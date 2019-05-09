U.S. Seizes North Korean Freighter Violating U.N. Sanctions…

The Southern District of New York has released a criminal complaint to accompany the seizure of a North Korean freighter “Wise Honest” (Full pdf below). The freighter was seized by Indonesian authorities on/around April 2, 2018 [media story here]. However, the background story of Wise Honest is more interesting.
The indictment outlines how the freighter was used to transport coal from North Korea to China and Russia and back-haul heavy equipment from Chinese ports into the DPRK. However, the transport network changed with the timing of increased sanctions on the DPRK. Simply, the ship was routed to avoid being caught for violating sanctions.
The indictment also outlines how Chinese entities in Hong Kong assisted with routing the vessel to avoid maritime surveillance. There’s an aspect here that overlays a prior set of CTH discussions surrounding U.S. Navy training for a potential U.S. maritime blockade.
You might remember November 2017 CTH discussions about U.S. vessels conducting training exercises in/around shipping lanes. In 2017 and 2018 there were some maritime collisions that seemed to align with the possibility of these training exercises. In June 2017 The USS Fitzgerald was one such example near the coast of Japan.
On page 19 of the indictment the DOJ outlines how vessel Wise Honest was turning off their “Automated Identification System” (AIS), which is the automatic beacon that transmits their location to other surface vessels via satellite.
An interesting coincidence given the previous discussions on those 2017 Pacific shipping lane maritime collisions.
Sum Ting wong with tracking devise.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Bang Ding Ow was the captain at the time I believe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That clip never gets old
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely one of the all time best.
LikeLike
Wee tou Low!
LikeLike
A shyster is what a shyster does.
Good catch! Big catch!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A shyster is what a shyster does.
Good catch! Big catch!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A 581 foot long catch!
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/north-korean-cargo-ship-seized-by-us-wise-honest-for-violating-sanctions-today-2019-05-09/
LikeLiked by 2 people
The commies will always cheat.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Related to the DNC and GOPe those not smart enough to actually compete fairly!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, its more nuanced than that.
America, since its founding, has consistently, throughout its history, been a center right country, politically and culturally.
So, leftist conmunism could NEVER florish here, if it competed in the ‘marketplace of ideas’, in an honest way. Hence, it cheated in every way.
Education as indoctrination. Media as propoganda. Corrupting and undermining ‘free and fair elections’ in a myriad of ways.
Its not a coincidence that both Chicoms and Uniparty cheat, cause they can’t compete unless they cheat. They are virtually the same.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is exactly why a so-called Trade Deal with China is absurd. China’s goal is to buy time, to weaken the USA.
Letting China into the WTO was a grave error. Cut the losses. Cut them now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Orville
It wasn’t an error, othewise I agree.
It was one of many acts of chicom agents, working in the highest levels of the U.S. Gont.
Biggest traitor couple since the Rosenbergs, the Clintons. Everybody says they are crooks, and its ‘all about yhe $’, but I don’t THINK so.
I think it is the IDEOLOGY, and the $ is just a powerful and useful tool for corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does not appear that the shipping of banned cargo was neither “wise” nor “honest”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh the irony is rich that’s for sure!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sort of like how democratic bills are named.
LikeLike
Yeah, like the affordable care act.
LikeLike
Yeah, the names a killer, huh? Surprised they didn’t paint, in english “This ship is NOT violating sanctions, HONEST!” on the sides of the hull!
And THESE are the people we are supposed to negotiate a trade,deal with?
Don’t make me laugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, when the Chinese VP starts discussing how his government can be trusted at 5pm, a picture of this ship will on the table in front of him.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Oh Doc, I love this!!! I can see it in my mind!!! Lovely.
I see everything in life as black or white. There is no gray area. Tough way to navigate life but makes this scenario beautiful in my mind.
LikeLike
Haha, I was even thinking about the US Navy exercises when I highlighted this announcement.
😉
I’ve been looking at more of all the things coming out that have ties to the Chinese trade negotiations. China & Russia helping DPNK skirt sanctions was what caught my eye….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Then you should read this report, heck many reports on the Russia, China NK evading sanctions.
This indictment was important as it caught the money laundering through US banks.
I wager we may find that the PLA was involved.
https://c4ads.org/blogposts/2019/3/14/banks-boats-and-bombs-using-co-location-to-expand-the-evidence-of-dprk-network-convergence-from-the-2019-un-panel-of-experts-report
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh and also to be noticed – the “Wise Honest” was captured heading towards Indonesia by Indonesian Transportation Agency…. where they headed?
Somewhere near the Horn of Africa….
LikeLiked by 1 person
And just like that Kim lobs off a few ballistic missiles, err projectiles. Mr Biegun has a front row seat as he is in Seoul.
https://www.vox.com/world/2019/5/9/18538128/north-korea-missile-test-trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read more here. Seems I am awakening to missile lobs, but I prefer the alarm clock thank you very much.
https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20190510000900325
LikeLiked by 1 person
Data.
https://www.securitycouncilreport.org/atf/cf/%7B65BFCF9B-6D27-4E9C-8CD3-CF6E4FF96FF9%7D/s_2019_171.pdf
The “Wise Honest” is in there (most likely as a ship involved in illegal offshore transfers). The format is PDF and I do not have the ability to search.
Still. Looks like a crappy rustbucket known and tracked for years.
Why don’t we just sink it and all related vessels?
LikeLike
Does this just happen days before the Chinese are coming to resurrect talks before big sanctions drop?
I am thinking this is Trump sending the Panda a big message. These terms are not subject to negotiation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“(President) Trump is sending the Panda a big message.” You betcha, a 581 foot long message!
LikeLike
Well the indictment has been in the works for awhile, but the timing does have a karmic ring to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many voters are so naive and ignorant when it comes to the realities of the world. They think if you just talk to people in other countries, things will work out
They have no problem electing other naive and ignorant people, including ideologues and utter fools who are easily taken advantage of
Corrupt, blind or stupid, it doesn’t matter. We always get screwed
That’s why Trump said “can you imagine Buttiege dealing with Xi?”
Just imagine the modern crop of democrats dealing with the cutthroat leaders of today. Talk about getting screwed
We need real leaders who understand the realities of today’s world and have the insight and courage to play their games and come out on the winning side. That’s how all of us as Americans win
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hear, hear!
LikeLike
Maybe we can trade the freighter Wise Honest one day for the USS Pueblo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe we can fill the Wise Honest in the Gulf of Mexico and have it take EVERYBODY Home where they belong.
LikeLike
yep on cue…rocket man….acts up..
https://www.rt.com/news/458940-north-korea-long-range-strike-drills/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to employ our super-secret trained dolphins and tag such vessels with auxiliary transponders that ping back to our data-collection receivers.
Tag any vessel that our Navy documents is in their vicinity and identifiable but is not transponding with a valid maritime-tracking identity, or at all.
Identify and record vessels at any opportunity, plan a tagging special forces mission thereafter, possibly when vessels are in port.
Maybe even use a white beluga whale, they seem friendly …
LikeLiked by 1 person
… afterthought – we’re probably already tracking such suspect vessels via satellite imagery
LikeLiked by 2 people
PLAN OF ACTION
1. Sink the damn thing to the bottom of the ocean.
2. Tell NOKO that this will be the first of many should they continue violating.
3. Tell them we want the remains of those service members from the Korean
conflict back and the USS Pueblo returned NOW!!!
4. Sanctions will continue until the act like adult members of a society
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even if the Foolish Deceitful DID have its navigation turned off, shouldn’t the US Navy have had radar and other tracking devices that should have told them that another ship was in their area? Or is the US Navy planning to depend on maritime IFF signals during a war time scenario?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t this ship owned by Mitch McConnell’s chinese shipping company?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, but it is interesting that his sister-in-law is a big dumpling on the Bank of China Board.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT screws tighten. China AND NoKo in a world of hurt. Iran coming soon. New sheriff in town.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That ship would make a fine artificial reef. Fish just love ’em.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artificial_reef
LikeLike
Tom Clancy, we miss you.
LikeLike
I wonder if the Chinese trade delegation was informed about this (May 8th) indictment when they were about to eat their dessert this evening.
LikeLike