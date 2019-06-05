No Deal – U.S. and Mexico Officials Fail to Reach Agreement on Border, Immigration, tariffs…

According to recent reporting, officials representing the U.S. and Mexico have failed to reach an agreement on measures to stop the flood of migrants traveling through Mexico. As a result of the scale of the crisis, and without an agreement from Mexico to stop the worsening problem, President Trump has announced tariffs on imported goods from Mexico will start June 10th.
A hastily called press conference by Mexican officials is pending. Livestream Link
Predictably Mexican President Lopez-Obrador is unwilling to stop the migration from Central America. There are strong indications the Mexican government does not control the border region as Mexican drug cartels are in charge.
Last month U.S. Customs and Border Patrol report 144,278 people were apprehended attempting to cross the U.S. southern border in May alone. The region is in crisis.
Ted Cruz is against P Trump and “called the tariffs a $30 billion tax increase on Texans… and there’s no reason for Texas farmers and ranchers and manufacturers and small businesses to pay the price of massive new taxes.” The NYT was very happy to include this in their anti Trump rag.
This is the unkindest cut among the many GOP cuts given how hard P Trump worked to get Cruz re-elected. On this issue, the voters could have voted for Beto. No wonder the Cartel Mexicans won’t strike a deal with so much opposition from his own party. Doesn’t Cruz realize that the Texas farmers could receive subsidies from the tariffs if required.
These turncoat Republicans will be disgraced when many of the overworked stressed out, almost broken, very low morale CBP and ICE agents begin quitting in large masses. As a union that supported Trump and the GOP, they are #1 targets of the merciless Dems and now this last effort by the turncoat GOP members to encourage Cartel Mexico to not reach an agreement might be the final straw that really creates an added personnel shortage at the border. The Decepticon Republicans will be responsible. P Trump is desperately trying to fix a crisis they allowed to generate long before he was elected.
So, starting at 10% and working up to 25% or just jump to 35% like he threatened last time he tweeted tough on Mexico?
Tax remittances unless the person can prove they paid taxes on all of their income
Someone has to do the job less and less Americans are willing to do: vote Democrat.
