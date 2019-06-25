Jay Sekulow Discovers New Documents To Backstop Obama’s Operation Against Trump – Connects To Evelyn Farkas…

In March 2017 CTH first highlighted statements by Evelyn Farkas that described a coordinated effort from within the Obama administration to push political opposition research, gathered by the intelligence community, into the media.
Jay Sekulow now discovers documents that highlight the Obama administration’s efforts in their last days in office. This effort backstops Farkas’s earlier statements. First, from Sekulow:
(Via Fox Op-ed) – Stunning new information just released by the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) shows that the Obama administration stepped up efforts – just days before President Trump took office – to undermine Trump and his administration.
The ACLJ, where I serve as chief counsel, has obtained records that show the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, under Director James Clapper, eagerly pushed to get new procedures as part of an anti-Trump effort. The procedures increased access to raw signals intelligence before the conclusion of the Obama administration, just days before President Trump was inaugurated.
By greatly expanding access to classified information by unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats, the Obama administration paved the way for a shadow government to leak classified information – endangering our national security and severely jeopardizing the integrity and reputation of our critical national security apparatus – in an attempt to undermine President Trump.
The documents confirmed what we suspected: the Office of the Director of National Intelligence rushed to get the new “procedures signed by the Attorney General before the conclusion of this administration,” referring to the Obama administration.
The documents also reveal that Robert Litt, who worked in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, told the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense’s Director of Intelligence Strategy, Policy, & Integration: “Really want to get this done … and so does the Boss.” Presumably “the Boss” is a reference to Director Clapper.
And documents the ACLJ received that were produced by the National Security Agency show that NSA officials discussed that they “could have a signature from the AG as early as this week, certainly prior to the 20th of Jan.” In other words, certainly before President Trump’s inauguration. (more from Sekulow)
Overlay Sekulow’s January 2017 documents with the statements from Evelyn Farkas and a clear picture emerges. Here’s Farkas from March 28, 2017:
[TRANSCRIPT] “I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.”
“Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.”
“So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to [Democrat politicians].”
With the help of MSNBC, simultaneous to her admission of first-hand specific knowledge of the administration spying on candidate and president-elect Trump, Ms. Evelyn Farkas outed herself as the key source for a March 2017 New York Times report which discussed President Obama officials leaking classified information to media.
Considerable irony jumps to the forefront when you recognize, the New York Times tried on March 1st, 2017, to protect Evelyn Farkas as the source of their reporting by stating:
“More than a half-dozen current and former officials described various aspects of the effort to preserve and distribute the intelligence, and some said they were speaking to draw attention to the material and ensure proper investigation by Congress. All spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were discussing classified information, nearly all of which remains secret.” (link)
Never trust a woman with crazy bride 😜 👰 eyes.
her again? https://i.redd.it/ubx7a0yc5doy.jpg
Obama. Knew.
Full. Stop.
Obama participated in this attempted takedown of PDJT.
He’s still trying to undermine PDJT!
He will need to pay for his crimes against the Country. No price too high for the crap he’s pulled.
Agree………
In many countries the presidential/prime minister election winner takes over immediately. Sounds like a better plan than our current one here in the US.
Yes, would like to see the exact context for that “the BOSS wants this” cause I’m think Obama.
I’m ready for enmasse hangings of anyone associated with the BHO administration, bar none.
We have always known Ozero was the ultimate authority for all of the anti-Trump actions, regardless of who signed these or other documents. All of Ozero’s lieutenants in DOJ, FBI, CIA, and NSA were in lockstep with him and are all guilty as Hades.
Easier access to raw SIGINT is what this effort was authorizing in late 2016, January 2017. Was it ever officially authorized? More importantly, has PDJT since removed that authority?
What was it that they all bought into….the money? Or were they truly zealots who thought DJT would destroy the country?
Maybe it was something about “absolute power…” or the “masters of the universe” mindset?
Maybe it was about what they knew Trump could find out? They expected hillary. Trump was a wild card they didn’t think would last.
Such evil people.
It is clear why they are slow walking release of documents!
One can also understand why they were so sure that they would be able to get rid of President Trump within the first year.
Did Jay just discover this now? Seems like we all knew this ages ago! I guess it reconfirms what we already knew.
He was on Hannity last night. I queued it up.
TY…..
YW
“By the book……”
It is now obvious both why they are slow walking document releases and why they thought they would be rid of President Trump within the first year.
When I type in “President” my iPad suggests “Clinton.” Hah!
Didn’t read this yet, just wanted to say again, that I love when Evelyn farcas’ name gets brought up 🤣🤪
Her eyes look as if they’re going to pop out of her head any minute…….
The more of this crap I read, the more i firmly believe Trump should fire everyone that is the equivalent of the CEO/Executive VP/ and VP from every department in our government. I AM CERTAIN they have all been corrupted down the top of the chain. Name the highest ranking manger to take over as acting and go through the congressional approval process later. And to those that worry that the managers don’t have the intelligence and know how to fill in, you’re kidding yourselves. These people would most likely do the job BETTER than those currently in the top positions. Those are the folks that actually work and move the departments in the directions they are told to move them. But it doesn’t mean they have the beliefs that their superiors have. But they sure do know how to make the department operate. The only thing the current scum in those positions have is connections. They aren’t in those positions for what they know, they are there because of who they know and the fact they are good little goose stepping fascists.
VSGPDJT PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE go full on “The Apprentice” and start firing all of these people.
Very sad. Until now, I had regarded Barak Obama as a fairly-uninteresting President who, more or less like a generation’s worth of his predecessors, seemed to “at least, do no harm.” How wrong I was. And … how bizzare(!) he seems to be turning out to be!
(And … “Hillary, apparently cut from the very same cloth, only worse.”)
What were you watching the last 10 years??? It’s been obvious as the sunrise that this man was up to no good and was being protected by EVERYONE ESPECIALLY THE MEDIA before/during/after his tenure in office.
Yeesh. Sorry I don’t mean to be harsh. But yeesh.
> if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.
And if the Trump administration did not find out? Then those sources and methods would continue to provide intelligence to the Obama stay behind network.
Obama was establishing a secret government to thwart and undermine the legitimate government.
We knew about Obama’s Executive Order #12333 and Farkas’ confession in 2017. Is this article just to educate the uninitiated and set the table for more revelations?
