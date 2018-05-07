Broward County Officials Forced To Admit School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Was in Diversionary Program….

The Broward County school and law enforcement officials have finally admitted Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was indeed a participant in the “Promise Program”; a corrupt diversionary program intended to keep students out of the legal system. Until today school and county officials had denied Cruz’s participation.
FLORIDA – Broward school district officials admitted Sunday that the confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman was assigned to a controversial disciplinary program, after the superintendent repeatedly claimed Nikolas Cruz had “no connection” to the alternative punishment designed to limit on-campus arrests.
[…] When asked for a response, a spokeswoman for Superintendent Robert Runcie stated on Friday that district administrators were aggressively analyzing Cruz’s records.
[…] The Broward Sheriff’s Office has also said Cruz didn’t attend PROMISE.
“The school board reports that there was no PROMISE program participation,” BSO representative Jack Dale said during a recent meeting of a new state commission tasked with investigating the shooting. (read more)
Nothing good comes from this admission now. Heck, it’s not an admission – they just got caught lying. Notice who was lying: “the sheriff’s office and the school board.” Think about it. Nice display of adult moral values for the students, no?
Nothing will change. The program continues today. Illegal acts are still being covered up, and ever-increasing unlawful behavior is still being hidden in an effort to attain more favorable school statistics, and the subsequent money. Nothing will change there, nothing.
It didn’t change when Trayvon Martin was involved; they covered-up for him. It won’t change just because Nikolas Cruz was involved. Unfortunate, but the corruption runs too deep…. Way, way too deep.
It’s amazing they left this piece of information out to continue the gun control narrative.
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Soy Boy Hogg to comment.
Why do our servants continually lie to us? When do they ever tell us the truth?
Maybe we should stop paying them.
Because they couldn’t manipulate and enslave you if they told you the truth…
Why would anyone care what he thinks? Camera Hogg is an empty nazi suit.
Nice job Sundance. You called it.
He called it during the Trayvon Martin case. Predicted this very sort of thing would happen as a result.
As Sundance often says, once you understand the scheme it’s easy to predict the outcome. It seems eerie to those who don’t grasp the underlying dynamic, but it’s clear as day.
Amen. ^
[Bearing witness also makes your heart hurt. True.]
I didn’t follow CTH them. What was Sundance’s take? … I did read somewhere he was high.
CTH uncovered the whole sordid truth of who Trayvon Martin really was. Contrary to the angelic (out of date) photo of a little boy who looked a bit like Emmitt Till, Martin was a nearly grown and troubled young man. He liked to smoke weed, drink “Lean” (a cough syrup/watermelon punch/Skittles candy cocktail, the mixers he had on him that night), and was an underground MMA fighter. He was also a punk kid who, along with his homeys, apparently burglarized houses.
He had been caught at school with burglar tools and stolen property, but it was swept under the rug as part of the “Promise Program.” Which led to a bigger, wider expose on the program itself. Basically, the school district and local authorities manipulating crime statistics for money. Not by reducing crime, but by minimizing, ignoring, and covering it up.
Sundance said as the schools spiraled out of control, the crimes escalated. He predicted eventually there’s going to be a murder or a school shooting.
And he was dead right. Sadly.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
This program would end much faster if the Trump Administration removed the financial incentives that motivated it in the first place. Just sayin’.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That’s exactly what they should do………..
Chickens coming home to roost.
Trayvon was killed in 2012. At the time, the school had jewelry that was stolen from a house nearby, burglary tools, marijuana, and spray paint he had used to tag the school. If the truth were finally known, it was the probably the spray paint that pushed the school to suspend him. How dare he deface their property.
Straight from the Clinton/Obama playbook…
Deny, deny, deny until the story has faded enough from the mainstream, and then admit it quietly and hope it doesn’t get much publicity. If anyone notices, then say that it’s old news and has already been fully covered!
Except Clinton/Obama are not in charge. Whose playbook is our current administration using?
I follow this incredible father (Andrew Pollack) that lost his beautiful daughter that day at the school. The other night would have been her prom night.
The man is on a mission and I give him all the credit in the world. The Superintendent is in for a rude awakening!
“I can only imagine how beautiful my daughter would look today.”
Ok, I’m a soulless troll, but in real life I’m also a father. That line kicked me right in the feelz.
Father of three girls myself! Two of which went to their senior prom. I know exactly how you feel.
Just another lie that is really a smoke screen to the real issue. Who’s in charge of the nation’s youth and the undermining of the Constitution of this Great Land!
It is the to take back our Republic and call out the lying and corruption and hold those who do it to account! Fire them and expose them to local voters and send them to jail!
Semper Fidelis/Semper Vigilis
What is this “… spokeswoman for Superintendent Robert Runcie stated on Friday that district administrators were aggressively analyzing Cruz’s records.”
How many records could he have, and how long could it take to analyze? How does one “aggressively” analyze records? Are they snarling and growling as they leaf through the file?
They already know the whole story; they’re just spinning.
Dana Loesch to her credit is putting both POS under the spotlight today as well!
The students want someone to lobby against? Officials rolling the dice to keep criminal thugs records clean. The parents should sue the school s i.g stem.
Class action lawsuit. Financially cripple the BC School District & BC Sheriffs Dept. Won’t bring the children back, but money depravation and new personnel recalibrates policies rather quickly.
It is clear that the school and the sheriff’s office conspired to defraud the US Government (taxpayers) to gain monies from the financial incentives while covering up the real crimes.
This program is probably going on in every large school district in the nation – only the name may be different. This is not just a Florida issue, this is a national education extortion issue.
This is going on in schools all over the US..
As a sub I have been shocked by comments from some teachers. What was weird is to get the information you have to ask direct questions, for they won’t just spurt it out.
Many teachers fear sending kinds to office until it becomes an actual physical event. Sorry to tell you, but by that time it is too late. One physical event as the only report usually gets minor punishment if any, and then it just keeps escalating.
Depending on who is in a classroom, many teachers don’t teach any more, they just babysit big children that they hope wont turn on them.
A dear friend of mine is an advocate for children with special needs and acts pro bono for special cases. One of her new clients was a young girl of 14 who was raped by 3 students at the high school in southern Florida. It received extensive coverage in the media. The attackers tested positive for STD’s and HIV. They actually suspended the victim and questioned her for hours without parental notification. I have been calling her to tell her to see if the 3 assailants were members of the Promise Program. She had never heard of it. I just sent her this link and I hope she can also sue for that too if it turns out one or all of them were part of that program. The schools have to be forced to protect the vulnerable innocent students at these schools! (And normally that means lawsuits and hefty fines or they won’t change anything). On a side note, on one of her pervious cases the school district actually forged a parent’s signature. She actually called onto the stand a former FBI writing analyst- and tore their case to smithereens. Sadly, the judges usually just let the school district win unless there is outright fraud like she was able to expose.
Bean counting: Those dead kids are the unfortunate cost of doing business in the Broward County school system.
Better luck next time.
Sorry!!
We knew this corruption was going on in the Martin case and continues to this day. Where is the Secretary of Education, the President, Homeland Security. Does anyone give a damn?
Nice legacy you got there Obama. Even more corpses racked up than HRC. That took some doing.
Thank you Sundance. Great article.
There were just too many many reports to authorities, On top of that the Hogg group even admits that they bullied/Ostracized him for years. Cruz not only lost both his parents but I read someplace that Cruz even had learning disabilities..
Add the Bullying- the lack of proper help from the school (can’t blame parents too much, since he lost both) and most likely lack of proper education together and OUCH!..
The Social Death Penalty: Why Being Ostracized Hurts Even More Than Bullying @alternet http://www.alternet.org/culture/social-death-penalty-why-being-ostracized-hurts-even-more-bullying
None of this excuses what Cruz did, but why the school, law enforcement and/or .social services did not do something about about the long smoldering fuss to the Cruz keg of dynamite still angers me. .
What you’re now discovering with Obama is something we here inn the UK learned years ago – that the disastrous results of letting leftist morons run your country can take years if not decades to become apparent.
If you’re wondering how the UK managed to go down the pan so quickly, I give you Tony Blair.
And then years or decades to reverse.
Except if the Promise Program was not established pursuant to federal legislation, the Trump Admin can simply cancel it.
And even if it were, they can either re-write the related regulations and/or arbitrarily de-fund it. Then let Broward file suit and defend the practice in a public courtroom.
It will be up to the voters to fix the corruption. We know how that will turn out.
My daughter was a difficult student. I am the first to admit it, although I also feel compelled to point out that her defiance stemmed in large part from the school district’s actions and policies. One of which was a two tiered disciplinary system under which white children are punished more harshly than Hispanics. I watched it over and over again when the young Hispanic girl with whom she misbehaved was given lighter punishment. My daughter’s actions were always the kind that only hurt herself (ditching, tardiness etc.) She has a mouth on her, too. I get it and I don’t think she’s a saint.
Somehow she got tangled up with another girl, also dark skinned and in my opinion a fledgling sociopath. After regular communication with the Principal and Vice Principal trying to straighten out my daughter’s behavior I know that it was clear to them that the other girl was a puppet master and was manipulating conflict all over the school. One day she signed into my daughter’s SM account and sent a series of absolutely vicious messages to other kids. I was called in to the school and the vice principal and I was able to definitively prove that my daughter had not posted the messages and could not have because at the time they were posted she was sitting in her therapists office. Together we worked back through the messages and the timing and concluded that the Puppet Master was the most likely sender. Didn’t matter, of course, because all the targets decided it was my daughter and weren’t satisfied until they jumped her one day. They pulled her off the bleachers and beat her so badly I thought one or both of her cheekbones were broken. Guess what? My daughter was suspended along with her attackers, because she was involved in a violent incident. We pressed charges, and while she was on probation the ring leader was texting death threats to my daughter.
My point is that there are VERY real issues with school discipline and I think looking the other way for ANYONE, no matter how sympathetic one might be to their ‘home life’ or ‘situation’ is a very dangerous standard to set.
Cruz was identified by nearly everyone as someone with severe issues yet nobody did anything. Society has got to figure out why and address that.
Obama is political cancer — and that coward Sheriff “DNC” Israel too…
Debbie Wassermelon Shultz is more than likely mixed up in this too. Libturd districts should be marked as “no go” zones for federal funding.
