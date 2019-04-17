Common Sense Canadians Crush the Moonbats in Alberta…

A massive defeat for the left-wing loons in Alberta Canada now means half the Canadian provinces are aligned against Justin’s rainbow-socks coalition and disastrous climate agenda. Apparently having a common sense approach now means ‘right-of-center‘.
CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) – A right-of-center party swept to power in Canada’s main oil-producing province of Alberta on Tuesday and attacked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s efforts to fight climate change, raising tension just months ahead of a federal election.
The United Conservative Party (UCP) of Jason Kenney, which had led in the polls for months, crushed the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) government of Rachel Notley amid frustration over the economy and a beleaguered energy industry.
Kenney’s victory means governments in five of the 10 provinces now oppose Trudeau’s plans to combat global warming, which look set to be a major theme of the October election. (more)
The real-world effect of having an anti-business outlook is starting to have a real impact, and not just on massive corporations. As Manny from Ottawa points out, even the smaller Canadian firms are giving up and heading to the more pro-business U.S.A. In this example 240 Canadian jobs are moving…
(Truro, Nova Scotia) […] “Earlier today, we informed our employees that Tarkett North America will be closing our manufacturing plant in Truro, Nova Scotia, effective July 16, 2019,” the company said Tuesday afternoon in an email to Mills, Colchester County Mayor Christine Blair and other stakeholders.
“As one of our valued stakeholders, we wanted to share that this was not an easy decision and it is not a reflection of the caliber of work done by our Truro team,” the company said in a statement issued through the National Consulting Group.
“A business decision has been made and our manufacturing operations will be relocating to Dalton, Georgia.”
The company has sister operations in Georgia and Mills said one of the reasons he has heard for the move is to improve operational efficiencies. (more)
Love it!
Lookee Lookee! Two Pigs in a Poke.
Er…..Two Traitors…..
I do believe Manny in Ottawa will soon be able to tweet similar things about corrupt Twinkle Toes who is up to his ….. in ……
Not much land mass for twinkle socks to dance around in, eh? 😉
When is British Colombia going to dump the looney toon NDP party?
The people are rising up.
To all our Canadian treepers; beware the false “conservatives” who will infiltrate your conservative party, to subvert any REAL change, giving you the ILLUSION of a two party system, and a false “conservative altertative” to twinkletoes; its how they roll.
Judge by ACTIONS, not words, hold them accountable, and be ever vigilant.
Yes indeed!
In the U.S. they’re called GOP and entered into the Tea P………..
Terrier: We call them Red conservatives = RINO
That’s what happened to the old Progressive Conservative Party in Alberta.
The teacher’s union joined the party and voted in an ex-UN commie as leader of the party.
Allison Redford.
The easiest way to neuter the conservative parties is to fill them with liberals.
The good news is that we have a 3+ party system. You’re absolutely right though about being vigilant.
Otherwise known as “The Rove Effect”
I disagree. Having a clue means “right of center”.
How can any reporter write the words, “Justin Trudeau’s efforts to fight climate change”?
As if anyone at all could “fight climate change”, but Justin?
Come on!
Change careers and earn a legitimate living.
I like to use common sense and argue with warmists that approx. 150 miles due south of here the average yearly temperature is about 2 or three degrees warmer than here, roughly what the warmists say will destroy our farming and civilization.
Then I ask them is the farming devastated in that area? Are the people in dire straights?
Of course that doesn’t shut them up and they go on about how it will be worse for other areas of the globe, just not this one.
Then I reply asking them then what area in the world is so much worse off 150 miles south of anywhere else because it’s warmer in that area and they usually call me names and walk away because they simply can’t refute that logic.
It’s funny how the lure of socialism can suck people in but after one term of it they run like hell from it.
Great news for Alberta. I have an older brother living there and I told him he must feel as good as I felt when Doug Ford became Premier here in Ontario.
It has leaked that Twinks is weeping inconsolably and is in his favorite too-too awaiting Barry (Obama) so they can cuddle and think of what was.
Right on Canada!
I feel sorry for those Canadians who didn’t vote for the leftist BS that takes their jobs and prosperity away, but the people need to start organizing among themselves and start knocking some sense into their brainwashed brethren who keep voting these radicals in
We in America need to do the same
The Globalist / Deep State / Marxist cabal continues to wield enough influence over voters by the continued “education” brainwashing and “media” propaganda, and their power remains intact
Awareness, or the awakening of the people to the destructive nature of the cabals intent to their livelihoods and their overall well being is slow, and it seems to be a never ending back and forth regarding who holds power
The cabals influence and power needs to be diminished and ultimately defeated once and for all if we’re to ever get back on track and back to countries and societies that work in the interests of those who inhabit them
PEI (Prince Edward Island) is next with the Conservatives currently projected for, at least, a minority Government.
Funny how the polls are always off -10% or more for Conservative parties…
Who is running against Justin and what are the odds they can beat him?
This is a well written and accurate article IMO.
The only point I would add is while the “lefty moonbats of Alberta” comment is true for many of them, the NDP leader Rachel Notley was a strong, determined woman that fought hard for the pipeline against the ultra Green Climate mongering NDP gov’t in B.C. Ironically, B.C.’s GDP is the highest in Canada at appx. 2.6% while the once booming Alberta’s GDP is 7th out of 10 provinces.
Notley’s other economic policies that included Climate Change burdens only added to the many vacant office towers in Calgary and the high unemployment rate in Alberta. Her party’s time was done. Kenney’s taking a tougher stance and has threatened to turn off the taps to B.C. if they continue opposing the pipeline through, Recent price for gas per litre in B.C. below.
