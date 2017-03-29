Updates – Who Is Evelyn Farkas and Why Did She Spill The Beans on Obama’s Secret Surveillance Operation?…

Well, put this in the ‘going-back-to-timelines-sometimes-pays-dividends’ column.
For the past 72 hours we have been assembling the Obama Surveillance Story timeline from October 1st 2016 through March 22nd 2017. [The project is ongoing]
As a result, last night (Tuesday) we highlighted a March 2nd, 2017 revelation of Obama’s former Deputy of Defense Evelyn Farkas appearance on MSNBC that no-one was paying attention to. –SEE HERE– Thanks to social and non-traditional media, today (Wednesday) Ms. Farkas has finally caught the attention of MSM and DC politicians.
Fox News has run two stories:
- FIRST – Former Obama official discloses rush to get intelligence on Trump. (link)
- SECOND – Who is Obama administration official who spilled beans? (link)
Sean Hannity ran the story on his RADIO Program –HERE– and also led his nightly news program with the dramatic revelations:
Additionally, Jay Sekulow outlines the legal ramifications for the Obama administration and Mrs. Evelyn Farkas.
In addition, RADIO host Mark “Old Yeller” Levin also drew attention to Mrs. Farkas and discussed the “smoking gun” content.
Cary Katz also published the Evelyn Farkas story in Levin’s media outlet Conservative Review – SEE HERE –
Sean Hannity Discussed on Radio:
And Rich Zeoli discussed on his Philadelphia broadcast radio program.
Time and again the old research axiom rings true.
Stick with the timelines. If you get stuck, go back to the timeline. Always go to the timelines. It’s the timelines that trip up the deceivers and the timelines that deliver the truth.
This approach has allowed us to crowdsource and reveal some of the most interesting hidden stories over the past five years. Thanks to everyone who pushed the truth and Evelyn Farkas story into the MSM bloodstream. You make a difference.
Remember, it’s not important who gets the attribution for any story. The important goal is to reveal the truth.
The truth has no agenda. You’re worth it!
Called and emailed my State Rep and Senator over this. Made me feel part of the pack.
WOLVERINES!
Evelyn just tweeted a “I know nothing blah blah” message. She’s @EvelynNFarkus if anyone wants to tell her you believe her …
Evee-alert: Lawyer up!
“I know nothing,” per her attorney.
They all knew. The whole time. All of it. They are information sharers and they knew they would be safe in a Clinton administration.
Within the Intel agencies there are hundreds if not over a thousand who know.
Up on the hill and in the DNC and Dem groups, hundreds more have been shown pieces and bits to bring them “inside” and to protect the Cult and the Creator (Obama).
This is not possible to cover over. But they will keep attacking with “Russia” and create as close to a Cuban Missile Crisis as they can to turn all the public away from the crimes.
I posted this on the daily thread but I’ll leave it here also.
Now she has to explain what it was she was trying to explain……hhhhmmmm…..That strategy calls to mind:
Liar, liar, pants on fire!
Seriously Evvie Fargas seems to believe we are all stupid deplorables! AND
She must tell us that what we heard with our own ears, really was NOT what we heard.
Evvie tells us : We heard wrong!
Got it?
The Twitter version of “There’s nobody here but us chickens, boss.”
Like I said Sundance, You are The Man! Thank you so much for your hard work!
And there’s this…
And look at her go!! She’s spinning away from what she said like a whirling dervish. The problem for her is that there is absolutely no way to interpret what she said other than what she meant.
But Kelly, that’s why you have the leaking, because all the poor little snowflakes are worried!
How do we know if she said what she intended to say? Thought and speech are complex things.
I say we give her the benefit of the doubt and put her in charge of NASA or the Fed or the CERN Large Hadron Collider thingy.
I mean like seriously, what’s the worst that could happen?
Shared this with a FB group…
Does America have enough popcorn for all this…
Like I was saying to someone today…There have been many many times that a good % of Americans did not like the new president, but once the president was sworn in everyone got on board. This is so crazy..
“Does America have enough popcorn for all this…”
Anyone wanna partner up in the popcorn business?
Great comment kinthenorthwest 🙂
LOL–Everyday I am like WHTF…
Thanks to you all here and Sundance I am able to keep some semblance of saneness…Just got to remember to keep away from certain channels between the hours of 5 and 6:30 ..& after 11 when I should actually be sleeping .
They were really hoping nobody would notice her goof. Evelyn Farkas was probably hoping more than anybody else nobody would notice. Hope she can find protective custody. Don’t wanna be the next Seth Rich before she gets the chance to sing like a bird.
Being as she was on MSNBC, there was a mighty good chance that absolutely NOBODY would see her…guess we lucked out–at least ONE viewer was tuned in!
Sundance, you are very generous with the work you do but we know how much blood, sweat and sometimes tears, that goes into your reporting and it doesn’t go unnoticed by us. Just saying.
True, but in this case 90% of all this work is by other people. And I disagree with Sundance, it wouldn’t kill him or anyone to correctly acknowledge who discovered these facts first.
Otherwise it’s stolen glory by the repeaters.
Some of the researchers run their own websites and it’s wrong to throw shade on them.
Sundance is better than that.
He’s not like Hannity, Levin or the rest of the dinosaurs hacking away in the old media.
And you know this,how? Where’s your proof of all these other ‘researchers’?
Please explain this. Are you saying that someone else had the Evelyn Farkas story prior to my CTH outline?
IMMEDIATELY ADVISE !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lou Dobbs (FBN) had it on tonight as well.
Why did she spill the beans?
Hubris
She was speaking unguardedly, supremely pleased with herself and her fellow conspirators in waging “the good war” against deplorable Donald Trump.
I don’t think there was any larger strategy or intent than that. Simple hubris.
Stupidity is larger than hubris; at least that seems to be the case where Evvie Vargas is concerned.
She worked in that capacity for 5 (count’em) whole years! OMG!
Got to love it when the hubris of the arrogant Obozo supporters and their libtard ilk comes back and bites them on their collective rear ends. They deserve it and so much more.
Evelyn needs a theme song. She famous now.
*dusts off old LP*
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ll4N_pvoSXI
Quod erat demonstrandum, baby.
Sundance is smoking hot!
Love the motto: Truth has no agenda.
You are doing great patriotic work and the CTH has been discovering new energy to dig and scoop the whole work of journalism and the so-called guardians of our liberty (the laughable Intel agencies and Oversight Committees).
Dogged work that seems to burrow under the muck and through the fog and smoke, past the mirrors, beyond the shadows to the Truth.
A terrific two days, Sundance!
Agree and God bless you, Sundance.
The ultimate wildcard in all of this is our LION! The fact that he used a nuclear bomb earlier this month on Obozo has got them scared out of their minds. If he was willing to take out the top dog, the rest of them would be eaten as a snack. He is allowing this to play itself out perfectly. I hope that Nunes waits until after the Easter break. My biggest reason is that Barry from Hawaii won’t dare show his face in the US. The longer he is away, the better for us. Our President s using all this time to move his agenda along beautifully. Gorsuch will be appointed to the SC on the 7th of April. President el-Sisi will have his day at the WH on Monday. That will put us one step closer to peace in that area of the ME (Israel and Palestin). Next Friday the President of China will be meeting with our President and over the weekend in Mar Lago. Those discussions will go a long way to helping us deal with the real threat in NK as well as our trading relationship with China.
Notice that Barry’s bozos’ haven’t been protesting in the streets. The Dakota pipeline has been completed and ready to have oil flow through their pipes. No protests to be seen. Yesterday’s EO has thrown the SJW into a tantrum. Amazingly not a single protest in the streets. This isn’t happening by accident. The are running scared for their lives and don’t want to poke the Lion who will have them again for dinner. I admire all the fellow Treepers in our Treehouse. I hope you can see that by being patient, we are WINNING Bigly! Our Lion is getting us closer and closer to MAGA.
Trumps’ daisycrusher bomb is the St. Augustine principle – set the truth free and watch it destroy people like a ravening lion.
It spreads like wildfire whenever the lapdog media can’t suppress it and finds enemies hiding in the brush we didn’t even know about.
Dapl protests lined the pockets of Buffet with tens of millions each day they went on. The protests were completely about money not the environment.
Buffet disgusts me he epitomizes crony capitalism that the corporate democrats like Bezos and others use and abuse as much as possible to line their pockets and promote their self interests at an immense cost to
Others
Farkas discloses that she was collaborating with other(s)
Farkas discloses that she was disseminating with people on the Hill
How many people and WHO inside and outside the Obama Administration were colluding?
How many people and WHO inside and outside the Congress on the “Hill” were colluding?
The chains of collusion and communication and classified-info compromised sound STUNNING.
How many members of Congress knew and/or participated?
How do we end their access to ANYTHING classified? Immediately.
How do we remove them? Immediately.
How do we prosecute them?
How do we Surveil them for the rest of their lives to protect any national secrets they had access to?
ohh. blast from the past… the Clintons’s hired dude? who delivered to them 900 FBI files on Republicans for them to paw through… and how they glued to that 900 number when it became obvious there were so many more they’d gotten their hands on? all for opposition research?
Huh. anyone in this today who was involved in that, too?
Grubered no more… first rule in a hole Evvie – stop digging…
Absolutely agree – there’s simply no substitute for careful timeline work in complex historical situations like this. Am so impressed you are doing this work, Sundance, we sure don’t see anything like it anywhere else! It is a great service to this country and everyone in it.
Farkas didn’t act on her own since she was no longer working at Defense. Somebody pushed her into contacting her former colleagues. Therefore, who pushed her? Could it be Hillary?
Well, it seems she was working as an advisor to the Clinton campaign, per Hannity so I don’t think it’s a stretch to assume she was a go-between.
What cracks me up is that the interview with Farkas took over 3 weeks to be discovered because no one watches Morning Joe anymore. HaHaHa!!!
