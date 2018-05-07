Broward County Officials Forced To Admit School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Was in Diversionary Program….

The Broward County school and law enforcement officials have finally admitted Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was indeed a participant in the “Promise Program”; a corrupt diversionary program intended to keep students out of the legal system. Until today school and county officials had denied Cruz’s participation.

FLORIDA – Broward school district officials admitted Sunday that the confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman was assigned to a controversial disciplinary program, after the superintendent repeatedly claimed Nikolas Cruz had “no connection” to the alternative punishment designed to limit on-campus arrests. […] When asked for a response, a spokeswoman for Superintendent Robert Runcie stated on Friday that district administrators were aggressively analyzing Cruz’s records.

[…] The Broward Sheriff’s Office has also said Cruz didn’t attend PROMISE. “The school board reports that there was no PROMISE program participation,” BSO representative Jack Dale said during a recent meeting of a new state commission tasked with investigating the shooting. (read more)

Nothing good comes from this admission now. Heck, it’s not an admission – they just got caught lying. Notice who was lying: “the sheriff’s office and the school board.” Think about it. Nice display of adult moral values for the students, no?

Nothing will change. The program continues today. Illegal acts are still being covered up, and ever-increasing unlawful behavior is still being hidden in an effort to attain more favorable school statistics, and the subsequent money. Nothing will change there, nothing.

It didn’t change when Trayvon Martin was involved; they covered-up for him. It won’t change just because Nikolas Cruz was involved. Unfortunate, but the corruption runs too deep…. Way, way too deep.

