Broward County Sheriff’s Office Did Not “Miss Warning Signs” or Make “Mistakes”…

A few points need to be emphasized for those unfamiliar with the Broward County system. First, with revelations of frequent LEO contact and calls from people warning about school shooter Nikolas Cruz, there’s a common narrative mistakenly being pushed by mainstream media.
(left to right) Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, Hillary Clinton, Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) didn’t “miss warning signs” or make “mistakes” in not writing up reports. The Sheriff’s office did exactly what their internal policies, procedures and official training required them to do, they intentionally ignored the signs, and intentionally didn’t generate documents. Example:
Miami Herald […] In November, a tipster called BSO to say Cruz “could be a school shooter in the making” but deputies did not write up a report on that warning. It came just weeks after a relative called urging BSO to seize his weapons. Two years ago, according to a newly released timeline of interactions with Cruz’s family, a deputy investigated a report that Cruz “planned to shoot up the school” — intelligence that was forwarded to the school’s resource officer, with no apparent result. (read more)
It is important to understand the policy here. Broward County law enforcement (Sheriff Israel), in conjunction with Broward County School Officials (Superintendent Runcie and School Board), have a standing policy to ignore any criminal engagement with High School students.
When the police are hiding current, actual and ongoing unlawful conduct as a matter of standard procedure on a regular basis, what do we expect the police would do with reports of potential unlawful conduct? Of course they would ignore them.
You can read a twitter thread on the multi-year-long enterprise HERE
This is not a “mistake” on their part, the ‘doing nothing’ is part of the standard practice.
♦ Secondly, the 27 minute tape-delay in the CCTV system is not an “accident”, “flaw” or “mistake”. It is entirely by design.
As a standard Broward and Miami-Dade practice, when school law enforcement need to cover-up or hide behavior, they need time (when that behavior happens) to delete the evidence trail. As such the school policy -as carried out in practice- is more efficient with a 30 minute tape delay affording the school officer enough time to deal with the situation, then erase the possibility of a recording of the unlawful activity surfacing.
Building in a 30 minute delay on the CCTV system was one of those pesky add-on items that happened a few years ago when the School and Law Enforcement officials established the policy of intentionally not arresting students.
With modern technology it’s tough to hide criminal behavior, especially the violent stuff, when it is being recorded. Duh. Ergo the tape-delay was the best-practice workaround.
Lastly, when the county education policy is intentionally constructed to ignore criminal behavior in schools, the Sheriff and School superintendent cannot rely on “law-and-order-minded” school police officers to carry out the heavily nuanced policy. The county officials need the people closest to the work, the officers, to be able to think quickly on their feet to safeguard their prized district-wide statistics.
2013 – Broward announced broad changes designed to mitigate the use of harsh punishments for minor misbehavior at the beginning of this school year. While other districts have amended their discipline codes, prohibited arrests in some circumstances, and developed alternatives to suspension, Broward was able to do all these things at once with the cooperation of a group that included a member of the local NAACP, a school board member, a public defender, a local sheriff, a state prosecutor, and several others. In early November, The Miami Herald reported that suspensions were already down 40 percent and arrests were down 66 percent. (2013 article link)
A Broward County SRO must carry a political hat and be able to intercept behavior, modify his/her action based on a specific policy need, falsify documents, hide evidence, manipulate records and engage inside the system with an understanding of the unwritten goals.
Broward County school law enforcement are given political instructions, and carrying out political objectives. They are not given law-enforcement instructions.
The school officers are the primary foot soldiers carrying out county political policy. Physical security of school students is not their role, they don’t have time for that. The Broward County SRO is in place to protect the school system “policy” and ensure students are not arrested for criminal conduct.
If you begin reviewing the downstream consequences with a correct understanding of the originating policy objectives then everything begins to make sense. Again, from the Miami Herald:
[…] on Nov. 30, an unidentified caller from Massachusetts called to say Cruz was collecting guns and knives. The caller said “Cruz will kill himself one day and believes he could be a school shooter in the making.”
BSO, however, never even wrote a report on the tip. Internal affairs detectives are now trying to figure out what happened. Deputies Edward Eason and Guntis Treijs are on restricted duty while detectives examine their handling of the two potential school shooter tips. After the shooting, the tipster was re-interviewed and said BSO told him to report Cruz to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s, as the teen was then living in the neighboring county. (read more)
Of course the Broward County Sheriff’s Office didn’t write a report. Writing a report would not be in line with the goals of hiding student criminal behavior.
Additionally, it seems odd to see the Miami Herald reporting on Nikolas Cruz in 2018; when the same editorial staff conspicuously avoided any aspects of Trayvon Martin’s student criminal behavior in 2012 and 2013. I wonder why there’s such a difference now?
I digress…
[School Police Officer Scot] Peterson is mentioned as part of a 2016 social services agency investigation into Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old identified by police as the gunman. According to a Florida Department of Children and Families report detailing that investigation, Peterson was approached by investigators and “refused to share any information … regarding [an] incident that took place with” the teenager.
That same year, the sheriff’s office revealed Thursday, it was told about “third hand information” from a “neighbor’s son” suggesting that Cruz “planned to shoot up the school,” although the specific school was not listed. The sheriff’s office said a deputy contacted the caller, determined that Cruz had knives and a BB gun and sent the information to the school resource officer — presumably Peterson. It is unclear whether he investigated. (Washington Post Link)
▪ Feb. 5, 2016: A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is told by an anonymous caller that Nikolas Cruz, then 17, had threatened on Instagram to shoot up his school and posted a photo of himself with guns. The information is forwarded to BSO Deputy Scot Peterson, a school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
▪ Sept. 23, 2016: A “peer counselor” reports to Peterson that Cruz had possibly ingested gasoline in a suicide attempt, was cutting himself and wanted to buy a gun. A mental health counselor advises against involuntarily committing Cruz. The high school says it will conduct a threat assessment.
▪ Sept. 28, 2016: An investigator for the Florida Department of Children and Families rules Cruz is stable, despite “fresh cuts” on his arms. His mother, Lynda Cruz, says in the past he wrote a racial slur against African Americans on his book bag and had recently talked of buying firearms.
▪ Sept. 24, 2017: A YouTube user named “nikolas cruz” posts a comment stating he wants to become a “professional school shooter.” The comment is reported to the FBI in Mississippi, which fails to make the connection to Cruz in South Florida.
▪ Nov. 1, 2017: Katherine Blaine, Lynda Cruz’s cousin, calls BSO to report that Nikolas Cruz had weapons and asks that police recover them. A “close family friend” agrees to take the firearms, according to BSO.
▪ Nov. 29, 2017: The Palm Beach County family that took in Cruz after the death of his mother calls the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office to report a fight between him and their son, 22. A member of the family says that Cruz had threatened to “get his gun and come back” and that he has “put the gun to others’ heads in the past.” The family does not want him arrested once he calms down.
▪ Nov. 30, 2017: A caller from Massachusetts calls BSO to report that Cruz is collecting guns and knives and could be a “school shooter in the making.” A BSO deputy advises the caller to contact the Palm Beach sheriff.
▪ Jan. 5, 2018: A caller to the FBI’s tip line reports that Cruz has “a desire to kill people” and could potentially conduct a school shooting. The information is never passed on to the FBI’s office in Miami.
▪ Feb. 14, 2018: Nikolas Cruz attacks Stoneman Douglas High. Peterson, the school’s resource officer, Scot Peterson, draws his gun outside the building where Cruz is shooting students and staff. He does not enter.
It is good to see that SD is up in the wee hours keeping us informed.
He’s up late or really early one.
Clearly this strikes a cord w Sundance.
“Clearly this strikes a cord w Sundance.”
Yes, they picked the wrong place to do this.
Sundance is going to destroy them. It appears that most of his work is already done and published. It just needs a light shone upon it, and the school shooting / false flag event just focused the national spotlight right next to all of Sundance’s research.
He just needs to nudge it into the light, and we can all help him do that by spreading the word and links to the articles and evidence he has provided.
The evil and corrosive theory of Disparate Impact is what killed those kids, coupled with the equally evil idea that if criminal behavior is not documented or punished, there is no criminal behavior.
and if clinton had been “elected” instead of PDJT, this is how the entire USA would dysfunction. and implode into a mire of crisis and utter chaos.
The more crisis and chaos the better for the would-be Clinton government. Crisis and chaos are needed to enact sweeping societal ‘transformations’, and when those crises don’t arise organically, they are created (false flag events).
Rahm Emmanuel: “Never let a crisis go to waste”.
These people are evil.
Thoroughly.
We should thank God every day for that not occurring. It would have been over for this country.
SD, thanks for laying this out using your never fail timeline method. It always makes events so clear. I am just at such a loss. This is such evil perpetrated on the parents and students of that school district I continue to be in shock.
If I had a child in a public school I would withdraw them tomorrow. I can’t think of a worse danger than to send your child to a public school unless it would be to send them into a drug house or let them go play on the freeway. If they don’t brainwash them, or steal their soul, or medicate them to the gills, they unleash a mass murderer on them.
So much truth in what you said SA.. Many of my friends and family have taken their kids out of public schools and are either home schooling or sending them to private schools..
I couldn’t help but giggle at your last paragraph – you are so right. You really phrased that in a memorable way. Love you Sylvia.
Go higher up. Eric Holders DOJ under Obama pushed this nationally, beginning in 2011. Do a search on Holder saying “school to prison” and condemning schools who discipline minorities at a rate higher than he liked. Schools which did – even if it was justified in each case – were threatened with DOJ investigations of civil rights violations.
All of this is presently ignored while the media and children’s crusade tries to take guns from you and me.
I grew up in Broward County in the 70’s.
It’s all one big lie. Was never about a gun. 17 families suffer because of it.
It’s late. Can you expand upon your update? What was it about?
Depositions in this case will be explosive… Every parent needs to be reading or at least made aware of Sundance’s articles relating to Parkland High School/Broward County School policies.
Inform you friends and family of these school policies Broward County has in place so they can check to see if their kids are exposed to these same bad policies at their schools.
And parents please look into your local school districts as I guarantee you they likely have similar policies, especially in larger school districts.
Sundance. Serious question, and I believe you know a lot more about this than I do. In your last couple of write-up, you move freely between Dade and Broward as if they are one entity. I have always known Scott Israel as an honorable man, and I thought he made no excuses today about the failure of his cowardly deputy. My question is this. Dade has been a lost cause for quite a while. You certainly proved that with the Trayvon case. Do you have the same communication with Broward insiders that you did in Dade, or do you just recognize the same pattern? If that’s not an appropriate question, how about this. Are the two counties tied together by any sort of agreements, or just parallel tracks? I live in Broward. Our county commission is the worst. I don’t know much about internal school policies, but again, your Dade/Broward ambiguity has me a little confused. I don’t mind reading everything you have up, just looking for starting info before I do.
There’s not a single link in that article to Miami-Dade. Everything is Broward County.
I will read it. All of it
I guess it’s the Trayvon stuff on the Twitter thread it has me confused. I’m out. I’ll reread all this in the morning. Sounds like Broward sheriff’s School operation is a big corrupt mess
Did you watch the CNN town hall last night? Watch as Sheriff Israel answers questions.
He was evasive, uncomfortable and looked to pass the blame onto the NRA…
There have been questions about Sheriff Israel and corruption in the past.
2013
Broward homicide detective blows whistle on Sheriff Israel; alleges cover up and retaliation
http://www.floridabulldog.org/2013/08/broward-homicide-detective-blows-whistle-on-sheriff-israel-alleges-cover-up-and-retaliation/
2016
Sheriff’s hiring of political supporters under fire
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/fl-sheriff-political-hires-20160827-story,amp.html?__twitter_impression=true
This is simply beyond comprehension. There were multiple opportunities to discover this problem and interdict it. What you have here is Political Correctness gone wild and out of control. The fault does not lie with the availability of guns; the fault lies with the incomprehensible idiocy of the people running the school system and the Sheriff’s office. Who knows how many other problems they have ignored and how many future crimes will be committed by students whose criminal activities have been covered up. Seventeen lives is way too high a cost. Broward County needs to clean house.
“What you have here is Political Correctness gone wild and out of control.”
__________________
That is the only kind of ‘political correctness’ there is.
It’s like lighting a cigarette in a fireworks factory. It’s not a matter of if it’s going to burn everything down to the ground, only when.
Political-correctness is institutionally and socially sanctioned insanity.
Just as it’s progenitor, Progressive Leftism.
It is doing things that you know are wrong, just to see how long it takes to explode. Political-correctness is criminal negligence with malice aforethought.
Like a small town gossip, telling lies to turn everyone against each other, leading inevitably to murder.
It is premeditated, the outcome is known and desired, the only variable is how long it will take.
If there is no official report that the fireworks factory burnt down, it didn’t happen, regardless eyewitnesses or any other evidence. Case closed, move on, nothing to see,
The peer counselor and the gasoline is unbelievable. I can’t believe that didn’t warrant more aggressive behavior on behalf of the school counselors.
“When the police are hiding current, actual and ongoing unlawful conduct as a matter of standard procedure on a regular basis, what do we expect the police would do with reports of potential unlawful conduct? Of course they would ignore them.”
You can read a twitter thread on the multi-year-long enterprise HERE
“This is not a “mistake” on their part, the ‘doing nothing’ is part of the standard practice.”
_____________________
Broward County appears to be a microcosm of the entire Progressive Leftist worldview, and what you are
describingproving amounts to a complete indictment and successful prosecution of that entire Progressive Leftist worldview.
Their radical worldview, radically at odds with reality, came crashing down all around them last week.
Expose it all in the light of day, and destroy everyone and everything that participating in it.
You said it Scott467. And this time, if the families of the victims learn what SD has just written, I don’t think the usual suspects can cover things up.
Seriously unbelievable levels of bureaucratic corruption! Flattering fake statistics over human lives!
and while the corrupted cowardly “law enforcement” cringed in the shadows, 15 year old Peter Wang heroically died a violent death while using his last moments trying to help his fellow classmates escape their own deaths..
Army Awards Posthumous Medal To JROTC Freshman Who Died Helping Classmates In Florida Shooting
Feb 22, 2018
https://www.army.mil/article/200902/army_awards_posthumous_medal_to_jrotc_freshman_who_died_helping_classmates_in_florida_shooting
a pathetic and shameful day and aftermath for Broward County.
clinton country.
This is typical “1984”-think: if there is no report, then there is no problem. The problem, Comrade, is with you and your wrong-thinking mind that a problem exists in the Leftist Socialist paradise of a public high school!
Check out Project Exile, a pilot program in Virginia which targeted felons with guns and locked up those carrying guns illegally. It reduced murders by over 20% in one year in Richmond…
Until…
…the Congressional Black Caucus found out that most of the felons locked up were… 😉
So when a solution is found, but it shows that their Leftist conceits are wrong, then the solution is no good! Like this idiocy in Broward County: ignore the correct solution: our high school is just fine…see, no crime reports!
On Project Exile:
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/meet-project-exile-the-proven-effective-anti-gun-crime-proposal-that-liberals-hate/
Sundance, I am so impressed with your work on this. You are exposing things about school districts that are normally so well hidden the public never has any idea what jeopardy kids (and teachers) are in.
I do wonder if Cruz was given some additional leeway (on top of his protections being labeled as special education bc I’d be shocked if he wasn’t) because of his last name identifying him as Hispanic. Sometimes that is all it takes for differential treatment some school districts given the racial justice movement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
_______________________
Oh man…
That explains why there is no video, when they have cameras all over that school. If the video is shown, it will reveal that it was on a tape-delay by policy, and the whole thing blows up in their face.
These people are dog meat.
Broward County officials are being played by Paul Riser’s character, and the good guys have just figured out what he was up to:
*warning, contains some profanity:
There are two things I don’t understand.
1. The school policy to not call police over small crimes also indicates (according to the article) that it did not apply to repeat offenders. Wasn’t”t he a repeat offender?
2. What does the policy of a school not calling police (when students commit crimes or violence at school) have to do with reports made directly to the Sheriff’s office or activities not on school grounds? What policy gave the Sheriff’s office the right to ignore a report made directly to his office that Cruz was a school shooting threat?
And where is the student and parent outrage, protest, and CNN townhall over this policy?
“As a standard Broward and Miami-Dade practice, when school law enforcement need to cover-up or hide behavior, they need time (when that behavior happens) to delete the evidence trail. As such the school policy -as carried out in practice- is more efficient with a 30 minute tape delay affording the school officer enough time to deal with the situation, then erase the possibility of a recording of the unlawful activity surfacing.
Building in a 30 minute delay on the CCTV system was one of those pesky add-on items that happened a few years ago when the School and Law Enforcement officials established the policy of intentionally not arresting students.
With modern technology it’s tough to hide criminal behavior, especially the violent stuff, when it is being recorded. Duh. Ergo the tape-delay was the best-practice workaround.”
_______________________
Criminal obstruction of justice, institutionalized by local government, implemented as policy.
They’re dog meat.
There is no way to hide this now, the lawsuits will certainly bankrupt the county and maybe even the whole State of Florida.
It is way past time for the DOJ to send a special team (no Hussein Holdovers or members of the ‘small group’ need apply) to Broward County for a true federal investigation.
Expect many suicides and attempts to flee the country.
