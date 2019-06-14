Justin From Canada Coming to White House…

Apparently Justin from Canada is coming to the White House for a meeting with President Trump…

WHITE HOUSE – President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada to the White House on June 20, 2019. The visit will reaffirm America’s deep partnership with Canada, and allow the two leaders to address opportunities and challenges related to expanding bilateral cooperation. President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau will discuss the shared economic interests of their countries, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and opportunities to drive more growth and create jobs in both the United States and Canada. The two leaders will also discuss the upcoming G20 Summit, which will take place from June 28 to 29 in Osaka, Japan. (read more)

Last month, Manny Montenegrino had a good discussion with Ezra Levant about the current issues with the relationship between Justin from Canada and President Trump. Against the backdrop of this upcoming visit, it’s worth revisiting:

Magnanimous Trump?

What Mr. Mongenegrino notes in this interview below is really insightful. He raises some really good points about about the diminishment and global vulnerability for Canada due to Trudeau’s decoupling with the U.S.

It is really good food for thought from a pragmatic Canadian perspective, that you never see discussed in the media. Manny raised some solid points about the potential long-term ramifications. Additionally, in the big picture, what he describes is not good for the U.S. and catastrophic in the long-term for Canada.

Ultimately President Trump doesn’t want to see any ally suffer economically. Arguably while Trump’s specific policy focus is ‘America First’, his global reset is intended to reconstitute free and fair trade, and remove the corrosive multinational influences that diminish economic opportunity amid the middle-class of all nations.

