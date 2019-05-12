Sunday Talks: Larry Kudlow -vs- Chris Wallace on China…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News to debate Chris Wallace over the U.S-China trade reset. As customary Wallace completely ignores the dynamic of communist China as a state run economy, and not a free market system; thus presenting the fictitious Wall Street position about bad tariffs.
Chairman Kudlow notes the bigger issues of President Trump confronting the enforcement mechanisms that must be in place if a trade agreement (FTA) between a free-market system (USA) and a state-run system (China) are going to work…
.
Washington, DC – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today released the following statement regarding additional action under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974:
“Earlier today, at the direction of the President, the United States increased the level of tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on approximately $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. The President also ordered us to begin the process of raising tariffs on essentially all remaining imports from China, which are valued at approximately $300 billion.”
The process for public notice and comment will be published shortly in the Federal Register. The details will be on the USTR website on Monday as we begin the process prior to a final decision on these tariffs. (link)
China bought politicians wholesale under the HilLIARY, err Slick Willie, administration. HilLIARy was one of their biggest purchases. I hope that all these politicians, ALL of them, are exposed as working for the Chicoms.
President Trump is again, working to undo the damage done by previous D-Rat control of the country.
Did you know Chris Wallace is a self-confessed long-time registered Democrat Party member?
No, but it doesn’t take much watching to see he is a shill for the deep state and uniparty. A FOX shill is worse than a CNN liar.
Yes. His Wiki bio is an interesting read.
The insufferable lil’ Chrissy was raring to go with his graphics today, showing exaggerated uncomplimentary stat’s to solidify his narrative.
Not surprised I can’t stand him,
Kudlow informed, rational and positive. Cassandra Wallace no match for him.
I’ve read several sources claim that by keeping prices down, China is paying more of the tariffs than are the US customers. Chris Wallace says that ain’t so and Ludlow seemed to agree with him.
What’s the real story?
stablesort;
My take, for what its worth is its too complicated to sound bite. Gets into weeds, and low info voters can’t follow, so pick your battles on messaging?
Obviously, the tarifs cause all sorts of effects on China, and China is going to try to mitigate those effects, any way they can.
Go back and look at the DIRE, end of the world predictions of what the results would be, from putting tarifs on Chinese steel and aluminum.
OMG, a can of soda (or BEER) is gonna cost like, $5, ALL products with steel or aluminum are going to go up, SO MUCH!
DIDN’T happen. At a certain point, I stopped listening to ‘experts’ predicting what DJT’s MAGAnomic policy effects would be, because they are so consistently wrong.
In fact, their consistency makes them a useful reverse barometer. When they say his policy will HURT the economy, you can rest assured it will help.
Ignore the nitwits, they are either so locked into failed perceptions of economics, OR they know they are pushing B.S.
So, whether ignorant or complicit, they are WRONG, and THATS the key take away.
Yep, I’m curious too. I’d read (somewhere not a Dimm source) that up to this week, seller China has paid 19.5% and US buyers paid 5.5% of the 25% duty, or put another way it’s China pays 80%, US buyer put up 20%.
Somebody, and it’s not the local retail store, is making a lot of profit from ‘made in China’. Can China manufacturers or China Gov make a profit and pay the tariffs too? They would keep their jobs rate stable and keep their market share too.
It is a little complicated but also simple. Tariff is levied at the producer loading dock price. The widget is picked up by an exporter and shipped to US distributor. Then thru the supply chain to retail. 25% tariff on Air Jordan Nikes which were $8.23 a pair F.O.B. N Korea are $200.00 on sale for $149.00. Indonesia made 1.5 billion pair for $6 billion. Nike may have less than 2 dollars more raw material. Using bribes, many members in the distribution chain are locked in. But the tariff is not on wholesale to Woolworth (Foot Locker) at the dock.
In China at the factory, the gubment can make them lower price and absorb tariff to keep customer from going to Pakistan or Indonesia.
Maybe I missed something but I didn’t hear either of them say China was (one way or another) decreasing costs of products to compensate for tariffs. AIUI so far the tariffs have had minimal impact on costs of goods. Don’t know if that will change with the tariff increases just put in place. At some point I expect China won’t be able to keep subsidizing its exports and prices in the US will rise. I imagine how much of a rise depends in part on the degree manufacturing shifts to other locations including to the US itself.
I’m far from an expert but I can relate a story of someone I deal with. He has his product made in China, as so many do these days. It’s a very small company that makes painted resin figures.
Once his product is outside the port, he says he has to pay the tariff fee (percentage of commercial invoice, price he’s paying for goods not the retail price).
He’s been eating the 10% but 25% is making him uncomfortable. For certain, the price will begin to be passed on to buyers.
Uneducated folks immediately begin to bemoan how Trump is raising their prices without really knowing what they’re talking about. If the product was made in the States, there would be no tariff… the President is trying to help our country not hurt it. Ignorance is public enemy #1.
The truth is that China needs to keep the total cost to the consumer the same after tariffs as before tariffs otherwise the consumer will purchase none China product. China does this buy subsiding the cost of the product. A $100.00 product is reduced to $80.00, through subsides, and a $20.00 tariff brings the total consumer cost back to $100.00. So, yes the consumer is paying the tariff but, China is eating the cost of the tariff, not the consumer.
I used a simplistic example that isn’t entirely accurate but, it shows how the consumer will not be paying 25% more for products from China.
But but what about all this useless crap I buy from WalMart? How can you expect me to pay 25% more for more useless crap from WalMart?
There has been a problem with Chinese imports sunce the 1860s. Tea was routinely adulterated with prussian blue to give it a more pleasing color. The Japanese did it too.
In the 1980s maybe into the 90s US Customs field tested imported toys for safety. The Chinese were of course the problem. Tested them right in the cargo sheds. Exam of stuffed animals, for example, would include checking the stuffing, and attaching a scale to the eyes to make sure they could withstand 15 pounds of pull without coming off and becoming a chocking hazard.
Lead based red pigment to make toys look brighter more attractive. BIG problem in those same years.
Why would anyone buy something that is useless.?
“You gotta do what you gotta do…” and I agree wholeheartedly with Chairman Kudlow on this. This deal will impact the future of our country in a big, big way.
People that are moaning about paying more for the crap coming from China are lost in the woods. This is our way out of that mess and the key to prosperity for so much of America. Sometimes, it takes sacrifice to get to a better place.
China levies an export duty, and I believe they have instituted rebates on steel and other products to lighten the impact of tariffs. Export duty is prohibited by our Constitution, although some years ago Congress tried to get around it by calling it a Harbor Maintenance Fee. The Supreme Court was not fooled.
Hey Chris – here is like…an ACTUAL CEO talking how much tariffs have impacted his whirlpool supply chain biz
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice the Big Lie subtitle the MS-DNC stuck on it.
Thank you this is from someone involved in the program,he’s not guessing!
Wallace was much less combative today vs. recent weeks. He let Kudlow respond mostly without interruption. Wallace did try to portray the President’s strategy as anti-consumer, but Kudlow effectively countered that saying the figures Wallace presented were “wildly exaggerated”. Neither said that China was decreasing product cost to compensate for tariffs, yielding minimal cost increases so far for Americans.
Maybe Wallace was more subdued because many leading Democrats are supporting the President’s tough stance on China. We know the media “personalities” always go along with the narrative, in this case the narrative is more aligned with administration policies, so the interview today was minimally contentious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could be. Or maybe Chris shows deference because he feels Kudlow is in the club, having had his own popular news/financial pundit show.
But today I completed a study which shows that Chris Wallace is still an a-hole.
And I took a poll showing that 100% of participants and their pets consider him to be one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Finally, a poll that ain’t no lie! 😁
Of course, no one, least of all me, is saying Wallace has “reformed”. We’d expect he’ll be in his usual POS guise next week when the narrative is thoroughly opposed to PT (the normal situation).
As my father used to say, “leopards don’t change their spots”. Wallace remains vintage Wallace and almost certainly always will be.
Excellent Zerohedge article up concerning China tweets about “wanting” Trump to play his tariff card on all China’s imports, because that will leave Trump without any more cards, while China has its “political card” to play – Xi for life vs US four year election cycle. Trump tweets this morning putting China’s delays into the context of the 2020 elections – don’t wait for softer Dem, I’ll win and then you’ll lose more.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-12/act-now-trump-warns-china-trade-deal-will-be-far-worse-if-they-wait-until-second
I find this whole negotiation to be fascinating: Trump vs the Panda/Tiger face enigma. Trillions at stake.
The president should remind the Chinese that the democrats above everything else love money and spending money. Once democrats get used to spending tariff money, it will never go away, no matter how many politicians the Chinese think they have bought.
Touche and Ouch!
LoL
While Larry Kudlow is one of my favorites, Chris Wallace is not. I avoid his show to keep my blood pressure in check. Sundance, thanks for watching so I didn’t have to.
I am not knowledgeable about economics but I trust Trump, Ross, Mnuchin, and company. They have been doing a fine job so far. Meanwhile the dogs bark as the caravan moves on.
Sure Jerk, I thoroughly enjoy your but, but, but, butting in on me. You rude, impolite jackaxx. Retire already.
I think it’s a good time to revisit this MAGA video.
Multi-national corporations and politicos that have hitched their wagons to China have picked the wrong horse. In the near future it is likely that they will be attending a Donner family reunion as they will need to attack each other for survival. When they realize that the dragon is just blowing smoke instead of fire it will be too late.
Look at how quickly the economy turned around with MAGA. Just like sundance has posted this whole thing is going Main Street. Wall Street will have to adjust this time – not us. That’s how you rewire the power structure. The other non-China global suppliers realize they have an opportunity to wedge their ways into the pockets of American consumers while American manufacturing and businesses develop their products and increase their markets. Suppliers and retailers were put on notice in sufficient time to get ready.
On cheap stuff: I see two comparably priced shirts to choose to buy and the choice is between China made or anyplace else not named China. I choose the later if I decide to buy the shirt at all and only if the price is what I am willing to pay. China cheats, steals, uses slave labor, etc. on a much larger basis than any other country in the world. A shirt is a shirt. The non-China suppliers’ volumes increase such they are able to reduce prices. I keep buying their shirts. It’s not hard for the consumer to modify behavior if they know it is best for them supply and price wise as well as for their country. Which is why the globalists in bed with China use their MSM lapdogs to try to muddy up the water. Tariff them out of business for all I care. They are cabal and own the Democrats.
Back in the day, labels on stuff read; Made in Taiwan, Made in Mexico, Made in USA. Electronics were made in Japan. Now everything is made in China. Except for some high quality stuff and some cars, and a few other things. Chinese labor is cheaper. After all, it’s practically slave labor. Did bulk shipping across the world get cheaper than labor costs of homemade stuff? Oh, tariffs and trade deals and long term payouts and swapping among third world international markets makes it all come out right. Except it does not come out right for America and the middle class taxpayer. And who gets to run things like pricing and manufacturing and shipping and labor if it isn’t going on here in America? Oh yea. Big Bubba takes care of all that for us. He even has a big old military complex dog in every yard and pond to make sure nobody pokes a stick in the spokes of our bicycle while we’re gathering up our goods. Makes one wonder why the rich folks are pushing for that Chinese kind of system and they want the third world to move to America.
Does anyone remember all of the dogs that got sick, and/or died from American brands of dog food made in China? Many of the treats as well?
And how many ingredients used in our own food processing come from China?
How about the pharmaceutical industry? Can you trust cheaper pharmaceuticals from Canada are not first processed in China?
Remember cheap Chinese drywall?
And the list goes on, and on, and on.
If you wanted to bring a country to its knees…alter the food sources and supplies…worked on the dogs!!!!!!!
Do they 100% inspect every shipping container from China?
Just wondering….
China is on the Trump exiting office countdown….
One do not buy the China junk
Two Kudlow is not for tariffs, personally, he is a wall street guy
Three It is the multiNatioals and China as partners that pay for the tariffs, buyers could end up paying more but who cares, serves them right for buing chinese junk.
” As customary Wallace completely ignores the dynamic of communist China as a state run economy, and not a free market system; thus presenting the fictitious Wall Street position about bad tariffs.” Sundance
This is the mindset we are dealing with. I had a boss tell me 20 years ago that communism didn’t exist anymore. I looked at him and said, ” what do you think China is” he responded, “Oh they are not communist, they have a free market economy” Sadly, I have run into this false idea over and over again. I believe it is why our country has let their guard down a hundred different ways with COMMUNIST China, and China has taken full advantage of our ignorance/ stupidity.
Why do our laws require most ALL PRODUCTS sold in the US to have a “Made in XX country” label EXCEPT our FOOD?!?!?! Bring back Country Of Origin Labeling for our meat and produce ASAP! Americans deserve to KNOW where the food they buy come from!
I VERY MUCH! agree. We need to produce ALL our food! Talk about National Security! “we can’t close our border to the invasion because of avocados!” Don’t they grow in CA?
At around 6:35 Wallace calls Trump a liar, at about 7:00 Wallace moves in for the kill, I had to shut the SOB off. Wallace is a Murdock flunky.
