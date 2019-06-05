No Deal – U.S. and Mexico Officials Fail to Reach Agreement on Border, Immigration, tariffs…

According to recent reporting, officials representing the U.S. and Mexico have failed to reach an agreement on measures to stop the flood of migrants traveling through Mexico. As a result of the scale of the crisis, and without an agreement from Mexico to stop the worsening problem, President Trump has announced tariffs on imported goods from Mexico will start June 10th.

A hastily called press conference by Mexican officials is pending. Livestream Link

Predictably Mexican President Lopez-Obrador is unwilling to stop the migration from Central America. There are strong indications the Mexican government does not control the border region as Mexican drug cartels are in charge.

Last month U.S. Customs and Border Patrol report 144,278 people were apprehended attempting to cross the U.S. southern border in May alone. The region is in crisis.

(Source Link)

