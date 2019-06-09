Sunday Talks: Kevin McAleenan -vs- Brett Baier – Trump Cuts Gordian Knot With Mexico…

Appearing on Fox News Sunday acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan discusses the approach by President Trump to impose import tariffs on Mexico if the administration of President Lopez-Obrador does not fulfill their pledge.

Along with outlining the Mexican agreement, McAleenan notes President Trump is absolutely willing to impose the tariffs on Mexico if there is no substantive and immediate improvement to stem the flow of Central American migrants.

Act, or be acted upon…

