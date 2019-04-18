Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows Discuss Mueller Report…

Representative Jim Jordan and Representative Mark Meadows appear on Fox News to discuss the Mueller report.
POTUS Trump literally has about 5 or 6 true friends in Congress. 5 or 6 Tops. Maybe less.
Seems like the Nation and we have that many true friends in Congress. Seems all others are in it for their own “service.” Sad, time to clean the house and Senate.
32 Members in the House Freedom Caucus. That’s about it. On a good day, Rand Paul in the Senate.
“32 Members in the House Freedom Caucus. ”
Ohhh… that’s being generous. IMO.
Definitely Marsha Blackburn in the Senate.
Max.
Max.
Max.
Years ago I used to listen to what Mr. Cavuto had to say. His opinion is no longer insightful.
Interview confirms that Cavuto is still a piece of shit Never Trumper.
Mr. Cavuto worked for Pres Jimmy Carter…, so there’s that 😉
…or relevant. I do not watch him.
He’s as phony as phony go – To cut off Bill Donohue of the Catholic League for merely stating what has happened pre Notre Dame is total COLLUSION – So sick of it all – I want perp walks, arrests. Gitmo, and hangings. And yes I am a Catholic who has had enough. Evil exists – we are surrounded by it in NY!
Shame, shame, shame!
At every Trump rally from now on, the President should call out the Press Corps, and the crowd should respond, “shame, shame, shame.”
Every time we see a press set-up in public, our response should be “shame, shame, shame!”
Not only is it wholly appropriate, it will also be the only response that adequately describes our disgust with them, how they have squandered the public’s trust, as well as their constitutionally privileged powers granted them.
Early on, they, by their voluntary actions, became part of the story—so much so that they became invested in the story—so much so that they couldn’t extract themselves from the story. In addition to the real possibility of corrosive and criminal wrong-doing, same is true of many in the IC, DOJ, and FBI.
That embarrassment, nay…humiliation, is why publicly shaming narcissists like them, is one of the few measures that will precipitate the soul-searching (as President Obama would say)so desparately necessary for any possible restoration. The same is true of many in the Democrat party.
Shame, shame, shame.
Shame, Shame, Shame
Yes, Cavuto has little insight. On the other hand, Shep Smith is hateful and transparent re his dislike for The Donald.
That was so much fun to watch. Neil Cavuto would shovel over some horse puckey questions and they smacked him with it right back. So amusing that I was laughing out loud multiple times. Neil came across as the biggest loser this side of the Mississippi. Too funny.
Here again, Sundance and staff did the research, connected the dots, could have shut down Caputo with info that is irrefutable. Come on, SD!!! We need your truth NOW!!!
Mr. Jordan and Mr. Meadows point out an important issue that has received very little coverage in the “normal media”. That being the “Impeachment Plan Memo”. This “agreement” would be more than sufficient evidence to convict any military unit or merchant marine crew of Mutiny. So why has not one single US Attorney NOT brought Seditious Conspiracy charges against the “honorable members Waters, Nadler, Schiff and Cummings”???
Why has not one single US Attorney NOT brought charges against the Governors, Mayors, State Attorney Generals and others actively supporting the intentional disregard of Federal Law, as well as Aiding and Abetting Felons, in regards to Federal Immigration Law??
Why has not the FISA Court NOT brought the FBI/DOJ principals before a “board of review” to determine what actions would be appropriate for the continuous Perjury and False Testimony utilized to obtain the assorted FISA Warrants??
Why are the Clinton’s NOT incarcerated along with members of their “personal staff” along with Anthony Wiener for Improper Handling of Classified Information along with Conspiracy to Destroy Evidence and Impede an Investigation?? And why are those that facilitated their current non-incarceration not being held as Accomplices and/or Co-Conspirators??
These should not be treated as “simply rhetorical” questions any longer. Any hope that we may have of resolving these questions and the issues they raise appears to rest solely on the ability of the Freedom Caucus to raise awareness of the ongoing Coup de Tat and force the evidence gathered by people like those here along with Sundance and Judicial Watch before an actual court of law.
The alternative is not very appealing to think of, but that alternative needs to be discussed in earnest.
As they say around here, “You have stepped on my last nerve!”
It disgusts me to no end to attempt to keep investigations without evidence or probable cause running for political purposes. This is not “oversight” by any standards we’ve known before. This is plain harassment.
Trump doesn’t seem bothered by that part though. I suspect there will be some actual criminality attached to many of these colluders. We know they have been leaking sensitive and classified information. They have likely been engaged in far worse.
Bottom line in the president is now free of the Mueller monkey and I rather expect some serious consequences to follow.
@ nccosmiccurmudgeon
👍
Pathetic interview, if you could even call it an interview. Every question by Cavuto is negative towards POTUS. He simply ignores every point made by Jordan and Meadows, as if their facts are meaningless. A real interview would have attempted to draw more information from Jordan and Meadows based on their comments rather than continuing to ask loaded one-sided talking point questions.
Most of these interviewers have a routine. The interviewer has a list of questions handed to him by the producers. His job is to get through the list of loaded questions.
It doesn’t matter how the person being interviewed answers the questions, or what he says. There’s rarely a coherent follow-up because the interviewer is not even listening. He is already moving on to the next question handed to him by the producers.
Rinse and repeat.
I call it: The ESPN-ification of Cable News Journalism. Very flashy with lots of meaningless “arguments” and useless educated opinions. They’ve perfected it, that’s for sure.
Cavuto says that the fact that the fake Russians who were hired by the Demfascists tried so hard to entrap the Trump campaign shows how badly Russia wanted Trump elected. What a moron.
If so, I will not be clicking on the video link so kindly provided by Sundance and the CTH staff.
Thank Goodness for the internet so we don’t have to assume that we can derive truth from what is on TV.
