President Trump Calls Out FBI Director Christopher Wray: “the director is protecting the coup gang”…

This is good to see. Finally President Trump indicates he is well aware of the intents and motives of FBI Director Christopher Wray covering for the illegal coup effort:
President Trump may have been aware of Chris Wray’s corrupt disposition prior to today; however, this is the first visible indication he understands the internecine organization of it. Hopefully we can start the countdown clock to Wray’s exit.
Next up, Chris Wray’s #1 strategic hire, current FBI Legal Counsel Dana Boente.
In 2015 the DOJ-OIG (office of inspector general) requested oversight of the DOJ National Security Division. It was Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the DOJ-NSD.
When John Carlin resigned as Asst. Attorney General in charge of the DOJ National Security Division in October 2016 he was replaced by Principal Deputy Asst. Attorney General and Chief of Staff, Mary McCord. After President Trump took office on January 20th, 2017, Sally Yates was Acting AG and Mary McCord was in charge of the DOJ-NSD.
Yates and McCord were the two Main Justice officials who then engaged with White House Counsel Don McGahn on January 26th, 2017, regarding the General Flynn FBI interview conducted on January 24th. The Trump-Russia Collusion Conspiracy was the headline.
On January 30th, 2017, Sally Yates was fired for refusing to defend the Trump travel ban from extremist countries. Yates was replaced on January 31st by the U.S. Attorney from the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), Dana Boente.
With his shift to Main Justice Dana Boente was Acting Attorney General, and Mary McCord was Asst. AG in charge of the DOJ-NSD. Boente was in the Acting AG position from Jan 31st, 2017, until Jeff Sessions was confirmed on February 8th, 2017.
When Jeff Sessions became AG, Dana Boente became Acting Deputy AG, a role he would retain until Rod Rosenstein was confirmed on April 25th, 2017. [Mary McCord remained head of the DOJ-National Security Division]
On March 2nd, 2017, Dana Boente was one of the small group who participated in a conversation that led to the recusal of Jeff Sessions from anything related to the 2016 election. This recusal included the ongoing FBI counterintelligence investigation known as Crossfire Hurricane, which was later picked up by Robert Mueller.
The other attendees for the recusal decision-making meeting (see above schedule) included Sessions’ chief of staff Jody Hunt; Criminal Chief in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Jim Crowell; Deputy Assistant Attorney General (DAAG) in the Department of Justice National Security Division Tash Gauhar (FISA lawyer); and Associate Deputy Attorney General Scott Schools. [Note: Tash Gauhar was lawyer for FBI Clinton case; and Scott Schools was part of drafting Clinton exoneration letter.]
The Main Justice group influenced Jeff Sessions to recuse.
With AG Jeff Sessions recused on March 2, 2017, FBI Director James Comey now reported to Acting Deputy AG Dana Boente. [Technically, Boente is still EDVA U.S. Attorney and is only ‘acting’ as Deputy AG] Additionally, on March 31st, 2017, President Trump signs executive order 13787 making the U.S. EDVA Attorney the 3rd in line for DOJ succession.
Question: If Dana Boente was appointed “Acting Attorney General” on January 31st, 2017 (he was), then why did Don McGahn need to draw up XO 13787 on March 31st, 2017… especially after confirmed AG Jeff Sessions was already in place Feb 9th?
The answer likely has to do with a sign-off needed for FISA.
See the issue?
How does somebody (unknown) advise White House Counsel Don McGahn to draw up an executive order so that Boente can sign a FISA…. without telling Don McGahn the reason why AG Sessions can’t sign off on the FISA? See the issue now?
In the period between March 2nd and April 25th – With AG Sessions recused, and without a Deputy AG confirmed, Dana Boente is simultaneously:
- U.S. Attorney for EDVA
- Acting Deputy AG.
- Acting AG for all issues related to Sessions recusal.
It is James Comey and Dana Boente who sign the April 2017 FISA renewal for Carter Page.
(Page #271 – Carter Page FISA Application)
This dynamic would later become important as notes Boente took from conversations with James Comey became evidence for Mueller’s expanded obstruction investigation. [3/2/17 Mary McCord is still head of DOJ-NSD]
Somehow Acting Deputy AG Dana Boente’s personal and handwritten notes were mysteriously leaked to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.
On April 20th, 2017, Mary McCord announces her intent to resign from the DOJ National Security Division effective with the confirmation of Deputy AG nominee Rod Rosenstein.
On April 25th, 2017, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is confirmed. Rosenstein now takes over the responsibilities held by Acting DAG Dana Boente; this includes the FBI counterintelligence probe.
On May 9th, 2017, FBI Director James Comey is fired.
On May 10th, 2017, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe opens a criminal ‘obstruction of justice investigation’ of President Trump to parallel/compliment the ongoing counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and administration.
On/Around May 11th, 2017, Mary McCord departs. Dana Boente now becomes the Asst. Attorney General and head of the DOJ National Security Divison. Simultaneously retaining role as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of VA.
On May 16th, 2017, Rosenstein takes Robert Mueller to the White House to meet President Trump. On May 17th, Rosenstein appoints the Robert Mueller special counsel probe. On May 18th, 2017, Scott Schools authorizes Robert Mueller:
And we’re off to the Trump-Russia-Collusion-Obstruction races…
With hindsight it is now clear the various players inside Main Justice and the FBI had a vested interest in maintaining the assault against Trump. By now everyone can see the bigger goal was against the office of POTUS. [“obstruction” etc.] All of the personnel moves should be reviewed with hindsight of the larger anti-Trump objective in mind.
Against the known fraud that was the Trump-Russia Collusion-Conspiracy narrative, there are no visible people who didn’t participate in one form or another.
Dana Boente was head of DOJ-NSD from May 11th, 2017 through end of October 2017 when he officially announced his intent to retire. However, the timeline gets cloudy here because Boente said he was staying on until an official replacement was announced. There’s no indication of when he actually left the DOJ-NSD or the EDVA role.
On January 23rd, 2018, FBI Director Christopher Wray announces Boente has shifted over to the FBI to be Chief Legal Counsel (replacing James Baker). As Mueller is using 19 lawyers, and 40 FBI investigators, Boente now becomes a legal adviser to Christopher Wray while the Mueller probe is ongoing.
As we recently discovered, Mueller’s lead FBI agent for the corrupt Russia collusion-conspiracy investigation, was David W. Archey. Archey was selected by Robert Mueller when FBI Agent Peter Strzok was removed. The Mueller probe took over the counterintelligence investigation in May 2017, a few months later Special Agent Peter Strzok was removed (July) and David W. Archey was brought in:
As David Archey arrives in August 2017, Mueller is getting the new scope memo from Rod Rosenstein. There’s little doubt the entire FBI group would have known the Trump-Russia collusion-conspiracy narrative was false. So Archey status as lead agent has to be considered *corrupt/sketchy*; FBI activity was likely focused on the obstruction angle.
Interestingly at the conclusion of the Mueller investigation Archey was promoted by Christopher Wray to head of the Richmond, Virginia FBI field office (March 4, 2019). This field office overlaps with another FBI/DOJ filing from the EDVA.
The April 11th, 2019, recently released Julian Assange indictment stems from the EDVA. From the indictment we discover it was under seal since March 6th, 2018:
However, on Tuesday April 15th more investigative material was released. Again, note the dates: Grand Jury, *December of 2017* This means FBI investigation prior to….
The investigation took place prior to December 2017, it is coming from the EDVA where Dana Boente was still, presumably, U.S. Attorney. The grand jury indictment was sealed from March of 2018 until April of 2019.
Why the delay? Here’s where it gets interesting….
This FBI submission to the Grand Jury in December of 2017 was four months after congressman Dana Rohrabacher talked to Assange in August of 2017: “Assange told a U.S. congressman … he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents … did not come from Russia.”
(August 2017, The Hill Via John Solomon) Julian Assange told a U.S. congressman on Tuesday he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents he published during last year’s election did not come from Russia and promised additional helpful information about the leaks in the near future.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a California Republican who is friendly to Russia and chairs an important House subcommittee on Eurasia policy, became the first American congressman to meet with Assange during a three-hour private gathering at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been holed up for years.
Rohrabacher recounted his conversation with Assange to The Hill.
“Our three-hour meeting covered a wide array of issues, including the WikiLeaks exposure of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] emails during last year’s presidential election,” Rohrabacher said, “Julian emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails.”
Pressed for more detail on the source of the documents, Rohrabacher said he had information to share privately with President Trump. (read more)
It would appear the FBI took keen interest after this August 2017 meeting and gathered specific evidence for a grand jury by December 2017. Then the DOJ sat on the indictment (sealed in March 2018) while the Mueller probe was ongoing; until April 11th, 2019, when a coordinated effort between the U.K. and U.S. was launched. Assange was arrested, and the indictment was unsealed (link).
To me, as a person who has researched this three year fiasco; including the ridiculously false 2016 Russian hacking/interference narrative: “17 intelligence agencies”, JAR report (needed for Obama in December ’16), and political ICA (January ’17); this looks like a Deep State move to control Julian Assange because the Mueller report is dependent on Russia cybercrimes…. AND that narrative is contingent on the Russia DNC hack story.
The Mueller/Rosenstein report contains claims that Russia hacked the DNC servers as the central element to the Russia interference narrative in the U.S. election. This claim is directly disputed by WikiLeaks and Assange, as outlined during the Dana Rohrabacher interview. There’s the motive to shut Assange down.
The DNC hack claim is contingent upon analysis by Crowdstrike computer forensics who were paid by the DNC to look into the issue. The FBI was never allowed to review the servers independently. Almost all independent research into this DNC hack claim also challenges the claims of a Russia hack of the DNC servers.
Dana Boente was part of the group who advised Sessions to recuse. Boente later authorized the second renewal of the Title-one surveillance warrant and worked with James Comey. Boente then leaked his Comey notes to the media, essentially to support Comey’s narrative about Trump; and participated from within the FBI as legal counsel to Chris Wray who told everyone in July 2018 there was no political bias in the FBI… but hey, everyone is going to bias training….. and pay no attention to the 40 “rank and file” FBI agents who were investigating an invisible Trump Russia-Collusion-Conspiracy for two years.
Seriously?
There are no “good guys” in this. There are no “white hats” here. Certainly not Mueller, Rosenstein, Wray, Bowditch or Boente. Instead, this is a matrix of broad interests positioned only to benefit and sustain the status quo of the administrative state; and protect the larger community from the Trump disruption.
In the end it all comes back to the same series of questions. Who was recommending to President Trump that he retain and promote DOJ and FBI officials who were part of the anti-Trump Russia collusion-conspiracy program?
Someone who knew the system but would still be vulnerable to peer influence. Someone who would take counsel and advice on who was needed and where. Someone in a position of influence with President Trump. Someone who could steer these placements from a position of advisement close to the President. [It sounds like Don McGahn]
Appointing Rod Rosenstein as DAG was one of those key placements.
Appointing DC U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu was another.
♦From Rosenstein we get: Mueller, Chris Wray, David Bowditch and Dana Boente.
♦Meanwhile Jessie Liu quashed cases against: Awan bros, James Wolfe, Greg Craig and quite possibly Andrew McCabe.
Chris Wray and Dana Boente then began providing cover…
FUBAR
Prosecutors can be like immature children whose primary goal is to win at all costs. This creates problems for them which create the need to cover things up later, but if you start with this initial premise, all the shit rolls downhill from there.
Btw, is there any evidence that Wray’s “bias training” has ever taken place ?
I googled Dana Boente. Guess what – she's a dude! Then I googled Dana Milbanks and guess what – she's also a dude!
Christopher Wray – not a dude.
But that hair!
He's officially a muppet. The hair is a dead giveaway.
The FBI is of the spices vampyroteuthis Infernalis, lit. "Vampire Squid from Hell", sending its tentacles out to any and everything that even looks like justice, honesty and integrity and strangling it to death.
I think it was Adam Schiff I heard today threatening to fine Don Trump Jr. and Robert Mueller $25,000 a day for not responding to Congress' subpoenas. He said they may even put them in jail, ha ha.

Yeah, I want to see him try that.
Yeah, I want to see him try that.
I’d like to see em all go to jail.
Throw the clowns from the FBI and DOJ in jail, they’re a bunch of liars and traitors.
Give em their own cell block so they can hear each other talk.
Let em ramble on about their honor and integrity from the inside.
That seems …excessive.
Damm, great post again Sundance! We need more rope, the crew is growing, now it is a mob of corrupt traitor FBI & DOJ officials…..Amazing this was the entire leadership and top brass in Main Justice and FBI HQ….let's pray Barr takes them all down.
Well, it looks pretty obvious that Don McGahn was a complete traitor to President Trump. Wow, your top official, council to the President of the United States working for the Deep State to overthrow (a coup) the President. How the President survived is amazing, but my questions is "who advised Trump to hire McGahn?"
The enormity of the operation is finally starting to be revealed…it has been decades in the making and involves every branch of our government. The steps necessary to explain and expose all of the corruption will be many and an unwilling media will drag their feet as long as they possibly can to avoid exposing their ideological partners in the government.

But, the wheels are beginning to turn and once the momentum gains speed none of them will be able to stop the train of truth!
But, the wheels are beginning to turn and once the momentum gains speed none of them will be able to stop the train of truth!
It’s about time. Can’t wait for the media to explode over these tweets!😂😂😂
I’ll bet He saw the Lou Dobbs show last week where Victoria toensing and joe diGenova really called out Wray for the go along to get along guy he is. They were basically telegraphing that it was a mistake to hire him.
Hope he fires him after IG report is out.
Wonder what the 20 pieces of silver were that the corrupt Liu got for her seat at the table.
Jessie Liu's going to have to give them back so that the Executioner's aim be true.
What will they say about Christopher Wray when histories of the coup are written?
Alas, all they can say in Wray’s defense is, “His hair was perfect.”
Wray's corruption and venality is only exceeded by his vanity.
More like his Epitaph.
Aah-oooh …werewolves of London..
Whoa Nellie (Ohr) !!! Sounds like FULL DECLASSIFICATION around the corner!!!
Do NOT — I repeat — do NOT go on vacation to a location without interweb facilities the next few months, fans.
Director Wray wishes he had expanded his understanding of the word 'spy' before answering question before congress.
Seems so much hinges on the IG report now, although so much has been exposed. If Horowitz punts on this report I fear most will escape the noose. Hopefully Horowitz does the right thing
He would put himself as the target as all the information comes out. Horowitz does not seem to be a dumb man.
“Pressed for more detail on the source of the documents, Rohrabacher said he had information to share privately with President Trump.” Does anyone know if a private meeting between Rohrabacher and President Trump took place?
“There are no “good guys” in this. There are no “white hats” here. Certainly not Mueller, Rosenstein, Wray, Bowditch or Boente.” – Sundance. Perhaps Don McGahn should be added to that list?
“this looks like a Deep State move to control Julian Assange because the Mueller report is dependent on Russia cybercrimes…. AND that narrative is contingent on the Russia DNC hack story.”
Absolutely. Barr has already assented to the hack fiction. This is one of the first key data-point disclosures signalling the boundaries of the Deep State clean-up. Asked about Assange’s arrest, POTUS was uncharacteristically deferential (paraphrase): ‘Not my job. Ask Barr.’
Imo, this was him giving voice to the arrangement struck between Bush/Clinton team and their trusted guy, Barr. Barr shuts down the witchhunt expeditiously as promised. POTUS gets to focus on being POTUS for the first time in his term. However Barr will be judiciously calibrating the dirt that will be allowed to emerge. The Patriot community needs scalps. Those will come. But not at the cost of overturning the whole dynastic apple-cart. Shiftng variable: Barr’s mounting personal pissed-offness at being roughed up to a degree I can’t imagine even he expected. That could shift fence-posts a bit. POTUS also has Donnie, Ivanka and Jared waiting expectantly in the wings. His family is his one chief indulgence, not a bad indulgence to have.
‘This is good to see.’ Sundance
Sundance out here practicing the art of ‘the understatement.’
I hope it is time for Wray to get in the right hand lane because his exit is coming up.
Just felt a GREAT DISTURBANCE 🦅 in the FORCE.☠️
As if MILLIONS of voices just cried out in TERROR.🥵
And were suddenly SILENCED.🤐
I feel something TERRIBLE has happened.🤯
Yeah … JUSTICE from POTUS.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
From your keyboard to God's big, beautiful monitor!
The FBI should be eliminated. If one has a lower leg with gangrene, even if some of the lower leg is OK, it you don't take off the lower leg, the whole body, in this case the Republic, dies.
Here is Toensing and DiGenova calling out
Wray last week on lou Dobbs.
Listen at the 30:30 mark FYI.
I always thought the biggest asset CTH has in it’s arsenal of war on the Uni-party is the clear understanding of the MAGA agenda as proved out by 45’s removal of COC from our trade talk leadership.
How can a leader not take in the rest of the assessment about who and what Sundance uncovers that is in direct opposition to the MAGA KAG agenda?
Keep reading Mr. Presdident!
PS: China not taking control of CSX is an overlooked step in understanding PDJT always knew Xi would try to wait out his presidency. Right now they would be using that market to shut down trading through a ‘glitch’ in the system. It’s a small little Exchange but 1% can bring the entire trading apparatus to a complete halt. It would only be 3 days…but in today’s money that’s more than the the T3 planners ever wanted to ‘test’.
Nice post!
It’s pretty remarkable that this has gone full circle. Folowing the path to today has brought better understanding of the beginning.
As the IG report comes out and truths are finally exposed to sunlight I would hope Trump takes a moment out of his busy day to fire Wray and maybe a layer or two beneath Wray also. Wipe that slate clean to begin anew.
Another thing is all security clearances from the previous admin should also be collected just for good measure.
Can't get the page up on last two The Last Refuges. Does conservativetreehouse.com having a sending problem?

Thank you.

Caroline Haessler
Thank you.
Caroline Haessler
“The FBI was never allowed to review the servers independently.” Yes, this is the report; however, who could restrict the FBI from fully investigating the hack? Only the FBI or DOJ, hence an inside job as Sundance so clearly spells out. Another major piece to the corruption puzzle.
Also, the Deep State/establishment is also controlling the manning of the defense (and probably most other) departments to this day. POTUS has it right, this fight for the rule of law is the key to the Nation’s future..
We're gonna need more rope!
Oh Yeah—>FBI Dir. CHRIS WRAY is as CORRUPT as Bobby (the WEASEL) Mueller & Roddy (Career-Bureaucrat-Burrower) Rosenstein.
~CORRUPT Chris (Let me know when you pull the Ripcord, Mueller & Comey, so I can jump with you) Wray….Was recommended by former New Jersey Gov. CHRIS CHRISTIE.~
*Chris Wray represented Chris Christie through the “George Washington Bridge” Scandal via King & Spalding Law Firm and was Gov. Chris Christie’s personal lawyer at one Time.*
https://nypost.com/2018/04/30/taxpayers-have-paid-over-15m-for-chris-christies-legal-fees/
