True The Vote Wins Historic $2 Million Settlement Against IRS….

Posted on June 8, 2019 by

News we might have missed.  Last week Catherine Engelbrecht announced a historic legal victory in her decade long battle against the IRS for targeting her group, True The Vote, as part of the Obama administration’s weaponization program against political opposition.

U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton issued a stunning ruling (full pdf below) in favor of True the Vote, and penalized the IRS.  Judge Walton forced the IRS to pay maximum attorney’s fees due to discrimination against the conservative organization that stemmed from the Lois Lerner scandal.  The financial award is likely to exceed $2 million.

.

Ms. Engelbrecht gave Breitbart News an interview where she discussed the victory, SEE HERE.

Here’s the ruling:

.

Ms. Engelbrecht’s case is actually connected to the political surveillance operation used against presidential candidate Donald Trump.  Factually, the 2010 program to weaponize the IRS looks like the precursor to the 2012 program to weaponize the NSA database.

Political spying 1.0 was the weaponization of the IRS. This is where the term “Secret Research Project” originated as a description from the Obama team. It involved the U.S. Department of Justice under Eric Holder and the FBI under Robert Mueller. It never made sense why Eric Holder requested over 1 million tax records via CD ROM, until overlaying the timeline of the FISA abuse:

The IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” The transaction occurred in October 2010 (link)

Why disks? Why send a stack of DISKS to the DOJ and FBI when there’s a pre-existing financial crimes unit within the IRS. All of the evidence within this sketchy operation came directly to the surface in early spring 2012.

The IRS scandal was never really about the IRS, it was always about the DOJ asking the IRS for the database of information. That is why it was transparently a conflict when the same DOJ was tasked with investigating the DOJ/IRS scandal. Additionally, Obama sent his chief-of-staff Jack Lew to become Treasury Secretary; effectively placing an ally to oversee/cover-up any issues. As Treasury Secretary Lew did just that.

Lesson Learned – It would appear the Obama administration learned a lesson from attempting to gather a large opposition research database operation inside a functioning organization large enough to have some good people that might blow the whistle.

The timeline reflects a few months after realizing the “Secret Research Project” was now worthless (June 2012), they focused more deliberately on a smaller network within the intelligence apparatus and began weaponizing the FBI/NSA database. If our hunch is correct, that is what will be visible in footnote #69:

Additionally, Matt Gaetz appears to have seen “a memo held in the Congressional Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) that contained previously-undisclosed information involving the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ).” [LINK]  Which sounds like the MOU in the footnote, and the memo that Trey Gowdy and Jason Chaffetz inquired about.

[2012] Dear General Holder:

Recently, the “Wall Street Journal” (WSJ) reported you granted the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) new powers to store dossiers on United States citizens, even if said citizens are not suspected of any criminal activity.

With these new powers, the NCTC would have the ability to copy entire government databases holding information on flight records, casino-employee lists, the names of Americans hosting foreign-exchange students, as well as other data.

The WSJ goes on to report the new rules allow the NCTC to keep data about innocent United States citizens for up to five years and to analyze it for suspicious patterns of behavior. Previously, both were prohibited.

If the WSJ report is accurate, these new powers represent a sweeping departure from past practices, which barred the NCTC from storing information about ordinary Americans unless a person was a terror suspect or the information sought was related to an investigation.

If the WSJ report is accurate, it raises numerous concerns and questions. As elected Representatives and members of the House Judiciary Committee, we are concerned such sweeping, fundamental changes would be made to existing policy without public input and Congressional approval. Changes, which fundamentally alter the relationship between the government and the governed, should only be made with input from the people by and through their elected Representatives. (more)

Wall Street Journal Report Here

How this all comes together in 2019

Fusion GPS was not hired in April 2016 to research Donald Trump. As shown in the evidence provided by the FISC, the intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. The Obama administration already knew everything about the Trump campaign, and were monitoring everything by exploiting the FISA database.

However, after the NSA alerts in/around March 9th, 2016, and particularly after the April 18th shutdown of contractor access, the Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to create a legal albeit ex post facto justification for the pre-existing surveillance and spy operations. Fusion GPS gave them that justification in the Steele Dossier.

That’s why the FBI small group, which later transitioned into the Mueller team, are so strongly committed to and defending the formation of the Steele Dossier and its dubious content. The Steele Dossier contains the cover-story and justification for the pre-existing surveillance operation.

During a rather innocuous podcast discussion panel April 12th, 2019, one of President Trump’s personal lawyers Jay Sekulow mentioned the FBI had three FISA applications denied by the FISA court in 2016. [Podcast Here – Note comment at 25:05] The denials were always suspected; however, until now no-one in/around the administration has ever confirmed.

If Sekulow is accurate, this adds additional context to the actions of the FBI in the aftermath of Admiral Mike Rogers and an increased urgency in gaining legal justification for surveillance and spy operation unlawfully taking place. A valid FISA warrant would help the FBI cover-up the surveillance. The likely targets were Manafort, Flynn and Papadopoulos…. but it appears the DOJ/FBI were rebuked.

These FISC denials would then initiate institutional panic dependent on the election outcome. An insurance policy would be needed. The Steele Dossier becomes the investigative virus the FBI wanted inside the system. To get the virus into official status, they used the FISA application as the delivery method and injected it into Carter Page. The FBI already knew Carter Page; essentially Carter Page was irrelevant, what they needed was the FISA warrant and the Dossier in the system {Go Deep}.

Fusion GPS was not hired to research Trump, the intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. The intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a plausible justification for already existing surveillance and spy operations.

Fusion-GPS gave them the justification they needed for a FISA warrant with the Steele Dossier. Ultimately that’s why the Steele Dossier is so important; without it, the DOJ and FBI are naked with their FISA-702 abuse.

64 Responses to True The Vote Wins Historic $2 Million Settlement Against IRS….

  1. TwoLaine says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:16 pm

    $2 million is a smidgen too small for the suffering the Obama Admin and their crooked alphabets, including the IRS put them through. I hope that is times every department that harrassed these fine people.

  2. Harlan says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    Meanwhile, the people responsible for that abominable and illegal targeting are still at large with little to no chance of ever being brought to justice.

  3. @ChicagoBri says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    So taxpayers have to for the bill for Obama’s criminality? Doesn’t seem quite fair.

    • @ChicagoBri says:
      June 8, 2019 at 1:23 pm

      ^foot the bill

    • Git-R-Done says:
      June 8, 2019 at 1:33 pm

      Yes, conservatives are getting screwed twice on this deal but what else is new? Too bad the judge didn’t directed Lois Lerner and the other IRS corruptocrats to pay the settlement out of their own pockets.

      • beach lover says:
        June 8, 2019 at 2:09 pm

        Agree… but Lois is only a face to the crime. Someone told her to do it. Lots of those “someones” are sitting back, with hefty salaries from our pockets, or have moved on to greener pastures for doing so.

        I think if there is going to be this much money allocated for wrongdoing by a government organization, there should be civil charges of those named. This is not our fault.. why should WE have to pay for it?!! Name the Names!!

  4. WVNed says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Liberals commit crime and we pay.
    That will teach them.
    to keep doing it

    • margarite1 says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:55 pm

      Hillary’s D.C. mansion was in Architectural Digest. Some designer did a wonderful job in that gorgeous house – with money she stole from the USA. Nothing new for her however – since she tried to steal furniture from the White House.

      But she has the gall to shove all her ill gotten gains in our faces. Typical rat. They won’t change until they have to pay out of their own pockets.

  5. 4EDouglas says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    THIS ^^^^ . is why it will keep growing and expanding until the very
    country will be shaken by the revelations.
    the Dems wanted their Watergate they may very well get it, and their Waterloo too.

  6. Kerry_On says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    It is a “feel good” victory but, as noted, it is we the taxpayer who end up being punished. The law should be changed to make those in responsible PERSONALLY liable for the $2M. You would see a WHOLE LOT LESS of these shenanigans.

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      June 8, 2019 at 1:42 pm

      Personally liable……$2million is a pittance in the paygrade, IRS Dept. bonuses, retirement perks and frills of the 2 or 3 officials to blame for this. Maybe one or two years ‘hurt’ for two million. Punish the govt. employees presonally.

  7. shirley49 says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    Glad they were at least compensated. Now they have more money to carry on their illegal voting investigations.

  8. Jederman says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    Only problem is, the IRS didn’t pay. We (the taxpayer) paid.

    The perps, obama, holder, lew, lerner et al. have all moved on or are comfortably retired. Nothing punitive involved here. In fact, they no doubt remain defiant and will lie about not having a chance to defend themselves in court… etc etc, yada, yada.

    Honestly, what are the chances ANY of the perps are remotely contrite. Glad the lady won but once again there is no downside for Lefty malfeasance in gvt.

    • RJ says:
      June 8, 2019 at 1:56 pm

      Yea, and that is our problem: Where are the real “political warriors” who would give all to fight this fight on our behalf?

      I only sense a small handful, and I am not sure the general voting public really cares that much any more. Despondent, yes, willing to retreat…no, never!

    • Baby El says:
      June 8, 2019 at 3:20 pm

      Jederman… We (the taxpayer paid)

      I will gladly accept 1 lb of flesh, removed by 1 angry rottweiler in return for said 2M.

  9. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    A terrific win! The change in the judiciary thanks to President Trump is just beginning to make itself felt. The ripple effect will turn into a tidal wave of wins as activist judges are reversed and as the lawfare/political warfare using the courts and leftist judges becomes Much Less Effective! This bodes well of many victories to come!

    Plus, this a very important organization. Have contacted them hoping to get them to speak to our county GOP!

    • Dekester says:
      June 8, 2019 at 1:48 pm

      Thanks for the positive post K Mc.

      This seems like a huge victory to me..PDJT and his supporters are taking baby steps forward, after years or decades of being under attack

      How many successes has PDJT and his supporters had since the end of the “Mueller Hoax” ?

      Lots!!! and the tide has just turned.

      God bless PDJT

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:56 pm

      K Mc,thank you.The trolls come out of the woodwork on this.Glad to see you see the real importance of this win,Thanks again.

      • 4EDouglas says:
        June 8, 2019 at 3:37 pm

        As someone above said-precedent . it establishes a foundation for the future.
        Tired of the Eeyore Eeeyore!! from the trolls..
        by jJuly is going o be an very interesting (as in Chinese proverb interesting) for the dems..

  10. Coast says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    Justice would be jail time and monetary damages against people OF THE IRS.

  11. UncleGrumpy says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    The snowball is increasing in size and speed. It is cold, and it is angry.
    Obama and Brennan are standing at the bottom of the hill, pretending that they can’t see it.

  12. montanamel says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    I say: OUTSTANDING…. And, immediately Refile a civil damages suit in the mega millions, in front of the same judge if possible!!

    This is “another” layer of the onion that is being peeled….slowly, but getting there…
    By the looks of this one, it gets us back into 2012 solid…with all the major players tied-in to the neck…. Someday soon, there needs to be a hack on Oblowme’s home computer so we can trace out his storage array….betting that those 21 disks will appear within his files by magic!!..

    Someone needs to take this “cod fish ruling” out and just smack the IRS up side the chops, morning, noon, and night for a couple of weeks…. Not to mention all the bad deeds from the DOJ of those same dates/days/players…. Full-tme work for multiple hangs’men…..
    Check-6

  13. NC Nana says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    God bless you Catherine Engelbrecht! What a wonderful story you told in this 2 min. video.

    Thank you for loving our country and fighting for it. God give you the strength to keep on fighting in this mighty calling you have answered!

  14. daniel1335 says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    “Religion is the foundation of government; without it man is an abandoned creature, one of the worst beasts nature has produced.”

    George Savile First Marquess of Halifax

  15. RJ says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    Where do I go to purchase some rolls of toilet paper with that big toothy guy’s smile plastered on each sheet?

    It’s the animal in me that wants this, I am not sure why…oh yes I am!

  16. Jacaranda11816 says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    Great ruling! The Breitbart piece Sundance links to is also a must-read. It goes into some detail about the scope of the harassment Engelbrecht and her family were put through by IRS, FBI, ATF, OSHA, etc. I saw her tell her story at a conservative conference out in CA years ago; the woman has a spine of steel. She deserves this vindication.

  17. Janeka says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    We know disks were created with taxpayer details and given to the communist in an effort to terrorize American Citizens for political purposes.. At this point I would like to know where those disk currently reside.. If they have been destroyed who, when and where did this happen.. If not who has the disks and why have they not destroyed them…

  18. Zippy says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Golly, VICTORY! So, they get a cut of the taxes I’ve paid OR a portion of the government incurred debt I am liable for. How is that a deterrent?

    P.S. Who is going to prison?

  19. rustybritches says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    I spent many long hours watching what the IRS and the Obama Admins goons put the tea party people threw for a very long time and I am happy to see she is finally getting something back from that time..2 million seems like a small amount compared to the time and leg work and paper work the IRS made these people go threw Maybe she can finally now Sue Obama and wipe that creeps smile off his stupid looking face..

  20. tozerbgood8315 says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    • MaineCoon says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:33 pm

      CRIMINALS*****CRIMINALS*****CRIMINALS*****CRIMINALS*****CRIMINALS*****

    • waltherppk says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:45 pm

      Domestic espionage practitioners had the hubris to step into a “theater of operations” where there are no rules. Not all of the guardians of the republic who may respond will be encumbered by any rules either.

  21. Doppler says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    Thanks, Sundance, both for publicizing True the Vote’s persistence and vindication, but also for helping to put spygate into its pre-existing historical perspective. I hope it all comes out in court proceedings, in confessions, in major books, movies, documentaries dissecting this scandal down to its deep-state and Marxist and globalist roots.

    You do such wonderful illustrations sometimes. You should consider developing an animation with sound to go along with it for first one, then three, the 10, then 30, then 100, then 300 people initially all lined up on one side of a fence, then “flipping” themselves over the fence, each one making a funny noise as they flip from minions on the Deep State side, into cooperating witnesses on the side of law and order and the blessings of liberty.

  22. sDee says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    I hope Dinesh D’Souza files a lawsuit – maybe a class action is in order?

  23. 335blues says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    I don’t remember the name of the member of congress who let it slip, but I remember
    someone said that obama was creating a database of information re. political enemies
    “the likes of which have never been seen before”.
    I believe now we all know what she was talking about.
    And her comments directly implicate obama in the illegal spying.

  24. Invisigoth says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    No one in the IRS blew the whistle. The conservative groups harassed by the IRS complained, but the OBama administration didn’t care. The objective was to sideline them for 2012 and conduct a beta run for the NSA spying program.

    Let’s give up the fantasy of noble rank and file or that it’s a failure of leadership. Even if these whistle blowers exist, they just turn up dead in a landfill overdosed on aspirin or shot twice in the back of the head.

  25. Magabear says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    Mrs. Engelbrecht is a true American hero.

    Unfortunately, as we’ve seen just recently with the florist in Washington state and the Baker in Colorado, even when there is a court precedent ruling in favor of the good guys and gals, lower level leftist judges and beaurocrats just ignore those precedents and do all they can to prolong the agony of people like Englebrecht in the court system. And none of those judges or beaurocrats ever go to jail for their misconduct.

    That the left prevented Engelbrecht and many others from being able to move forward with their organizations or even just live their lives as the wish to is mission accomplished for the left.

  26. EricStoner says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Jack Lew? Obama got elected based partially on the myth of the Republican caused the housing bubble and, the bankers. Well, how many have looked into Mr. Lew?

    “In June 2006, Lew was named chief operating officer of Citigroup’s Alternative Investments unit, a proprietary trading group. The unit he oversaw invested in a hedge fund “that bet on the housing market to collapse.”[24] During his work at Citigroup, Lew had invested heavily in funds in Ugland House while he worked as an investment banker at Citigroup during the 2008 financial meltdown.[25] Lew also had oversight of Citigroup subsidiaries in countries including, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and Hong Kong; and during his time at Citigroup,”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Lew

  27. StanH says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    Andrew Breitbart is smiling in heaven.

  28. chuckyschmucky says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    OK, so when will the Obama criminals be held accountable?

  29. tonyE says:
    June 8, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Take the $2MIL from Lois Lerner, Obola The Magnificent, Lynch, Holder… and btw, start criminal procedures against them.

  30. mylabs5 says:
    June 8, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Correction:
    The American taxpayer has to cough up $2Million to TTV because of the felonious actions of the IRS minions.
    The only way to stop this kind of thing is to make the perps personally liable for their criminal actions. How many people have committed suicide because of the IRS actions. How many have been financially and personally ruined by the IRS over political vendettas. I’ve personally watched it happen.
    Their used to be a taxpayer bill of rights. What happened to it?
    As I have always and continue to stress, Trump has to gut the IRS, Dept of Ed, EPA, Interior, Energy, DOJ, and the Pentagon in order to get things back on track. We should demand that he do so. The Congress is part of the swamp. They are impotent.
    And the American taxpayer is always left holding the bag because the embeds in the bureaucracy are arrogant swamp trolls whose main effort is to keep their fiefdoms.

