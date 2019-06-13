President Trump Uses Mark Warner and Adam Schiff Examples to Highlight Foreign Contacts….

Earlier today President Trump hit back against a ridiculous media and political narrative that in a series of tweets:
The example of Mark Warner is particularly poignant. In 2017 Senator Mark Warner was texting with lawyer/lobbyist Adam Waldman about setting up a covert meeting with British intelligence operative and dossier author Chris Steele. Waldman is a lobbyist/lawyer with a $40,000 monthly retainer to represent the U.S. interests of Russian billionaire Oleg V. Deripaska.
Additionally, in 2018 the Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner, was demanding the FBI and DOJ keep records from congress.
According to Mark Warner, it would be “irresponsible” and “potentially illegal” for congressional oversight to keep demanding records from the FBI and DOJ about their spying and surveillance activity against the campaign of Donald Trump… wait, what?
Hmm?… Methinks Senator Mark Warner has a conflict here.
You see, when Dianne Feinstein stepped down as Vice-Chair from the Senate Intel Committee after the 2016 election, it was Mark Warner who took her place. This puts Warner on the Gang-of-Eight in January 2017.
Coincidentally, the Gang-of-Eight conduct all oversight over DOJ and FBI covert and counterintelligence operations…. including those covert actions that took place in 2015 and 2016. But wait, it gets better….
Senator Mark Warner was also the guy caught text messaging with DC Lawyer Adam Waldman in the spring of 2017 (his first assignment). Waldman was the lawyer for the interests of Christopher Steele – the author of the dossier.
While he was working as an intermediary putting Senator Warner and Christopher Steele in contact with each-other. Simultaneously Adam Waldman was also representing the interests of… wait for it,…. Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.
Derispaska was the Russian person approached by Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok and asked to assist in creating dirt on the Trump campaign, via Paul Manafort.
You see, Senator Mark Warner has a vested interest in making sure that no-one ever gets to the bottom of the 2016 political weaponization, spying and surveillance operation.
Senator Mark Warner was a participant in the execution of the “insurance policy” trying to remove President Trump via the Russian Collusion narrative.
Senator Feinstein’s 2016 senior staffer (with Gang-of-Eight security clearance) was Dan Jones. It was revealed that Dan Jones contracted with Christopher Steele to continue work on the Russia conspiracy narrative after the 2016 election, and raised over $50 million toward the ideological goals of removing President Trump. {See Here}
Staffer Dan Jones surfaces in the text messages from Feinstein’s replacement on the Gang-of-Eight, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman, Mark Warner {See Here}
Senator Warner was texting with Adam Waldman about setting up a meeting with Chris Steele. Waldman is a lobbyist/lawyer with a $40,000 monthly retainer to represent the U.S. interests of Russian billionaire Oleg V. Deripaska.
Senator Mark Warner was trying to set up a covert meeting. In the text messages Adam Waldman is telling Senator Warner that Chris Steele will not meet with him without a written letter (request) from the Senate Intelligence Committee. Senator Warner didn’t want the Republican members to know about the meeting. Chris Steele knew this was a partisan political set-up and was refusing to meet unilaterally with Senator Warner. His lawyer Adam Waldman was playing the go-between:
That “Dan Jones”, mentioned above, talking with Chris Steele and told to go to see Senator Warner, is the former senate staffer Dan Jones, who was previously attached to Dianne Feinstein.
Simultaneously, while working to connect Senator Warner to Christopher Steele, Adam Waldman is representing Oleg Deripaska:
Oleg Deripaska was a source of intelligence information within the John Brennan intelligence community efforts throughout 2016. This is the same intersection of characters that circle around Stefan Halper.
John Solomon – […] Deripaska also appears to be one of the first Russians the FBI asked for help when it began investigating the now-infamous Fusion GPS “Steele Dossier.” Waldman, his American lawyer until the sanctions hit, gave me a detailed account, some of which U.S. officials confirmseparately.
Two months before Trump was elected president, Deripaska was in New York as part of Russia’s United Nations delegation when three FBI agents awakened him in his home; at least one agent had worked with Deripaska on the aborted effort to rescue Levinson. During an hour-long visit, the agents posited a theory that Trump’s campaign was secretly colluding with Russia to hijack the U.S. election. (more)
Several SSCI senators including Kamala Harris, Dianne Feinstein, Ron Wyden, and especially Mark Warner, made outlandishly false statements about the DOJ and FBI activity surrounding the Russia investigation during the time-frame when no-one even knew the SSCI had custody of -and reviewed- the Carter Page FISA application.
It is demonstrably true those committee senators were making false statements throughout 2017 into 2018 and they continue today; only no-one knows how purposefully false they are because no-one has yet to point out the SSCI had the FISA application used against Carter Page since March 17th, 2017. It was a secret kept easily hidden by the nature of the classification.
Even through today, there’s never been a single MSM article written about the Senate having the Carter Page FISA application in 2017; and/or not a single confrontational question to any of the committee members about their statements.
Think about it.
#1) The DOJ and FBI have never officially said, or made a statement about, the FISA Court having sent a copy of the FISA application against Carter Page to the Senate Intelligence Committee on March 17, 2017. That knowledge has come from our independent research and review of the released parts of the FISA application.
#2) The DOJ and FBI have never said, or made any statement toward, the FISC application being leaked by the Senate Intelligence Committee on March 17, 2017, by SSCI director of security James Wolfe. That knowledge has come from our independent research and review of the: (a) Wolfe indictment; and (b) the released FISA application.
#3) The DOJ never indicted SSCI Security Director James Wolfe with leaking the FISA application. Nor did the FBI or DOJ technically ever state within the indictment that Wolfe received, let alone leaked, the FISA application.
Within the Wolfe Indictment, the FBI did describe with some detail the type of document sent to the SSCI and the date therein (March 17, 2017). It was later, when the FISA application was released (July, 2018), when we could compare the description within the indictment, align dates and pages with the FISA documents, and put those issues together.
This latest cabal could be squashed as soon as its brought up by informing the blabbers that PDJT prefaced his answer with “I’d tell both.” END OF STORY.
PDJT forces his foes to utilize “Pretzel Logic” in order to justify their positions against him. Comedy gold IMO.
It’s almost like the President set a trap…
Without a doubt. The MSM are losing their minds.
He has, but as usual it will probably take a few weeks to play out in full. One-dimensional French Republicans and faux-conservative pundits clutching pearls still do not get it.
Complicated business…
Bingo.
Some how I can see POTUS taking shorty assure and whispering to him something like .
“George you wouldn’t beleive what the the Brits told me about Barack when I was there”
That is all it would take and the trap would be set.
Just wondering if they will be called to task by those (Horowicz etc) investigating the circus and the comments are a precursor.
How does the left, RINO Republicans and Neal Cavuto MSM types in the media keep falling for these traps set by Trump? It’s so obvious but they fall for it every time. Amazing.
Exactly what was said on Hannity last night followed by Varney this morning.
Trump should cut these EVIL CLOWNS to pieces, feed the pieces to a pack of wild wolves specially trained to shit the remains of their worthless asses off a cliff.
He is allowing them to cut themselves to pieces, it just isn’t fully visible yet.
Yet.
😀
George S. has no business posing as an interviewer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump should have done the interview facing George strapped into a child safety seat.
LikeLiked by 5 people
George is a giant of a midget. He should stand at Joint Base Andrews and point to the sky and say Duh Plane ….Duh Plane ….whenever Air Force one approaches.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s a good one………REAL good!
The President should have instructed him to sit down.
Nice of George to show everyone what a complete a**hole he is.
Earlier I stated I did not know about Warner’s interaction. I of course knew about the lobbiest because I read here daily since 2010i beleive.
I was referring to the specific in Trump’s tweet regarding him speaking at length with an entertainer. Does anyone have more details on that he refers separately to Shiffs scam.
This is new to me have I missed something or did he just toss out some bread crumbs??
It as comedian (can’t recall the name) who called Schiff with the offer of compromising pics of DJT. Schiff even wrote down the name of a deli in Brighton Beach where his staff could collect the goods!
Schiff took a phone call from a prankster posing as a Russian. The recording is out there.
Some comedians, posing as Russians, called Schiff saying they had pictures of “a nude Trump” and Schiff”s excited response was so funny——-arranging how he could get the information—— This was last year. Rush played the tape over and over for a while.,,,,,too funny !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Man, these people are sooooooo screwed. The ONLY option they have is to continue hoping they can influence public opinion but it’s not working even a little bit. They HAVE to know they are done right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
As always, George comes up short on his interview
LikeLiked by 5 people
ha, ha, I see what you did there!
Presstitutes habitually step in cow pies these days.
President to journalist trickster, “Walk this way.”
Hair-on-fire media, “You can’t do that!”
Oh yeah? Ooops, and another one bites the dust.
So democrats and the rabid anti Trump media go ballistic over an interview with a Clinton team member (Stephanopoulos) where Trump MIGHT take the information, but actions by these clowns gets no attention! I wonder why President Trump did not bring up any of these instances during the interview! Stephanopoulos looked shocked when he answered the question the way he did. I sure hope this backfires in their faces!
POTUS is stirring the pot and turning up the temperature. That’s my take.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure, notify the FBI. They will either bury it or leak it, depending ..,
LikeLiked by 2 people
…or help the person reporting the corrupt Democrat (pardon the redundancy) behavior achieve room temperature…
Calling out the conspirators and naming names……rut roh!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whole DC knows everything what happened and whole DC runs on %age commission and stealing tax payers $$. This town is full of lawyers, lobbyists, uni-party brokers, politicians and this relationship is very complex. They all attached with each other with open secrets and money laundering. The biggest problem is not a single person went to prison/indicted for such a big crime like FISA, illegal spying, unmasking, money laundering, illegal foundation so they do not care what average american thinks. PTrump can stay max 6 more years and after that everything will be back as normal for them. Just kill the time.
Sorry, if someone asks the President “Would you do the very thing you were falsely accused of doing for two years, and for which the interests of the entire nation suffered neglect while your accusers ran with that agenda, and which cost millions of dollars to defend you against, and which indirectly resulted in innocent peoples’ lives being wrecked, neighbor set against neighbor and family member against family member? Would you do it if you could?”… the correct answer is “No.”
What a ton of work on the part of people trying to help the President help this country was pissed away there! I am extremely disappointed.
Yes, we can be spun positively, for ourselves, but 99.99% of voters will only hear what the MSM tells them. Major unforced error.
Do you really believe the brainwashed liberal voters would ever believe anything different? If we get indictments and facts start to roll out – then they will hear the truth!
Remember innuendo and actions are two different things!
About the only people who stare at the tube and believe Fake News these days are already low IQ democrats. Doesn’t matter what they think.
POTUS reaches 67 million with his tweets——and Rush (who is on this heavily today—reaches 20+ million)
Remember folks, POTUS is the head if the Executive branch,including the fact that he oversees the DOJ and the FBI. He is the BOSS. All their efforts are designed to minimize his role.
“99% of voters ” no longer take MSM seriously !
Not me. POTUS knows exactly what he is doing. Down the road, something good will come out of this. It’s more rope for these anti-American people to hang themselves with. Meanwhile, while the Anti-American News Media is running around with their hair on fire, POTUS is getting good things done for our country!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was too; I still can’t believe the President’s reply and I also don’t understand how and why Stephanopoulos even garnered entry to the oval office. Huge mistake. One would think by now the President would be more cautious with whom he associates.
LikeLike
The rare Trifecta!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can say that again if you like. 😉
I think they are dumber than they are hypocritical.
The Big Ugly is getting bigger — and uglier…
LikeLiked by 4 people
President now in trouble for talking with a communist sympathizer,Georgee S !
LikeLike
Overheard a bit of Rush in the car. He and some callers can’t understand why POTUS agreed to be interviewed by Georgie-Porgie Stephanopolous.
Man, when will folks figure out what a genius strategist and master troller Trump is?
He set up Warner, Schiff, the MSM dilettantes, etc.
More popcorn.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly my point above. How many times does President Trump have to pull these tricks before his supporters will finally catch on?
Exactly!! Why would our VSG walk right into enemy territory carrying a big box of munitions.
Because we don’t know the bigger picture…. yet.
Just a tad disagreement w/Sundance stating Warner didn’t want the republicans getting wind of this.
I give you RICHARD BURR.
Richard Burr is owned by Warner. He is a tool for Warner…nothing more. Burr is probably the one on the sexual harassment list and that is why he goes along with everything Warner asks and why he is not running for reelection!
As long as we have such a corrupt media, the Dems and their anti-American communist agenda will prevail. The Dems have had an unfiltered platform for spreading lies to the public about Trump and his Administration for far too long. This one-sided deceitful reporting by the media has fertilized the minds of too many against President Trump and Conservatives. The Dems literally have the means of information dissemination and used it 24/7 to destroy this country. Trump is going to have to find a way to bring a hammer to the media and renegade social platforms. The Dems strategically infiltrated and took over the media, and with it effectively brainwashed citizens. When the truth comes out it falls on deaf ears for the most part. All the strategies we previously used, e.g. memes, youtube, twitter, project Veritas etc. have been cut off or curbed substantially. I am sure they are plotting to cut Trump’s twitter too. Time is not on our side. The Wheels of justice’s slow turning need loads of constant prayer to fortify them.
Remember prayer and our petitions clears the path for the angels to come through. Remember Daniel’s salvation was delayed THREE WEEKS, but he continued to pray nonetheless.
Daniel 10:12
Then said he unto me, Fear not, Daniel: for from the first day that thou didst set thine heart to understand, and to chasten thyself before thy God, thy words were heard, and I am come for thy words. 13But the prince of the kingdom of Persia withstood me one and twenty days: but, lo, Michael, one of the chief princes, came to help me; and I remained there with the kings of Persia. 14Now I am come to make thee understand what shall befall thy people in the latter days: for yet the vision is for many days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The newest luv duo—Warner & Burr. Sleazebags.
In my opinion, President Trump knows all the illegal actions of all these D-Rats, media-rats and bureaucrats. I say he has been very restrained in the release of the information because it is so awful, it would shake the people’s belief in the government and it is ONLY this collective belief that keeps America stable.
So, President Trump has been slowly rolling out bits and pieces like a jigsaw puzzle. Any given piece doesn’t reveal much but there are many people collecting and putting the pieces together. As these people reveal the parts of the picture slowly, it is not overwhelming. When he puts out these pieces, it causes people to look into it further and highlights the D-Rat/Bureaucrat/Media-Rat complicity and guilt.
At some point, enough of the picture will be revealed to show how awful it all is but by that time, the people will have been prepared for it and not shocked senseless by it.
President Trump has the patience of Job and has gone through so many trials and tribulations that a regular person could not have endured, much less continued to get things done despite the opposition. By slowly and methodically building the picture, President Trump is building the case against the enemies of We the People. Sure, we’d like to see instant action but is that wise? I think not. If what has come out the last few months had all been revealed in the Spring of 2017, no one would have believed it. Obama and Clintoon stooge judges would have run interference for the criminals, just like they did with every other legit Presidential action that President Trump took. But rather than blocking policy, they would have been setting the stage for the criminals to walk, like some already did, such as Wolf and the Anwans.
So, patience is a virtue and I have faith that my President, President Trump has it all under control. Just think about it. Would any other politician have been able to withstand what he has endured for over 3 years? No Way!
When the time is right, when we can see the whites of their eyes, i have no doubt that these EVIL people will be brought to justice. One way or another, they will get what is coming to them for their EVIL.
Without seeing more of the context of the Stephanopolous question, I would suspect the attempted set-up is to prepare to re-invent the narrative and admit that yes, the “foreign” source aka Steele Dossier was opposition research all along, and HRC’s people forwarded it to the FBI, which legitimately looked into it. I don’t see how this works, insofar as there is evidence that Steele was already an FBI informant, Nellie Ohr worked on it, Clinton financed it, and to date no one has to our knowledge ever verified it.
