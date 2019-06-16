Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Suspends Chinese Extradition Proposal…

~ Dance With The Dragon ~
Amid the furor from hundreds-of-thousands -perhaps millions- of protestors, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces a ‘suspension‘ of the proposed extradition law that would have permitted extradition of Hong Kong residents to Chinese law enforcement.
Lam apologized on Sunday, for the way the Hong Kong government handled the proposal but she did not fully take the controversial law off the table. The ripple effect of the proposal itself now calls into question the autonomy of Hong Kong, and many observers foresee it is now only a matter of time before China takes a tighter grip.
Currently Hong Kong is not subject to the same economic consequences within the U.S-China confrontation. As long as Hong Kong is considered ‘autonomous’ they remain detached from U.S. tariffs and other measures targeted to China. However, if China breeches the increasingly unclear barriers, judicial and legal systems intended to provide that autonomy – well, then the situation could change. Hong Kong is tenuous at best.
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam apologized to its people on Sunday as an estimated 1 million-plus black-clad protesters insisted that she resign over her handling of a bill that would allow citizens to be sent to mainland China for trial.
[…] On Sunday, she apologized for the way the government had handled the draft law, which had been scheduled for debate last Wednesday, but gave no further insight into its fate.
[…] The protests have plunged Hong Kong into political crisis, heaping pressure on Lam’s administration and her official backers in Beijing.
Critics say the planned extradition law could threaten Hong Kong’s rule of law and its international reputation as an Asian financial hub. Some Hong Kong tycoons have already started moving personal wealth offshore.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Trump would raise the issue of Hong Kong human rights at a potential meeting with president Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan this month. (read more)
This controversy couldn’t come at a worse time for Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping as many in the international community are beginning to question the scale of damage likely to increase as an outcome of the U.S. -vs- China confrontation.
President Donald Trump is applying massive economic pressure upon China in an effort to force a complete restructuring of trade terms that will have global implications. The recent moves by Trump have significantly weakened the supply chain position of a Chinese nation that is dependent on raw materials, and the import/acquisition of technology systems.
As a consequence, on the geopolitical front – Beijing is now threatening any institution that would consider an exit from China, and simultaneously burning massive amounts of cash to subsidize their manufacturing position and offset any tariff impact.
As manufacturing investment begins to shift to South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Philippines and alternate ASEAN nations, capital is starting to flow out of Hong Kong into safer financial systems within Tokyo and Singapore.
The situation for Chairman Xi is worsening daily and U.S. President Donald Trump has only just begun the consequence phase.
China has never faced a structural economic challenge so comprehensive and simultaneously so consequential. Decades of central planning by Beijing is being deconstructed by President Trump, and the Chinese have yet to see the worst of it.
Historically the totalitarian Chinese response has been to drop the panda mask and turn to their Red Dragon authoritarian nature. However, until now they have only faced internal challenges to their systems….
President Trump is applying external pressure, external challenges, and Beijing is discovering when they unleash the Dragon approach into an external global market that is adverse to Dragon instability, the economic systems do not acquiesce. Instead, with more antagonism and threats the free West responds by quietly discontinuing the relationship.
Beijing has no frame-of-reference, culturally, to understand this dynamic. Economic systems, based on freedom and capitalistic markets, are like free people… neither like to be threatened and controlled by oppressive regimes.
Stunning how consequential this is in the larger dynamic.
What if this is happening *because of* Trumps ecobomic pressure? If HK is autonomous their wealth cant be extradited to the rapidly diminishing chinese treasury.
Hong Kong will be getting the “North Korean” treatment once China has control. The people clearly see what the Han Chinese will do to them. China will use them as a front to steal technology etc, and say China is “clean.” Seven million is their population — a rounding error to to China, but not their wealth! Maybe we can swap 7 Million illegal parasites for them!! Let’s offer them US citizenship, as long as they bring at least $500,000 of wealth per person into the US. Let China keep the coolies!
China will eye Taiwan next. People around China better realize they are but mere appetizers to the Dragon!!
Let’s not be naive though — I understand that Hong Kong is home to some formidable “Triads” i.e. mafiosi. Generally speaking I admire China and most Chinese people, at least the people I have met… but I’ve also heard some stories that scare me. Organized crime cartels are not people to import willynilly, and mobsters come in every conceivable ethnicity. Don’t just trust immigrants… verify
We shouldn’t only verify, all legal immigration should be subject to parole. Far too many prove they should never have been allowed in and very many more prove they don’t deserve to stay. I’m closer to this issue than I care to say, but I will say be a proud American or be gone!
Scott, you are correct and what Xi and his communists thinking they can break a contract with Hong Kong better stop and rethink. Hong Kong was free under the English and they like it and an agreement was made with the mainland who now are trying to break/erase Hong Kong. I hope this lady wakes up and smell the coffee and does following the agreement signed by both areas. If I remember correctly she was more or less appointed by Mainland China. This morning I followed a replay on the Tienanmen Square and the savageness of the communists. To play this game with Hong Kong and our President will not end with a good result for the Mainland because these are MODERN TIMES in many, many ways and in the past the peasants rebelled and took back the country. With today’s modern ways and electronics we may see a lot of horrible things happening. May God hear their prayers along with ours for freedom and signed documents being kept.
This probably doesn’t bode well for her longevity.
Brave individuals committed to dancing with dragons often pay with their lives. It has always been so.
….perhaps….unless…..did Xi “give her permission” in order to buy himself a little time to figure out how to proceed…..
Possibly.
That G20 meeting is coming up shortly. I expect any move China makes will be after that meeting is over and the eyes of the world are elsewhere – maybe Iran will act up again for China.
I expect that Xi is losing a lot of face over Hong Kong and a lot of Chinese middle class are looking at Hong Kong and wondering why they couldn’t be in the same economic boat. Xi will have to do something.
This so-called suspension is not sitting well with the people of HK. They are now calling for Lam to step down.
Like white blood cells rushing to the infection…
Doesn’t matter in the long run.
It’s not like some replacement couldn’t just put it all “back on the table” just as well as Lam could.
The fact that “they” went there at all means they’ll go back to there again, later.
All this is, is “lets boil that frog a little slower for now”.
Its not about HER, its about Xi, and CCP.
And, seems to me the important thing is they had to backtrack on a decision and coarse of action, detirmined by committee.
Its a BIG deal, for a totalitarian state, to backtrack. They are TOTALITARIANS; they NEVER “backtrack”. It would be as if, half way thru the Kavanaugh hearing debacle, the Dems had said “Blasey-Ford,….oh, NEVER MIND!”
Research the velvet revolution, USSR vs.3 Baltic countries prohibited from singing their national anthems. THAT issue led to a peaceful withdrawal by USSR, after the people refused to comply.
You ultimately only have authority for as long as the people LET you. For authoritarian regime, to back away is fatal, cause it cedes the ONLY thing they have; authority.
IMHO, this is YUGE. Might even indicate CCP is in worse shape than thought, and might not be able to hang on to 2020?
A deferment of 10 years, 20 years, 50 years, or ____ means nothing to the Chinese – least of all the Party.
In any case, the writing is on the wall for any sane HK resident with money that can be moved.
Expect more pressure on Chinese stock market, and inflows of cash into US markets.
From a 2017 report–72 billionaires,$800B assets under management:
“Asia’s wealth management market has experienced healthy growth in recent years, outpacing other emerging markets and overtaking North America as the region with the largest number of High Net Worth (HNW) Individuals1. Asia is now home to 10 of the 30 cities with the highest number of billionaires, with Hong Kong ranking second only to New York2.
The population of wealthy individuals in Hong Kong has continued to rise at a relatively fast pace in recent years. In 2016 there were 72 billionaires2, around 4,600 Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) Individuals and around 238,000 HNWIs3.
As a result, the wealth management industry has attracted many large and small organisations servicing various segments of this wealthy client base. According to Asian Private Banker, the Assets under Management (AUM) of the top 20 wealth managers in Asia grew by 6.1% in 2016 to reach US$1.55 trillion4. Based on responses to this survey by 33 Hong Kong PWMs, we have estimated that Hong Kong accounts for over US$800 billion in AUM.”
Link to the report:
https://www.pwchk.com/en/asset-management/hong-kong-private-wealth-management-report.pdf
Dragon sees that $800 billion and says “I WANTS it, my prescious!”,…and it NEEDS it, desperately but can it GET it?
Conmunism only lasts,as long as it can continue to apprpriate O.P.M. And it has grown dependant on OUR $, as the source of Other Peoples Money.
No other market can come close to satiating Chinas need.
CCP are screwed, it sucks to be them.
Dutchman, From your lips to God’s ears.
I won’t make any difference. Anyone that replaces her will also be approved by Xi.
No credit here but I found this fascinating
… from Sundance’s post previous a comment from an unknown treeper. Worth the listen, smart.
He has really done his homework. Thanks for posting it.
Have not looked at Kyle Bass in a long time. Great interview on the Hong Kong situation.
Like I said earlier, bubble economies don’t work well in reverse. Just did not know how much Hong Kong banks had invested into China.
While I was aware that the HK dollar was pegged to the USD, I had not given much thought to how tenuous that situation is. The USD is rising while HK is heavily reliant on China. It is truly a recipe for disaster.
The most interesting part though, is that the US annually reviews HK and makes a decision as to whether to treat HK separately from China. If China appears to be running HK, then HK will be treated like China. So China tariffs could be applied to HK if China does not behave.
Things are getting fidgety.
This population now “sees” a lot of things they did not “see” before, and all because of President TRUMP. Our population is much the same. They are starting to wake up to reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you mean Hong Kong people by “this population”, it is not a sudden wake-up call. Large segments of the population were trying their best to stop the Sino-British agreement or to seriously amend or influence it. That is when the great exodus occurred. Many returned but had their second passport for an insurance policy. Many planted their kids overseas like in little HK, Richmond Vancouver.
I could go on and on on the history of this period because I lived it. HK people always knew the threat of becoming a Red Colony. After all, their parents or grandparents formed the bulk of over 3 million people who fled communist China since 1949 to the safety and freedom of tiny Hong Kong.
They have not forgotten, they will not forget.
Doesn’t anyone pay attention.. In the end Trump wins..the primaries ..vs. Killary..Muleface..Its really quite simply..chalk up Xi to those who insist on learning the hard way..Winning
Why should Taiwan become Communist? Why should Hong Kong?? Why should private have their research development ideas stolen???
Sundance makes an important point: For purposes of import tariffs, Hong Kong is treated as an independent country.
China of course evades tariffs by shipping out of Hong Kong with false country of origin markings and bills of lading. This thing could get expensive for China
Feint. Perhaps 5 million next time
Big money started exiting HK banks immediately. Thus the political walk back. But the cash hemorrhaging will continue. Once burned, twice shy.
Agreed completely. The damage has been done. Smart money is leaving on the next thing smoking. You don’t want your money in Hong Kong when the departure gate is locked shut without warning.
Not just HK money.
Look to your own backyard. Particularly US retirees
China’s infiltration of U.S. capital markets is a national security concern
“Part of the United States’ awakening to the complex challenges posed by a rising China is the realization that America’s economic vulnerabilities are also national security vulnerabilities. And it’s not just about trade.
U.S. capital markets are drastically increasing their holdings of Chinese companies, giving Beijing massive leverage inside the United States and posing huge risks to U.S. investors and the U.S. economy. This practice transfers billions of dollars out of the United States and into China, while also placing U.S. investors in the position of gambling their economic futures on Chinese companies that are beyond the reach of U.S. government oversight and accountability.
For example, the world’s largest index provider, MSCI, has been steadily increasing its holdings of Chinese assets this year, reportedly “after it came under heavy pressure by the Chinese government.” MSCI will quadruple its mainland Chinese holdings this year, which will send about $80 billion of U.S. cash into the struggling Chinese economy right away.
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
But there are greater implications. Nearly $14 trillion in U.S. investment funds follow the MSCI indexes or use them as yardsticks for their investment decisions. That means asset managers all over the country will be forced to increase their holdings of Chinese stocks and bonds. Millions of Americans, without doing anything, will soon be betting on Chinese companies with their pension funds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
Chinese law bars U.S. regulators, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, from verifying the financial disclosures and audits submitted by Chinese companies on national security grounds. When fraudulent activity is discovered, as happens all the time, U.S. investors have no recourse.
The even greater problem is that Wall Street is not even considering how national security considerations can affect the value of these Chinese companies. As the United States cracks down on Chinese firms that contribute to Beijing’s military expansion or its human rights violations, Americans are unwittingly tying their financial futures to those very companies.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/06/13/chinas-infiltration-us-capital-markets-is-national-security-concern/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.7bdd0b5a448d
And always in the back of my mind is that America saved their sore butts from the savage occupation by the Japanese. Without us, they would have suffered for generations. Soon after liberation, Mao and the communists came out of the hills to ravage the already defeated Eastern Chinese. Mao avoided fighting the Japanese, but hid in the hills.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, I can see real estate prices in Vancouver and Southern California taking a nice leap up after all this is digested! The Panda mask is slipping away and the Dragon is taking it’s place. No one knows more about the Dragon danger then the Chinese people who live in Hong Kong except maybe the Chinese in China itself!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t moving from Hong Kong to California at the time that communist China wants to take ownership of Hong Kong tantamount to jumping from the frying pan straight into the fire?
Main difference, perhaps, is that you can still move unimpeded from California to a red state.
It is another “lose face” for President Xi. This might not be well since Xi can not afford to see to be weak. There might be a crack down on Hongkong from Beijing soon. Sometimes CCP thinks bloodshed is required to impose obedience. Remember the most important aspect and priority for Xi and CCP is maintain power. Everything else is disposable
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am from Hong Kong
There’s a translation issue
In Chinese, Carrie Lam said she will temporarily pause the discussion of the new law
In the English version of her press release she said she will indefinitely suspend discussion
2 million people marched today in Hong Kong to protest that it should be withdrawn, not just temporarily paused
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you for this insight! So is there any reason to believe that a withdrawal will happen?
The Chinese should learn not to be dishonest… that’s not helping their cause either.
The United States has never-before had such totally amazing dynamics in play, just prior to a G20 (a G-anything!) meeting. President Trump couldn’t have ordered a better state of affairs, as he heads off to Japan next week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s face it. American presidents from the 1990s to 2017 had no understanding of this type of situation. They were “pay-to-play” specialists ready to please big foreign and/or domestic donors. I remember George H. W. Bush meeting monthly with members of the Pioneers Club, Bill Clinton having periodic sales of anything Chinese buyers wanted to buy, George W. Bush going to war in Iraq, and Barack Obama bending over to anyone and also heavily “investing” into his donors’ projects (e.g., Solyndra).
It took a successful businessman in the Oval Office to understand it and do something about.
As SD always says: there are $trillions at stake, and I would add: the demoRats would just love putting their sticky fingers onto that pile of money.
Xi is in a big self made global pickle with Hong Kong. Three reasons.
1. Its largest industry is Asian financial services. That is easy to pick up and move to Singapore, whose population is majority ethnic Chinese. Would devastate Hong Kong economy if happened because of the extradition law.
2. Its second largest industry is trading, because of the harbor. About 80% of the trading is with China and US. I went to HBS with Victor Fung, now chairman of Hong Kong based Li and Fung Ltd, the largest independent China trader/supply chain manager for US and EU. Hong Kong is world’s 7th largest container port. Can be hit very hard by the US/China trade war.
3. When nearly 2 million people turned out in protest Sunday (today) because Carrie Lam is still gov head and her extradition law was suspended but not scrapped, Xi got to see what might lie in store for himself if not very careful. Tiananmen Square was a teacup sized protest by comparison.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The battle for Hong Kong is an indicator for the state of the battle between the hardliners and the reformers in Xi’s inner circle.
Xi Xinping has really overplayed his hand on too many sides. His move to pull Hong Kong closer under China was partly for fear of losing the wealth in Hong Kong, so he wants greater control. His move has done just the opposite. Xi is losing his hold on Taiwan and now on Hong Kong at a time when the Chinese economy is imploding on itself, and food supply is rapidly dwindling with the mandatory slaughtering of millions of infected pigs. His putting tariffs on American imports of food items is also backfiring, because China needs to import food to feed its people.
Xi has stepped into quick-sand, and the more he fights, looks like the more he’s been pulled down by his own efforts. That’s exactly what quick-sand does. The islands in the “South China” seas are turning out to be white elephants, they do not produce food for China, but swallow up significant resources. His expansion into South America and the Caribbean is disintegrating too. US media does not pay much attention to how much influence China has been wielding in these areas, but China has been buying off the politicians in the Caribbean for a while now, and places where you never saw Chinese people were being overrun with them. Now the ‘natives’ are turning against China in what used to be the British Caribbean.
With the Yuan dropping so significantly against the US dollar, some of the islands that tied their currency to the US dollar are in a better position to see their way to get from under China’s loans. Another thing is, that even when Xi sinks, whoever takes his place will have to face the same problems that Xi now faces. The CCP is weakening, they may hang onto their ideology, but it won’t help them economically or politically. There may come a time sooner than ever expected, due to Starving population, joblessness, over-expansion at home and abroad, weakened currency etc., cutting off of stolen technologies, Huawaei unable to build its products, seems like all the elements are combining where President Trump will have his own ‘ Tear down that wall” moment, with regards to China’s communist model. We can only pray and hope.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Esther;
EXCELLENT POST! Concise but detailed review, and I agree with your accessment. People have been theorising that CCP/Xi have been ‘holding out’, hoping PDJT loses in 2020.
I’m not sure they can last that long. They are flailing, like a drowning person. Are movements that do NOTHING to keep them afloat, and may even hasten their going under.
There is NOTHING in their ideology than can solve their problems. Good point, and nothing in their phylosophy as explained by Sundance, either.
Praying and will continue to pray.
With you, Mrs. E
The age of Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I couldn’t be more tickled to be living / working in the middle of it. The Chinese are having interesting times. We are growing, blue collar wages are rising, and there are more valid jobs than there are viable workers here. As PDJT’s programs train more rehabbed Con’s and inner city folks, job growth is fed. Still say that Ben Carson will be revealed as one of PDJT’s unexpected, secret weapons.
2million strong. Double the number of people peacefully protesting again. A sea of triumphant black.
Hong Kong people will not stop until their demands are met. Lam must resign, the extradition bill completely withdrawn and no more police brutality towards students.
The Republic of China (Taiwan )
sent this message:
外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼
@MOFA_Taiwan
·
10h
I salute the brave #HongKong citizens on the streets, uncowed by the threat of police brutality. The people of #Taiwan share your values & struggle. Our paths & destinies are linked as we both live under the shadow of the #CCP regime. We shall overcome together. JW #616黑衣大遊行
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent.
Here’s a clear pic of the crowds clearing the street for the Ambulance.
The horrific Dem/Lefty Protestors who block vehicles here in the states could really learn something from the HK’ers.
This is the spirit of the Hong Kong people, aHigher Power
SJ
@SijiaJ
· 13h
BEST #extradition protest poster: “Stop Using Baton Or We Sing Hallelujah To The Lord”
Looks like China is failing faster than it was in 2012 when my wife and I traveled there. You could see the beginning of failure then. You also hear the distrust of the residents there when talked to them discretely and privately. They are fearful of the future.
“Hallelujah to the Lord?” In a totalitarian state that bans/suppresses religion, dems fighting words.
Shades of Velvet revolution, where citisenry sang banned patriotic songs.
USSR withdrew from 3 ‘Baltic’countries, was beginning of collapse of Soviet Union.
If ‘ONE CHINA’ policy should collapse, thats so fundamental to CCP policy and authority, it would be ‘the end’. Cause same loss of authority spreads to mainland, once CCP is percieved as so weak it can’t maintain policy.
Thus would be the equivalent of 50 million people protesting in the US. Where were the protests when the unPatriot Act was passed. When we where lied into a quagmire in Iraq by Bush & Cheney and the neocons. Where were Americans when Obama & Hillary and the neocons lied while backing Al Qaeda in regime change in Libya & Syria.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reemember. Who did POTUS speak to,when first came into,office. President of Taiwan
👍
There is no such thing as free trade between a free and unfree society.
There is only managed trade because “comparative advantage” is determined for political and not economic advantage .
Since NAFTA to Trump, China has managed US-China trade.
Since Jan 2019, the Trump Administration has.
The difference in U.S. economic growth reflects this new reality.
You have to understand our recent US economic past to understand what Pres. Trump is doing now to China and their Globalist financial market symbiotes.
The following is via my post here on Chicagoboyz web log
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/59670.html#comments
The Macro-Economics of the Trump Administration’s “America First” Economic Policies
What Trump’s “America First” economic policies have shown me in the last 2.5 years is the hollowing out the working & middle class in the late and post Cold War period was an artifact of American Cold War Macro-Economic policy to re-industrialize the rest of the Western World, and later China, as a tool to fight the Soviet Union.
.
This policy killed the growth of American productivity in the early 1970’s because the bond markets could make more via foreign investment via defacto and de jure US Government subsidies of foreign investments than they could investing in the USA. (The former being in the form of allowing European/Asian trade barriers to US goods and the latter being US Government foreign default guarantees).
.
The run down in US capitol investment in the 1960’s through 2000’s, combined with the arrival of “the Box” AKA ISO standard cargo containers — See: Marc Levenson’s “THE BOX: How the shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger” https://press.princeton.edu/titles/10724.html — meant the Mid-Western industrial economy collapsed from a prolonged starvation of capitol investment. Effectively the Midwestern economy was strangled in a US Government macro-economic siege driven by the Financial “Renter class” in the NY City Bond Market from 1989 onward.
.
Going back almost three decades chronologically from 1989, at the same time all this started, to get big business to buy into this policy in the long term in the early 1960’s. Sen Kennedy in 1963 got “Open Borders” immigration to keep US labor costs low via foreign immigration. Today’s US population would be 200 million vice 300 million simply based upon the effects of that immigration legislation.
.
Returning back to the post-Cold War era, NAFTA and all the other multinational trade deals represented the final victory of the multi-national financial and corporate “renter class” over the American national economy and it was cemented by the Clinton Administration and ratified by both the George W Bush and Obama Presidencies. The American financial/Multinational Corporate Renter class’ victory was so complete they lost sight of the real roots of American political power, the white working and middle class.
.
All this macro-economic policy over 50 years meant the coasts prospered while the heartland suffered and became foreigners in their own country. I refer to this Financial Renter class enrichment process as “The Great Hollowing Out.”
This is an analysis of *who pays* for increased US tariffs on Chinese imports.
Their two-line summary is:
“We calibrate a simple economic model and find that a 25 percentage point increase in tariffs raises US consumer prices on all affected Chinese products by only 4.5% on average, while the producer price of Chinese firms declines by 20.5%. The US government has strategically levied import duties on goods with high import elasticities, which transfers a great share of the tariff burden on to Chinese exporters.
Link:
http://www.econpol.eu/publications/policy_brief_11
https://i2.wp.com/www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2019/06/IMG_1757.jpg?resize=450%2C600&ssl=1
Totalitarians don’t have a chance. Trump is like the Mule in Asimov’s Foundation trilogy.
