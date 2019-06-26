President Trump Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

President Trump calls in to Maria Bartiromo for an extensive interview on multiple subjects. The president discusses his perspective on Mueller testifying; the state of the economy; the upcoming G20 talks with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and the status of the trade negotiations; the status of tariffs; and the U.S-Mexico border issues.
On China, President Trump doesn’t sound like he’s willing to make any concessions or retreat on any tariffs. “They want to make a deal more than I do”, he said.
Advertisements
Using Ilcon’s priceless post:
“SUMTINWONG”
LUV IT!!!!
LikeLike
I’ll bet my right thumb they were assassination discussions!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct go to america intelligence media.con Doug Gabriel form NSA agent. ASSASSINATION texts. Also listen
LikeLike
Great interview, but she interrupted him a lot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump has a lot to say and he’ll keep talking. She is pretty well dialed into what info the audience is seeking and I think that was her intent here.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yep
LikeLike
It is June. Suspicious kitty is hot!
LikeLike
Plus she’s very excited.
LikeLike
Hannitus Interruptus Syndrome?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeh, but her interruptions are RELEVANT and effective… her brain is like Trumps, lightening fast, and she is actually steering Pres so he knows he can ‘go there’ where he wants to, she has short time and has to get it to him that she knows all the (real) dirt and he can safely expand upon it with her. He would have enjoyed this. Suspicious Kitty is permitted (as kitty’s are) to get what they want… they get it anyway whether you like it or not. Miles apart from Hannity or that other Meet the Press ‘appliance’ the other day, whose interruptions resembled an iron letting off steam for no apparent reason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Precisely.
LikeLike
She tried to steer him, he rolled over her, she had to follow his lead, and she did it well, got a lot in there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just making a silly. Maria has much more finesse in the interview parry.
LikeLike
Imagine how much better the world would be right now if we didn’t have a Senate and Congress fighting every good thing President Trump is trying to do for We the People and the USA.
LikeLiked by 13 people
That is all the more reason for we, Treepers, to get involved in vetting and supporting our candidates in the public square in the lead up to the 2020 election.
I know that in Virginia, we’ve got work to do to galvanize the base and influence the shareholders or the GOPe will continue to run weak candidates.
The crazy thing about Virginia politics is that the Dems don’t run quality candidates either, but they do support whoever it is regardless of their maladies and skeletons.
The Republicans haven’t been in agreement since Ken Cuccinelli skipped in line over Bill Bolling 8 years ago. All he had to do was wait his turn, but he got greedy and blew up the party.
/End of Rant (sorry)
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is huge that POTUS accuses Mueller of crime. He doesn’t bluff. PR
LikeLiked by 3 people
IKR? Like he picks up the phone and calls Barr , “hey billy, you got the goods, right? I’m on with Maria in 5.”
LikeLike
That’s something I have been wondering about: has Mueller committed any crimes? Anything for which he could be indicted? What crimes, exactly, could he be charged with?
LikeLike
I don’t think any. Prosecutorial misconduct per se is not a federal crime, only potential grounds for disbarment (like the Duke lacrosse team prosecutor).
LikeLiked by 1 person
ristvan,
Not on the Mueller investigation perhaps, although I thought “the investigation looking for a crime” was not legal.
However the coverup of Uranium 1, and several other things when he was running the FBI, might be. IMO they should be, but I’m not an attorney.
I also want to say that I really appreciate your comments. I look for them under every article. Thank you for your input.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I heard he sat on the board of the Uranium One deal, Comey did as well, no?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Müeller charged Roger Stone with lying to Congress.
So then there’s this:
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s something I have been wondering about: has Mueller committed any crimes? Anything for which he could be indicted? What crimes, exactly, could he be charged with?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about obstruction? Or maybe entrapment of Papadopoulos and the $10k in cash? Or what about fraudulently taking $40million when they knew from the start their was nothing to find?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seditious conspiracy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He desroyed evidence. Cell phones and text messages between the lovebirds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is huge listen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because sometimes everything doesn’t fit in a 40 word tweet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump complains about the Fed Chairman. Trump hired him why doesn’t Trump fire him. It is another Sessions deal for Trump. Trump needs to get rid of the Turkeys once he realizes they are Turkeys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fed chairman is by law independent. PDJT can appoint, by once approved by Congress, cannot remove. All PDJT can do is what he is doing—jawbone pressure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump has duel priorities in dealing with the Fed. He knows bubbles can’t last forever. He knows the real estate bubble is on the precipice. Pushing it over the edge would be catastrophic for re-election, which is critical to be able to do the job he intends to do. He has to separate himself from the Fed in case that bubble goes south before the election. So I think he mostly is just making noise, I don’t think Powell will cut rates, but I don’t think he’ll raise them again
LikeLike
Thanks for the heads up.
Trump needs to be careful doing what he can’t take back. Trump picked two lulu’s with Sessions and Powell. However, Trump is entitled to a boo boo now and then when compared to all the positive Trump has done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump
Nine Trumps in two comments. No title of respect.
LikeLike
I refer to my beloved President as Trump it is a brand he has worked hard for and it is the most powerful card dealt.
I tire of folks who criticise lack of title use as much as spell and Grammer police. It feels like virtue signalling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your feelings should be okay. You signal that President Trump is beloved to you, yet you defend disrespect toward him. No wonder you’re tired.
LikeLike
Remove the beam in your own eye — the Bible counsels — before chastising another for a supposed mote in his. I use both “President Trump” and “Trump”, as I think appropriate. It is not called “President Trump Tower”…
LikeLike
The Office of the President is not a brand.
Um…. about chastising…. that goes for you, too, not just those who annoy you.
Forget I mentioned it. President Trump doesn’t need your respect. He’s doing quite well, thank you.
LikeLike
I refer to my beloved President as Trump it is a brand he has worked hard for and it is the most powerful card dealt.
I tire of folks who criticise lack of title use as much as spell and Grammer police. It feels like virtue signalling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deal with it.
LikeLike
…so you don’t have to. I get it. Obama said much the same thing, and AOC, and on and on.
LikeLike
How easy we forget. Sessions was a great help during the run. He got Trump a boat load of votes.
LikeLike
Fed Reserve Act:
“…..the President shall fix the term of the successor to such member at not to exceed fourteen years, as designated by the President at the time of nomination, but in such manner as to provide for the expiration of the term of not more than one member in any two-year period, and thereafter each member shall hold office for a term of fourteen years from the expiration of the term of his predecessor, unless sooner removed for cause by the President.”
***
“…. unless sooner removed for cause by the President.” I guess it would come down to what is enough cause to justify removal. More litigation!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cause is generally along the lines of sabotage, theft, misuse of funds, use of inside information, drugs, drunk on duty, assault, etc.
No, incompetence and ineptness at setting interest rates can not be considered sabotage unless there are direct witnesses to the Chairman planning to destroy the economy.
Other cause(s) for Federal dismissal can be insubordination, abject incompetence, etc.; all in this category require extensive documentation over time, meetings with superiors and Human Resources coupled with training to correct misbehavior. A Fed Chairman’s independence eliminates most danger of dismissal for these reasons.
LikeLike
The Board of Governors of the FED are not hired. They are appointed for a 14 year term by the President. (confirmed by the Senate). Many think the FED Board of Governors can’t be fired (like SCOTUS)
Section 10 of the Federal Reserve Act states, “…each member shall hold office for a term of fourteen years from the expiration of the term of his predecessor, unless sooner removed for cause by the President.”
No president has ever used section 10 to remove a FED Governor. The Federal Reserve Act does not define what actions would constitute “cause” for removal. It is not impossible, but is not easy, and there is no precedent.
However, that has never stopped Pres. Trump before!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree. If there has ever been or will ever be a Federal Reserve made President, it is Trump. The Fed is his only potential impediment to a landslide reelection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trumps next term to remove the FED and all central bankers worldwide debt jubilee.
LikeLike
All of my favorite Trump-isms:
“And Biden? He doesn’t even know he’s alive.”
“Page & Strzok… they’re lovers, you see? He’s acting like a big, tough guy… and they’re saying ‘oh darling, oh darling’… it’s a love serenade”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know why Fox hosts who are supposed to be friendly always feel the need to go toe-to-toe with President Trump and interrupt him with questions that could wait until he’s finished speaking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cuz THOSE Fox hosts are showing all the cocktail crowd what tough guys they are…see how I push around the Prez?!
Not very pleasant for their audience though. Fortunately PDJT has been dealing with pushy people his entire life.
LikeLike
The same reason nearly every news entity and spokes mouth treats Trump with more disrespect than they would Charles Manson. They don’t like him and really wish with all of their little black hearts that he was not the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Athena, I believe Maria’s attempting to cover as much territory as possible. Many of the topics they discuss end up having multiple avenues and she has time restraints. That is my take. Pity they can’t do more face-to-face interviews (w/no time limits).
LikeLike
I’m sure they all tuned in and are dissecting the tape for secret messages. This must be driving them nuts after courting Jared Kushner early in the term. They are wondering what they did wrong while the answer is easily identified with Occam’s Razor.
LikeLike
Mule destroyed evidence; that is criminal conduct.
LikeLike
You know, sometimes I think to myself – what book sealed the Trump Presidency? And it’s a pretty easy answer: The Art of the Deal.
When this “business-mogul guy” started seriously emerging on the political arena, I decided to buy that book to try to see what makes the man tick. (By the way, I proceeded to buy the rest of them.)
And then it occurred to me – for dozens and dozens of years, we’ve been on the butt-end of business deals negotiated by people who know absolutely nothing(!) about business, the business environment, negotiation, “the Art of the Deal™” and so on. And then we were offered a candidate with actual business experience.
LikeLike
Add in defacto bribes. Hunter Biden can’t walk straight or keep his fly zipped, and he has mega deals with China and the Ukraine? Really?
Hunter allegedly did coke in the Military … slept with his brother’s widow… and now married a world peacenik after 3 weeks?
LikeLike
Finally – an interview with someone who has the balls and who could allow Pres Trump to say what he means, what he thinks and all of that. Wow, see how he was able to speak so freely, so from the heart. Maria, and Tucker. Good work guys. Good work. In a sea of half arse neocons at Fox, you two stand out as a thousand cuts above the rest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Maria did well, despite that she had a lot of good questions that she never got a chance to ask. Treepers know my solid positions in favor of the President, his judgement, policies, and strategies. However I think that with Maria, PDJT could have taken a few more pauses in this interview and given Maria a few more chances to ask her questions. She usually asks good, substantive questions, not the stupid, falsely-premised “gotcha” type of questions so prevalent on other networks.
I actually found myself getting impatient with his long answers that went beyond the topic of the question and turned into mini rally speeches where he never ran out of air and Maria couldn’t respond.
LikeLike
Any CEO who builds a business now in China or Vietnam has to have their head examined.
Finalize USMCA. Ink Japan for agriculture.
Then tariff China’s $300 Billion / Phase 2, and put the screws to Vietnam and Germany.
LikeLike