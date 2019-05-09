U.S. Seizes North Korean Freighter Violating U.N. Sanctions…

The Southern District of New York has released a criminal complaint to accompany the seizure of a North Korean freighter “Wise Honest” (Full pdf below). The freighter was seized by Indonesian authorities on/around April 2, 2018 [media story here]. However, the background story of Wise Honest is more interesting.

The indictment outlines how the freighter was used to transport coal from North Korea to China and Russia and back-haul heavy equipment from Chinese ports into the DPRK. However, the transport network changed with the timing of increased sanctions on the DPRK.  Simply, the ship was routed to avoid being caught for violating sanctions.

The indictment also outlines how Chinese entities in Hong Kong assisted with routing the vessel to avoid maritime surveillance. There’s an aspect here that overlays a prior set of CTH discussions surrounding U.S. Navy training for a potential U.S. maritime blockade.

You might remember November 2017 CTH discussions about U.S. vessels conducting training exercises in/around shipping lanes. In 2017 and 2018 there were some maritime collisions that seemed to align with the possibility of these training exercises. In June 2017 The USS Fitzgerald was one such example near the coast of Japan.

On page 19 of the indictment the DOJ outlines how vessel Wise Honest was turning off their “Automated Identification System” (AIS), which is the automatic beacon that transmits their location to other surface vessels via satellite.

An interesting coincidence given the previous discussions on those 2017 Pacific shipping lane maritime collisions.

Here’s the full pdf. It’s an interesting read:

  1. Henry chance says:
    May 9, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    Sum Ting wong with tracking devise.

  2. Brian Backes says:
    May 9, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    A shyster is what a shyster does.

    Good catch! Big catch!

  4. Nordic Breed says:
    May 9, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    The commies will always cheat.

    • litlbit2 says:
      May 9, 2019 at 6:25 pm

      Related to the DNC and GOPe those not smart enough to actually compete fairly!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

      • Dutchman says:
        May 9, 2019 at 7:18 pm

        Actually, its more nuanced than that.
        America, since its founding, has consistently, throughout its history, been a center right country, politically and culturally.

        So, leftist conmunism could NEVER florish here, if it competed in the ‘marketplace of ideas’, in an honest way. Hence, it cheated in every way.

        Education as indoctrination. Media as propoganda. Corrupting and undermining ‘free and fair elections’ in a myriad of ways.

        Its not a coincidence that both Chicoms and Uniparty cheat, cause they can’t compete unless they cheat. They are virtually the same.

    • Orville R. Bacher says:
      May 9, 2019 at 6:36 pm

      That is exactly why a so-called Trade Deal with China is absurd. China’s goal is to buy time, to weaken the USA.
      Letting China into the WTO was a grave error. Cut the losses. Cut them now.

      • Dutchman says:
        May 9, 2019 at 7:00 pm

        Orville
        It wasn’t an error, othewise I agree.
        It was one of many acts of chicom agents, working in the highest levels of the U.S. Gont.

        Biggest traitor couple since the Rosenbergs, the Clintons. Everybody says they are crooks, and its ‘all about yhe $’, but I don’t THINK so.

        I think it is the IDEOLOGY, and the $ is just a powerful and useful tool for corruption.

  5. DeAnna Vaughn says:
    May 9, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    It does not appear that the shipping of banned cargo was neither “wise” nor “honest”.

  6. thedoc00 says:
    May 9, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    So, when the Chinese VP starts discussing how his government can be trusted at 5pm, a picture of this ship will on the table in front of him.

    • bambamtakethat says:
      May 9, 2019 at 6:15 pm

      Oh Doc, I love this!!! I can see it in my mind!!! Lovely.

      I see everything in life as black or white. There is no gray area. Tough way to navigate life but makes this scenario beautiful in my mind.

  7. Ziiggii says:
    May 9, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Haha, I was even thinking about the US Navy exercises when I highlighted this announcement.

    😉

    I’ve been looking at more of all the things coming out that have ties to the Chinese trade negotiations. China & Russia helping DPNK skirt sanctions was what caught my eye….

  8. Ziiggii says:
    May 9, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Oh and also to be noticed – the “Wise Honest” was captured heading towards Indonesia by Indonesian Transportation Agency…. where they headed?

    Somewhere near the Horn of Africa….

  9. A2 says:
    May 9, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    And just like that Kim lobs off a few ballistic missiles, err projectiles. Mr Biegun has a front row seat as he is in Seoul.
    https://www.vox.com/world/2019/5/9/18538128/north-korea-missile-test-trump

  10. ganesh says:
    May 9, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Data.

    https://www.securitycouncilreport.org/atf/cf/%7B65BFCF9B-6D27-4E9C-8CD3-CF6E4FF96FF9%7D/s_2019_171.pdf

    The “Wise Honest” is in there (most likely as a ship involved in illegal offshore transfers). The format is PDF and I do not have the ability to search.

    Still. Looks like a crappy rustbucket known and tracked for years.

    Why don’t we just sink it and all related vessels?

  11. smiley says:
    May 9, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Does this just happen days before the Chinese are coming to resurrect talks before big sanctions drop?

    I am thinking this is Trump sending the Panda a big message. These terms are not subject to negotiation.

  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 9, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    So many voters are so naive and ignorant when it comes to the realities of the world. They think if you just talk to people in other countries, things will work out

    They have no problem electing other naive and ignorant people, including ideologues and utter fools who are easily taken advantage of

    Corrupt, blind or stupid, it doesn’t matter. We always get screwed

    That’s why Trump said “can you imagine Buttiege dealing with Xi?”

    Just imagine the modern crop of democrats dealing with the cutthroat leaders of today. Talk about getting screwed

    We need real leaders who understand the realities of today’s world and have the insight and courage to play their games and come out on the winning side. That’s how all of us as Americans win

  13. The Boss says:
    May 9, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Maybe we can trade the freighter Wise Honest one day for the USS Pueblo.

  15. nimrodman says:
    May 9, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    Time to employ our super-secret trained dolphins and tag such vessels with auxiliary transponders that ping back to our data-collection receivers.

    Tag any vessel that our Navy documents is in their vicinity and identifiable but is not transponding with a valid maritime-tracking identity, or at all.

    Identify and record vessels at any opportunity, plan a tagging special forces mission thereafter, possibly when vessels are in port.

    Maybe even use a white beluga whale, they seem friendly …

  16. Socrates says:
    May 9, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    PLAN OF ACTION
    1. Sink the damn thing to the bottom of the ocean.
    2. Tell NOKO that this will be the first of many should they continue violating.
    3. Tell them we want the remains of those service members from the Korean
    conflict back and the USS Pueblo returned NOW!!!
    4. Sanctions will continue until the act like adult members of a society

  17. Rhoda R says:
    May 9, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    Even if the Foolish Deceitful DID have its navigation turned off, shouldn’t the US Navy have had radar and other tracking devices that should have told them that another ship was in their area? Or is the US Navy planning to depend on maritime IFF signals during a war time scenario?

  18. 335blues says:
    May 9, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Isn’t this ship owned by Mitch McConnell’s chinese shipping company?

  19. ristvan says:
    May 9, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    PDJT screws tighten. China AND NoKo in a world of hurt. Iran coming soon. New sheriff in town.

  20. andyocoregon says:
    May 9, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    That ship would make a fine artificial reef. Fish just love ’em.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artificial_reef

  21. zephyrbreeze says:
    May 9, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Tom Clancy, we miss you.

  22. GSparrow says:
    May 9, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    I wonder if the Chinese trade delegation was informed about this (May 8th) indictment when they were about to eat their dessert this evening.

