Former Attorney John Dowd Calls Mueller “A Fraud” for Editing His Comments…

After a court filing revealed how Andrew Weissmann and Robert Mueller carefully edited the telephone message by John Dowd to Michael Flynn’s attorney, Dowd points out the motives of Weissmann and Mueller was to create a fraudulent report.

Backstory Below

In the Michael Flynn sentencing phase Judge Emmet Sullivan requested the Mueller prosecution team provide records related to the case. [Backstory Here]

Among other evidence, the judge ordered the government to file on the public docket “the transcript of the voicemail recording” from President Trump’s attorney John Dowd to Michael Flynn. The transcript of that voicemail recording was cited in the Mueller report as evidence that team Trump was trying to obstruct justice by shaping witness testimony.

Last Friday the Mueller team released the transcript of the call (full pdf below). However, as originally noticed by RosieMemos the released transcript clearly shows the Mueller team selectively edited the transcript to weaponized their portrayal of the contact.

Compare the actual transcript [Source] to the Mueller Report [source]:

[Mueller Report, Volume II, pg 121]

Notice how Mueller leaves out (via edits) the context of the call, and the important qualifier: “without you having to give up any confidential information.” Clearly Dowd does not want to interfere in Flynn’s cooperation with the special counsel, which is opposite to the twisted claim presented by Weissmann and Mueller’s report.

After attorney Techno Fog shared the new information with Mr. Dowd, Trump’s former attorney provided the following reply:

49 Responses to Former Attorney John Dowd Calls Mueller “A Fraud” for Editing His Comments…

    • flyoverfuji says:
      June 4, 2019 at 12:33 am

      Weissman should be disbarred.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • spinoneone says:
        June 4, 2019 at 1:17 am

        Weissman and Mueller have long records of pulling this sort of stuff. Both should be held in contempt of court and charged with obstructing justice. The charges against Flynn should be dismissed with prejudice.

        Like

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          June 4, 2019 at 1:29 am

          One time I was representing ‘en proper’ (representing myself) and I heard a Judge say the sweetest words I ever heard;
          If you EVER bring a case like this before me again, I’ll have you beforevthe BARR association! Case DISMISSED!
          Didn’t even address “prejudice”; with that intro, didn’t need to.

          Hoping to hear a Judge top that, afore I die, come on Judge Emmet; fill my bucket list!

          Have the,WHOLE MUELLER TEAM before the Bar association, for disbarement. After all, they were a TEAM, Mueller was,responsible for the actions of those working ‘under’ him.

          Weisman too. Beyond that, the immunity law needs to be changed. If a public employee engages in unethical, illegal or violating P&P, they are NOT immune from civil suits.

          Like 302’s obviously are history .

          Like

          Reply
  2. BillofRights says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:07 am

    I, too, think Flynn got screwed. But the game’s not over yet.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • chojun says:
      June 4, 2019 at 12:45 am

      I don’t think so, either.

      The court filings in the USA v. Flynn case suggest to me that Judge Sullivan is highly suspicious of the terms of Flynn’s plea agreement. I’ll bet Sullivan wonders if Flynn has been manipulated into this situation.

      Flynn’s record speaks for itself. He’s made some compromising decisions with respect to his lobbying activity but all of that is far overshadowed by his exemplary service to his country. And for that he’s been railroaded by an overzealous Special Counsel who is really out to destroy the POTUS. I think Sullivan senses this.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. Derangement Syndrome says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:08 am

    John Dowd, confirming what we all knew to be true.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Arrest Soros says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:10 am

    The other important context was the statement “we got to deal with, not only for the President, but FOR THE COUNTRY”.

    That statement is perfectly fine and would be expected from a WH counsel. The executive deals with national security issues.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. montanamel says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:11 am

    This is where the proper focus belongs….on Muleface and his lies and conflict….obstruction too.

    But…now, enter stage right….Piglosie et al…..how they are going to “rewrite” our Constitution, since they consider themselves – in the House, to be EQUAL in all ways with the Executive/Pres!

    Come on Barr – sift some of the doc’s and let’s the games begin….disclosure is a sure cure pill for what that bunch of kooks are trying from the House.

    Chekc-6

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. starfcker says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Mueller? Mueller? Mueller?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. redline says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Seems like the his “honor” the judge should overturn any finding against the defense, reprimand the prosecution, collectively, and Mueller, specifically, and pursue charges of perjury, or malfeasance, or whatever would be appropriate in the circumstance.

    If he won’t then it’s time to elevate and appeal. Flynn should be absolved, released, his record expunged, and his property restored in treble, including additional punitive compensation against his accusers.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Clare Baxter says:
      June 4, 2019 at 12:29 am

      Yes! I agree! I really hope Mueller is arrested, tried, debarred, and jailed for his use of his office and position to remove President Trump, unfriginbelievable fraud and injustice!

      Like

      Reply
  8. livefree2019 says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Flynn’s conviction must be reversed, or there is no justice in America. Trump should be be compelled to “pardon” a man who is only guilty of giving his entire life to protect our freedoms.

    Is there not one honorable judge in this failing Republic? Must we rely on the Highest Judge to pronounce sentence on a once favored nation now ruined by treachery, lies, and wickedness.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Lester Smith says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Seems like Mueller has lost some salt off his crackers. When speaking he looked like a deer staring in to head lights. Was he incharge only in name. He was I beleave his liberal staff wrote the crap Mueller was feeding the public and the blood thursty dems. Mueller is a sick joke of a man. His dem staff made his sorry ass go out there and spread their impeachment lies.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Carson Napier says:
      June 4, 2019 at 12:19 am

      What Valery Jarret was/is to Obama, Weismann was/is to Mueller.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • konradwp1 says:
        June 4, 2019 at 12:57 am

        Given Mueller didn’t do a lot of speaking, unlike Valery, Weissman wouldn’t have needed the farm veterinarian’s glove.

        Like

        Reply
      • wabvn says:
        June 4, 2019 at 1:09 am

        Mueller’s a joke-no comparison to weismann-Jarret advised ozero-but he led the framing of VSG POTUS DJT-brennen-comey-clapper were active participants. Make no mistake-ozero set this up…

        Like

        Reply
    • BestBets says:
      June 4, 2019 at 12:42 am

      Mueller was taking a nap after his midday cocktail every day for two years and Weismann ran the show. Mueller probably never even read the report. This escapade has Weismann written all over it.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  10. jus wundrin says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:17 am

    More evidence that the mewler op-ed is a complete fraud.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Carson Napier says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Oh come on now. I’m sure the only editing Spacial Council, all bow, both men and women, Robert Muller, whose middle name is Integrity, would do is for something like a spelling error of using there instead of their, or something like that.

    Like

    Reply
  12. WES says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:18 am

    For the Dems constant legal over reach pays off because it takes the courts years before they push back if they ever push back.

    And if they are ever pushed back by the courts, there is no consequence or punishment suffered.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. mr.piddles says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Wacky Thought: With AG Barr’s appointment and subsequent confirmation, he effectively took OWNERSHIP of the Weissman/Mueller Operation, which was a DOJ affair. If the Weissman/Mueller Report purposefully misrepresents or excludes facts, can AG Barr declare that The Report itself was an attempt to obstruct justice?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. starfcker says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:20 am

    What a hack Dershowitz is. Still saying what Comey did with Hillary was satisfactory. It’s all coming down, dumbass. You can’t save them. They are scum.

    Like

    Reply
  15. TruthHerald.com | R. Micallef says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Mueller SET UP DOWD to get to Flynn. Flynn knew what Obama has done. Meanwhile, Obama is still working with Iran behind POTUS’ back.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Republicanvet91 says:
      June 4, 2019 at 12:35 am

      I am sorry, but I cannot express how abhorrent I find his and his fellow administration thugs are in continuing the sedition against the US.

      I don’t give a damn if it is as little as telling Turdeau he has nice eyebrows.

      Nobody elected those fecal stains to speak on behalf of the US at this point in time.

      Undercutting a sitting administration in this manner is worse than the coup in my opinion.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • dallasdan says:
        June 4, 2019 at 12:38 am

        I share your disgust. They do it because they are confident they can, without negative personal consequences affecting them.

        Like

        Reply
      • Mom4Trump2020 says:
        June 4, 2019 at 1:02 am

        I think they’re setting it up for when they win the presidency. To get rid of Israel for good and set up Obama’s Muslims for power in the Middle East. And if this happens, I think we’re lost.

        Like

        Reply
        • Republicanvet91 says:
          June 4, 2019 at 1:16 am

          We will be lost long before that.

          1. Barr needs to re-establish the rule of law and equal protection under it. That it applies equally to all.
          2. Foreign affairs is conducted by the current President of the US and no one else.

          Anything other than the above and we become anarchist with no nation respecting us since they will always be waiting for a better deal.

          Like

          Reply
  16. Bone Fish says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:21 am

    If Trump really wanted to reduce the possibility of another palace coup, he’d have killed the Patriot Act, instead of extending it last year.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Mueller’s reputation is about to experience death by a thousand cuts. I suspect drip by drip the Mueller Dossier will be publicly and irrefutably discredited.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sammy Hains says:
      June 4, 2019 at 12:26 am

      Just wait until the illegal political spying evidence trail leads directly back to FBI Director Mueller in 2012 and before.

      That is what is going to really destroy his reputation. And throw all of his actions as “Special Counsel” into sharp relief.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • konradwp1 says:
        June 4, 2019 at 1:18 am

        Yes, there are a least two skeletons in Mueller’s closet directly related to the illegal spying that date back to his time as FBI director.

        One is the introduction of Wood’s procedures the reasons for that, which destroys any excuse Mueller could have for accepting the work from Crossfire Hurricane.

        The second is the interdepartmental agreement he approved which was kept secret from the FISC judges, and appears to be the root cause of NSA database abuses dating from 2012.

        Like

        Reply
  18. paulmafinga says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:25 am

    “Jailhouse Snitch” and planting evidence ($10k on Papadopoulos) have been the bread and butter of many dirty cops, prosecutors, and Judges across the fruited plain. Maybe now that it’s happened to a President something will change.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sammy Hains says:
      June 4, 2019 at 12:31 am

      No, Democrats will just become staunch proponents of planting phony evidence on innocent suspects. Dirty prosecutors now have representation in Congress. Notice you don’t hear Democrats talking about “Black Lives Matter” anymore?

      Like

      Reply
  19. Republicanvet91 says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:26 am

    This, and many other reasons is exactly why Mueller will never appear before Congress publicly. I suspect there are other little tidbits or embarrassing issues that would cause the left all kinds of troubles if he appeared. I also suspect our warriors know this.

    No matter what the left does, if it leads to impeachment hearings, the first person called should be Mueller. Unless that happens, all else is a farce. And they know it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. d says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Potus needs to leverage miss lindsay Graham into subpoenaing Mueller. And I and sickened that this report is being taken as “factual” by the DOJ.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Time for AG Barr to direct DOJ to release “ALL UNREDACTED Special Counsel Communications and Evidence” to US Attorney Durham to investigate and prosecute their FRAUDS upon the COURT, Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Justice.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Kris says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Well then scratch that “obstruction” off the list.Let’s see what else Mueller is hiding so we can scratch off the rest.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. bessie2003 says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Can this Attorney, Dowd, file a brief with the Judge to give formal notification to the Judge that his remarks were edited by the Mueller team that they submitted to the court?

    Like

    Reply
  24. d says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:44 am

    What does Barr do from here? Barr cannot let this go away while simultaneously trying to restore the DOJs reputation. If the Mueller report is left to stand as “factual” then Barr is actually destroying the department even more, whether he knows it or not. And I’m sure he does.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. grahampink says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Isn’t that like illegal? (Valley girl voice).

    Like

    Reply
  26. Sparky5253 says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Hannity just can’t keep his mouth shut. Dowd had great points to make and instead Hannity ignores him and brings up Hillary Clinton. Hannity is such an intellectual lightweight it is often painful to watch.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • konradwp1 says:
      June 4, 2019 at 1:09 am

      What makes Hannity so unbearable is not just that he cuts off guests who actually know things, or that he has to make himself part of the story. No, what makes him so monumentally annoying is that he can’t actually grasp the complexity of the story, so when he interrupts to inject his opinions, he is actually dragging viewers away from the truth, and it’s all for his bloated ego.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  27. Zorro says:
    June 4, 2019 at 1:02 am

    But, but Muh Herr Mueller is a “Republican”. Virtue, integrity except for 99% of the other time when Republican means racist Deplorable.

    Like

    Reply

