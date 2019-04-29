Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Discusses State of U.S. Economy….

The U.S. economic numbers continue to gain strength. Ahead of his departure to China for ongoing trade negotiations, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses the current state of the economy with Maria Bartiromo.
Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Lighthizer arrive in China tomorrow. This meeting will determine their recommendations to President Trump as to whether a deal can be reached. If no, the potential to re-institute delayed round-two tariffs is possible.
Thanks to the D-Rats, rinos and leftists, the American taxpayer has been the entire world’s ATM. They don’t like that the free ride is over and are acting out through their bought politicians like the clowns trying to stop the President from exercising his Constitutional powers in trade.
IMHO, the CoC needs to be designated a FARA organization and Donahue, every multi-national CEO, and every politician that has taken money from them subjected to the same sort of over the top investigation that Mueller and the traitors threw at President Trump. My guess is that every one of them WOULD be indicted.
President Trump:
Tell Mnuchin that No Deal with China is still the best deal for the United States. China has been stripping the United States bare, above the table and under the table. And you, Mr. President know it. But you are the only “politician” that has had the courage to point it out and the decency and honor to see the devastation this has had on working families and the nation as a whole.
If you want to see the country and the economy to continue to grow, then follow those great instincts of yours. Ignore the magpies chattering at you. You know in your gut that America needs factories and all the services and ingenuity that go along with them.
Tell the U.S. Chamber of (Foreign) Commerce to move to China. They no longer represent American interests, they carp at you with foreign, heavily Chinese interests.
Thank you for all your hard work Mr. President. Remember your base is all the decent core of what is good about America, and that History will remember you as one of the great Presidents. 5 and 1/2 more years to get this foundation rebuilt. We are with you.
The U.S. Chamber of Chicanery.
Fl-guy,
My guess, is that a deep investigation would find that every one of the rat barstuds are either ideological marxist embeds, or their stooges who have been corrupted.
But, thats just a guess,…
And that includes Graham and Mcstain, Ryan and McConnell,..
Gordon Chang, who I don’t know well, I believe recently said we shouldn’t help China.
That Clinton and Bush helped save China; and that our trade ($$) builds their military; and they have advanced missiles that could sink our aircraft carriers. Military officials have been overheard saying they should sink 2 US ships (and kill 10,000).
They continue to cheat and steal across the board, rig their currency, etc. Steal our IT. Why build up our main rival?
No Trade Deal with China. That’s the best trade deal. China is not now and never was a friend of the USA. The theft by China beggars the imagination.
Isn’t the US dependent on China for trade when it expects China to buy its goods and supply cheap goods to the US. Look at the list of Trading partners and explain why else China is so far up the list of US trade partners. When there was a hold on the Chinese purchase of Soy bean from the US (in response to Mr Trump’s tariff increases) I thought a lot of Mid West farmers needed a bailout. If they didn’t why was the US government silly enough to pay them?
@peddiebill
2018 – made-in-China imports into the United States $539 billion. U.S. made exports to China $120 billion. Trade deficit with China $419 billion.
10 years, 1989 to 1998, Deficit total $279 billion.
10 years, 1999 to 2008, Deficit total $1,600 billion ($1.6 Trillion)
10 years, 2009 to 2018, Deficit total $3,300 billion ($3.3 Trillion)
This means more than $5 Trillion of job losses and investment in the USA. AND $5 Trillion supporting an enemy of the United States.
Of course, the U.S. Chamber of Foreign Commerce will bleat out “Free Trade”. What utter nonsense. Unemployed Americans can’t afford American made products, but employed Americans can afford Made in the USA products. I just bought a Klein side-cutter and a Klein screwdriver. Twice the price of Made-in-China, but 10 times the value.
And expel all foreign Chinese from our Universities and research labs because they cheated to get in just to steal everything America is best at.
We should expel all foreign nationals from our universities, or at least those from hostile countries. Or have the pay the tuition for 2 americans in addition to their own. and no government handouts.
And while we’re at it, no breaks to business startups from foreign counties. No tax breaks passed from generation to generation from hotel owners, gas stations, and other businesses
This was only half of Mnuchin’s 10 M interview. He goes on to talk about capitalism vs socialism, PDJT’s taxes, and how he would love to continue serving when PDJT wins 2020.
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6031047471001/#sp=show-clips
Good interview. Mnuchin is very consistent and focused. Also genuinely optimistic (not just an act for the camera). OTOH, he does not reveal any breaking news.
Secretary of the Treasury is a lot more complex position than when the country was first formed. It’s encouraging to see that we have folks like Secretary Mnuchin. He seems to be pretty well up to speed on things.
Send a message to the communists in china, and their comrades in the US congress
(chuck grassley, et al), America will have it’s steel and aluminum manufacturing, we will
not back away from the tariffs on china for dumping, in fact we will raise them as high
as needed to protect our national security, and our jobs. And tell donahue at the
chamber of communists, America belongs to the American people, not globalist,
greedy corporations.
Where do you get your figures? The price of rolled steel has jumped more than 40% in the US since Mr Trump balanced the steel trade with tariffs. I do hope US manufacturers aren’t expected to make stuff our of steel. However carry on…oh…. Just so long as you don’t expect China to buy US stuff from the US at the same rate as before.
Look at what they buy – and how much of the US debt they own? What do you expect China to do with all their US bonds if they follow your advice?
It might be OK if Mr Trump had done as he promised and retired the US debt. Instead it has jumped more than 2 Trillion dollars – and has reached the point where those holding the debt (including the large number of US Departments like Health and Welfare) will no longer be able to get the debt paid off. I am glad it doesn’t worry you.
What a strange country.
There is more steel being manufactured in the US now, that’s putting a lot of people to work. I don’t mind paying more for products knowing that US citizens are working instead of sitting idle while all of the production occurs in China and other countries.
If the labor sat idle but needed to work for a living, then subsidies were in play. Those dollars came from your other pocket.
Now that the labor is deployed, there is more production that yesterday, and the labor is earning its keep. Result, higher production, lower subsidies. All moving in the right direction. Both mean lower net cost to you and the laborer has an improved outlook on life. All good.
AND, willing to pay more for a socket set, where the parts (socket handles, adapters and sockets) don’t break with first use.
I am not sure PDJT ever expected to get a deal; its possible that appearing to aggressively SEEK a deal, while applying the tariffs.
Irrisistable force=Trump, meets immovable object= China, which can NOT agree to PDJT’s terms.
Pursueing a settlement prevents the BOOM that would occur, with tariffs WITHOUT negotiation. See how that works?
So, admitting I could be off base, I would be very surprised to see a deal with China.
They have played the endless negotiation card on U.S., manyvtimes thru Nork. Now PDJT is using their own ploy, against them.
Like the Panda face/ dragon face, they have no counter, and are buffalo’d.
Brilliant, if this is indeed what he is doing.
Blowing up the negotiations, (figuratively) is a tactic they have used before, but yields them nothing.
And, the b.s. that their own propogandists have promulgated for YEARS (china is a ‘trading partner’, not a brutal, repressive regime that is an enemy if America) forces them to ‘play nice’, and continue negotiating endlessly, while PDJT and America pick their pockets for TRILLIONS of $, taking back what they stole.
Find another if you’re legal…and move. But beware those others countries might have borders with strict laws about who crosses…
Meanwhile Grassley thinks tarrifs are hurting Chinese economy which is a bad thing for its CoC members in the US….I feel so sorry for the chinks of chinks…
By the way Barr is done with the 🌹
Are you sure Grassley is complaining about tariffs on stuff from China? I think he’s complaining about tariffs on stuff from other countries, like Mexico and Canada. I’d c&p directly from his Op-Ed but it’s only available to WSJ subscribers.
I’ll go with majority here on CTH plus I hate alcohol subsidies which Grassley hasn’t ever voted against…tarrifs got folks like China and others attention/talking and I trust Trump.
I think he is. China does it’s “dumping” via Mexico and Canada’s NAFTA “back door”. Grassley wants it left open, imo.
Same thing. Grassley is either as dumb as he sounds, or he knows damn good and well the major point of USMCA, all along was sealing the back door to CHINA.
Face it Grassley is toast, put a black hat on him, and LEAVE it there.
Maria is such an excellent interviewer! She asks good questions, she understands the answers, she actually listens instead of being in a big hurry to move on to her next question … great asset to Fox Business. She is one person I have missed since dumping cable.
cofeve999,
Glad you dumped cable, I never had. I dumped broadcast, awhile back. Far prefer to watch political news videos here. Its a ‘safe space’, and maria is one of the best.
