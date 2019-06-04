Former Attorney John Dowd Calls Mueller “A Fraud” for Editing His Comments…

After a court filing revealed how Andrew Weissmann and Robert Mueller carefully edited the telephone message by John Dowd to Michael Flynn’s attorney, Dowd points out the motives of Weissmann and Mueller was to create a fraudulent report.
Backstory Below
In the Michael Flynn sentencing phase Judge Emmet Sullivan requested the Mueller prosecution team provide records related to the case. [Backstory Here]
Among other evidence, the judge ordered the government to file on the public docket “the transcript of the voicemail recording” from President Trump’s attorney John Dowd to Michael Flynn. The transcript of that voicemail recording was cited in the Mueller report as evidence that team Trump was trying to obstruct justice by shaping witness testimony.
Last Friday the Mueller team released the transcript of the call (full pdf below). However, as originally noticed by RosieMemos the released transcript clearly shows the Mueller team selectively edited the transcript to weaponized their portrayal of the contact.
Compare the actual transcript [Source] to the Mueller Report [source]:
[Mueller Report, Volume II, pg 121]
Notice how Mueller leaves out (via edits) the context of the call, and the important qualifier: “without you having to give up any confidential information.” Clearly Dowd does not want to interfere in Flynn’s cooperation with the special counsel, which is opposite to the twisted claim presented by Weissmann and Mueller’s report.
After attorney Techno Fog shared the new information with Mr. Dowd, Trump’s former attorney provided the following reply:
Mueller must pay
Weissman should be disbarred.
Weissman and Mueller have long records of pulling this sort of stuff. Both should be held in contempt of court and charged with obstructing justice. The charges against Flynn should be dismissed with prejudice.
One time I was representing ‘en proper’ (representing myself) and I heard a Judge say the sweetest words I ever heard;
If you EVER bring a case like this before me again, I’ll have you beforevthe BARR association! Case DISMISSED!
Didn’t even address “prejudice”; with that intro, didn’t need to.
Hoping to hear a Judge top that, afore I die, come on Judge Emmet; fill my bucket list!
Have the,WHOLE MUELLER TEAM before the Bar association, for disbarement. After all, they were a TEAM, Mueller was,responsible for the actions of those working ‘under’ him.
Weisman too. Beyond that, the immunity law needs to be changed. If a public employee engages in unethical, illegal or violating P&P, they are NOT immune from civil suits.
Like 302’s obviously are history .
I, too, think Flynn got screwed. But the game’s not over yet.
I don’t think so, either.
The court filings in the USA v. Flynn case suggest to me that Judge Sullivan is highly suspicious of the terms of Flynn’s plea agreement. I’ll bet Sullivan wonders if Flynn has been manipulated into this situation.
Flynn’s record speaks for itself. He’s made some compromising decisions with respect to his lobbying activity but all of that is far overshadowed by his exemplary service to his country. And for that he’s been railroaded by an overzealous Special Counsel who is really out to destroy the POTUS. I think Sullivan senses this.
John Dowd, confirming what we all knew to be true.
The other important context was the statement “we got to deal with, not only for the President, but FOR THE COUNTRY”.
That statement is perfectly fine and would be expected from a WH counsel. The executive deals with national security issues.
This is where the proper focus belongs….on Muleface and his lies and conflict….obstruction too.
But…now, enter stage right….Piglosie et al…..how they are going to “rewrite” our Constitution, since they consider themselves – in the House, to be EQUAL in all ways with the Executive/Pres!
Come on Barr – sift some of the doc’s and let’s the games begin….disclosure is a sure cure pill for what that bunch of kooks are trying from the House.
Chekc-6
Mueller? Mueller? Mueller?
Seems like the his “honor” the judge should overturn any finding against the defense, reprimand the prosecution, collectively, and Mueller, specifically, and pursue charges of perjury, or malfeasance, or whatever would be appropriate in the circumstance.
If he won’t then it’s time to elevate and appeal. Flynn should be absolved, released, his record expunged, and his property restored in treble, including additional punitive compensation against his accusers.
Yes! I agree! I really hope Mueller is arrested, tried, debarred, and jailed for his use of his office and position to remove President Trump, unfriginbelievable fraud and injustice!
Flynn’s conviction must be reversed, or there is no justice in America. Trump should be be compelled to “pardon” a man who is only guilty of giving his entire life to protect our freedoms.
Is there not one honorable judge in this failing Republic? Must we rely on the Highest Judge to pronounce sentence on a once favored nation now ruined by treachery, lies, and wickedness.
Seems like Mueller has lost some salt off his crackers. When speaking he looked like a deer staring in to head lights. Was he incharge only in name. He was I beleave his liberal staff wrote the crap Mueller was feeding the public and the blood thursty dems. Mueller is a sick joke of a man. His dem staff made his sorry ass go out there and spread their impeachment lies.
What Valery Jarret was/is to Obama, Weismann was/is to Mueller.
Given Mueller didn’t do a lot of speaking, unlike Valery, Weissman wouldn’t have needed the farm veterinarian’s glove.
Mueller’s a joke-no comparison to weismann-Jarret advised ozero-but he led the framing of VSG POTUS DJT-brennen-comey-clapper were active participants. Make no mistake-ozero set this up…
Mueller was taking a nap after his midday cocktail every day for two years and Weismann ran the show. Mueller probably never even read the report. This escapade has Weismann written all over it.
More evidence that the mewler op-ed is a complete fraud.
Oh come on now. I’m sure the only editing Spacial Council, all bow, both men and women, Robert Muller, whose middle name is Integrity, would do is for something like a spelling error of using there instead of their, or something like that.
For the Dems constant legal over reach pays off because it takes the courts years before they push back if they ever push back.
And if they are ever pushed back by the courts, there is no consequence or punishment suffered.
Wacky Thought: With AG Barr’s appointment and subsequent confirmation, he effectively took OWNERSHIP of the Weissman/Mueller Operation, which was a DOJ affair. If the Weissman/Mueller Report purposefully misrepresents or excludes facts, can AG Barr declare that The Report itself was an attempt to obstruct justice?
As a COVER-UP OPERATION.
AG Barr has yet to administer a single consequence to a deep state operative. Presently, I offer this as an observation, not an accusation, and await SD’s next assessment of Barr’s motives. (See SD’s article on 1/15/19, in which he labeled the AG as “Bondo Barr.”)
What a hack Dershowitz is. Still saying what Comey did with Hillary was satisfactory. It’s all coming down, dumbass. You can’t save them. They are scum.
Mueller SET UP DOWD to get to Flynn. Flynn knew what Obama has done. Meanwhile, Obama is still working with Iran behind POTUS’ back.
I am sorry, but I cannot express how abhorrent I find his and his fellow administration thugs are in continuing the sedition against the US.
I don’t give a damn if it is as little as telling Turdeau he has nice eyebrows.
Nobody elected those fecal stains to speak on behalf of the US at this point in time.
Undercutting a sitting administration in this manner is worse than the coup in my opinion.
I share your disgust. They do it because they are confident they can, without negative personal consequences affecting them.
I think they’re setting it up for when they win the presidency. To get rid of Israel for good and set up Obama’s Muslims for power in the Middle East. And if this happens, I think we’re lost.
We will be lost long before that.
1. Barr needs to re-establish the rule of law and equal protection under it. That it applies equally to all.
2. Foreign affairs is conducted by the current President of the US and no one else.
Anything other than the above and we become anarchist with no nation respecting us since they will always be waiting for a better deal.
If Trump really wanted to reduce the possibility of another palace coup, he’d have killed the Patriot Act, instead of extending it last year.
Mueller’s reputation is about to experience death by a thousand cuts. I suspect drip by drip the Mueller Dossier will be publicly and irrefutably discredited.
Just wait until the illegal political spying evidence trail leads directly back to FBI Director Mueller in 2012 and before.
That is what is going to really destroy his reputation. And throw all of his actions as “Special Counsel” into sharp relief.
Yes, there are a least two skeletons in Mueller’s closet directly related to the illegal spying that date back to his time as FBI director.
One is the introduction of Wood’s procedures the reasons for that, which destroys any excuse Mueller could have for accepting the work from Crossfire Hurricane.
The second is the interdepartmental agreement he approved which was kept secret from the FISC judges, and appears to be the root cause of NSA database abuses dating from 2012.
“Jailhouse Snitch” and planting evidence ($10k on Papadopoulos) have been the bread and butter of many dirty cops, prosecutors, and Judges across the fruited plain. Maybe now that it’s happened to a President something will change.
No, Democrats will just become staunch proponents of planting phony evidence on innocent suspects. Dirty prosecutors now have representation in Congress. Notice you don’t hear Democrats talking about “Black Lives Matter” anymore?
This, and many other reasons is exactly why Mueller will never appear before Congress publicly. I suspect there are other little tidbits or embarrassing issues that would cause the left all kinds of troubles if he appeared. I also suspect our warriors know this.
No matter what the left does, if it leads to impeachment hearings, the first person called should be Mueller. Unless that happens, all else is a farce. And they know it.
Potus needs to leverage miss lindsay Graham into subpoenaing Mueller. And I and sickened that this report is being taken as “factual” by the DOJ.
I don’t get the sense that AG Barr is particularly happy with the Weissman/Mueller Report. Incomplete, bad analysis, etc.
He cant be. And the DOJ cannot continue to stand by the Mueller report without further destroying the DOJs credibility.
Time for AG Barr to direct DOJ to release “ALL UNREDACTED Special Counsel Communications and Evidence” to US Attorney Durham to investigate and prosecute their FRAUDS upon the COURT, Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Justice.
Well then scratch that “obstruction” off the list.Let’s see what else Mueller is hiding so we can scratch off the rest.
Can this Attorney, Dowd, file a brief with the Judge to give formal notification to the Judge that his remarks were edited by the Mueller team that they submitted to the court?
What does Barr do from here? Barr cannot let this go away while simultaneously trying to restore the DOJs reputation. If the Mueller report is left to stand as “factual” then Barr is actually destroying the department even more, whether he knows it or not. And I’m sure he does.
Isn’t that like illegal? (Valley girl voice).
Hannity just can’t keep his mouth shut. Dowd had great points to make and instead Hannity ignores him and brings up Hillary Clinton. Hannity is such an intellectual lightweight it is often painful to watch.
What makes Hannity so unbearable is not just that he cuts off guests who actually know things, or that he has to make himself part of the story. No, what makes him so monumentally annoying is that he can’t actually grasp the complexity of the story, so when he interrupts to inject his opinions, he is actually dragging viewers away from the truth, and it’s all for his bloated ego.
He’s not smart enough to know he’s stupid.
But, but Muh Herr Mueller is a “Republican”. Virtue, integrity except for 99% of the other time when Republican means racist Deplorable.
