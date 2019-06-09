Sunday Talks: Kevin McAleenan -vs- Brett Baier – Trump Cuts Gordian Knot With Mexico…

Appearing on Fox News Sunday acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan discusses the approach by President Trump to impose import tariffs on Mexico if the administration of President Lopez-Obrador does not fulfill their pledge.
Along with outlining the Mexican agreement, McAleenan notes President Trump is absolutely willing to impose the tariffs on Mexico if there is no substantive and immediate improvement to stem the flow of Central American migrants.
Act, or be acted upon…
Mixing in that quote from Nancy pelosi – it was like being inside a college masters class and suddenly we paused to see what the kindergarten teacher had to say. She is so embarrassing. The secretary brushed her off like a fly flew on his shoulder. Best response ever. I like this guy.
But please stay focused on election security. Dems are plotting to cheat and they will undo everything trump has done at the border.
What a brilliant move with the threat of tariffs. Every kindergartener can understand trump just kicked the dems arse.
