IMPORTANT Report: Christopher Steele Willing to Cooperate With U.S. Investigators…

In what seems like a reversal, the DNC-contracted author of the infamously sketchy dossier on Trump, Christopher Steele, is now willing to cooperate with U.S. authorities.
Steele was hired by Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson as an outcome of a contract between the Clinton campaign and Fusion-GPS. Steele was hired by Fusion to work with Nellie Ohr (wife of DOJ official Bruce Ohr), generate political opposition research, and write a dossier targeting candidate Donald Trump.
According to the London Financial Times, the former MI6 intelligence operative is willing to talk to U.S. investigators, likely Michael Horowitz, regarding his contact with corrupt DOJ and FBI officials during the 2016 campaign and seditious aftermath.
(Daily Caller) Former British spy Christopher Steele has agreed to meet in London with U.S. officials regarding the dossier, The Times of London is reporting.
A source close to Steele told the newspaper he plans to meet with American authorities within the next several weeks, but only about his interactions with the FBI and only with the approval of the British government. (more)
His testimony could be a key issue to expose corruption within the FBI that was previously identified by Senator Chuck Grassley. The FBI said Christopher Steele never told them he was shopping his dossier to the media; however, Christopher Steele told a British court the FBI was fully aware of all his media contacts, and they used the dossier anyway.
Christopher Steele had no motive to lie to the FBI about his media contacts.
The FBI had tons of motive to lie about their knowing Steele talked to the media.
It’s just common sense.
Christopher Steele wasn’t meeting in secret with the media, it was well known. He was traveling around to meet them in August and September 2016. Why would he lie to the FBI about such transparently well known action in October? Answer: He wouldn’t.
Back in April 2019 Margot Cleveland presented an interesting article in The Federalist outlining how the DOJ (Mueller) investigation of Christopher Steele was dropped [READ HERE]. Essentially the Cleveland article outlines how Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley sent a criminal referral of Chris Steele to Rosenstein/Mueller in January 2018; however the case was used as a shield to ward-off FOIA inquiry, but the case was never actually pursued – and eventually dropped.
At the time of the 2018 referral CTH noted the Grassley/Graham referral was not what it appeared [See Here]. Additionally, with hindsight and a greater understanding of the Weissmann-Mueller team corruption, we can see how that specific referral hits the center of the FBI intent around their Russia collusion-conspiracy.
The issue surrounds the October 2016 Carter Page FISA application and how the Steele Dossier was used therein.
When the stories first broke about the Steele Dossier being the majority of the FBI evidence (December 2017), the FBI investigators were claiming they were never aware of Chris Steele shopping his dossier to the media. However, at the same time Glenn Simpson was testifying to congress the FBI fully knew Chris Steele was shopping the dossier.
SIDE NOTE: The need for everyone to see what Fusion-GPS (Glenn Simpson) was saying is the reason why Dianne Feinstein “accidentally” released the Simpson transcript (remember, she had a cold). Feinstein released the transcript five days after the Graham/Grassley referral. Democrats knew everyone in the FBI needed to be on the same page and reading from the same manuscript; she needed to tip-off corrupt DOJ and FBI officials abotu the testimony of Glenn Simpson. I hope everyone can clearly see this now.
Remember, Robert Mueller took over the counterintelligence investigation; so the FBI investigators from Crossfire Hurricane (2016) were now the same “40 FBI investigators” on Mueller’s team in 2017.
In late 2017 and early 2018 those FBI investigators were saying they were not aware of Steele shopping the dossier to the media; AND they were also claiming that Chris Steele never told them. However, Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), and later Chris Steele himself, were telling a completely different story. According to Simpson and Steele the FBI was fully aware of Steele shopping the dossier.
Enter Senator Graham and Senator Grassley.
Senators Graham and Grassley suspected, likely knew, the FBI/DOJ was the group lying about this ‘Steele/Dossier/Media’ angle in an effort to support the validity of the Dossier used in the FISA application. In order to prove the DOJ and FBI were lying, Grassley and Graham sent a criminal referral to Rod Rosenstein:
Essentially Graham and Grassley were saying: ‘if the FBI is being truthful, then Chris Steele lied to the FBI’… so go prosecute him.
Remember, these FBI agents are on Mueller’s team and the criminal referral was sent to Rosenstein; but due to the scope of Mueller’s investigation the referral was -in effect- being sent to Robert Mueller.
It is the FBI who lied to the FISA Court in the application. It is the FBI who were claiming in their FISA application the dossier was not ‘shopped’. It was the FBI attempting to enhance the dossier credibility by making statements/claims about what Chris Steele presented to them. It is NOT Christopher Steele making these claims. Christopher Steele knew the ‘dossier’ was presented to media. Heck, Christopher Steele briefed media.
It was Robert Mueller’s FBI investigators who were lying; and the referral was sent to Robert Mueller because the special counsel held all jurisdiction on the Russian collusion investigation; and at the heart of that investigation was the Steele Dossier and FISA application. Mueller’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 FBI team were essentially investigating the claims within the Steele Dossier they helped create in 2016.
This is where Margot Cleveland’s article comes in. The FBI used the Grassley/Graham criminal referral, the existence of an ongoing criminal investigation, to argue against public disclosure (and enforce redactions) within the James Comey’s memos on May 4, 2018. However, in December of 2018 those reasons for redaction were dropped because the criminal investigation was no longer ongoing. Heck, it was never opened.
The FBI used the referral as a shield and never investigated the underlying claim because the referral would have actually proved FBI lying, not Chris Steele lying.
♦ The key takeaway is to point out the scale of corruption amid the forty FBI investigators participating in the Mueller Probe. [BACKSTORY HERE]
They honestly don’t think we can see them. They act like the Wizard of Oz after the curtain has been pulled back & they are still shouting into the microphone.
It is quite amazing.
After Glenn Simpson delivered his testimony, Grassley knew the FBI was lying about the dossier. In an early 2018 speech on the Senate Floor Grassley outlined the problem.
…”If those [FBI] documents are not true, and there are serious discrepancies that are no fault of Mr. Steele, then we have another problem—an arguably more serious one”…
This is likely why Steele is now willing to talk to investigators. The aspect of the FBI lying about knowledge of Steele talking to media speaks to their motives in using the dossier for the FISA warrant. A motive to use the dossier regardless of the false content.
He better get a food taster, avoid Fort Marcy Park, and avoid flying commercially or privately. I wouldn’t fly with him.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Just the thought of the “puckering” going on right now……….LOL!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bet they dare not sit down for fear of sucking up all the furniture!
::::ducking::::
LikeLike
All that simultaneous puckering-diamond tight, i might add-
along the DC/NY corridor is causing a low pressure system
spinning off numerous twisters here in flyover country.
Barr needs to fix this if for no other reason than CLIMATE CHANGE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. Everyone knows exactly where he will be and what he will be doing for the next two weeks. I guess this is a fine example of ‘living in interesting times’.
LikeLike
1st takeaway: So b/c the fault clearly lies w/ the DOJ/FBI, Steele is willing (feels it’s reasonably safe) to talk….?
LikeLiked by 2 people
oops that’s pretty much EXACTLY what the tweet SD cited says, so yeah
LikeLiked by 3 people
They now know that Trump is going nowhere for the next 6 years. It’s deal cutting time. Mueller was their insurance policy. Donald j Trump cancelled that insurance policy and sent them a bill with a new premium bill that is coming due. And then he had a piece of the most delicious chocolate cake and played around of golf. And then he had the greatest physical of any President in The history of the United States. I love that man. Walk that aisle like slick Ric!!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Then We the People repeal the 22nd Amendment for President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And then he went to bed with a supermodel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a great day!
LikeLike
They have separate bedrooms. Hence, the affairs. Make sense?
Understandable
Everyone needs consistent love & affection.
LikeLike
According to Melania, that isn’t true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Beth heard it on the internet so it must be true…./sarcasm
LikeLike
The BIG DOG goes to Britain and VOILA, Steele is willing to talk. Steele said he will talk only if the British government says it is ok. That was the plan by the BIG DOG, force the British to give up Steele. Now we are COOKING.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Funny how quick Steele
changed his tune/PT made
UK an offer they couldn’t refuse.
#MAGAFORTHEWIN❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Steele needs to be in protective custody, be given immunity and maybe some whistle blower $$$ to fold up the FBI’s cheap ass tent
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t he MI6? Like James Bond secret agent, MI6? I’m thinking he can see he hillbillie hitmen from Arkansas coming a mile away.
LikeLike
This tells me that British intel has struck a deal with DOJ/Trump on how far this goes.
LikeLiked by 27 people
You took the words right out of my mouth. Trump’s UK visit and what was discussed in private had something to do with this.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Kumquat May be stewed!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hiccup!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can kumquat be stewed with crow?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You Betcha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously. You beat me to it.
Not seriously, maybe the queen whispered in his ear, “Would you like a tour of the Tower of London?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder if Brit’s still have the headsman’s block? Make a unique tourist angle, try it on for size with Steele …
LikeLike
Maybe she took Trump to the pit of misery to meet Steele.
LikeLike
If that were correct it I would think it would be Durham doing the questioning, not the IG.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You think that because you want it to go far further than Trump/DOJ agreed it will actually go. Wait watch and learn to your dismay and disgust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would hope it would be deep state bureaucracy doing the usual as opposed to a deal Trump has settled for, but you could be right. Grrr!
Nothing on all of this has come to the surface during his visit, nothing from media, despite what Nunes and Papadopoulos said in advance, i.e. suppressed for a “nice statesman visit” (i.e. would fit with your theory).
LikeLike
Bosley, if Trump is going to sell out, as you say, what would be the reason. Bringing down the swamp cadre would be his ultimate victory. Are you saying he’s compromised, and if so, how so? It’s easy to be vague, plant seeds of doubt, but that’s different than healthy skepticism.
LikeLike
Yes, these “Trump made a DEAL, to limit the investigation” have yet to point out what “Trump” gets out of any such “Deal”?
Do ‘they’drop impeachment, and deal with him on infrastructure?
No.
Do they come to the table and deal on immigration and wall?
NO
Do they, more broadly dial down the rhetoric, and start to do whats in the best interest of the country?
NO.
So, the greatest negotiator and dealmaker EVAH, lets the miscreants walk on all charges, in exchange for,…
SQUAT? This recurring theme, without ANY evidence, that,PDJT has capitulated and ‘sold us out’simply doesn’t hold water.
Its as rediculous and unfounded as “Trust the plan”, and is the flip sign of the same coin.
PDJT can NOT make a ‘Deal’with China, Mexico or Uniparty, and for the same reason.
You can not make a deal with Satan, and come out ahead. The only way you win, is to refuse to deal, no matter the incentive.
And DJT, as VSG, surely knows this.
LikeLike
Exactly. Well said. I love an irrefutable argument like that.
LikeLike
Great insight! But then this would further delay the IG report.
He needs to talk to Durham.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fay Wray ain’t cooperating so the IG REPORT WILL BE VERY DELAYED.
BESIDES, HOROWITZ IS A BARNEY FRANK PROTÉGÉ.
The report will be as superficial as Mule-Liar’s incomplete investigation.
The SES PROTECT THEIR OWN.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-12-15-Michael-Evan-Horowitz-DOJ-Inspector-General-corruption-analysis-prepared-Dec-15-2017.pdf
LikeLike
WOW! I listened to the podcast. This is frightening. And as usual the MSM is covering up for the DOJ.
LikeLike
Steele is not the smoking gun. It seems he can only corroborate what Barr already knows about the fake dossier, unless there’s something else…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dammit.
LikeLike
I don’t know … I’ll believe it when I see it … but I do know that a recent Internet URL about this topic included the words: “_SEX_DOSSIER.” Therefore, I rather expect to see very-considerable “salacious spin” being used here. “We shall see … we shall see …”
LikeLike
Hmm…
Wonder if Trump had a little “Leverage.” here..
“where are you gonna get parts for those F-35s”?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope he talks with Durham more than with Horowitz, since the latter is seemingly insufficiently outraged by this whole hoax. Also, I believe that Durham can indict and Horowitz can only write a report (as with McCabe). Is that correct?
LikeLiked by 3 people
IG can make criminal referrals to the DOJ
LikeLiked by 1 person
But then what happens?
LikeLike
It’s ultimately up to the AG to decide on prosecution or declination, based on his own people’s review & recommendation
LikeLike
Keep in mind…any IG’s real purpose is to spot irregularities in the Rules, Procedures and Law, pertaining to whatever department they’re assigned to.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You mean the corrupt FBI and DOJ lawyers are gonna hang themselves….
How Sweet it is!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
I wish!! LOL! We’ll probably have to do that.
LikeLike
The last honest leaders of the DOJ/FBI probably didn’t think they had to put a rule against selling out the law-abiding citizenry in writing, but they forgot that Democrats are like kids in a candy store if there are opportunities for treachery, venality, and corruption!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s so disgusting what they have done while WE weren’t paying attention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Steele refused to talk to Durham. That rings alarm bells on ‘what’ Horowitz might be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Unfortunately. Layers of protection.
So, 40 FBI agents are able to keep a united front. Please tell me someone in Barr’s office has taken a class in game theory. Even crazy John Nash would make quick work of 40D prisoner’s dilemma.
LikeLike
Hez’s a company man or they wouldn’t continue to reassign him.
LikeLike
Doesn’t make sense to me. Horowitz is limited to current DOJ employees.
LikeLike
I believe Horowitz CAN talk to anybody, he just can’t compel them.
LikeLike
Tic toc????
LikeLike
Of course not.
Reality occasionally holds a press conference.
If you can choose the patience (and patience is a choice, it’s not a feeling) to wait for Reality, there be no role for breath-holding or frustration or speculation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“… Patience is a choice, it’s not a feeling. If you choose patience to wait for Reality, there is no role for breath-holding or frustration or speculation.” –Sharon
I’m going to posterize those immortal words and affix them to the wall front of my desk!!
LikeLike
Agree, Sharon.
Best comnent of the day, and maybe EVAH! KUDOS, Can’t come up with enough words to adequately praise YOUR words.
I bow down in supplication to your words smithing!
LikeLike
Slow as molasses in wintertime…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brian: Just ask the folks in Boston (I believe) who survived the great molasses flood! Many people drowned in that molasses! They couldn’t out run the stuff!
LikeLike
This is all about Hillary. Everything is all about Hillary. Just ask her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In reality, this is all about Obama. This didn’t all go on without his knowledge and guidance. He was the president if that’s what one has to call him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hilldabeast started it…..in Slick Willy’s term…then Obie comes in, beats Hilldabeast…..and in order to “stay relevant” Hilldabeast/Slick struck a deal with Obie. They all helped each other…….Yes, Obie was POTUS….”and he helped!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Actually, it depends on what, exactly you mean by “This”, but since the article/thread is about the,STEELE dossier, and C.S. reportedly agreeing to talk to I.G.Horowitz, I would say it IS about Hillary,….
But its also about Congress. Once Hillary couldn’t keep DJT out of office, it was ‘over to you’ to Congress.
And, in order for Congress to ‘address the problem'(thrraten to impeach, in order to force resignation) they NEEDED Obstruction.
Its complicated business, folks,…
LikeLike
And don’t forget Biden.
LikeLike
He a hostile witness for the prosecution.
LikeLike
Is it all about Obama? 9/11 happened on Bush’s watch, and then Obama took over…
LikeLike
9/11/01 was conceived, planned and orchestrated during Clinton’s watch, as the airplane pilots had been training in the US for years. Only about 7 months into the POTUS43 Administration the sneak attack occurred.
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=60306
“Are there any men left in Washington, or all they all cowards.” Lion of the Mountains, leader of the Afghan Northern Alliance, and enemy of BinLaden & the Taliban in 1999. He was executed by a fake journalist suicide team from Algeria the day before 9/11.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“When something happens to me . . .
then you know they’re coming for you.” ~ Lion of the Mountains
LikeLike
Ahmad Shah Massoud
A True Warrior.
Assassinated by OBL as he feared HIM far more than the U.S.
LikeLike
And Obama……
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thats a good one!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love Branco!
LikeLike
I will just drop this here. It’s all one big Tangled spider web of deceit and corruption. But now we have an idea of why Paul Ryan resigned.
https://benweingarten.com/2019/05/revisiting-the-democrat-awan-brothers-cybersecurity-scandal-in-the-post-russiagate-era-with-luke-rosiak/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh yeah, just another piece of the puzzle…..It’s the Clinton-Way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I followed that story for quite some time. It is utterly disgusting how thoroughly corrupt the Deep State, politicians, and Media have become.
I hate being Eeyore but at times it just seems the corruption is so deep we’re are past the point of saving our Republic as we know it.
LikeLike
All I have to say is HANG ‘EM HIGH!.. with all the lies and deception, how can they possibly NOT be charged with treason/sedition. Rikers Island will be too good for them. They have railroaded Manafort (I’m not saying he shouldn’t be punished for the things he did that were illegal—but the Podestas did the same thing and haven’t been referred much less charged) and now he is being transferred to Rikers by some New York DA (could it be DeBlasio or is this another Cuomo trick??).
I hope President Trump found a little free time to chit chat with Steele and had a little help getting MI5/MI6 setting things up.
I was almost hoping there would be contact with Assange. It would be interesting to get inside his head.
By any chance, does anyone know which committee subpoenaed Steele? Nadler? Schiff? Cummings? Finance? All of the above? And the answer is…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently the sadistic NYDA wants revenge for not being able to get President Trump, so he’s sending Manifort to be tortured in solitary confinement in Rikers Prison. May God (and President Trump) have mercy on Manifort and rescue him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone at the DOJ needs to put on the big boy pants and DO something about this! Poor old Paul Manafort should be transferred to Club Fed not Rikers Island.
LikeLike
I don’t see this as a welcome development. He’s agreeing to cooperate with the IG. That’s a whole different ball of wax from Barr. It will probably end up protecting Steele. I don’t trust Horowitz as far as I can throw him. never forget that he basically covered for Hillary. He sealed Comey’s decision on Hillary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good instincts lydiaoo. He refused to talk to Durham. So why would he talk to Horowitz? Well the answer to that is not comforting (in regards to Horowitz) who has so far produced pretty much nothing out of all his work… considering the velocity of corruption outside investigators have found without access to what he has. Says it all. He is another ‘obstacle’, a deliberate ‘slower downer’ – an obfuscation man I feel.
LikeLike
Agree. If you’re just about to be interviewed by Durham with whom you have no leverage, cut a deal with the IG, over whom some of these actors have some at least editing leverage.
LikeLike
All I hear from Linday Graham is “were going to get to the bottom of this”. And it has been 6 months since he has been the Senate judiciary chairman, and as far as I know, he has subpoenaed one single person. Total fraud.
LikeLike
HAS NOT SUBPOENAED ONE SINGLE PERSON
LikeLike
I’m the last one to defend “Nancy” Graham…..but…until just maybe 6 weeks ago.(?) Graham’s committee Chair has been busy pushing through Judges……
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would much rather have Durham get to the bottom of this! Senate hearings never seem to go anywhere – Kabuki!
LikeLike
Graham had to pass the ball to DOJ. Truth is Congress doesn’t have enough teeth to get to the bottom of it like AG Barr does
LikeLike
Speaking of Christopher Steele and his representation of Oleg Deripaska… Isn’t the FBI in the business of placing sketchy foreigners on a black list, thus preventing them from getting a U.S. visa and then collecting money from them in exchange for a special visa dispensed by the AG? It happened to Deripaska – twice! And also to Natalia Veselnitskaya.
LikeLiked by 2 people
interesting how Steele will only talk with approval of the British Government. Huh? What on earth do they have to do with theses issues? Steele was a private citizen doing work for a private company right? So he kind of “outed” British Intelligence – not that we needed them to be outed.
This could go somewhere. This play – if my guess is correct that the VSG gave the Brits an ultimatum – “get this guy to cooperate fully with our investigation and I’ll try to keep MI5, MI6, the prime minister et al out of the papers” – seems very Trumpian. That is to say – get an effective result and minimize collateral damage while maintaining leverage.
Oh and PT is in the UK….funny how that works.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If he’s going to testify for AG Barr, he had better get some security.
The clinton mafia has arkancided many for far less.
LikeLike
Make that the Bush/Clinton/Obama/Romney/McCain, et.al. Mafia…….
LikeLike
PJDT’s comment in today’s presser saying PM May’s is probably a better negotiator than he….it struck me as odd…odd this Steele annoucement comes to light during this State Visit with PM out the door.
LikeLike
Clearly in connection with Trump’s UK visit!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would be slightly skeptical regarding it being a deal, because if it were I would think it would be Durham doing the questioning, not the IG.
LikeLike
He’ll lie.. Or worse “pretend” there was “evidence” for this story
LikeLiked by 1 person
Odd that this comes just as Trump is visiting our “friends” in the UK, lol.
I’m not surprised by this. I’d welcome this news, except for the fact that we already know that Steele is a lying opportunist degenerate.
LikeLike
“We’re not talking about the rank and file here … bla bla bla”
Yeh, right…
Puzzle… what do you call 40 FBI agents?
Multiple choice answer. Pick up to 4.
1. A gaggle
2. A bunch
3. Rank and File
4. A cluster *uck?
5. A stain
6. A disgrace
LikeLiked by 7 people
A Democrat Caucus?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justin, I think that falls into the last 4 on the list? 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I could add a few more adjectives, but I’ll be nice.
LikeLike
A future prison .
LikeLike
What if they’re Pelosi investigators?
LikeLike
When the institutions we rely on to preserve justice go rogue, they are almost invincible – our checks and balances are designed to work between men of good faith, but these traitors simply used them as leverage! Look at how they perverted the attempts of patriots to bring misconduct to light as the very tool to hide it! I guess Sen. Schumer was right, the Intel (and Law Enforcement) Community DOES “have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you!” Sounds like he knows a lot about how it works, probably picked up from his mentor, the execrable Harry Reid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting to say the least…
It’s up to America to get to the bottom of this. I trust that our president knows this.
It was why we elected him…It was his plan all along and it looks like it finally might be happening.
But that means the rest of the world is gonna get a royal squeeze too…
So is the UK gonna do anything about their politically motivated intelligence community? Is Australia?
Was May in charge back when all this crap got started? She’s resigning right?
Has Australia’s gov’ment changed since then?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hell, May, at the time, was the equivalent of Brennan! She knew EXACTLY what was going on. She also had a part in the “pallets of cash”, they didn’t all land in Iran. Research it!
She, then, was promoted to PM. Our VSGDJT knew this crap when he met her the first time.
Rightfully, after she blew Brexit, her country fired her. That weakling, Boris, (projected to be the new PM) refused a meeting with our President.
Nigal Ferage spent a couple hours today with our President. Came out thrilled with their trade talks. The Brexit Party (7 weeks old!!!) will sweep National elections. I honestly believe. Brits are f-ing fed up with the Tory and Labour parties.
Things are changing, majorly, on a Global scale.
LikeLike
So how are Muellers ‘witnesses’ credible? Oh yeh…. ones a lying cheating lawyer, and this one is a child porn trafficker but thats okay, the Mule thought they were credible enough to use their evidence right? What a joke. The “VERY SPECIAL COUNSEL” was a veritable den of Hades trading pictures of naked kids and dirty liars, and money changers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry – Link here https://www.foxnews.com/politics/george-nader-mueller-probe-witness-child-pornography-charges
Dan gets into it also…https://bongino.com/ep-994-this-shouldve-been-all-over-the-news-yesterday/
LikeLike
Thanks for the links.
LikeLike
“Perversion of Justice” — a very real term that has fallen into cultural disuse.
Should we bring it back into fashion? How well does “Perversion of Justice” describes the serial pathology of these people?
And while it might sometimes involve sexuality not all perverse behavior is sexual. Perverse behavior describes acute abberant (deviant) behavior.
Perversion of Justice: “an offence committed when a person prevents justice from being served on him/herself or on another party”. I chose the British because that behavior is seen as unforgivably perverse, so much so that it comes with the death penalty.
As my grandmother used to say: “A liar is the worst. Even a murder can hide behind a liar.”
Our government employees, supervisors and officers; the few who are part of the diseased government workplace culture that monetizes deceit and willfully engages in Perversion of Justice — what do we call them?
Or is that the wrong question? Is the question this: “When do we start calling such government employee behavior “deviant” and “perverted” — when do we start calling them perverts and chastise them for their apparent deviant and perverted behavior.
LikeLike
“This is likely why Steele is now willing to talk to investigators.” Great analysis as usual. Just a question, which investigators will he be talking to. I read elsewhere (Zerohedge) that it is the OIG. Is this sufficient for the DOJ to get access to info for its own investigation? Should he not be talking to someone in Barr’s office Or Durham’s? Will it be effective to just have the IG question him? Just wondering? Another way to put the question is, is there one investigation into the fisa issue, (OIG) or two, (OIG and Durham?)
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-04/steele-cuts-deal-will-discuss-trump-sex-dossier-doj-inspector-general
LikeLike
He won’t talk to Durham. Durham’s a prosecutor. He’ll talk to Horowitz, who can only recommend charges back to the DOJ swamp.
LikeLike
So it is tenuous then. The IG recently recommended no charges in an investigation that uncovered serious leaking in the FBI. Seems the system is so corrupt that indictment of Steele and his associates is a faint hope.
LikeLike
Steele is the gateway to Brennan and Russian Intelligence and the two american agents that were a part of this. Steele was given the Dossier by A Russian source after the Dossier was put together by the CIA and Russian Intelligence. Give it about three weeks.
LikeLike
Don’t trust him. Why talk only about FBI interactions? It should be with ALL US interactions – including US Gov, Fusion GPS, MSM, Perkins Coie (Prob kept at arms length), HRC and associates (again, HRC prob kept at arms length, but associates most likely had interactions with Steele.)
And as noted above, should be with someone with teeth – Durham, not OIG. And in front of grand jury.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was a Nellie Ohr Hil-LIAR-ee collusion playbook.
Nellie wrote ever syllable. it was then reviewed & approved by the wicked witch of the west.
Betcha all they needed was a foreign actor to misdirect & give the illusion it wasn’t a stateside dirty trick.
Those of you who weren’t old enough to know the kkklinton Krime Kartel playbook in the 1980’s & 90’s cannot see the pattern.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-clinton-scandal-manual-1429831783
The basic motive:
Hil-LIAR-eeee aka Lady Macbeth 2.0 has ice in her veins. Vengeance is her sustenance. If BJ got impeached over lying about a fornicating act in the Oval Orafice, then so should Trump.
He will not be alone in the history books.
Hence, the lurid urinating, & Stormy pops up before the thunder & lightning of impeachment.
The ends justify the means.
Look up “mens rea” .
She has no self regulation or filter.
LikeLike
Very interesting article. Anywhere we can read it in full online other than paying to the WSJ?
“….Say this about Bill and Hillary Clinton: They are predictable. Some politicians dare to change, even to evolve, but not the former first couple. In these uncertain political times, Team Clinton’s lack of ethics—and its stock response when caught—is our one constant. …..”
LikeLiked by 1 person
From WSJ also…..
Hillary’s Radioactive Russian Connection
Business World Columnist Holman Jenkins Jr. on the latest Clinton Foundation scandal.
LikeLike
I should hope that these people spend all their money for their lawyers then still go to prison,
these are so disgraceful people need be convict,
LikeLike
Why the change? What compels him to cooperate at this point? I can only assume it is related to Trump’s current visit to Britain. Anyway..looks like a positive development.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Steele will tell the FBI–the corrupt agency with which he cooperated to deceive the FISA court and the American people–the truth about everything. Okay. That’s a definite maybe. Why am I not comforted? If he lies, there sre no consequences.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect that Christopher Steele is constantly re-playing Max VonSydow’s line near the end of The-3-Days-of-the-Condor “someone you know will ask you to get into a car”… and Steele has realized that The-New-York-Times is now a mouthpiece for the CIA.
Things haven’t gone so well for Mueller related witnesses: Whitey Bulger died in prison, Paul Manafort is headed to Riker’s Island, and Julian Assange has sudden medical problems in prison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why the way you put it, you could think Mueller was the Deep State Creep making all that happen……..
LikeLike
Oops, forgot to mention – there’s an interesting parallel to The-3-Days-of-the-Condor” in “The “Mechanics of Deception” (massive research blog post) which implies that Christopher Steele and Orbis were an intelligence laundering operation.
This makes sense because Steele’s business had the need for or (access to?) goverment/agency/enterprise level computer security, such as:
“a DoD 8570 and NIST SP 800-37, 39, 53, 53A grade environment, which included among other things:
High-end security equipment like Cisco FirePOWER ASA appliances
High-end networking equipment like Cisco Catalyst managed switches
Multi-layered security and authentication using tokens and VPN
Multiple subnetted segments
Central configuration and patch management
Policy based user ACL
Development, test, and production environments
An IDS
An air-gapped file storage
The complexity of this network (see table below) and some of the artifacts found on it (such as the NISPOM manual) suggests that this was due to some external mandate rather than by choice.”
LikeLike
https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/2018/03/17/the-mechanics-of-deception/
I believe this is the original blog post to which you were referring–one that is Well Worth one’s time to ponder…Regards
LikeLike
“Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth, and sooner or later that debt is paid.” Valery Lagasov. This is what Lagasov says about soviet Russia at the end of the Chernobyl series on HBO right now. I could not help but think about this whole DNC, Clinton, FBI, FISA situation as he spoke. There is a great debt owed to the Truth in America, to Americans, and I believe the bill is coming due. I hope it is, at least.
LikeLike
Deplorable, the longer the payment of the debt is delayed in this world, the larger the interest gets when the said characters stand before God for the final judgement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen Grandpa. None of are exempt from God’s judgment.
LikeLike
Steele will now talk with American authorities “only about his interactions with the FBI and only with the approval of the British government.”
Hmmmm. That’s interesting. Now why would the “FORMER” MI6 intelligence officer, who is assumed to have done all his Fusion/FBI-related work on his own volition, his own dime, and independent of his former employer, need “the approval of the British government” now?
Presumably he didn’t need or get official Brit government approval before embarking on his Fusion/FBI-related work, so why would he need approval now to talk about it? Unless, of course, he DID seek and DID get such prior approval. And with that, MI6 is was also impregnated with Brennan’s bastard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simple.
Steele Lies.
LikeLike
I agree wholeheartedly that “former” deserves to be in quotes.
LikeLike
To protect this life, Steele needs to go on MSM’s top-rated broadcast shows, explain why he’s cooperating with DOJ, and should anything nefarious happen to him, there is a dead man’s switch waiting to be activated for the media and the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hence, PapaD, staying in the light constantly. Self preservation from “Arkancide”.
LikeLike
Always remember this. Everyone that played in this charade has enough knowledge to take down Clinton, Lynch and Obama. That is why none of them will face the music. All of the hope porn in the world won’t change the fact that, faced with indictments and jail time, the not so “small group” will turn on their untouchable collaborators. Therefore, they will be protected until this thing burns itself out. (IMHO)
LikeLike
If Steele is found dead wrapped up in a garish pantsuit that reeks of body odor and alcohol, with lot’s of….uh… “stains” on the crotch, then we’ll know exactly who did it
Seriously, he better be well protected
LikeLiked by 2 people
wtf ever happened to the trump soldier?
LikeLike
Theresa May threw a bone to Trump because he didn’t release declassified information about UK spying on him — because he needs UK to block HUAWEI installation. It’s similar to how he was nice to China on trade while they were helping with North Korea.
LikeLike
I’d be amazed if Steele didn’t come up in the discussions during Trump’s visit.
You don’t get to spy on the President of the United States or be involved in a coup attempt without repercussions.
LikeLike
1. British Govt. (MI5/MI6) will not let Steele compromise Brennan/CIA/5Eyes, hence, FBI talk only.
2. Graham is quiet because he FEARS what AG Barr knows or may find out.
3. Can AG Barr get rid of or neuter or reassign the 40 “rogue” FBI investigators?
4. The Turtle and RINO Senators just reaffirmed they are RATS (Republican Against Trump).
5. Big REVOLT in the House within next two weeks.
LikeLike
Because of his hatred for Trump, I’m not counting on Steele saying ANYTHING that will help the POTUS. After all, the man was willing to put his imprimatur on a dossier full of abominable lies, which he even shopped to the MSM without fear of accountability.
IMO it’s more likely he’ll continue to try to thwart Trump. I’m not aware of many, if any, die hard NeverTrumpers having undergone changes of heart. Besides, the US has little leverage since the UK IC was involved in the hoax. A UK cover up is in order, from its POV.
LikeLike
My opinion, FWIW:
Steele’s testimony exposes the corrupt DeepState in this country. If Steele is lying, he is in trouble but so is Great Britain. If he is not lying, then our DeepState is the one exposed.
Steele could refuse to talk when Mueller was investigating because he and bad elements in GB thought President Trump would be controlled and/or brought down by Mueller. Once that was over, it meant Steele and GB are now exposed IF he lied. Which they know, he did not.
So the choice for GB and Steele, who ends up on the shi$$ end of the stick? GB does NOT want to be seen as undermining American elections and presidencies, THEY are the ones who forced Steele to start talking. Those folks are concerned about THEIR arses and NOT Comey and company. And forced Steele’s hand.
Or so it seems to me.
LikeLike
MSM will demand notes of the meetings with May as it pertains to Steele.
LikeLike
Lagasov once again. “The truth does not care about our needs or wants, it does not care about our governments our ideologies our religions, it will lie in wait for all time…where once I feared the cost of truth now I only ask…what is the cost of lies.” Wow, stunning when you consider the lie upon lie upon lie that the Democraps and the Clintons have spun for fear of the truth. Butthe truth lies in wait, and it will out, no matter the lies. But the cost to America has already been great.
LikeLike
How will Lawfare turn this situation around? DiFiChiSpi will be at the center.
LikeLike
So much for Hannity ‘s 99.99% fbi good guys. I hope Barr reads CTH and gives the fbi, DOJ, CIA, State Dept and all the other alphabet secret squirrel organizations an enema.
LikeLike