Rep Doug Collins and Asst. AG Stephen Boyd Blast Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler…

Representative Doug Collins and Asst. Attorney General Stephen Boyd blast Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler for blatant politicization of the House Judiciary Committee.
Advertisements
Representative Doug Collins and Asst. Attorney General Stephen Boyd blast Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler for blatant politicization of the House Judiciary Committee.
Still can’t believe how the Democrats treated AG Barr. They slandered him. And they are surprised he didn’t come back for more?
LikeLiked by 5 people
AG Barr will be back. Just not in the way the democrat enemy thinks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think AG BARR will be back like a Honey Badger comes back for a snake (tasty meal for the Honey Badger).
LikeLike
Still can’t believe how no Republicans outside of a mild defense from LG, did not stand tall and shut the ignorant dems up esp that garbage from Hawaii
LikeLiked by 6 people
It was like the Kavanaugh circus….they let the Dem howl at the moon, so that everyone could see what fools they are.
Conscious decision to let the tools embarrass themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When the enemy is making foolish moves — don’t stop him. No need for a counter shouting match which is what the left always want so that their press can do clips of the “deranged” Republicans. People watching can see the truth.
LikeLike
The other side of that is Whoreono was allowed to make an ass of herself, Hawaii and the democrat enemy.
LikeLike
Relax – trying to “protect” Barr, when he’s making the Dems look like angry teenagers would have been counterproductive. As the small but belligerent Frog said :
“Never interrupt your enemy, when he is making a mistake.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kabuki … on both sides
LikeLike
Wrong!
LikeLike
Rep Doug Collins represents my district. I contact this man’s office on a weekly basis, thanking him for his work and dedication to truth and justice.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank You Rep Collins and Asst. AG Boyd for Speaking Your Minds !
Hopefully some other *uniparty* so-called politicians Will Take a Clue !
So Sick and Tired of their Idiot Games !
Wake UP !
LikeLike
Wow, that is a last!
“Timing does not trump minority rights.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blast.
LikeLike
Those folks are even more dysfunctional than my ex and I were!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Send a cardboard cut out of Barr and Trump together with an mp3 recording loop that says, “No Collusion, No Obstruction. The report is across the hall in a SCIF. Go read it yourself.”
Or, Barr should show up with some random children from a local DC elementary school and when one of the village idiots expects an answer to a question, regardless of who asked it, one of the kids starts reading from his/her reading book.
Or, Barr should send the lowest ranking, newest DOJ staffer to sit in his place and shuffle through stacks and stacks of paperwork, stammering about the answer to that good question being here somewhere.
Or, Barr should send a TV screen that shows him lounging by a pool drinking umbrella drinks and doing random cannonballs. All the time a ticker running on the bottom that says the AG is tending to important Executive Branch business and will be with the Committee shortly.
Its all the same thing. The questions have no meaning and the answers fall on deaf ears. Its all about the optics. So, give them optics.
LikeLike
They think Barr is as stupid as they are? Let this be a lesson. Poking the Barr is not a smart career move. Slandering him in front of the Nation is going to bite some people in their back pockets. I think we are about to see what an investigation with cause truly means. Lord, I hope so.
LikeLike
Welcome to the bi-polar nation.
It is not possible reach across the blade of a guillotine. We have become a nation of those who work within the rules and assumptions of the centuries laid down between the national government of 2019 and the beginning of our continuous government in 1789. There are those who want to “keep the republic” and those who want power over the people without regard to how it is snatched. There is no room to coexist when one side refuses to play by any rules other than those they establish.
This coup is pulling into a station named Gateway to Dystopia.
Nadler fully represents the same sort of insanity projected by Maduro. When the rules are twisted for the “light and transient” reasons of temporary convenience, the whole rule-of-law concept is flushed down the crapper.
Adam Smith wrote the Theory of Moral Sentiments in 1759 which examines the “duty and principle of veracity” in many of the spheres of state influence. In 1776, Adam Smith wrote the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations which incorporated the duty and principle of veracity as its foundation. In “Wealth of Nations” Smith wrote about the policing powers of the state, revenue and the military.
Advanced age kept Adam Smith from undertaking his final objective and third treatise: the “Theory of Jurisprudence.” We have been struggling with the lack of that foundational work ever since.
Unfortunately, we have resorted to assuming that judges will be without political bias, grounded in “moral sentiments” and committed to the “principle of veracity.” Legislating from the bench should be so rare that its occurrence provokes great and immediate attention.
Here we are, watching a velvet glove civil war in a bi-polar Republic. One side is full of classical liberals in the footsteps of 1787 who adhere to the constitutional order and believe the national government is limited and that the three branches of that government are bound by the obligation of representation. On the other side we have the connivers who view their power as tools to impose their will upon we the people.
Those bi-polar opposite views of how to wield power in and over the commonweal are irreconcilable. In order to “keep the republic” we are forced to keep the enemies of the principal of veracity in the distinct minority. Otherwise, we lose the republic to God knows what and “….being roasted at a slow fire; …. being stung to death by single bees; ….. being drowned by drops.”
LikeLike