Justin From Canada Coming to White House…

Apparently Justin from Canada is coming to the White House for a meeting with President Trump…
WHITE HOUSE – President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada to the White House on June 20, 2019. The visit will reaffirm America’s deep partnership with Canada, and allow the two leaders to address opportunities and challenges related to expanding bilateral cooperation.
President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau will discuss the shared economic interests of their countries, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and opportunities to drive more growth and create jobs in both the United States and Canada. The two leaders will also discuss the upcoming G20 Summit, which will take place from June 28 to 29 in Osaka, Japan. (read more)
Last month, Manny Montenegrino had a good discussion with Ezra Levant about the current issues with the relationship between Justin from Canada and President Trump. Against the backdrop of this upcoming visit, it’s worth revisiting:
Magnanimous Trump?
What Mr. Mongenegrino notes in this interview below is really insightful. He raises some really good points about about the diminishment and global vulnerability for Canada due to Trudeau’s decoupling with the U.S.
It is really good food for thought from a pragmatic Canadian perspective, that you never see discussed in the media. Manny raised some solid points about the potential long-term ramifications. Additionally, in the big picture, what he describes is not good for the U.S. and catastrophic in the long-term for Canada.
Ultimately President Trump doesn’t want to see any ally suffer economically. Arguably while Trump’s specific policy focus is ‘America First’, his global reset is intended to reconstitute free and fair trade, and remove the corrosive multinational influences that diminish economic opportunity amid the middle-class of all nations.
With tail tucked securely between his legs.
PDJT looks super happy to see him — not…
Maybe Trump can let him in through the backdoor? (snicker, snort, grin)
Hey! You’re thinking of Obama and Holder!
Ugh.
Will Justin sing, rip off his clothes, and jump around like Tom Cruise on Oprah’s couch – giving a performance?
OH MY BAD!
Wrong Justin – the Justin that’s untalented and un-smart………
And his ‘dress’ eyebrows.
No, just his dress.
Did he bring those eyebrows?
Sad to see the leader of Canada putting his personal beliefs ahead of what is good for his country. Hopefully and soon, Canada will find someone to lead who puts Canada ahead of their beliefs and egos.
So what are the chances that Obama, Trudeau and China are plotting against the USA? The enemy of my enemy is my friend.
Trump’s true opinion of Justin peeks through in that photo. You can almost hear the Queens accent: “Getta load of this guy.”
Now have a look at Justin From Canada, specifically his hands.
That hand holding indicates self-soothing, even more so if Justin From Canada is stroking his hands.
Justin From Canada’s eyes – no crinkle lines which would be indicative of a true smile. Justin From Canada’s smile is fake.
Leaning on the chair towards Pres Trump – seeking reassurance from Pres Trump (not gonna happen…)
Justin From Canada is scared as all get out.
I cannot look at Trudeau w/o thinking of the Chinese nickname for him: “Little Potato”.
That really__ stuck__ for me!
Anyway, Welcome to the Whitehouse, Little Potato….
LOL
Thanks I didn’t know that.
Think I’ll call him the “Little Cuban Potato” from now now!
Fidel’s little potato?
The Potato doesn’t fall far from the…..never mind!
Or Lilttle Red Potato
Ugh ….. I wish Prime Minister Ken Doll / Sparklesocks would just stay home and do as little damage to as possible.
Thankfully Trump is Trump and he honestly wants the best for each countries citizens …. fair playing field.
Hope he uses some Gorilla Glue to hold those eyebrows on this time .
And doesn’t try to foist global warming or femnazi issues on the President.
Yes, we need a grown-up leader for the neighbor that shares our northern border. A strong America – North and South – would go a long way toward world peace and suppression of the communist campaign.
Whatever happened with his obstruction scandal?
Just: The liberal controlled Canadian media have stopped talking about all of Trudope’s scandals.
That is why I read here at the CTH! Apparently it is still not a crime in the US to tell the truth about Canada!
They just wished it away, huh? Sickening.
Justeen has proven to be a eunuch. The issue of him showing up with anything between his legs lays somewhere between zero and nothing. He’s going to play the “Gee golly” Mr Wilson act and try to salvage some shed of economic prosperity for Canada. One thing is certain, it is pretty unlikely that PDT will give him much in the way of respect.
I hope Melania counts the silverware.. I don’t like this guy one bit…nope.. not at all..
VSGPotus is smarter than I am.. I am sure he has this covered.
To paraphrase a Mark Twain quote,
“The more Justin Virtue Signals, the Faster we count and recount the silver.”
Just look at his sitting posture compared to POTUS. What a pansy.
Let’s see now, is it twice that Justin bad mouthed Trump after meeting with him?
Not to overlook the times Justin belittled the United States of America publicly.
Trump is not a fool. He’ll remember those incidents and never mention them; but he will require definitive actions from Justin before he’ll believe anything Justin claims.
In perspective; Mexico got a reprieve from tariffs in exchange for promises and direct action against illegal immigrants aimed at the USA.
What will Justin promise and exactly what actions will Justin have Canada perform immediately as proof of Justin’s good word to Trump?
* Ramp up in-Canada production of aluminum and steel automobile components? Not likely.
* Purchase “made in America” components to replace the “made in China” stuff? Doubtful though that would be easiest.
* ??? other actions Canada can perform immediately to prove good faith?
That is, if Justin can refrain from lecturing Trump, then grandstanding with media reporters later in the same day.
Justine is too stupid to “refrain”. He will stick his foot in his BIG, LIBERAL mouth.
I am a news junkie and I had NO IDEA about most of this. I didn’t know China calls Trudeau “Little Potato.” I didn’t know the Philippines declared war on Canada. I didn’t know Canada is at ZERO percent growth. All because Justin has DE-LINKED from America due to Trump Derangement Syndrome.
There is a video of Christia Freeland gushing over the fact that Trudeau had received the fond nickname of “little potato” from the Chinese. She thought it was a compliment.
same here. the Philippines did that?
refilling candy jars for Justin’s visit….
No no no.
Justin has already had too much sugar – their imported American produced Maple Syrup that the Canadian Watermelons won’t let them produce there.
No more sugar rushes for Lil’ Potato.
Justine looks particularly effeminate in that photo…
I’ve had this theory about politicians like Trudeau for some time.
Their election is almost always the result of the womens vote.
To a lot of women (I didn’t say all), he’s the ideal “man”.
He will go to a girly movie with you and giggle and cry right along with you but after you get home he still has an appendage like a guy (I assume).
Like a girlfriend who can fix your car.
Sorta.
“Little Potato” oh that’s FUNNY!
Did Trump’s granddaughter mention it as she can speak fluent Mandarin? “Look, it’s the littlest Potato Head”!
Trudeau is going to explain how he pours water from a plastic bottle into box to save the planet.
Or something…
You beat me to it! I was thinking if posting that. good job.
What is really scary about that clip is that he quite likely had been given the question beforehand. That’s how his photo ops generally work.
IMO this visit can serve a useful purpose. Trudope will likely be gone in October (I hope). He likely senses that possibility. No sense in leaving his damaged US relations for his successor to fix. Better that he fix them himself. Besides, PDJT already won and just wants Canada’s ratification of USMCA. Same with AMLO after last weeks border resolution. No need to gloat.
PDJT never forgets and always gets even. But after he wins, holds no grudge (the spygate thing and Pelosi look like a deserved exception). Its just business… We will see this Canada act again writ on a much larger stage after Xi capitulates on China trade. PDJT will invite Xi back to Mar a Lago to fete him as a great Chinese leader. Or some such.
Victorious Roman Emperors were also magnanimous to their newly conquered domains afterwards. Helped manage the Empire with least muss and fuss. Of course, they also made as an example an exception for Carthage, just like PDJT will make an exception for Spygate and Pelosi.
President Trump’s pragmatism on display. Regardless of infant Trudeau, Canada is a neighbor and ally.
Trump should condition his forgiveness on a very special deal with sparkle socks. Sparkle socks will come do a traditional Indian dance for the next state visit by Modi. Hell invite Abe too. Heck invite all his world leader friends for the laugh.
I am a Canadian. 72 years old. My fathers generation endured the great depression, fought WW2 alongside you, Americans. I love my country as you love yours. We are in a great battle. Perhaps greater even than our fathers fought because the enemy often is our own countrymen and neighbour. It’s not always clear who is a friend or enemy. Only our Lord can give us the wisdom and strength we need for the fight ahead. It goes beyond politics to what is right and true. There are many up here in Canada praying for you and your great country and your President. We have not forgotten our friends and your kindness to us. Please pray for Canada.
Wilco.
Well….if you listened to the entire video Canada is in a real Hurt Locker.
Zero percent growth…Hostages held by China…..Philippines saying they are at War with Canada, angering, India, Saudi Arabia, Japan…..and basically isolating his entire country from the world…..
There is only one way he can survive:
He must tell the President he is sorry.
He made many mistakes. If he loved his country and let’s the President know this, our President can save Canada.
Canada and it’s people are “ Not Treadeu”…..Canadiens are great people.
They have shed their blood in all “our” wars……They did not hesitate.
Hey….. we put Obama in….we learned….Now Canada has Treadeu…
We should help them out….If…If…..they ( Justin ) understand the error of their ways
Canadians are pragmatic.
Justin isn’t.
How is restructuring NAFTA into a Fair Trade vs. mendacious globulist (sic) rip-off mechanism “bad for the U.S.”? Transition phases necessarily have their ups-and-downs, manifest in all manner of contentious wringing-out… but once a new regime asserts itself to mutual advantage, principals hasten to put unwonted pasts behind them.
As ever, Pres. Trump takes a realistically long view– nothing changes overnight, no Ship of State comes full-about in calm seas or light airs. Yet as Hsi’s hornswoggled ChiCom commissars are re-discovering, Reality has a way of seeping through. Dialectical BS aside, dealing from strength enables Trump to power ’round the curve, leaving Hsi’s bellicose People’s Republic (!) bobbing in his wake like a bumboat swamped by a fast-carrier Task Force steaming full-ahead.
Mao’s death-cult regime in Mainland China dates from 1949, immediately preceding the Soviet-instigated Korean War (not that Mao required much urging; having acquired nukes by espionage, Stalin went “full monty”). By our historically proven generational Rule-of-72, Tientzian Totalitarianism will face major if not terminal trauma by 1949 + 72 = end-2021, precisely when Trump with a halfway-decent U.S. Congress enters full momentum in his second term.
For what it’s worth, the Middle Kingdom’s three-era 108+ year interregnum from Sun Yat-sen in 1912 dovetails precisely with dynastic cycles from Chin Shi Huang-ti on (BC 259 – 210), whose “Men of Han” begat the imperial culture that obsesses Peking yet.
