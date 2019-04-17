Common Sense Canadians Crush the Moonbats in Alberta…

A massive defeat for the left-wing loons in Alberta Canada now means half the Canadian provinces are aligned against Justin’s rainbow-socks coalition and disastrous climate agenda. Apparently having a common sense approach now means ‘right-of-center‘.

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) – A right-of-center party swept to power in Canada’s main oil-producing province of Alberta on Tuesday and attacked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s efforts to fight climate change, raising tension just months ahead of a federal election.

The United Conservative Party (UCP) of Jason Kenney, which had led in the polls for months, crushed the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) government of Rachel Notley amid frustration over the economy and a beleaguered energy industry. Kenney’s victory means governments in five of the 10 provinces now oppose Trudeau’s plans to combat global warming, which look set to be a major theme of the October election. (more)

The real-world effect of having an anti-business outlook is starting to have a real impact, and not just on massive corporations. As Manny from Ottawa points out, even the smaller Canadian firms are giving up and heading to the more pro-business U.S.A. In this example 240 Canadian jobs are moving…

(Truro, Nova Scotia) […] “Earlier today, we informed our employees that Tarkett North America will be closing our manufacturing plant in Truro, Nova Scotia, effective July 16, 2019,” the company said Tuesday afternoon in an email to Mills, Colchester County Mayor Christine Blair and other stakeholders. “As one of our valued stakeholders, we wanted to share that this was not an easy decision and it is not a reflection of the caliber of work done by our Truro team,” the company said in a statement issued through the National Consulting Group. “A business decision has been made and our manufacturing operations will be relocating to Dalton, Georgia.” The company has sister operations in Georgia and Mills said one of the reasons he has heard for the move is to improve operational efficiencies. (more)

We hear of the big auto manufacturers and Steel moving to USA. But equally there are many small companies moving to USA. #FakeFeminist is only interest in his narcissist self. @realDonaldTrump creating conditions to attract Canadian businesses. https://t.co/ayLk1ZznTx — Manny_Ottawa (@manny_ottawa) April 17, 2019

