President Trump Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

President Trump calls in to Maria Bartiromo for an extensive interview on multiple subjects.  The president discusses his perspective on Mueller testifying; the state of the economy; the upcoming G20 talks with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and the status of the trade negotiations; the status of tariffs; and the U.S-Mexico border issues.

On China, President Trump doesn’t sound like he’s willing to make any concessions or retreat on any tariffs.  “They want to make a deal more than I do”, he said.

58 Responses to President Trump Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

  1. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    June 26, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    Using Ilcon’s priceless post:

    “SUMTINWONG”

    LUV IT!!!!

  2. george says:
    June 26, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    Great interview, but she interrupted him a lot.

  3. FL_GUY says:
    June 26, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    Imagine how much better the world would be right now if we didn’t have a Senate and Congress fighting every good thing President Trump is trying to do for We the People and the USA.

    • Wengair says:
      June 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm

      That is all the more reason for we, Treepers, to get involved in vetting and supporting our candidates in the public square in the lead up to the 2020 election.

      I know that in Virginia, we’ve got work to do to galvanize the base and influence the shareholders or the GOPe will continue to run weak candidates.

      The crazy thing about Virginia politics is that the Dems don’t run quality candidates either, but they do support whoever it is regardless of their maladies and skeletons.

      The Republicans haven’t been in agreement since Ken Cuccinelli skipped in line over Bill Bolling 8 years ago. All he had to do was wait his turn, but he got greedy and blew up the party.

      /End of Rant (sorry)

  4. Peter Rabbit says:
    June 26, 2019 at 1:42 pm

    This is huge that POTUS accuses Mueller of crime. He doesn’t bluff. PR

  5. Alfred Barnes says:
    June 26, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Because sometimes everything doesn’t fit in a 40 word tweet.

  6. fangdog says:
    June 26, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    Trump complains about the Fed Chairman. Trump hired him why doesn’t Trump fire him. It is another Sessions deal for Trump. Trump needs to get rid of the Turkeys once he realizes they are Turkeys.

    • ristvan says:
      June 26, 2019 at 2:31 pm

      Fed chairman is by law independent. PDJT can appoint, by once approved by Congress, cannot remove. All PDJT can do is what he is doing—jawbone pressure.

      • starfcker says:
        June 26, 2019 at 2:43 pm

        President Trump has duel priorities in dealing with the Fed. He knows bubbles can’t last forever. He knows the real estate bubble is on the precipice. Pushing it over the edge would be catastrophic for re-election, which is critical to be able to do the job he intends to do. He has to separate himself from the Fed in case that bubble goes south before the election. So I think he mostly is just making noise, I don’t think Powell will cut rates, but I don’t think he’ll raise them again

      • fangdog says:
        June 26, 2019 at 3:01 pm

        Thanks for the heads up.

        Trump needs to be careful doing what he can’t take back. Trump picked two lulu’s with Sessions and Powell. However, Trump is entitled to a boo boo now and then when compared to all the positive Trump has done.

      • SHV says:
        June 26, 2019 at 3:42 pm

        Fed Reserve Act:
        “…..the President shall fix the term of the successor to such member at not to exceed fourteen years, as designated by the President at the time of nomination, but in such manner as to provide for the expiration of the term of not more than one member in any two-year period, and thereafter each member shall hold office for a term of fourteen years from the expiration of the term of his predecessor, unless sooner removed for cause by the President.”
        ***
        “…. unless sooner removed for cause by the President.” I guess it would come down to what is enough cause to justify removal. More litigation!

        • ATheoK says:
          June 26, 2019 at 5:08 pm

          Cause is generally along the lines of sabotage, theft, misuse of funds, use of inside information, drugs, drunk on duty, assault, etc.
          No, incompetence and ineptness at setting interest rates can not be considered sabotage unless there are direct witnesses to the Chairman planning to destroy the economy.

          Other cause(s) for Federal dismissal can be insubordination, abject incompetence, etc.; all in this category require extensive documentation over time, meetings with superiors and Human Resources coupled with training to correct misbehavior. A Fed Chairman’s independence eliminates most danger of dismissal for these reasons.

    • HarleyQuinn says:
      June 26, 2019 at 2:46 pm

      The Board of Governors of the FED are not hired. They are appointed for a 14 year term by the President. (confirmed by the Senate). Many think the FED Board of Governors can’t be fired (like SCOTUS)

      Section 10 of the Federal Reserve Act states, “…each member shall hold office for a term of fourteen years from the expiration of the term of his predecessor, unless sooner removed for cause by the President.”

      No president has ever used section 10 to remove a FED Governor. The Federal Reserve Act does not define what actions would constitute “cause” for removal. It is not impossible, but is not easy, and there is no precedent.

      However, that has never stopped Pres. Trump before!

  7. xenosonice says:
    June 26, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    All of my favorite Trump-isms:

    “And Biden? He doesn’t even know he’s alive.”

    “Page & Strzok… they’re lovers, you see? He’s acting like a big, tough guy… and they’re saying ‘oh darling, oh darling’… it’s a love serenade”

  8. Athena the Warrior says:
    June 26, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    I don’t know why Fox hosts who are supposed to be friendly always feel the need to go toe-to-toe with President Trump and interrupt him with questions that could wait until he’s finished speaking.

    • Coldeadhands says:
      June 26, 2019 at 3:04 pm

      Cuz THOSE Fox hosts are showing all the cocktail crowd what tough guys they are…see how I push around the Prez?!
      Not very pleasant for their audience though. Fortunately PDJT has been dealing with pushy people his entire life.

    • George 1 says:
      June 26, 2019 at 3:17 pm

      The same reason nearly every news entity and spokes mouth treats Trump with more disrespect than they would Charles Manson. They don’t like him and really wish with all of their little black hearts that he was not the President.

    • Janie M. says:
      June 26, 2019 at 5:32 pm

      Athena, I believe Maria’s attempting to cover as much territory as possible. Many of the topics they discuss end up having multiple avenues and she has time restraints. That is my take. Pity they can’t do more face-to-face interviews (w/no time limits).

  9. sarasotosfan says:
    June 26, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    I’m sure they all tuned in and are dissecting the tape for secret messages. This must be driving them nuts after courting Jared Kushner early in the term. They are wondering what they did wrong while the answer is easily identified with Occam’s Razor.

  10. Astro says:
    June 26, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    Mule destroyed evidence; that is criminal conduct.

  11. Mike Robinson says:
    June 26, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    You know, sometimes I think to myself – what book sealed the Trump Presidency? And it’s a pretty easy answer: The Art of the Deal.

    When this “business-mogul guy” started seriously emerging on the political arena, I decided to buy that book to try to see what makes the man tick. (By the way, I proceeded to buy the rest of them.)

    And then it occurred to me – for dozens and dozens of years, we’ve been on the butt-end of business deals negotiated by people who know absolutely nothing(!) about business, the business environment, negotiation, “the Art of the Deal™” and so on. And then we were offered a candidate with actual business experience.

    • Perot Conservative says:
      June 26, 2019 at 7:26 pm

      Add in defacto bribes. Hunter Biden can’t walk straight or keep his fly zipped, and he has mega deals with China and the Ukraine? Really?

      Hunter allegedly did coke in the Military … slept with his brother’s widow… and now married a world peacenik after 3 weeks?

  12. Heika says:
    June 26, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Finally – an interview with someone who has the balls and who could allow Pres Trump to say what he means, what he thinks and all of that. Wow, see how he was able to speak so freely, so from the heart. Maria, and Tucker. Good work guys. Good work. In a sea of half arse neocons at Fox, you two stand out as a thousand cuts above the rest.

  13. GB Bari says:
    June 26, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    I think Maria did well, despite that she had a lot of good questions that she never got a chance to ask. Treepers know my solid positions in favor of the President, his judgement, policies, and strategies. However I think that with Maria, PDJT could have taken a few more pauses in this interview and given Maria a few more chances to ask her questions. She usually asks good, substantive questions, not the stupid, falsely-premised “gotcha” type of questions so prevalent on other networks.

    I actually found myself getting impatient with his long answers that went beyond the topic of the question and turned into mini rally speeches where he never ran out of air and Maria couldn’t respond.

  14. Perot Conservative says:
    June 26, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Any CEO who builds a business now in China or Vietnam has to have their head examined.

    Finalize USMCA. Ink Japan for agriculture.

    Then tariff China’s $300 Billion / Phase 2, and put the screws to Vietnam and Germany.

