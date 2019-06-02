Glenn Beck: “Justin Amash is the man I have been waiting for my whole life”….

Today is a sunlight day… Remember the axiom: ‘Never Trust a Never Trumper’, because today’s exhibit is a case study in axiom accuracy. Despite small moments of brilliance, Glenn Beck has been a character of generally unstable, illogical and intemperate disposition during his political life.

Minstrel Glenn Beck claims to respect a nationalist constitution yet advocated for mass illegal immigration during the 2014 first central American migration with his ‘soccer balls and teddy bear tour’. The same man who said Ted Cruz is the “Mormon prophecy” sent to save the world from the “end of days”, was also the same man suspended from SiriusXM after he and Brad Thor called for the assassination of Donald Trump. Oh, there are a multitude of examples of instability….

Today Glenn Beck lays his snake-oil worship upon the alter of Justin Amash:

Keep in mind, facing catastrophic financial collapse somehow minstrel Glenn Beck convinced a group of conservatives, including Mark Levin, to join him in creating a newly rebranded “Blaze Media Empire“…. those investors are likely apoplectic as bi-polar Beck returns to his traditional pattern of illogical self-destruction.

Instead of using Cheetos, this time Beck uses Twitter…

