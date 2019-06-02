Glenn Beck: “Justin Amash is the man I have been waiting for my whole life”….

Today is a sunlight day… Remember the axiom: ‘Never Trust a Never Trumper’, because today’s exhibit is a case study in axiom accuracy. Despite small moments of brilliance, Glenn Beck has been a character of generally unstable, illogical and intemperate disposition during his political life.
Minstrel Glenn Beck claims to respect a nationalist constitution yet advocated for mass illegal immigration during the 2014 first central American migration with his ‘soccer balls and teddy bear tour’. The same man who said Ted Cruz is the “Mormon prophecy” sent to save the world from the “end of days”, was also the same man suspended from SiriusXM after he and Brad Thor called for the assassination of Donald Trump. Oh, there are a multitude of examples of instability….
Today Glenn Beck lays his snake-oil worship upon the alter of Justin Amash:
Keep in mind, facing catastrophic financial collapse somehow minstrel Glenn Beck convinced a group of conservatives, including Mark Levin, to join him in creating a newly rebranded “Blaze Media Empire“…. those investors are likely apoplectic as bi-polar Beck returns to his traditional pattern of illogical self-destruction.
Instead of using Cheetos, this time Beck uses Twitter…
Once a Snake, always a Snake!
That’s for sure! I love Michelle Malkin.
Malkin was a neverTrumper too.
Maybe she’s seen the light.
Wow, I did not know! Interesting. Perhaps she has seen the light.
Glenn likes unicorn’s too.
Good for Michelle! What does this tell us, if anything, about Mark Levin?
yup. And don’t forget it’s the same CR crew that pulled out the rug from under Mark Steyn.
Does Levin still have that ongoing love affair with Beck?
The operational parameters of a business relation ship versus a philosophical relationship can be different. A synergy that facilitates making money may also include a divergent philosophical belief system.
We all need to make a buck from our efforts. I personally will continue to evaluate the group for their ability to weigh in on issues that further our country.
Beck’s current ploy is 90% grandstanding.
Supprisingly so is AOC.
Malkin, I will listen now after she divorced Beck and Levin I like his knowledge of the Consitution but still cannot understand why he continues to support Beck. Unless Levin is trying to reach a bigger audience. I do not see where Beck has furthered our Country.
CR had a rating system for conservative lawmakers and Ted Cruz got the highest rating. Their agent at Breitbart was daily pointing out the CR rating of everyone in 2016. I kept saying that it was CRuz’s personal site.
Glenn Beck is what is called a “gifted psychopath” with the “gift” being a talent for sometimes sounding like he has good sense. Obviously this isn’t one of those times.
A lot of us walked away when CRTV joined forces with Beck’s “The Blaze” and it became BlazeTV. Levin and Malkin were not Trump supporters early on but came around and have been strong voices in the last couple of years.
Cheetos Beck is killing his brand one more time. I can’t imagine the stragglers left at ‘BlazeTV’ are happy about Beck’s Amash tweet at all.
BTW… the day it was announced that CRTV and Blaze were merging, I called up to immediately cancel my subscription. The girl on the phone asked if I minded sharing the reason I was cancelling… I said “Glenn Beck”… that was all. She didn’t ask anything else.
Train Wreck Beck is off the rails again. Must be a case of swamp gas.
……or maybe a case of Scotch.
A Mash has a horrible voting record
Me thinks, Beck is hitting the bottle again and hitting it hard.
On or off the Bottle Beck is a Nut Job !
Me thinks Amash handed Beck an envelope of money from his Chinese manufactured tool profits. Beck swoops in to effect damage control after twitter girl spanked his bottom.
It’s quicker. That way amash doesn’t actually have to make his case.
He doesn’t have to provide a compelling argument. He like the flailing, nut job dems merely has to make unsubstantiated accusations.
Question is, which slime ball approached whom? Did Beck approach Amash or did Amash know that Beck could be easily bought. Ya think Amash is retweeting Beck’s tweet?
Yep! paid political shill/hit-man same as Ann Coulter. Notice how Ann went away after President Trump called her on it with her flop to old Mittens Romney.
Think bigger. Much bigger.
Who are the tariffs hurting the most? Guys like the Koch Bros, that specific family in Texas, and that other one in Chicago.
Cannot remember their names, but use the search box, top right, to search through 2015-16 posts on Ted Cruz and the campaign. You’ll find them.
One of the Old Guys here may remember.
If Mark Levin does not publicly disavow Glenn Beck and withdraw ANY financial support immediately, he will lose numerous followers/listeners! Beck is, and has always been, delusional and it’s time for conservatives to stop flirting with supporting him just because he occasionally says something that we like!
Depending on the financial arrangements….maybe push G.B. out !
Push GB over a damned cliff, already. Put him out of his misery. The guy is psycho.
Many seem to have forgotten that Mark Levin was as much a NeverTrumper and Ted Cruz supporter as was Glenn Beck…
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2016/04/09/mark_levin_endorses_ted_cruz_count_me_as_never_trump.html
Absolutely true! Levin is sharp but I have never cared for his screaming tirades. His biggest accomplishment seems to be he was part of the Reagan Administration. Great creds but what have you done for me lately?
I always feel like Levin is lecturing me. Not condescending like Zero but still lecturing.
And yeah there were many “pundits” who were for Cruz. I favored Cruz until Trump came down the escalator. Teddy bears, soccer balls and Beck had something to do with it too.
I never forgot, and I cast a jaundiced eye towards anything that comes from Mark Levin anymore.
Levin has stepped away from the ledge. I was very jaundiced but the last several interviews he has been exceptional positive about President Trump’s agenda.
Me too. He was losing a lot of money and support until he decided to help MAGA.
Jess
I will never forget
That has always puzzled me as to why Mr. Marl Levin would support Glenn Beck.
viking mom- AGREE with you on that one.
I think that Mark Levin has come a LONG way from the days during the campaign when he did not support Trump. Today, Levin is one of our President’s staunchest supporters who can be depended on to give clear and significant legal explanations for the wrongdoing and the coup that is being perpetrated by the highest govt. officials like Brennan, Clapper, Weissman, Mueller, etc.
I am therefore shocked that Levin has any kind of business relationship with Beck. For a very brief time, a few minutes, I thought that Beck had gotten his wits together and might be making a comeback, but I see that the leopard doesn’t change his spots.
There may be contracts and consequences that we don’t know about. Levin may have restrictions on alternative outlets; gag clauses about his contract.
In the 1700’s our founders came from diverse backgrounds and had to hash out a lot. There is strength in diversity (not like the leftist define it). The 12 disciples did not agree. The 12 tribes of Israel did not agree. The 12 spies did not agree before entering the promised land.
We need all need each other to sharpen our understanding of Truth. Not a huggy fluffy empty exclusivity of pretend unity, but the brutal process of stating tenaciously what you believe, having the humility to listen to one another, courage to engage is working out conflict, courage to show your flaws and mistakes, and allow others to show us our blind spots, and a clear goal.
I think the most powerful element in common that our founders had, is a respect for the wisdom of our Creator as the source of truth, and a humility to realize that not one man had the truth. The purpose of freedom of religion (from the state oppression) was so that we could have the freedom to understand God more accurately and be wiser as a nation.
Every process that produces human excellence has as its core and iron sharpens iron process of humility, courage, and shared character building.
Take what fits, comment on what you see, and leave the rest.
Wow! You also hit the nail on the head defining all MSM, GOPe, “occasionally says something that we like!”
Wow! You also hit the nail on the head defining all MSM, GOPe, “occasionally says something that we like!”
Now please Sundance,take the links to The Blaze and Drudge off your site,why support them.
I understand your point, but every time a Yootub video is provided, it supports the fascist Goggle speech suppressors. Same with every Twatter link.
If we avoided anything which supports the left, we’d have little available to us. No TV, no computers or internet, very few products or foods, and not much entertainment. 😦
Glen Beck is flat out nuts… Has been for years… And Glen. he doesn’t have the best Conservative voting record.
He does behave like he’s had some sort of serious brain injury. If it wasn’t a fool’s errand, it would be appropriate to tweet Anna Timmer’s town hall take-down to him.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/01/wolverine-fierce-maga-supporter-brilliantly-skewers-justin-amash/
Glenn Beck is a fraud, going back to his shock-jock days. Nasty person.
Not sure if I could find it now, but years ago I ready articles on the truth about his mother’s death. Very weird. Beck has lied about this for sympathy and attention. Sick opportunist.
His mother died in a boating accident along with her retired Naval Officer boyfriend. She did not commit suicide, and shame on beck for saying so as his mother was a practicing Catholic and Church teaching is suicide is a mortal sin.
Beck rhymes with Wreck.
Good one Zorro. Glen Wreck.
and dreck
Leave the Cheetoes … take the cannolies.
Beck must have self-prescribed going off his meds again. He needs help!
If Levin has as much integrity as he would like us to believe, he will sever ties with Beck immediately, no matter the financial consequences.
You can forget that. $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ is No.1 to Mark Levin
Levin spends too time selling his latest book….He works hard, but many people lose their wealth with bad business decisions.
Agree. He is first and foremost an entertainer.
Have no idea myself, not knowing the man, but if that were true, wouldn’t he be joining the Never Trumpers? A guy with his background, seems he could clean up.
If Levin had integrity he would retract his assertion that Article II specifies “naturalized born citizen”.
👍jx
Whoa. Beck has to be joking, right? My 89 year old John Bircher mother promised me “he learned his lesson and now is good again”
What an idiot. Why!!? Amash is pro-amnesty and everything a conservative ruling from, idk, like abortion? Good grief.0
We have the same mom!
They all end up exposing themselves. Beck, Romney, Coulter, Bannon. They are have at least two faces….(Additionally, Coulter has a horseface and Bannon has a bum’s face, but I digress).
How long before Cruz shows us his true self?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cruz showed us his true self during the TPA vote and the subsequent primary. When he back stabbed a decent man like Ben Carson, we knew once and for all he was a snake.
We don’t trust people like Cruz, Graham, and Rubio. We team up when useful, but we keep them at a distance.
Yes Deb.
And the convention speech.
Lyin Ted says “vote your conscience”
He wanted his own coup
Hubby wants to know why I’m laughing so hard…”(Additionally, Coulter has a horseface and Bannon has a bum’s face, but I digress)”.
It just struck my funny bone as hilarious!
And true. Thanks!
Me too! Hilarious comment, Albertus!
Run Justin run. It’ll be a monster mash.
That idiot from Fox…. Kennedy also in love with the obvious fraud opportunist Amash.
Loony Libs all.
They basically have the same platform as Democrats. They only believe in one law, DRUGS.
Never watch her, too irritating! Not all that crazy for Trish Regan either.
colm, Kennedy is nothing more than a “demographics” hire to bring in a younger audience. She probably believes Amash is “hot.”
I guess that didn’t take too long. I guess Glenn had to be activated after Amash got crushed by Anna Timmer.
Nice knowing you, Beck.
Blaze Media is a joke NeverTrump, crazy, corrupt, Beck and NeverTrump, conservative phony, disloyal, backstabbing Steven Crowder.
Levin should run far far away.
Mark Levin keeps making disastrous business decisions. Going Anti-Trump, CRTV’s lawsuit loss to Mark Steyn, now mashing up with Glenn Beck. Any mental-illness aware person can see that Beck is an untreated bipolar.
Levin is alternately brilliant and obtuse.
Bless you! My opinion, too! The guy’ll run on for hours about history and law and then turn around and say “I could care less” or “google it,” two of my (and others’, I’m sure) pet peeves. So he’ll be brilliant and then do something bone-headed (pronounce the “t” in often). (Sorry–old English teachers never die.)
Petty, but I even wrote to him about it. Next day on the show, he says “google it,” paused, and then muttered “It’s just easier…” Why is “google it” easier than “look it up” or “research it”? (Okay, tantrum over.)
Because google it is what we do.
“We look it up on google”, that sounds pedantic and dated as though you needed to explain that you used a “search engine” on a computer to research it. If googling is something you do 5x an hour that’s how you refer to the process. The English language is wonderful because it evolves, it reflects the idiomatic habits of the people who use it.
Sadly, I am on the other side of the I could care less divide as well. Having had the full fledged discussion several times suffice it to say that it is a NY expression, evolving from the Yiddish habit of speaking in questions. It is usually said with an upward lilt which is the tell.
If one preferred to be ponderous one would say..Do you think I could care less about it? NYers abbreviate dialog and incorporate gesture & facial expression to serve as keys to meaning. Maybe that is disconcerting to those not accustomed.
POTUS gets in to trouble sometimes because he has the same habit of expecting to be understood from partial sentences that convey the sense of what he means, in context, rather than spelling it out. I believe that meanings are often complex with a bit of this & that, some regret, some wry humor, some self depreciation, some compassion and the fragments often convey the gestalt better than a more concrete sentence ever could. Apologies for perhaps more than you had patience for or wanted to know about a different viewpoint.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/google
Definition of google
transitive verb
: to use the Google search engine to obtain information about (someone or something) on the World Wide Web
https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/google
verb
[with object]
Search for information about (someone or something) on the Internet using the search engine Google.
‘on Sunday she googled an ex-boyfriend’
no object ‘I googled for a cheap hotel/flight deal’
I couldn’t believe it when Levin joined forces with Beck, especially after Beck used to trash Levin regularly on his radio show.
Beck was out of money, I think he approached Levin since they were NT’s at the time. Levin has since come out and stated the reasons behind Cruz ( a family connection) and that he totally supports Trump now. If he smart and if he’s in some contractual thingy with Beck, he’ll just not say much and wait out the contract. Beck, as we know, will continue to be an idiot and pretend he never said he was now a true supporter of Trump.
I dismissed Glenn Beck a long time ago. Rather, he dismissed himself.
Yeah, when he got on that never trump stage with Nation Review, as if he was a big dog, that was the final final for me. The first final was when I discovered he’d been lying about his Mothers’ death claiming she committed suicide when in fact she drowned. Somethings wrong with that man.
The day Mr Bundy called in Beck’s radio show to explain what was happening at his ranch, and the Beck and his 2 radio clowns made fun of him for the next 2 hours was the day I never listened to him again.
They spent a week after Donald Trump announced he was running calling Melania a Wh###,,
It was beyond disgusting.
They also had Crowder on the radio during the campaign where they discussed how to throw the election to the House where they could then install Ryan or Romney as president.
Yes, I remember. Mr. Bundy was Spot on….
Guess Glenn ioff his meds again
Either that or back on the sauce.
Oh my what a shame, Glenn Beck, If Amash is the man the right is looking for, You need to take the blinders off because most people on the right wouldn’t want some one like him. Amash has only one consideration and that’s to stop the flow of money leaving his Chinese company in china and he blames PT for that happening instead of blaming the Chinese right along with what is happening They WENT BACK ON THE ITEMS THEY HAD ALREADY AGREED TO IN THE FINAL WEEKS OF THE Deal and he along with other Never Trumps can stand up and rag on the President for anything they don’t like Glenn Beck again showing signs of being a little nutty
Makes me wonder if Amish was in favor of the Trans-Pacific Trade Deal. I will have to research.
All Libs are free traders. So probably yes.
Justin Amish is more like a RINO but, it’s possible that his China Funds were cut short after President Trump Withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Trade Deal.
Stopped listening to that loon several years ago. Was surprised that LevinTV & The Blaze joined as partners.
Walked away from GB years ago, and ran away from the Blaze even faster. I always wondered about Levin and Malkin …
All three were neverTrumpers a couple of years ago.
Not sure if they have a mind of their own, but they all seem to have a new book coming out at all times.
Beck is a buffoon of the highest order. I will never forget that quasi religious introduction for Cruz. I look forward to crushing any candidate he endorses. BTW Beck’s endorsement is the kiss of death.
The good people of Michigan need to primary out the Amashhole.
Smash Amash.
Just looked him up for extra info. Says Ethnicity: Palestinian Arab, Syrian Arab. So he’s a mix of both? (Don’t think they’re using “Palestinian” ironically) Hmmm…He got in under the wire with Talib and Oma (and Occasional Cortex) taking all the air our of the room (how’s that for mixed metaphors?)
Never Trumpers were fueled by short sighted, arrogant elitism. People like that have terrible judgment.
Glenn Beck has the added bonus of being a snake oil salesman who believes his own hype. Mentally unstable is the nice way to put it.
These two tools are mentally ill attention seekers. Seeking for the attention not received in childhood. Perhaps they were forced to potty train or perhaps they crave attention in any way they can find it. “look at me I’m Sandra dee”
Ugh. Ghosts of campaigns past.
It’s decision time, Mr. Levin. Do the right thing.
The way I have looked at all the never trumpers is:
They knew as much as I did during the primaries and especially after the primaries. Yet, this is the path they chose. Globalist.
They only started pretending to support MAGA because they were going broke and everyone detested them. (Big egos, too)
I will not trust any of them. Ever.
This is who they are. Bought and paid for WH…S.
I do not trust Levin, but he is much smarter than Beck.
i have solid reasons, not starting an argument, I don’t care others like him.
(Yes, I am glad he is on our team at this time)
Send Glenn Beck a card and, in kindness, explain why this is a terrible decision. Send another card to your local radio station requesting that Beck be replaced with a true conservative.
Beck never got over Ted Cruz losing the Republican nomination for President. I, too, supported Cruz, but it was crystal clear when Donald Trump won the nomination, he had my vote. And I have been an ardent MAGA supporter since.
Donald Trump was the only man who could have withstood the attacks of the enemy. He was the only one who could this stop nation from self-destruction. He was the only one who could re-build this nation and make America great again.
Pray that Glenn Beck’s eyes would be opened to receive Truth.
I never forgot Levin and Limbaugh pushing Cruz as a real conservative. They may be on the Trump train now, but I have never completely trusted them since.
It’s official. Glenn Beck is an idiot.
(Not that there was any doubt)
All you have to do is remind yourself of how YOU felt during the primary season. Did you believe Trump would do what he said once elected? Did you believe he had America’s best interests at heart? Did you believe he one of the best candidates to run for office in your lifetime?
At a certain point, even if you initially supported a different republican candidate, it became obvious that Donald Trump was the leader we have been waiting decades for.
If all of us regular, ordinary citizens with common sense could see it, why couldn’t all these big name celebrity republicans see it? They are famous for also having common sense, and even get paid for it.
So either they didn’t have the same common sense we had, or there is something else at play.
Rjcyclon
Exactly my take on them. They had same info plus access to much more. They chose anti-american globalist demon possessed Hillary Clinton. There was only 2 choices after the primary.
The correct term for the stunt the three amigos pulled at the border should be Soccer Bears and Teddy’s Balls.
Beck was invested in gold, kept telling listeners via his advertisers it was going to $2000 by the end of that year. It began a downward spiral and he kept pushing his audience to buy. Gave me pause because his listeners trust him. Then the Bitcoin he invested in started crashing and he did a special show telling people how much money they could make in bitcoin. I suspected he needed the listeners to help move the price up so unloading could begin. Then there were many rumors of the Blaze media about to sink, and a constant call for listeners to donate to Mercury One, to support various causes. Then suddenly Blaze resurrected. I no longer turn on local programming when his show is being broadcast for My opinion, formed by some of the instances I mention above, determines he is not for the greater good at all.
Andrew Breitbart exposes Glenn Beck: “It’s kind of like dating a stripper”
Who is Justina Mash? Is that Amash’s transitioning name? I saw he tweets under that name … not that there’s anything wrong with that ….
One snake rooting for another snake.
It’s what we find in a pit of vipers.
Glenn Beck has been a failure at everything he has tried his entire life.
Glenn Beck hasn’t been this excited over something since he fell into that vat of Cheetos some years ago. As I recall, it was eternal love then too.
Glenn Beck has more screws loose than Imelda Marcos had shoes.
Glenn Beck finally came out as gay according to my interpretation of the headline. Am I right?
😂 yes, bluecat
I was about to ask if they are an official couple yet.
Maybe soon?
With that tweet, Beck proves without a doubt that he is completely disconnected from reality.
Glenn Beck is mentally ill and by his own description a former addict. I wouldn’t attach malice to much of what he does – he’s obviously not responsible for much of his behavior.
Everyone is responsible for their actions. Beck has never gotten over that We the People voted for President Trump and against the Swamp. That had to be a blow to his ego.
Notice how Beck said 2024? Beck knows nobody can beat Trump.
Wait for it….he’s endorsing POTUS in 2020? s/. With friends like…..
Good Point unless he, Beck is referring to Pence till 2024 as he certainly agrees with Amish and the left wing nuts on this Dog and Pony Show Impeachment.
Last week I was tuning in to C-span and accidentally hit the Blaze just as Beck was trashing Trump. I changed channel and didn’t hear entire thing, but this confirms I didn’t mishear him. As for Amash being a great conservative. I don’t think voting against the wall and for sanctuary cities is conservative.
I lived in Florida during the 2012 election cycle. Beck, at that time, had devolved from a local entertaining and funny radio Conservative to a nasty, obsessed man on a mission. I believe he interviewed every one of the Republican Presidential candidates, and trashed them all – endlessly – except for Mitt.
I’d gone to a Newt Gingrich rally in Sarasota. Hotter than hell in that hangar in the FL summer sun – but the love was there. Newt offered some good stuff.
Beck went full force against Newt, and basically told his large audience not to vote for him. Scolded his audience every day, and made his show a personal endorsement. I will never forgive him for that.
He also trashed Ron Paul, and let’s not forget how Paul was treated at the RNC. Shameful. We got Mitt F’ing Romney. Gag. (First and only time I didn’t vote for President, since my first vote for Reagan.)
I picture Evil George saying ‘watch this’ to a gathering of the cabal, then dialing Glen’s number.
Dance little puppet! Dance!!
baaaaa haaaaa haaaaaa
He was great from about 2006 – 2010, then as his popularity soared, he slowly defended into a form of madness. I’m not being hyperbolic. The man is absolutely deranged and has a misplaced messiah complex. He almost single handedly destroyed the tea party movement as a tangible political force. Disgraceful.
*Descended*
He also said Romney was the next George Washington after rabidly opposing him for months.
Any person against the only modern President and one of the very few in politics not owned by globalist money cannot be taken seriously as a free thinker and pro-Constitution defender
Conservative? Yeah right
It’s frustrating.
The circular firing squad BS has to stop. I’m glad Levin finally stopped blistering Trump like he did early on and is paying attention to the Spygate crisis.
But instead of attacking liberals, we have Ann Coulter jumping in and blistering Trump as well fairly often.
I can’t tell you the last time I visited the Blaze or listened to Beck. The comment makes him seem like he’s completely oblivious to Spygate altogether.
And then there’s NeverTrumper Ben Shapiro, too. Ugh.
Levin saw what happened to Beck and changed his tune just as his (Levin’s) empire began disintegrating (for calling Trump supporters evil/delusional, calling CTH anti-Semitic for busting his Ted Cruz conflict of interest, etc. etc.).
Levin is Beck with a little more savvy.
We should be able to find out tomorrow starting at 3:06pst how Mark Levin feels about his new business partner’s love of Mr. Amish (or Levin ignores it completely).
Note that Glenn does say 2024 not 2020.
Beck is like a typical liberal – he keep hoping things will turn back his way if he just keeps doubling down on his own stupidity. And like with liberals, it fails miserably every time.
