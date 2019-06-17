Gordon Chang on 2019 G20: “The Meeting of All Meetings”….

Author of ‘The Coming Collapse of China’, Gordon Chang, appears on Fox Business to discuss the mounting U.S. trade tensions with China, the fallout from the protests against Carrie Lam in Hong Kong, and the announced visit by Xi to North Korea.
Chang also sees the visit by China’s Chairman Xi Jinping to North Korea as a strategic and purposeful moment for Beijing; an attempt to find footing against the overwhelming economic punishment being delivered by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Things are going well.
When China panics then you know you are in a right path. There is story of China technological collapse start with Huawei ban. Semiconductor driving every things technologically and China semi industrial is depending on US and Japan bleeding edge equipments. Sale ban will drive a dagger into China2025 heart. Beijing did not see it coming and now they are hyper panic.
It truly is sad that none of this is covered by the MSM. This is huge, not just for the US, but the whole world.
But I never get tired of the “Unexpectedly” admissions…
Why it’s almost like the MSM is owned by China. Or just does everything China wants. Every time. But it’s all just a coincidence. Nothing to see here. Move along.
They had the same vision problem with the old Soviet Union; everything was hunky-dory–until it wasn’t. And that was just ideological bias. This time a large segment of the “ruling elite” have a huge financial stake. China will be the greatest up and coming economic powerhouse ever known to man–until it isn’t.
jc, not just the MSM but a great many of our politicians whose names have been exposed by Sundance in various articles written, plus relatives and friends of these people who have business dealings with the Chinese government. As they say the swamp is deep and putrid.
China is part of the globalist cabal.
That means the MSM works for China more than for Americans.
Indeed. Thank you Sundance!!!
Who cares what the MSM says. They are anti-american globalists that are financially positioned against the US. They might as well have their studios located in Mexico City, Brussels and Beijing.
CoC has gone silent too. Tom D is in total shock.
The MSM will praise China and trash POTUS—no matter what happens. We know these meatpuppets like the back of our hand–which is what I’d like to deliver to all of them-
@ 2:04 – Gordon Chang on China “This is an economy that is in severe trouble. They need the US market desperately right now, Neil”
Sorry, but why does anyone listen to Gordon Chang any more? He’s been talking about the imminent collapse of China for 3 decades. I lived in Hong Kong and then Beijing during the ’90’s and 00’s and he was omnipresent then talking about the same imminent demise. Meanwhile China was exploding in growth.
He may be right now, like a stopped clock. There must be some better talking head that Fox can find on China, preferably someone with actual business experience there?
Gordon Chang is right this time because of Trump.
The damage realized to China may be irreconcilable at this point. Regardless of what happens now. International business entities will always have to consider/weigh the enormous risks of investing or operating out of China. The costs of at any time the geopolitical situation turning, within months, and their years of investing could be destroyed. Trump may not be unable to stop what has begun. Money and businesses are already realigning their interests. The Chi-Coms are f…ed? They just don’t know it yet.
The curtain has been pulled back and the fragility of the Chinese economy, the “one belt, one road” gambit is now seen as merely an attempt to camouflage the inherent weaknesses of their economy and the Chinese reliance on others for their economic survival. Xi Jinping has now become politically very vulnerable. A short life-time for a life-time ruler.
IMHO, North Korea is currently a worn out bargaining chip. The cat is out of the bag and only PDJT can put it back where it was, if and when Beijing decides to change and play by the rules of fair trade that they have always abused by cheating and corrupting their “partners”..
Ms. Carrie Lam will be out, as Mr. Chang pointed out, and Mr. Xi will be out as well unless he decides to join the rest of the world rather than trying to own it.
If, instead, Mr. Xi persist in buying politicians the world over he will quickly find out that the latter become extremely unaffordable when the buyer’s economy is crumbling.
Nice wrap for non-Treepers.
Xi has effectively lost on Hong Kong extradition, only a matter of time.
Xi reneged on the trade deal (in my opinion only because of Politbureau pressure) and china is now paying the consequences. Xi can only come back to the table after Politbureau relents.
Xi will learn from Kim that Kim cannot hold out much longer against strict sanctions. Yet Xi is not in a position to provide relief: his own food supply is precarious after African Swine Flu and his US farm sanctions. Breaking the US led NoKo sanctions guarantees his US trade situation gets worse fast. So Xi will ‘give up’ NoKo to get PDJT to easy up (no additional 300 billion tariffed). in my opinion why the trip this week announced unusually as suoer important.
Xi meets with PDJT at G20, maybe loses face. Doesn’t meet with PDJT, hit with more sanctions per PDJT promise. Xi’s call. My guess is they will meet privately, NOT in a formal BiLat. Stupid not to do that muddle thru. PDJT: ‘Why not listen?’ Xi: we gotta talk.
The CCP Politbureau needs to understand what Xi likely already does. Xi has lived in US. The rest have not.
How many more Rep. Amish’s are there w Family companies in China?
A better question would be: How many Reps are there whose main donors have massive investments in China?
“So Xi will ‘give up’ NoKo to get PDJT to easy up (no additional 300 billion tariffed).”
A good bet that that will be put forward by Xi along with the personal plea to give Xi more time to convince his overseers to reverse course.
Yet, this is just another delay tactic. Trump will see through this like freshly Windex’d glass. Trump might just, instead, offer only 150 billion immediate addition to the tariffed load for NOKO deal, and no promise what will happen or when to the remaining 150 billion depending on Xi’s real success.
My opinion of course… 🙂
Alteration of NoKo’s current nuke status is not worth circumventing the requirements of a reciprocal comprehensive trade deal. IMO, confusing a NoKo solution with a trade deal is, in effect, kicking the can down the road. Too many issues that need to be addressed become a “we will do this later” status.
Ristvan: The problem with being a communist dictator is the fear of running out of other people’s money!
The power struggle in China sort of boils down to the old diehard communists seeing the glass as half full and the more pragmatic communists seeing the glass as half empty!
Right now their glass is suddenly and unexpectedly draining rapidly before their very eyes!
Are you forecasting the collapse of the Chinese Communist regime? I remember watching on CNN (!) in 1989 as East Germans were allowed to pass through Hungary to Austria. The Hungarians suddenly had no fear of the Soviet army. That was the beginning of the end.
Of course, the Chinese have vastly more “social control”. They still have fear. That said, when these systems go down, it happens fast.
BTW, if it happened, Trump would be Reagan, only more so.
“Yet Xi is not in a position to provide relief: his own food supply is precarious after African Swine Flu ..”
******
The next and biggest(?) shoe to drop on China’s food supply….the extent the damage/disaster should become evident in 2 months when the major corn and grain crops of Northern China are hit.
“Caterpillar’s devastating march across China spurs hunt for native predator”
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-01867-3
IMO, if this subject get published in “Nature”, it likely a big deal. Nature is one of/the “premier” international science journal.
One of the massive Achilles heels that China suffers from is their total lack of innovation. They copy, force the handover of, and out and out steal technological know how. Their footprint in the tech industry currently is massive but with the speed that tech is replaced their footprint will be minuscule in a few years. The president forcing the changing of manufacturing supply lines out of Chinese control will make them nearly obsolete tech wise within half a decade, barring some unforeseen change.
