Magnanimous Panda Arrives To Support “Correct Thinking” by Hostage Kim…

Chairman Xi Jinping arrives in North Korea to support the “correct thinking” within his proxy province and hostage Kim Jong-Un. Magnanimous Panda, and defender of all enlightened Asian progress, exhibited great smiles as nervous Kim worries over the dust on the military shoestrings. WATCH:
(Reuters) BEIJING (Reuters) – The world hopes North Korea and the United States can talk to each other and for those talks to be successful, Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday, praising Pyongyang’s efforts toward denuclearization.
Xi is visiting China’s reclusive neighbor North Korea, seeking to bolster a longtime ally hit by U.N. sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs, a week before Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump meet amid a bitter trade dispute.
Xi, whose entourage includes the head of China’s state economic planner, will be in North Korea for two days, the first Chinese leader to visit in 14 years, and could bring fresh support measures for its floundering, sanctions-bound economy.
Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, greeted Xi at the airport, Chinese state TV said. Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, and officials who played prominent roles in recent nuclear talks with the United States were also on hand.
Xi was driven through Pyongyang in a convertible car, standing with Kim at his side, and greeted warmly by massed, cheering crowds on his way to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a complex that serves as the mausoleum for North Korea’s founder, Kim Il Sung, the report said.
Xi told Kim he had come to consolidate a traditional friendship and to promote the political process for a resolution of the Korean peninsula issue, it added.
Xi “positively appraised” North Korea’s efforts to safeguard peace and stability on the peninsula and promote denuclearization, state television said.
“The situation on the Korean peninsula concerns regional peace and stability,” the report paraphrased Xi as telling Kim at their formal meeting.
“The international community hopes that North Korea and the United States can talk and for the talks to get results.” (read more)
Magnanimous Panda Chairman Xi appreciates the welcome, and will now show the world the brilliant and purposeful peace that can only be achieved by following the Chinese model of great guidance and enlightenment.
Thank you Magnanimous Panda. The world can never be worthy of your consideration, guidance and great leadership. Peace for the Korean people will be achieved because Magnanimous Panda raises the collective responsibility of all human consciousness.
Thus, we enter a phase of great nuance and subtle signaling where we will need to carefully evaluate the scale of hostage release. Obviously western media -writ large- are oblivious to the multidimensional hostage dynamic; heck, most major western media don’t even acknowledge that China controls North Korea… So we have a front row seat to review the generally coded signals.
In the dynamic of the denuclearization of North Korea, the most likely scenario is Chairman Xi playing the role of magnanimous panda and *guiding* Chairman Kim Jong Un into the world of nations. Hence the op-ed outlined yesterday.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will be positioned as the hero so that Xi doesn’t look like he lost Kim to Trump. However, what we don’t know is how much autonomy Chairman Xi will allow Chairman Kim. It’s the “guiding” part we need to watch closely.
Beijing isn’t going to let Kim go fully antonymous and independent; not when they share a border; and certainly not after generations of strategic influence and control over the DPRK as a proxy province and hedge against the West.
Unfortunately, South Korean President Moon Jae-in will be useless as a counter wedge against the cunning of Xi Jinping in this very important aspect. Moon is essentially the Asian Obama; and has about as much strategic intelligence, foresight and usefulness, as a bag-of-rocks being used as a weather vane.
.
Chairman Xi now owns any actions taken by North Korea. Whether Xi releases his hostage, or the more likely scenario, he retains control but the nuclear threat is removed, matters not.
The open engagement by Xi now transfers all DPRK behavior openly to Beijing. North Korea is no more a nuclear threat than China. Technically, this has always been the reality; however, now things are public. China cannot hide or deny their involvement.
Chairman Kim may never be freed, but for U.S. interests the Nuclear threat is gone.
Remember, generally speaking President trump held two connected objectives: (1) removing the threat posed by North Korea by severing the ability of Beijing to use the proxy province as a weapon; and (2) deconstructing the growing economic influence of China.
The first objective has been achieved. President Trump can now go into full economic war against China without the worry of Beijing using Pyongyang to launch rockets.
The G20 in Osaka should be lots of fun…
How “nice” that the Panda has decided to come out and play – evidently he recognized that his Dragon act, which had been so effective with previous administrations, was no longer going to work! Art of War, baby…Art of War!!
viking, and how prissy Xi looks most of the time. Xi is clever enough to make it seem like he cutting some of the control of Kim and maybe that is why Kim looks a little leery and maybe doesn’t believe it. Kim has had such good words from our President and what he could do for his country has, I believe, affected him and what he has done and is no longer doing via nuclear, etc. It never surprises me that he NK citizens are forced to come out and look as tho it is a good thing to be at the airport with flowers, etc. Have you also noticed that both Kim and Xi and wives were clapping a lot, which means they saw how good it shows them to be copying our President and Melania clapping and also sharing cheek kisses. Hey this means they are becoming more westernized! K20 should be very very interesting!
Thank you Xi and Obama!
Panda and the global media can dress this up any way they like. Bottom line is this was a forced move reluctantly made. In essence the only play Chyna had left.
OK, send some food to NK now.
Start with soybeans, rice and pork.
And they can send us rare earth metals in return of which they are blessed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can we call Xi “Magnanimous Pooh-nda”?
Love your analysis Sundance, I’ve learned so much these past two years. This president has used our economic strength to our advantage. And by our advantage, I mean the average American. Two years ago the word tariff was taboo, now I understand how by controlling access to the American market place Trump is about to remake the worlds economy while simultaneously hamstringing our biggest threat. He and the wolverines are wiping away decades of economic submission by us, which will benefit not just us old codgers, but the next generation of Americans as well. All without a bloody conflict in some shithole backwater. Brilliant!
Military strength without economic strength is a mirage. I am a former AF pilot. For of all Jimmy Carter faults (and they were legion) he along with congress funded the development ALQ-131 jamming pod in the late 70’s. That jamming pod was hard fixed to station 5 on my F-16 on my missions during the first gulf war. I am quite certain the only reason I am here is because of that pod and the US taxpayers who funded it.
Without the steel backbone of US economic strength, our military would be the paper tiger of the old USSR and the new Russian federation, and giant pandas.
To my fellow Americans, I and my family thank you for your sacrifice. As we said in our squadron, “God bless mom, Apple pPie and the General Dynamics Corporation” (they built the -16’s back then…)
Thank you for your service.
Ditto.
“Correct Thinking” could just as well be facebook’s, utube’s, google’s and twitter’s motto. Actually, I think it is.
And as for me, I consider that the totality of “Korea”(!) has always in fact been a grand Chinese farce. It is my opinion that China has always in fact very firmly controlled the entire peninsula … and, still does.
Some tell Xi that just because he’s leader for life does not mean that he has to wear the same suit for life. Come on, Xi, mix-it-up a little.
Hey, they’re doing Pelosi Clapping. Is this like a secret handshake or something?
Watched this on Chinese TV this morning (CCTV-4 through satellite dish in this area).
Hope it all works out well and that nuclear threat minimizes and then disappears.
Thought crossed my mind that both of these leaders would probably like to have the voluntary enthusiasm of a rally for Trump… the crowds look staged to me, not a ragtag bunch of Deplorables in the rain like we would be…. they are spaced at particular intervals and windows, one person was at each window. Carefully managed.
I like our way better; but I wish them all good things over there. And I’m sure my President does also, even though he’s a hard negotiator and is standing up for us
Aaaaand .. the stock market soars!!!!!!! DJI nearing all-time high,
He’s probably worried about waking up in the morning…
I was really hoping poor Kim would be freed.
I am very interested in the health of the person or robot responsible for the way Kim’s hair looks in this video. Making him look like the cartoon character “Dilbert.” Intentional
What am I missing? If President Xi’s strategy has removed North Korea’s nuclear threat, what is Xi gaining here if President Trump is now free to “go full economic war”?
PS I love your articles on economics. Thank you for this.
I was wondering the same thing. It would seem to make Xi a fool and whatever else he may be, I doubt he’s a fool.
I suspect that he is hoping to curry favor with Western nations for having “brokered” a peace deal with North Korea, and in return, he will ask them to force President Trump to drop the tariffs.
The fact of the matter is that he was in control of Kim all along and is only now pulling back on the threat because he needs a bargaining chip in a trade war that he is losing, badly! However, many Western nations (and most of the US Congress – Democrats AND Republicans) will give him full credit for his amazing feat of diplomacy because they all want the tariffs to go away as well because it’s cutting into their ill gotten profits!
Needless to say, almost no one will give credit to the man who actually made this deal happen…
Maybe he’s hoping for better trade terms.
Their tech company on the skids, Apple possibly relocating 1/3 of their Chinese production, currency needs and Hong Kong – all likely tilted the deck against them.
I’ve been pondering this as well. I’m thinking he will be asking for no new additional tariffs and I’m wondering how much it cost China to feed and care for North Korea. If the nukes are gone, then NK should be available to receive assistance from the West.
Also, this delay in no new tariffs could coincide with their hope of Pres. Trump not winning reelection. I think China is out of good options for their way of doing business.
It is so great to see so many of the common people sporadically turning out to welcome the leader of China. It is a fine demonstration of the love the people of NK have for Dear Leader. The tremendous turn out puts to shame the small crowds the POTUS con get to turn out.
SARC
President Trump is painting them all into corners, and that’s wonderful to see, but it still irks me that China ever got to such a position of power
Only through past US administrations incompetence, corruption and treason has China become a power to reckon with. Giving away the store, allowing massive military and business technology theft, spies everywhere, secret deals etc.
So now, of course, President Trump has to straighten it all out
Oh well, just another day and task for the Fixer
Xi has a mad dog on a leash. He has his fingers into the NK military but so do the Russians and everyone seems to forget about Russia’s been a major, MAJOR supporter of NK.
XI’s been pushing China’s influence in NK but Putin’s quietly playing under the table while NK’s keeping feet in both camps, China’s just in a better position right now to be a player in NK than the Russians.
Don’t overlook Vietnam as a player in NK too. NK and (North) Vietnam have had strong relations for over 60 years, while SK was sending ROK soldiers to the war in the South in the 60s, NK was sending ‘advisors’ and Air Force personnel to North Vietnam. Not widely known or trumpeted but more than a few NK military were killed there, there’s even a special section in a North Vietnam (sorry, stuck on the term) cemetery dedicated to them.
Vietnam hosted the last US/NK waste-of-time summit and NK’s been looking at VN as a model for Communist-Capitalism (eat that one, AOC) development AND as a food source as VN (especially to old South) produces massive amounts of export rice and other foods. Vietnam, like China, has managed to go to a successful Capitalist-ish system ruled over by a Communist-ish elite. Also, NK unlike China, jhas never invaded VN.
Don’t concentrate on China to the exclusion of Russia and Vietnam, everyone’s playing everyone else.
NoKo’s are only a side agreement with denuclearization.
A reciprocal and verifiable trade agreement with the ChiComs is THE main course where POTUS Trump will be triumphant
Here is a translation/report of the meeting briefly shown in the video above. The original post has the video of the opening remarks posted below.
Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Kim Jong-un, Chairman of the Workers’ Party of the Workers’ Party of Korea
CCTV News (News Network): On June 20th, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President Xi Jinping met at the Jinxiu Mountain Guest House in Pyongyang with Kim Jong-un, Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea and Chairman of the State Council. The two sides unanimously agreed that at the new historical starting point, China and the DPRK will not forget their initial intentions and work together to jointly create a bright future for the relations between the two parties and the two countries.
Xi Jinping pointed out that since last year, I have met with Chairman Comrades four times, wrote a new chapter in China-DPRK relations, and formed a profound friendship. I would like to thank Comrade Kim Jong-un, Comrade Kim Jong-il, for the grand and warm welcome ceremony for my visit. From today, I went to the place where I arrived, and I felt the strong atmosphere of the Chinese and Korean families. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the DPRK. In the history of the development of relations between the two parties and the two countries, it has the important significance of inheriting the past and the future, and I met with Chairman Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. This time, I came to consolidate the friendship between China and the DPRK and to promote the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue. I believe that with this visit as an opportunity, we will jointly draw a bright future for China-DPRK relations and jointly open a new chapter in China-DPRK friendship.
Xi Jinping emphasized that reviewing the history of Sino-DPRK relations can profoundly realize that adhering to the socialist state under the leadership of the Communist Party is the essential attribute of China-DPRK relations; common ideals, convictions and goals are the driving force of China-DPRK relations; the friendship of the top leaders And strategic leadership is the greatest advantage of China-DPRK relations; the geographical affinity and the literary connection are the strong ties between China and the DPRK. We firmly believe that the friendship between China and the DPRK conforms to the wishes of the two peoples, conforms to the fundamental interests of the two countries, conforms to the trend of the times, and is also a strategic choice made by both sides in the long-term overall situation. It will not be shaken by the changes in the international situation.
Xi Jinping said that at present, China-DPRK relations have entered a new historical period. The Chinese party and government attach great importance to the friendly and cooperative relations between China and the DPRK. Maintaining, consolidating and developing China-DPRK relations is always an unshakable policy of the Chinese party and government. In the face of profound and complex changes in the international and regional situations, the two sides should strengthen high-level exchanges and lead the way for the development of China-DPRK relations. I am willing to maintain close contact with Chairman Kim Jong-un, consolidate political mutual trust, and firmly grasp the direction of China-DPRK relations; the two sides should strengthen strategic communication, exchange views on major issues in a timely manner, and create a favorable environment for the development of the two countries; Cooperation has brought greater benefits to the two peoples.
The Chinese side is willing to deepen the exchange of experience between the two parties in governing the country’s political experience and strengthen the training and personnel exchanges between the two sides in the economic and livelihood areas; the two sides should deepen friendly exchanges and lay a solid foundation for the consolidation of China-DPRK friendship. China is willing to continue to implement the commemorative activities for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the DPRK, and carry out exchanges and cooperation in education, health, sports, media, youth, and local areas, carry forward the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK, and enhance the well-being of the two peoples.
Kim Jong-un said: On behalf of the North Korean party, government and people, I warmly welcome General Secretary Xi Jinping’s state visit to the DPRK. The general secretary’s enthusiasm to visit the DPRK on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the DPRK and China is a great encouragement and political support for the North Korean party, government and people, and has great historical significance in the history of the DPRK-China relations.
Today, more than 250,000 people in Pyongyang are on the streets, warmly welcoming Comrade General Secretary. Under the current situation, the general secretary’s visit is conducive to reviewing the 70-year history of the DPRK-China relationship, looking forward to the future of bilateral relations, and at the same time showing the unbreakable traditional friendship between the DPRK and the Middle East. I fully agree with General Secretary General Comrades’ incisive analysis and vision planning for the DPRK-China relationship.
The inheritance of the DPRK-China friendship from generation to generation is an unshakable position of the North Korean party and government. I cherish the deep friendship with the comrades of the General Secretary and attach great importance to the important consensus reached with the General Secretary. I hope that the general comrades will visit the DPRK as an opportunity to promote further strategic communication between the DPRK and China and deepen friendly exchanges in various fields. To continuously raise the DPRK-China relationship to a new height.
Kim Jong-un said that this year is the double happiness year of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the DPRK and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The DPRK is willing to hold a wide and warm celebration together with China. At present, the North Korean party and people are fully implementing the new strategic line. The DPRK is willing to learn more about China’s experience and actively commit itself to developing the economy and improving people’s livelihood.
Xi Jinping positively evaluated the DPRK’s efforts to maintain peace and stability on the peninsula and promote the denuclearization of the peninsula. Xi Jinping pointed out that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is related to regional peace and stability. The bright future of the peninsula issue in the past year has been revived and won the recognition and expectation of the international community. The international community generally hopes to talk to the United States and talk about results.
Xi Jinping emphasized that the peninsula problem is highly complex and sensitive. We must accurately grasp the trend of the situation from a strategic and long-term perspective and earnestly safeguard peace and stability on the peninsula. China supports the process of advancing the political settlement of the peninsula and accumulating and creating conditions for solving problems. China is willing to provide assistance to the DPRK in solving its own reasonable security and development concerns. It is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the DPRK and relevant parties to play a positive and constructive role in achieving the denuclearization of the peninsula and the long-term stability of the region.
Kim Jong-un introduced his views on the current situation on the peninsula. He said that over the past year or so, the DPRK has taken many positive measures to avoid tensions and control the situation on the peninsula. However, it has not received positive response from the relevant parties. This is what the DPRK does not want to see. . The DPRK is willing to remain patient. At the same time, it hopes that the parties concerned will go hand in hand with the DPRK, explore solutions that are in line with their respective legitimate concerns, and promote the dialogue process on the peninsula to achieve results. The DPRK spoke highly of China’s important role in the resolution of the peninsula problem. It is willing to continue to strengthen communication and coordination with China, work hard to promote new progress in the political settlement of the peninsula, and maintain peace and stability on the peninsula.
Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng, etc. attended the talks.
The DPRK participated in the talks: Cui Longhai, Jin Cailong, Li Wei, Li Yonghao, Jin Xiuji and so on.
https://m.huanqiu.com/r/MV8wXzE1MDI3MjIyXzEzNV8xNTYxMDM3NzYw?pc_url=http%3A%2F%2Fworld.huanqiu.com%2Fnews%2F2019-06%2F15027222.html%3Fagt%3D155
‘Trust’ was repeated endlessly in PRC reportage.
Am I the only person that has trouble keeping a straight face when reading a propaganda article from a communist country?
It is comedy gold, and keeps me laughing.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Kim thought bubble: “You know, I had more fun visiting with Trump. I felt more respect from him”
“Peace on whose terms? The Sino-Russian vision for the Korean peninsula
Cooperation with Moscow could drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington”
“On June 17, South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha met with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for talks on ROK-Russia bilateral relations. The two sides discussed economic issues, with a particular emphasis on establishing a free trade zone between Russia and South Korea.
However, Lavrov and Kang also touched upon cooperation over North Korean denuclearization. Moscow has reportedly invited South Korea to participate in a developing Sino-Russian initiative aimed at achieving peace on the Korean peninsula in accordance with Beijing and Moscow’s interests.
The joint Sino-Russian proposal calls for a reduced U.S. military presence on the Korean Peninsula in exchange for halting the DPRK’s nuclear weapons program.
Beijing and Moscow’s collaborative plan has been reported to be distinct from the “Sino-Russian roadmap” proposed in 2017, yet at the same time constitutes a development of the Sino-Russian initiative laid out two years ago.
Lavrov emphasized Moscow and Seoul’s common vision that a diplomatic solution was the only appropriate method of resolving the Korean security crisis. Russia’s top diplomat also iterated hopes for trilateral economic cooperation between North Korea, the ROK and the Russian Federation.”
https://www.nknews.org/2019/06/peace-on-whose-terms-the-sino-russian-vision-for-peace-on-the-korean-peninsula/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
The times they are a’changin!
It has not been long since Mighty Mouth put all of our Asian foreign policy eggs into Dennis Rodmans’ rainbow basket. For some reason pink shorts, white hair and a nose ring did not strike fear in the dragon.
Then the lion roars in swinging a big club and just like that, poof, a panda appears!
Can we verify, or do we just trust them? If it’s the latter, I’d take it slow with the cork popping.
Kim3’s standing invitation to Xi to visit, and Xi’s sudden acceptance after delaying it for some time may have more to do with an internal struggle taking place within the WPK between the Kim faction and the military hardline communist faction. If anything, Kim is a hostage in his own party.
This article lays it all out. very interesting and makes sense
“North Korea: The Pot Still Boiling”
(Excerpt)
“The debate roiling the leadership in Pyongyang is in its fourth week and appears to have heated up. That the Chinese leader Xi Jinping should go to North Korea in the middle of this tense situation is extraordinary and suggests a level of concern that the situation in Pyongyang is close to getting out of hand. At the same time, the visit could also be a calculated effort by Kim Jong Un to pull in heavy artillery to defend his position.
Both sides of the debate have used the party daily Rodong Sinmun to advance their positions. Those who are on the attack (for convenience we’ll call them the “orthodox” forces) appear to have the upper hand in that regard, having published two very lengthy, high-level “special articles” on the front page of the paper over the past several weeks (May 20 and June 12). By contrast, those forces—for want of a better term, the “loyalists”—on the other side of the debate appear, so far, forced to defend their position indirectly, without forthrightly pushing back or laying out their case.”
Read more here:
https://www.38north.org/2019/06/rcarlin062019/
