Parkland SRO Arrested – Child Negligence, Culpable Negligence and Perjury Charges…

The school resource officer, Scot Peterson, who did not respond during the shooting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year, has been arrested on negligence, child neglect and perjury charges.
(NBC6 Miami) […] Peterson, 56, was arrested in Broward County on seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.
The arrest comes after a 15-month investigation into the actions of law enforcement after the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at the school that killed 17 students and staffers and left 17 others injured. Peterson was the school resource officer at MSD High School during the shooting.
“The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a statement. “There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.” (read more)
CTH previously outlined how Broward County school police officers were primarily positioned to mitigate issues with criminal student engagement.
The Broward County diversionary school discipline program known as the “Promise Program” gained scrutiny after the Parkland shooting left 17 students dead.
The unstable shooter was identified as a prior benefactor of a county school district policy to reduced crime rates by exchanging criminal punishment for school discipline.
Many readers are aware CTH spent almost two years researching this practice in both Miami-Dade and Broward County. The downstream consequences were predictable when it first began; unfortunately, no-one wanted to accept the warnings – and the corruption is was systemic within the School and Police leadership, there’s was little hope to ever see it change.
Awesome! Now….go get the former sheriff
Someone should put up billboards all over town with the Sherifff at Hillary’s fundraisers–and the black principal with Obama–these VILE THINGS stick together like maggots on a carcass–I hope the parents sue the school into receivership
And not just receivership. They need to go after their pension (if possible), any bank accounts, any and every retirement fund these scumbags have and then throw them in prison for the rest of their natural lives.
Maybe they can arrest the FBI “suga” daddy Hogg too?????
Don’t forget the Superintendent nor Arne Duncan (the Superintendent was a Chicago Duncan flunked).
I wonder if this means everyone else in charge is under scrutiny now?
I’d bet the whole sorry situation is under investigation simply because Ron DeSantis was elected Governor and he’s not gonna let them get away with this criminal negligence.
The review was actually started by Gov Rick Scott before he ran for Senate.
God bless Gov. DeSantis.
Let’s not leave the school board and principal off the hook as accessories to this leftist stupidity. Any responsible parent could predict what happens when anti-social misfit children aren’t disciplined for their bad behavior.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, I didn’t exclude them. Notice I said “they”, which means EVERYONE who was directly and indirectly involved (rules, policies, regulations, etc.) I should have clarified my word “they”, sorry.
I should have clarified “their”, sorry.
No doubt the Governor put some pressure on FDLE to do SOMETHING. Hopefully, former Sheriff Israel as well as all the corrupt school admins will feel some heat over this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Since the Supreme Court has repeatably ruled that cops have no duty to protect you, I doubt that any charges go anywhere other than lying to cops. As soon as duty is assigned, then the government is responsible for the failure of the employee and everyone is subject to getting sued.
Your taxes will go up to cover the new liability absorbed by government.
School safety officers have a duty to protect the students and teachers, it was in his contract.
If he failed his duty, then the school district is responsible and you as a taxpayer are responsible for burdening the cost. Pay up.
why not get the real people responsible for this shooting
the sheriff
the black hats
cabal
Criminal negligence. Charges only happening because the video was available and indefensible.
And it still took 15 months.
If this deputy is guilty, then so are the school officials who implemented policies right out of the Obama Department of Education. The teacher’s union is also guilty of both obstruction and conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Fact and Sheriff Israel……………I do think the dimocrats should be charged as well. they are doing what this officer is accused of doing to the USA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most Charges might not stick. The deputy has a good defense: Sheriff Israel made active shooter engagement by school resource officers optional, not mandatory. The Broward Coward was within Broward Sheriff office written guidelines. IMO this is Desantis/FDLE political optics more than substance.
Dunno about the perjury charge.
Hopefully the charges alone bankrupt him in legal fees 😉
That was my first thought Larry. Clawback that cushy pension and then some.
If I’ve learned nothing more during Spygate, than a lawless intel/judiciary leviathan can bankrupt innocent citizens into plea agreements, I’m willing to “over correct” in order to remedy the corrupt two-tiered system.
Never, ever, EVER support anyone or thing whose goal is to reduce “crime statistics.”
Crime – itself – is what we need to reduce.
Reducing the statistics is easily done by discouraging reporting of crime.
PJ, that is so true. In the former Soviet satellite countries there was zero crime. It was never mentioned and never acknowledged in any statistics.
I want to see that clinton-sucking snott isreal busted, and with Robert Runcie, shipped off to Rikers’ island.
Apparently they’ve got plenty of rooms to let in solitary, but put them in GenPop, for giggles and grins(not theirs)
It’s easy to fault a person who didn’t walk into a fire-fight and get himself shot dead. Maybe we’ve just watched too many movies in which heroes shoot-out the bad guys using their guns that never have to be reloaded. Proper response to that situation would have required a SWAT team, not a deputy with a service revolver.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correct. Most cops are trained to call for backup before doing much of any thing.
Sorry Mike and tax2. Couldn’t disagree more. We have unarmed people tackling shooters and saving lives. Kids and old men. Surely a cop with training and a gun can do more than cower in the corner.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems to me I recall a coach who, though unarmed, gave himself up in order to defend the kids of Parkland. Sure wish this coach had been given the gun—at least he would have done something with it!!
donnyvee, my youngest son who is a deputy in Texas would have rushed right in.
Officers from another city (Coral Spring?) went in and did their jobs to stop the criminal. I think otherwise more kids would have been murdered. I believe one cop was in civilian clothing so he put himself at great risk. God bless the officers who were brave and not part of the Broward cowardly cabal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
AMEN!!! Coral Springs is an anomaly in the cesspool that is Broward County.
There were 4 deputies outside who were ordered not to go in. There WAS backup.
Hey Mike R and tax 2 much the officer had More than six shots. Duty issue weapon is a Glock . With various models allowed. Magazine capacity would vary from 14 -20 depending on caliber . Plus 2 mags on his belt ( look at his photos ) so more like 42-60 rounds available. Plus probable back up gun .Should rename it Coward county. Ex army vet with 4 tours he said be running to the gun shots not from them
He told the backup to cower in the parking lot when they arrived.
In America, we value laying down our lives to protect innocent children.
That’s why conservatives oppose abortion.
You will never convince conservatives that his kind of nihilistic self preservation is anything other than sociopathic.
I would rather have taken a bullet trying to do something than to live the rest of my life listening to the children’s screams and murder in my head every night at 2am.
Now go ahead and accuse me of being a Rambo wannabe.
Mike, I’m gonna call BS on your remarks. The phrase “To protect and serve”, means something. As a former Combat Search and Rescue Crewman, the primary mission is to get in and out without a shot, BUT, if needed to fight to the last breath to save a pilot. This piece of slime in a uniform threw his oath out the window and let innocent people die. He had the opportunity to end this rampage quickly and didn’t. He had an equalization tool on his hip and stood there doing nothing. I’m not Rambo but a man. He is neither. May he get what he deserves and the same for all the politicians who came up with this idiotic program. They are all culpable in my eyes. (Steps off soapbox).
Chief, I’ll simply argue that he most likely DIDN’T “have the opportunity to end this rampage quickly.” He was obviously outgunned and he knew it. Six shots (or so) on his hip and he needs sixty. He didn’t want to wind up – uselessly(!) – as a flag-draped coffin and a “last call ceremony.” It’s one thing to give your life in the line of service and in the protection of the public … entirely a different thing to give your life uselessly.
I think that we will just “need to be brutally honest” as this thing goes forward. This tragedy was imposed by the gunman.
Spoken like a coward, justifying cowardice. Didn’t have the opportunity? How would he know when he was hiding? He didn’t even see if he had a shot. It was a kid he was to stop not a hardened criminal or soldier.
BETTER he be a flag draped coffin than a walk pOS. There is nothing such as useless when you die (as a police officer or soldier), when in service to others. Have you not heard of to “die trying”?
You would feel so much differently if your child was one that died while he hid.
Brutally honest – you are defending a coward. You understand nothing.
This tragedy was amplified by a Coward who had minimum of 42 rounds not six. Where is his duty rifle? Who would respond to shots fired without your rifle or shotgun ? Paid to much to do nothing but write tickets !
Think about the firefighters and police officers on 9/11 who ran UP the stairs of the twin towers looking for people to save. I doubt seriously if we could talk to them now that any of them would claim that they gave their lives “uselessly”. Those men and women were heroes as were the ones who went in to search for survivors and have since died from cancer/illness related to the site or those who are terminally ill.
Peterson, his “back-up” and Israel would hardly be mentioned in the same breath as the 9/11 heroes or the Parkland coach. The previously mentioned 6 would more likely be classified as goats rather than heroes. Zeroes. Never heroes.
” He was obviously outgunned and he knew it. Six shots (or so) on his hip and he needs sixty.”
—————————————————————-
Ok, I’ll play…
First, highly unlikely he was carrying a six shot revolver – very few cops do these days. Most likely a Glock or other semi-auto with a 15-17 round mag and at least two spares. So most likely, he had at least 45 rounds.
Second, the concept of “being outgunned” means little to nothing in this situation. He and the perp were not doing a “Dodge City High Noon 20 paces turn and shoot” encounter. There are tactics taught to LEOs for use in this type of situation. If he was unwilling to use his training, he shouldn’t have been a “protection officer”.
In most jurisdictions, this “waiting for backup” thing during school shootings was scrapped after Columbine. Maybe Broward County didn’t train that way, I don’t know. But time equals lives. The longer a perp goes unchallenged, the worse the carnage. Opposition – even weak opposition – can potentially save lives by causing the perp to change focus.
“It’s one thing to give your life in the line of service and in the protection of the public … entirely a different thing to give your life uselessly.”
———————————————————————————–
Sure, better to be a live coward than a dead hero, right? I don’t know what would have happened to the guy if he had gone in. It might have been – just as you say – a useless death. Or he may have died but in the process saved some kids’ lives. Or he may have saved some kids’ lives and lived to tell the story. We’ll never know…
There was no time for that and the officer certainly had the advantage of hunting the hunter. In a chaos the officer would have identified the perp before the perp would have seen the cop.
Mike,
I can assume you have never been a law enforcement officer.
You are also assuming that while one shooter was killing others, there was no opportunity to take him out.
The SWAT team did arrive. By that time the kids were dead
Your post exhibits the same attitude as the one being charged.
No desire to save children who are in danger….. only saving yourself.
Gunny You are on Target. I was a LEO and back in the day we carried revolvers and speed loaders. We trained excessively on fire and reloading within seconds. We also trained to hit the target and not waste rounds. Know that that sounds pretty Rambo like but then most people have never had the opportunity to hear the sing of lead as it passes by. BTW the individual arrested was carrying a semi auto, probably a Glock and at least two extra mags, if you can shoot that’s enough to take out most everything in front of you, at least until you can acquire a long weapon and ammo from the Tango down. I don’t want to waste anyone’s time debating this that haven’t been there done that just know all combat vets and LEOs know the way when the sounds of gunfire erupt.
Bull Shit. It was his job and duty. Too scared – find a different job. There were 100’s of children that needed protection. He was a police officer – trained, The hero coach that lost his life protecting those children is a man. This stooge is dog poop. I FAULT HIM 100%. COWARD in the wrong job – pretender.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was he told to stand down, was he a coward, or both?
I am grateful every day that crooked supervisor of elections in Broward Co. was not able to steal the election away from Gov. DeSantis. I am confident this would not be happening if the Soros criminal Gollum had managed to steal the election.
Now, let’s get the rest of the criminals from Broward, Miami-Dade and Lauderdale arrested and prosecuted.
The FDLE is very good when they are allowed to do their job. I hope DeSantis turns them loose to clean up those S. FL counties that are nothing more than criminal enterprises with corrupt officials. It’s time those blatant “elected” officials start being prosecuted. I just wish the FEDs would go all Elliot Ness on the criminals in control of NY. It’s been turned into a statewide version Chicago IMHO.
Really great news
Isn’t it convenient how they only use the initials of the school in this snippet of an article?
Are they no longer proud to talk about Marjorie Stoneman High School? That’s all we heard for months? Do they not want people to know that their lies were found out? That this GREAT school in the greatest town ever was really all just a SHAM put together by coin artists beginning with the Kenayan at the top and his disparate impact b.s.?
The reference was a quote of an FDLE Commissioner who has been living this on a daily basis, so I think you can excuse the abbreviation he used. This investigation has been thorough and the results were provided transparently. They held a news conference covering several days and it was broadcast on the Florida Channel. No one ever claimed this school was the greatest ever and tying it to Obama is a couple of bridges too far.
Obviously you have not read sundance’s article or any of our research leading up to and including this shooting as to what The Kenyan did to our schools including this one. No bridge built here but by The Kenyan.
If your intent was simply to slam Obama, you didn’t need to drag an FDLE Commissioner into your screed.
Screed?
I am sorry you got up on the wrong side of the bed today.
You’ve got some catching up to do, Sara…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/?s=disparate+impact+obama
You’re welcome! 😉
The shooter is in custody, but how many miscreants did the school system foster into career criminality? Surely there is a list of at risk former juveniles who have matriculated into adulthood. The school should follow up on all of these former students.
The Coward of Broward!
Can you really charge a cop for being a coward? I have a feeling he will win this in court. Maybe he loses the perjury charge for lying, but I think this is going to be tough to convict in court. He will simply say, “Look, I didn’t want to admit to the world I was a coward. But now that my life and freedom are on the line I will gladly admit I am a coward. Are you really going to throw me in jail for that?”
See my similar comment above. Sheriff Israel gave him a good defense. Dunno about the perjury.
YES. He defrauded the county monetarily and morally.
Ok. Well, in that case, he signed up to a do a job for which he had no competency. He must have lied on his application unless he specified in it that he was a coward, and I doubt that the application for police departments allows them to be hired if they admit in writing that they are cowards.
Time for him to return to the taxpayers and the parents of the murdered children the salary wages and retirement funds that he received knowing that he could not do the job.
The worst part is that he ORDERED other officers arriving on the scene to not go into the building. It’s one thing to be a coward, but that he used his authority to stop other officers.
This guy looks like Andy Mcabes cousin. POS.
And people forget that the school officials received about $5,000 bonuses that year (federal grant) for “reducing” (ie: not reporting) criminal conduct.
That shooting from last year which killed 17 innocent young people is back in the news but the Virginia shooting from last week that killed 12 people is all but gone from the news entirely.
Nope, Governor Black Face is calling a special session to introduce more gun control laws on Virginia citizens as we speak.
Pretty sure he was in the clan outfit, due to the height of the people. But I get your point.
These two absolutely NAIL the media / DemocRATs attempt to bury this story – the shooter is a black man and he used pistols, NOT an “assault” rifle. So of course now the anti-gun crowd have said they’d never come for our pistols, only assault weapons.
So this incident kills THREE narratives at once:
1. mass shooters are always white men —-NOPE
2. mass shooters always use assault rifles —-NOPE
3. the anti-gun lobby only wants to ban “assault” weapons (rifles). —-NOPE, Now they have to try banning handguns too, because that’s what this man used to kill 12 people.
Since no one has said it yet: way to go Sundance. Shining the light of truth can lead to accountability and righteousness. Winning, not getting tired of it!
Let us hope the retainer for hi criminal defense attorney his his taxpayer provided retirement balance
Would really suck to be LEO these days.
Run in and shoot the bad guys, get sued and probably fired.
Fail to do so and get criminally charged. This guy probably deserves it, though. I’d rather err on the side of ending someone shooting up a school, damn the lawyers.
Good very good, now give teachers means to defend the student, arm those willing and capable of protecting .
Start with those like the coach. He did what he could with nothing!
Right after they teach kids that capitalism is evil.
Screw the teachers.
After his 50 year sentence to serve time in a Federal penetentiary is handed down, put the cowardly scum in a locked room alone with a .357 caliber revolver with only one round in the cylinder.
Come on man……..he did not have the guts to help the kids from being killed.
Do you think he has the “Character” to kill himself?
He’s a coward…….he couldn’t pull the trigger
So, when the Parents, School District and the FBI going to be hauled before justice to be pilloried as well. This guy deserves all he gets for being a coward, yet the Parents, FBI and School District all had the power to prevent this tragedy from ever happening.
Society has become so PC as to totally ignoring all the real causes and preventative actions that should have kept this from ever happening.
School district and FBI sure. Not so sure parents were aware of what was going on. Especially parents of kids NOT getting into trouble.
How about execution for cowardice in the face of the enemy. This was a combat survival situation and his extreme dereliction of duty resulted in more lives lost.
Here’s something – sadly – to think about: “We don’t give the Congressional Medal of Honor to very many people, now do we?”
Nope … because, “99.9% of the time, the valorous people who would be eligible for it just get blown away.”
Sure, we grieve for these innocents. Zero question about that. But these peace officers were facing thoroughly impossible odds, and they knew it. So, were they obliged to throw their lives away, when it was perfectly obvious that they did not possess the requisite firepower? I would argue, even as I grieve for the children, that the proper answer is “no.” (And if I could possibly give any other answer, I would do so without hesitation.)
C’est La Guerre. But, they didn’t start it.
The officers from another city went in risking their lives while the Broward deputies hid.
What explains the difference?
Other city was Coral Springs, iirc.
And thank God for them.
Seriously?! That IS their job! It IS what they signed up for! If one is going to be a coward and NOT even attempt to intervene and try to save innocent lives, then GTFO of the business of pretending to be some sort of valient protector when you are not.
The coward SRO, along with the POS sheriff and EVERYONE else responsible UP THE ENTIRE chain of command and policy decision making need to pay a very heavy price for their malfeasance!
Rob – I can’t comprehend what the parents and survivors must be feeling at this news.
And as they leave, leave their pensions behind also.
Mike,
Excuse me. You do not know what you are talking about.
Do you even understand that The Medal of Honor actually is awarded to more military service members “ Who died in battle”…..
Facing impossible odds?….That is a load of crap…..
Each Officer carry’s a loaded weapon with enough ammo to reload three times
With a Baretta type weapon, one Officer would have 60 rounds on him.
I suggest research and read Sundance’s articles on this event.
Do you own a weapon? Would you protect your family?
Police Officers are sworn to protect us.
Enough said
I say again … “sixty rounds?” Dear God, I =WANT= to say that a few police officers with their service weapons could have either prevented or attenuated this tragedy. But I still have to counter “what we wish could have happened” with the actual odds calculated by the police officers at this horrible tactical moment. Based on (my) entire assessment of the situation, I cannot say that the officers should have opened the front door. “Yes, they would have died.” But would they have died for anything? Or would they simply have been collateral damage? I simply cannot in good faith order them to open that door and go inside. Dear God, I wish I could. I wish. I wish. I wish…
Mike, really ! look at all the cops today they wear body armor, soft body armor underneath high-capacity magazines ( oh my God ) Glock semi auto pistol‘s automatic duty rifles and he’s under armed? Bear in mind A.R. 15‘s use 20 to 40 round magazine a minimum of four duty rifle mags or Glock 14 to 20 rounds to mags on his belt look at the photos ! Pee
Awarded The Medal are Hero among Hero’s , that’s why am not many are given out and it’s not because of their death it’s because of their valor and courage something this asshole lacks
“Valor” or “Courage” or not … we still have “death.” The situation that was faced by these officers was utterly impossible. So – “shall they be Rambo?” Not so fast. No, I am not trying to second-guess them here, but I also am not entirely willing to shove them under the bus.
“Since you did not wind up as a ‘last call funeral,’ we’re gonna send you to prison for the rest of your days?” Waitaminit … waitaminit … none of this is gonna bring those children back … but, waitaminit … waitaminit … waitaminit …
In the coming weeks, juries will be faced with “a most interesting situation.” Basically, evaluating the moment-by-moment decisions made by soldiers on a battlefield.
Please stop. It wasn’t impossible odds. That is stupid talk. YES they WERE obliged to risk their lives. (not throw lives away -drama queen) They had the requisite firepower. Remember the republican baseball cops in DC. Charged a rifle across an open field AND Won. That chick was a hero.
The BSO Commander for that district was a female recently hired by the Sheriff and she gave her deputies that responded the order to stand down and not enter the school building!
She needs to be relieved of duty.
Somewhere I believe that Sundance’s previous detailed research and superb reporting on the problem down there with the schools / law enforcement / statistics manipulation – motivated more than just the new governor to act correctly and with determination after the shooting.
Just cause you’re PARANOID doesn’t mean everybody isn’t out to get you.
Is it just a COINCIDENCE that two counties in Florida, Broward and Pal beach,,were recipients of MILLIOND of Obamabucks, for essentially doing nothing (Promises program) and were also the location of the most blatant and aggregious ballot fraud.
” We will funnel 10’s of Millions into your county; to the prosecutors and judges, and Sheriff, so the ‘fix is in’ should anyone file annoying lawsuits.
And we’ll funnel $ to the school, which can be diverted.
Ostensibly, instead of Sheriffs arresting minority kids (which costs $) prosecutors prosecuting, and incarcerating ( which costs $) and school LOSING Federal funds, which are paid based on attendance) we’ll funnel $ at your county, to ‘finance’ ballot fraud.
The kids are sent to detention, optional attendance, where they write “I will not assault people” 500 times.
Would be interesting to see which 100 or so counties recieved significant gederal dollars for this “Promise” program, and compare it to the counties that “found” ballots after the election. Kind of thing that makes you go HMMMmmmmm,…?
Absolutely would be interesting!
A longitudinal study of the “beneficiaries” of the Promise Program would also be interesting. We already know how one beneficiary turned out, don’t we?
If anyone is shooting indiscriminately inside a school, MHO is that they need to die, quickly.
If some degenerate wants to prosecute someone for stopping a mass shooting, then that’s on them, not the rest of us.
We’ve become far too complacent. I’m on my freaking third attempt to get a CCL in this state due to some other idiot with my same name having a criminal record. It’s complete BS.
But I’d shoot someone firing at people and let the chips fall where they may.
