules. It might’ve seemed odd for him to physically & verball interject himself b/w a reporters’ Q & Kim’s response. But several times journalists unaware of it were being downright insulting to KIm & Trump intervened to keep “face”
Comfortable, at ease, thoughtful.
RE: Chairman Xi is about to discover is that Trump doesn’t care about cunning magnanimous panda, and there will be no concessions (except possibly a return to the original commitment by Vice-Chairman Liu He).
… President Trump is about to remind Chairman Xi that
• It will take CONSIDERABLE TIME for V.C. Liu He’s replacement to build up the working relationship that Liu cultivated over the past 18 months to begin to make progress BEYOND the issues that formed the ONLY foundation for a future Trade Deal, not to mention that
• It will take far MORE TIME for Liu’s replacement to map how he can DEMONSTRATE the SUCCESSFUL ENFORCEMENT, over a long enough period of time and for the full scope of issues to be resolved, that will earn the TRUST (destroyed by China’s Renege) required to CLOSE the DEAL.
“White is the most commonly used color in Korea. Koreans were sometimes referred to as “the white clad people.” Historically, commoners wore white hanboks, a traditional Korean form of attire. Only royalty and the upper class were permitted to wear colorful hanboks. White is still worn for weddings, new years celebrations and funerals to celebrate the journey to the afterlife. The color white symbolizes purity, innocence, peace and patriotism. Traditionally, white represents the element metal and the direction West.”
https://oureverydaylife.com/traditional-korean-colors-12082934.html
… Celebrating turning West to America …
Seems so!
“Historically, commoners wore white hanboks, a traditional Korean form of attire. […] The color white symbolizes purity, innocence, peace and patriotism. Traditionally, white represents the element metal and the direction West.”
Fascinating. On a tangential side note, Trump does something very odd which I bet people & leaders in Communist & former Communist countries like Central Europe & Ex-Yugoslavia pick up on
Slavoj Zizek pointed out the unspoken but highly stylized difference in body language b/w how 20th C leaders behaved at rallies & in front of crowds, “the people”:
the fascist leaders like Hitler, Mussolini, etc adopted a stoic pose, like Mussolni’s crossed-arms, chin out, statute; basking in the crowd’s near worship but just absorbing it, not giving into the moment
What Trump tends to do is closer to what Stalin, et al did: When the crowd applauds the leader, the leader applauds the crowd as though to correct them “No, this isn’t about ME, it’s about YOU, about all of US”
KJU is not at his main desk. The main one is in the background under the picture of his father and grandfather.
p.s. His grandfather is considered a deity and is still (after death) regarded as North Korea’s leader.
