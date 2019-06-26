President Trump Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

President Trump calls in to Maria Bartiromo for an extensive interview on multiple subjects. The president discusses his perspective on Mueller testifying; the state of the economy; the upcoming G20 talks with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and the status of the trade negotiations; the status of tariffs; and the U.S-Mexico border issues.

On China, President Trump doesn’t sound like he’s willing to make any concessions or retreat on any tariffs. “They want to make a deal more than I do”, he said.

