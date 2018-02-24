Policy and Consequence – Broward County Sheriff Union President Notes “Promise Program” and Consequences…

Last night Broward County Sheriff Union President Jeff Bell appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show to discuss the Broward County deputy response to the Parkland Florida school shooting. [The key segment is at 05:00 prompted below]

Within the conversation Mr. Bell points to the 2013 Broward County School Board policy known as the “Promise Program“. The Promise Program is the collaborative policy between all county officials the school superintendent, school board and law enforcement that instructs officers to not arrest high school students.

This policy sits at the center of understanding why Nikolas Cruz was not intercepted by law enforcement. WATCH (prompted – just hit play):

A Broward County School Police Officer must: carry a political hat and be able to intercept anti-social behavior (ie. filter through “The Promise Program“); modify his/her action based on the specific policy need (no arrests); falsify documents (as needed), hide evidence (as needed), manipulate records (as needed); and engage inside the system with an understanding of the unwritten goals and school board/LEO objectives (improve stats).

As such, Broward County school law enforcement are given political instructions, and carrying out political objectives. The 30 minute CCTV tape-delay is one unofficial consequence of that objective. School police are not given law-enforcement instructions.

The school officers are the primary foot soldiers carrying out county political policy (must keep statistics protected). Actual physical security of school students is not their primary role, they don’t have time for that. The Broward County school officer is in place to protect the school system “policy” and ensure students are not arrested for criminal conduct.

If you begin reviewing the downstream consequences with a correct understanding of the originating policy objectives then everything begins to make sense. You can see from the program outline the scale of the agreement and which parties contributed to the policy. Here’s the program in pdf form:

Now WATCH:

Consequence:

